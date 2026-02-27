Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Shares What Was Said In Their Final Conversation

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein, has shared details in a new interview about their final conversation, which took place shortly before the latter’s 2019 arrest.

The insight from Epstein’s brother follows the Department of Justice’s release of millions of pages of email correspondence, images, and videos concerning the disgraced financier between December 2025 and January 2026.

Mark Epstein has revealed new details about his final phone call with Jeffrey shortly before his 2019 federal arrest.

He described the conversation as completely normal, saying nothing suggested distress or awareness of impending legal trouble.

Mark now disputes the official findings on Jeffrey Epstein's cause of passing, raising concerns about inconsistencies in the investigation.

Epstein took his own life on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

Mark, however, has raised questions about his brother’s demise, leveling discrepancy charges against the authorities.

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother recounts their last phone call and whether it was alarming

Man wearing a striped shirt and hat walking outdoors, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s brother final conversation topic.

Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

The Epstein family has mostly stayed out of the public eye, but Mark spoke to Al Arabiya English on Thursday, February 26, about his conversation with Jeffrey “the night before he got arrested.”

“It was just a normal brother-to-brother, you know, ‘what’s new’ kind of telephone call,” Mark said.

During the call, Mark recalled that Jeffrey did not appear to have a sense that he would soon face prison or that his life was in danger.

Man in red winter jacket standing outdoors near a shop, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s brother final conversation.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

Regarding his brother’s much-debated demise, Mark went on to say that he believes it was homicide.

“When I first heard that Jeffrey was found d*ad, I had no reason to doubt that. I fully accepted that he committed s**cide. I thought that he was potentially facing a long time in jail. I know he wouldn’t want to live that way in jail as a convicted pe**phile,” Mark began.

“He had no children to worry about. Our parents were gone. He was single. So I just assumed he decided to take himself out,” he continued.

But things changed when he went to New York to identify his brother’s body.

Mark said there were two pathologists at the scene: Dr. Kristen Roman, a city-assigned professional enlisted to conduct Jeffrey’s autopsy, and Dr. Michael Barton, whom he brought there as a precaution.

“They came out of the autopsy, and they both concurred that this looked more like a homicide than a s**cide,” Mark said.

Man outdoors wearing a gray hoodie, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s brother sharing details of their final conversation.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

He further divulged that Jeffrey’s “initial d**th certificate said ‘pending further study,’” which the Justice Department report does not mention.

“And a few days later, the chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, calls it a s**cide,” Mark noted, before claiming Sampson “never saw Jeffrey’s body.”

Pathologists reportedly told him that when an initial end-of-life certificate says “pending further study,” it usually takes weeks or longer to reach a determination, which was not the case with the authorities’ investigation of Jeffrey’s cause of passing.

This is not the first time Mark Epstein has contested the official account of his brother’s passing

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, speaking during a panel discussion about their final conversation.

Image credits: notuitionever/YouTube

On Monday, February 23, Mark did a phone interview with Piers Morgan and said he has no interest in discussing the files or the scandal involving his brother.

“I wasn’t part of any of that. I’m not named in anything,” he said, before stating, “I’m just concerned that my brother, whoever and whatever he was, was m**dered. That’s my concern.”

“It would have been a lot easier for me if I thought Jeffrey committed s**cide,” he expressed.

Upon being asked if he cares “about the victims” of his brother’s crimes, Mark stated, “These are the questions I don’t get into.”

Netizens criticized Mark for his absent stance on Epstein’s survivors while holding strong theories about his brother’s departure.

“Who raised these monsters? He is no better than his brother,” one commented, while another added, “They are cut from the same cloth.”

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the p*do tree,” a third remarked.

Mark Epstein also recently responded to a misconduct claim against Donald Trump

Man in a dark suit and purple tie standing indoors with books and an American flag in the background, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother discussed final conversation.

Image credits: The White House

The Guardian, in a February 26 report, noted that it reviewed three memos describing four interviews conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2019.

The interviews contained accusations against Donald Trump about how he allegedly took advantage of a woman when she was a minor in the early 1980s, alongside Epstein.

According to the documents, the woman told agents she had been violated by Epstein from the age of 13, beginning in approximately 1983, while she was living in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother speaking about their final conversation in a casual indoor setting with another man.

Image credits: NBC

She then said Epstein took her to a building in either New York or New Jersey.

Once in the building, she told investigators she was introduced to Trump and a group of their associates.

According to the FBI notes, she claimed that when they were alone, Trump “mentioned something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,’” before attempting to force himself on her.

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother posing with three people at a formal event, sharing details of their final conversation

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Speaking to The Guardian, Mark Epstein said he had no knowledge of his brother spending summers on Hilton Head.

“I would have known,” he added.

There is no evidence that Trump and Epstein knew each other in 1983. Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that he had met his notorious friend 15 years earlier, which would be in 1987.

Trump has also consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

“His brother was involved. Investigate him,” a netizen remarked

