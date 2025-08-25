Viral Theory Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan Pleasures Himself 20 Times A Week, Actor Responds To It

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a hilarious response to a content creator’s theory about how often he pleasures himself.

Comedian Jon Shefsky recently went viral after posting a video speculating on the frequency of celebrities’ self-pleasuring habits. His “evidence”? The location of calluses on their hands.

According to Jon, the Walking Dead actor’s thumb knuckles and a callus located on his palm suggest that he self-pleasures “twenty times a week.”

Highlights Jeffrey Dean Morgan playfully responded to a comedian’s viral theory that he pleasures himself 20 times a week.

The theory, posted by Jon Shefsky, is based on the presence of calluses on Jeffrey’s hands.

Jeffrey said he couldn’t “confirm nor deny” the claim, noting that his wife had sent the video to him.

“Subdermal fat pads look healthy. Creases look shallow. Thumb knuckle inflamed. Thumb crease webbing. Callus. Another callus,” the stand-up comedian observed, sharing a zoomed-in picture of Jeffrey’s hand. “I’m going to say 20 times a week.”

RELATED:

A comedian went viral after claiming that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s hands suggest he pleasures himself “twenty times a week”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Shefsky (@jonshefsky)

Share icon

Share icon

Instead of ignoring the video or blasting Jon for speculating about his private life, Jeffrey chose to comment on it and even reposted the clip on his Instagram stories.

“My wife sent this to me,” he wrote. “DY*NG. I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type. She was laughing too hard.

“It’s some interesting research. I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That’s a heavy workload for anyone… much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer. TWENTY?! Cheers to ME!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey reposted the video and responded with humor, joking about his busy schedule and marriage

Share icon

Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bravo dude,” Jeffrey concluded, addressing the content creator. “We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!”

Jeffrey is known for playing Negan in The Walking Dead and Denny Duquette in Grey’s Anatomy. He also appeared as John Winchester in Supernatural and Joe Kessler in The Boys.

Share icon

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

He is married to One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton. The couple shares two children: a 15-year-old son, Gus, and a 7-year-old daughter, George.

ADVERTISEMENT

They met after being set up on a blind date through Jeffrey’s Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, and his wife, Danneel, with whom Hilarie co-starred on One Tree Hill.

The actor praised Jon’s “research,” saying he and his wife laughed at the video

Share icon

Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

The couple lives on a working farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, where they raise cows, ducks, chickens, alpacas, donkeys, and even an emu.

“The farm is no joke. It’s work,” Jeffrey admitted. “I’m in charge of all the animals, and Hilarie is in charge of the gardening.”

Despite the hard work, the location suited their personalities better than Los Angeles. “I’m not good at sitting on my a**. My wife is the same way,” he explained. “LA was not conducive for us. There’s always something to do here. There’s no sitting around.”

Share icon

Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey said that moving to the farm was “the first time I’ve felt at home in my entire adult life.”

The Destination X host, 59, grew up in Seattle, but his grandmother owned a pig farm where he used to work every summer.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for roles in The Walking Dead , Grey’s Anatomy , Supernatural , and The Boys

Share icon

Image credits: AMC

Hilarie, meanwhile, shared that leaving LA for the farm was “the biggest gamble,” since it meant saying goodbye to her support network.

“There was no family or friends here. It was me and my son in a cabin,” she told the Rose and Ivy Journal in a 2020 interview.

“Jeffrey was coming back and forth from work, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to create a life up here.”

Share icon

Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: “You put your energy into your priorities right and a lot of people make work their priority. What we are discovering in this current situation is that maybe what’s going on in your home could be a bigger priority. Let’s make healthy circles, work might be an outer circle and home is an inner circle.

“Now we have this amazing support network because we made connecting with the people in our town a priority. It’s paying off specifically right now because we are so interconnected and we can take care of each other in a lot of different ways.”

He lives on a farm in New York with his wife, Hilarie Burton

Share icon

Image credits: jeffreydeanmorgan

ADVERTISEMENT

With actor Paul Rudd, Jeffrey co-owns Samuel’s, a candy store in nearby Rhinebeck, New York, as per The Post.

After the owner passed away, Jeffrey and Paul collaborated to keep the store going before “it turned into something else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens reacted to the comedian’s theory and Jeffrey’s classy response

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT