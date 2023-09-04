 Jenna Ortega Slams “Ridiculous” Johnny Depp Dating Rumors | Bored Panda
Jenna Ortega Slams “Ridiculous” Johnny Depp Dating Rumors
Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has recently found herself fighting off rumors that she and Johnny Depp are romantically involved.

The rumor mill started churning when a post by popular gossip account Deux Moi suggested that Ortega and the 60-year-old veteran actor were spotted together on a date.

Despite having over 2 million followers on Instagram, the account bears a telling disclaimer: “This account does not claim information published is based in fact.”

Recently, rumors of Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp dating started to circulate online

Image credits: jennaortega

In response to these unfounded speculations gaining traction online, the 20-year-old Hollywood starlet took to her Instagram story: “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” she said, adding that she has never met nor worked with Depp.

Depp’s representatives also dismissed the rumors, telling NME: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever.”

The 20-year-old Hollywood starlet had this to say about the matter: “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh”

Image credits: jennaortega

Image credits: jennaortega

Ortega and Depp’s representatives deny any personal or professional relationship between the two

Image credits: dior

Both actors have previously collaborated with renowned director Tim Burton but they haven’t crossed paths professionally yet.

In an upcoming sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice, Ortega has been cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz, a character originally portrayed by Winona Ryder.

Image credits: johnnydepp

Although there were discussions about Johnny Depp potentially appearing in Burton’s highly-anticipated sequel, those plans were recently dismissed as the director chose Michael Keaton and Winona Rider to reprise their roles from the first film.

