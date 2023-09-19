Wife Refuses To Come Home After Hubby Goes Against Her And Lets Lice-Infested Brother Move In

Where I’m from, we say that no one problem walks alone. The English language equivalent of this is when it rains, it pours. All beautiful too, but let’s call it what it is—a problem. A very human problem, in this case.

A woman recently shared a predicament she found herself in. Namely, her husband went against her wishes of never inviting his problematic brother into their home. In turn, not only was the woman forced to issue an ultimatum, but the hubby also got an unhygienic surprise with that disobedience package.

Some say family comes first, but when your family is known to steal and is homeless, caution should be advised, right?

To prove this point, a woman shared how her husband didn’t heed the warning signs and had to pay for it. With his scalp

So, all in all, [1] invited homeless brother against wife’s will, [2] brother is known for stealing, and [3] lice surprise. Brilliant

A woman—wife and mother of 4—recently turned to the r/AITA community on Reddit for some perspective on a marital issue she had to go through recently. The post itself also felt like a form of catharsis.

The story goes that OP was out with her newborn visiting her parents, while the husband stayed at home with their other 3 kids. During her visit, she got a call from hubby saying that his brother needed a place to stay for a while. The Mrs. objected to this idea for a very simple reason: he’s a thief. Stolen from them in the past.

To top it all off, he’s homeless and so there may or may not have been a sense of impending doom due to the lack of hygiene that engulfed the brother. Despite the objection, the hubby let him move in anyway.

Well, when she came back, she found “five very itchy people in the house.” Yep, hubby let the brother in and everyone ended up with lice. Without hesitation, the wife turned around and went back to her parents’ place. The husband proceeded to call her numerous times, but with no success.

The wife did end up calling back some time later—when she’d made sure the newborn was all settled in with the parents. And then she proceeded to tell him that he had to get his wits together, boot the brother out into a shelter, and delice everything in the house, kids included.

A key point here was that the husband was supposed to do it all alone. Not only because the wife flat out hates lice, but also this was all his doing—he now had to deal with the adult consequences of his adult decisions. His mom came over to check up on whether the problem was solved. It was. Wife came back.

The question ended up on r/AITA because the husband remained salty for having to go through all of it on his own, but it just felt too much for OP. And folks in the community agreed with her wholeheartedly.

Many thought that OP’s reasoning was spot-on—she didn’t leave him with anything, he did this to himself. If anything, it’s a good thing that OP left him to deal with the consequences of his own actions. That’s what adulting is all about.

Other folks pointed out that OP quite literally had no other choice than to leave then and there. Besides the newborn not really benefiting from having to suffer lice, having taken care of the problem herself would likely mean that the brother would be there to stay.

This is besides the point that he went against her will to not let someone who’s known to steal into their home. Family be damned. And this is also besides the other point that she recently gave birth—if she’s expected to come back home and continue doing housework as usual, he’s got another thing coming.

Now, if you haven’t had enough nightmare fuel yet, know that head lice are teeny-tiny insects that feed on blood from the human scalp. And the “beauty” of it all is that lice are predominantly a human problem. Though, there are 3,200 different species of lice that can attack other animals, but their veterinary significance is rarely significant.

Lice can live out their entire life cycle on the head—they don’t need to go anywhere as they can feed, mate, die and repeat all on one head. And when we say mate, they end up laying these tiny eggs on the hair in a way that makes them nearly impossible to scratch off. So, think small vampiric bugs that have evolved to an extent that often is immune to common human ingenuity. Cue anxiety.

There are a number of things folks can do to get rid of lice. The most common approach is getting some over-the-counter medicine and applying it as per the instructions, combined with relatively violent combing. Over-the-counter meds include brands like A–200, Pronto, R&C, Rid, Triple X, and Nix, but seeking professional medical consult can prove even better as it not only tailors the treatment to your individual case, but experts might also issue more effective prescription meds for the problem.

