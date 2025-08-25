Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viral Theory Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan Pleasures Himself 20 Times A Week, Actor Responds To It
Jeffrey Dean Morgan wearing sunglasses and black shirt, gesturing with raised hands outdoors by the sea.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Viral Theory Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan Pleasures Himself 20 Times A Week, Actor Responds To It

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a hilarious response to a content creator’s theory about how often he pleasures himself.

Comedian Jon Shefsky recently went viral after posting a video speculating on the frequency of celebrities’ self-pleasuring habits. His “evidence”? The location of calluses on their hands.

According to Jon, the Walking Dead actor’s thumb knuckles and a callus located on his palm suggest that he self-pleasures “twenty times a week.”

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan playfully responded to a comedian’s viral theory that he pleasures himself 20 times a week.
  • The theory, posted by Jon Shefsky, is based on the presence of calluses on Jeffrey’s hands.
  • Jeffrey said he couldn’t “confirm nor deny” the claim, noting that his wife had sent the video to him.

“Subdermal fat pads look healthy. Creases look shallow. Thumb knuckle inflamed. Thumb crease webbing. Callus. Another callus,” the stand-up comedian observed, sharing a zoomed-in picture of Jeffrey’s hand. “I’m going to say 20 times a week.”

    A comedian went viral after claiming that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s hands suggest he pleasures himself “twenty times a week”

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan at event, responding to viral theory about personal habits, wearing black jacket over black shirt.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jon Shefsky (@jonshefsky)

    Comment on viral theory about Jeffrey Dean Morgan pleasuring himself 20 times a week, showing humorous audience reaction.

    Comment on TikTok by user angenator03 with crying emojis discussing a repost related to Jeffrey Dean Morgan theory.
    Instead of ignoring the video or blasting Jon for speculating about his private life, Jeffrey chose to comment on it and even reposted the clip on his Instagram stories.

    “My wife sent this to me,” he wrote. “DY*NG. I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type. She was laughing too hard.

    “It’s some interesting research. I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That’s a heavy workload for anyone… much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer. TWENTY?! Cheers to ME!”

    Jeffrey reposted the video and responded with humor, joking about his busy schedule and marriage

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan in black shirt and sunglasses at outdoor event, responding to viral theory about his habits.

    Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

    “Bravo dude,” Jeffrey concluded, addressing the content creator. “We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!”

    Jeffrey is known for playing Negan in The Walking Dead and Denny Duquette in Grey’s Anatomy. He also appeared as John Winchester in Supernatural and Joe Kessler in The Boys.

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan wearing glasses and black jacket, responding to viral theory during a talk show interview.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    He is married to One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton. The couple shares two children: a 15-year-old son, Gus, and a 7-year-old daughter, George.

    They met after being set up on a blind date through Jeffrey’s Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, and his wife, Danneel, with whom Hilarie co-starred on One Tree Hill. 

    The actor praised Jon’s “research,” saying he and his wife laughed at the video

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan responding humorously to viral theory about pleasuring himself 20 times a week on social media.

    Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

    The couple lives on a working farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, where they raise cows, ducks, chickens, alpacas, donkeys, and even an emu.

    “The farm is no joke. It’s work,” Jeffrey admitted. “I’m in charge of all the animals, and Hilarie is in charge of the gardening.”

    Despite the hard work, the location suited their personalities better than Los Angeles. “I’m not good at sitting on my a**. My wife is the same way,” he explained. “LA was not conducive for us. There’s always something to do here. There’s no sitting around.”

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan wearing sunglasses and smiling with a woman, responding to viral theory about his personal life.

    Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

    Jeffrey said that moving to the farm was “the first time I’ve felt at home in my entire adult life.”

    The Destination X host, 59, grew up in Seattle, but his grandmother owned a pig farm where he used to work every summer.

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for roles in The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy, Supernatural, and The Boys

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan with a beard wearing a dark jacket outdoors at night, related to viral theory and actor response.

    Image credits: AMC

    Hilarie, meanwhile, shared that leaving LA for the farm was “the biggest gamble,” since it meant saying goodbye to her support network.

    “There was no family or friends here. It was me and my son in a cabin,” she told the Rose and Ivy Journal in a 2020 interview.

    “Jeffrey was coming back and forth from work, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to create a life up here.”

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a woman holding a Mischief Farm sign outdoors in a field with trees in the background.

    Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

    She continued: “You put your energy into your priorities right and a lot of people make work their priority. What we are discovering in this current situation is that maybe what’s going on in your home could be a bigger priority. Let’s make healthy circles, work might be an outer circle and home is an inner circle. 

    “Now we have this amazing support network because we made connecting with the people in our town a priority. It’s paying off specifically right now because we are so interconnected and we can take care of each other in a lot of different ways.”

    He lives on a farm in New York with his wife, Hilarie Burton

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan wearing a black hat and glasses, smiling with a woman outdoors in a snowy setting.

    Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

    With actor Paul Rudd, Jeffrey co-owns Samuel’s, a candy store in nearby Rhinebeck, New York, as per The Post.

    After the owner passed away, Jeffrey and Paul collaborated to keep the store going before “it turned into something else.”

    Netizens reacted to the comedian’s theory and Jeffrey’s classy response

    Text message from Orlando M DElia Jr. joking about aging and slowing down over time. Keywords: Jeffrey Dean Morgan viral theory response.

    Text message screenshot showing Miguel Ayala saying We got to do what we got to do bro in a casual conversation.

    Screenshot of a comment by Natal'ya Mogilevich about fixation and obsession related to viral theory on Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

    Facebook comment by Lacey Creaturo expressing admiration for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's response to viral theory claims.

    Facebook comment by Hugh C. Haynes about loneliness and childhood neglect in response to Jeffrey Dean Morgan viral theory.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a viral theory claiming 20 times a week activity.

    Comment by top fan Lu Cristianx discussing Jeffrey Dean Morgan and viral theory about his personal habits online.

    Comment on social media post discussing Jeffrey Dean Morgan in relation to viral theory about his personal habits.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sallie Jerovetz mentioning music preferences, related to viral theory about Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

    Comment from Rebecca Guerra discussing Jeffrey Dean Morgan spending time in his trailer between scenes with laughing emojis.

    Facebook comment by Stacey Gray expressing frustration about marriage, related to Jeffrey Dean Morgan viral theory response.

    John Mitchell commenting humorously on viral theory about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s weekly habits in a social media post.

    Comment from Delia Molina discussing claims related to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his personal habits.

    Comment by Harley LeVine discussing man on hand combat in a social media post related to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

    Comment from Catherine Duran discussing a viral theory about Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his personal habits.

    Comment about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s viral theory, humorously referencing his character Lucille and masturbation claims.

    Text message conversation showing Arthur Quiver mentioning a quarter cup of milk with a milk emoji in a light blue chat bubble.

    Screenshot of a comment by Catherine Guill responding to the viral theory about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s habits.

    Comment by Kirsten Ytsma asking why he has a gorgeous wife, related to Jeffrey Dean Morgan viral theory discussion.

    Comment from Emil Hernando Castro questioning the need for Jeffrey Dean Morgan to pleasure himself 20 times a week.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

