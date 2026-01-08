“Twisted”: Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About “Addictive” Relationship With Much‑Older Man As A Teen

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennette McCurdy is reflecting on the “addictive” affair she had with a much older man when she was a teenager.

The actress famously played Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon sitcomiCarly from 2007 to 2012. She later starred in the spin-off Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande.

Years after retiring from acting, she released a bombshell memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The book, which ranked number one on The New York Times Best Seller list, detailed her rise to fame as a child star and her troubled relationship with her mother.

Jennette McCurdy detailed a "creepy" relationship she had with a man twice her age when she was a teen

Jennette McCurdy detailed a "creepy" relationship she had with a man twice her age when she was a teen



Image credits: Victoria Stevens

In a recent appearance in the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jennette unpacked another complicated aspect of her time on TV, particularly her “creepy” relationship with an older man she’d met on the iCarly set.

The star said she was 17 or 18 when she became involved with the unnamed man, who was in his mid-30s.

Jennette recalled that her colleague often “hung out [with her] in the writers’ room after work” and that they grew closer after he began recommending different movies to her.





“He would show me movies he thought I would like, like Dazed and Confused, which I did not like but pretended to like. He would play me music I did not like but pretended to like,” she said on Wednesday (January 7).

The 33-year-old said she now feels like an “idiot” about the age-gap romance, explaining that the “twisted” man was living with his girlfriend at the time.

“[I got] these half-hour pockets [of his time], and I had to be at his every beck and call. When he calls, I go. … It was just exhausting,” she recalled.

Jennette met the unnamed man while they were working together on Nickelodeon's iCarly

Jennette met the unnamed man while they were working together on Nickelodeon's iCarly



Image credits: jennettemccurdy

The man told Jennette he was willing to break up with his girlfriend for her. However, by that point, she was already emotionally drained and “couldn’t do it anymore.”

The Nickelodeon alum described herself as “Mormon and homeschooled.”

She said she had planned not to sleep with anyone before marriage because she didn’t feel “mature” or “ready.”

Eventually, she disregarded her “self-imposed” rule due to a “nuanced power dynamic” in the relationship.

Jennette suggested that the man had pressured her into sleeping with him by making a series of comments that implied his needs were more important than her boundaries.

“There were phrases like, ‘I’m a mid-30s man and this is something I need. I’m respectful of your boundary that you can’t have s*x before marriage, but I also have needs of my own.’

“I did not know what ‘come’ was,” Jennette continued. “Now, it’s funny but at the time it was difficult to kind of regroup and figure out, ‘What was that exactly?’”

Jennette recalled that the man often called her "mature" for her age and "smart"

Jennette recalled that the man often called her "mature" for her age and "smart"



Image credits: IMDb

The man would shower her with praise, calling her “mature” and telling her, “I can’t talk to anyone this way. I can’t believe how smart you are,” along with similar comments that she now views as manipulative in hindsight.

The Malcolm in the Middle actress explained that being intimate with her colleague felt “addictive,” saying, “That’s the thing that I’m chasing. My nervous system is hijacked, waiting for [it]. After, there’s the crash. Then it ramps up again in anticipation for the next. Once that tapered off is really when the relationship tapered off.”





She and the man stopped seeing each other after her mother, Debra McCurdy, passed away from breast cancer in 2013. Some time later, they reconciled “for a second.”

The author used the toxic affair as inspiration for her debut novel, Half His Age, set to be published on January 13.

She explained that writing about the relationship ultimately gave her closure.

The former child star did not realize she was "angry" about the relationship until years later

The former child star did not realize she was "angry" about the relationship until years later



Image credits: Getty/Jason Merritt

“I didn’t realize how angry I still was. I didn’t think of this person ever that I was in a relationship with at all. He wasn’t on my mind. Then I’m writing this book … because I have so much anger, so much left to process,” she described.





Jennette began acting at the age of eight in the comedy sketch show Mad TV. Before her iCarly breakthrough, she appeared in shows such as CSI, Zoey 101, Will & Grace, and Law and Order SVU.

In 2018, she stepped away from the spotlight to focus on writing and directing. Four years later, in 2022, she published her first book, a best-selling memoir about her “narcissistic” mother, which is set to be adapted for TV with Jennifer Aniston portraying Debra McCurdy.

After retiring from acting, the 33-year-old began writing and directing

After retiring from acting, the 33-year-old began writing and directing



Image credits: Ballantine

In the book, Jennette accused her late mother of emotional and physical ab*se, including forcing her into acting, controlling her appearance, performing what she described as “vaginal and breast exams” on her, and teaching her calorie restriction starting at age 11.





“I’m able to just miss her sometimes, which is something I will take full credit for,” she said on the podcast, adding that she doesn’t “feel anger” toward her late mother anymore.

Some women said they related to Jennette's negative experience with the older man

Some women said they related to Jennette's negative experience with the older man



Comment by Claudia Alvarez discussing age gaps and issues with relationships between teenagers and adults in a social media post.

Screenshot of a comment by Abbey Love describing an addictive relationship with a much-older man as a teen.

Comment on social media about a problematic addictive relationship with a much older man during teenage years.

User comment on Jennette McCurdy's twisted and addictive relationship with a much-older man as a teen, calling her book sad.

Comment from user wamjamfam sharing feelings about being different and better than peers, relating to twisted addictive relationship topic.

Comment from Mariah praising someone as well spoken, related to Jennette McCurdy’s twisted addictive relationship story.

Comment highlighting the need to stop calling girls mature compared to boys, emphasizing they are all children equally.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an addictive relationship with a much older man during vulnerable teenage years.

Comment on social media post discussing twisted and addictive relationship experiences with much-older man during teenage years.

Screenshot of a comment discussing the perception of an addictive relationship with a much-older man as a teen.

Comment about age gaps in relationships mentioning adults and age differences, related to Jennette McCurdy addictive relationship topic.

Comment on age gap relationships referencing Demi Lovato’s song, relating to twisted addictive relationship experiences.

Comment on social media discussing the addictive relationship experience shared by Jennette McCurdy as a teen.

Comment discussing the challenges of young girls forming addictive relationships with much-older men as teens.

Comment on Jennette McCurdy discussing her addictive relationship with a much-older man as a teen.

Alt text: Social media comment about age gap in an addictive relationship with a much older man during teen years.

Comment by Melanie Sue Racine reflecting on shared experiences of addictive relationships with much-older men during teens.