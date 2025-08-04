Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Is Sick”: Owner Of Dog Meat Farm Reveals She’s Received Violent Threats After Going Viral
Owner of dog meat farm standing by a stall with signs promoting organic dog meat and local farm support.
Food, Lifestyle

“This Is Sick”: Owner Of Dog Meat Farm Reveals She’s Received Violent Threats After Going Viral

28

0

Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat is not real, but the outrage it sparks is, even after a year since its creator admitted that she was receiving d**th threats due to her alleged business. 

Created by a vegan activist, the satirical farm uses organic, humane-sounding language to market supposed dog meat.

Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat has so far been successful, receiving strong reactions from netizens until today.

Highlights
  • A satirical dog meat farm is exposing uncomfortable truths about food choices.
  • The project has been so successful that its creator has received d**th threats and widespread condemnation from netizens.
  • The fake dog farm is still continuing its activities, with its social media pages still posting dog meat-related content on a steady stream.
    Elwood’s creator grew up loving animals but also eating them

    Owners of a dog meat farm standing at their stall displaying organic dog meat products and promotional banners outdoors.

    Image credits: Molly Elwood

    Huffington Post writer Holly Elwood, the creator of Elwood’s, grew up in a rural area, surrounded by hunting, fishing, and a freezer full of meat. 

    She adored animals, rescuing birds and mice, saving worms from drowning, but she still ate meat without thinking twice.

    Woman crouching beside three resting Siberian huskies in an animal shelter, related to dog meat farm owner receiving violent threats after viral post.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    Eventually, Holly had her first hunting trip, and she had a deer in her sights.

    She just couldn’t do it. 

    Black dog sitting next to a butcher's selection chart with dog meat farm signage and a person holding the leash.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    “I watched through the scope, and she was so pretty in the morning light,” she recalled of her first hunting trip. 

    “I could see her breath and wondered, ‘Why would I want this moment to end, for myself or for her?’” 

    Screenshot of violent threats sent to dog meat farm owner after viral attention, showing hostile messages and responses.

    She never pulled the trigger and never hunted again. 

    She wanted to work with animals, just not in a way that caused them pain.

    Screenshot of a social media exchange discussing a dog meat farm and violent threats received by the owner after going viral.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    That contradiction sat quietly for years.

    “Everyone I knew ate meat,” she said. 

    Image credits: Elwood Dog Meat

    But things began to shift after traveling abroad and exploring different types ofmeat.

    Eventually, Holly tasted authentic dog meat. It was at this moment that something clicked, according to aHuffington Post report.

    Billboard advertisement for Elwood Dog Meat farm displaying contact info and promoting dog meat since 1981 amid rural setting.

    Image credits: Elwood Dog Meat

    “I joked to my friends, ‘I’ve eaten all the animals. I’m done,’” she said. She initially went vegetarian, though she later becamevegan.

    Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat started as satire but sparked real-world outrage

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a dog meat farm, mentioning violent threats after going viral.

    In 2021, she launchedElwood’s Organic Dog Meat, a “small family farm” that raises dogs for food. 

    The website looks just like any other local meat farm. It promotes its product as organic, free-range, and humane. 

    Woman on a dog meat farm holding two dogs outdoors, highlighting the owner of dog meat farm facing threats after going viral.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    “Much of the content is drawn, word-for-word, from the websites and promotional materials of actual, similar farms — similar, but for the fact that they raise chickens, pigs and cows, for food, instead of dogs,” Holly noted.

    Only later does it reveal that it’ssatire, but many of the site’s visitors never make it that far.

    Screenshot of a social media comment calling people sickos, related to owner of dog meat farm receiving violent threats.

    After section after section of “Pug Bacon,” “Labrador Steaks,” “Chihuahuaken,” “Dachshund Sausage,” and “Pomeranian Eggs,” some netizens get enraged. 

    “What kind of person do you have to be to openly slaughter dogs and eat them?” one message asked. 

    Three small dogs sitting in a stroller in front of a sign advertising organic dog meat from a dog meat farm.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    Others went further. “People have requested that I ‘please kill (my)self,’ and some callers ‘hope (I) get brutally murdered,’” Holly recalled.

    These reactions continue to this day. Holly shared some of the d**th threats she has received in her BuzzFeed post last year, but even as recently as a few days ago, some social media users are still getting triggered by the “dog farm’s” alleged business.

    Comment from Alison Jardine expressing that no animal should be exploited for entertainment amid dog meat farm threats.

    “Reported this page. I hope they lock you up and throw away the key. Animal abuse is disgusting and I hope you rot in hell,” one recent commenter wrote.

    “This is sick. You killers belong in prison. How disturbing, mentally sick and disgusting, selfish. You’re sick to the core,” stated another.

    Outdoor stall promoting Elwood's organic dog meat with free samples, featuring banners and a woman behind the counter

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    According to Holly, the reactions to Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat hint at the emotional disconnect many people experience.

    “People get mad when they learn I am a vegan and that the site is satire,” she said.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing dog meat farm owner receiving violent threats after going viral.

    “As though I have punctured the denial that allowed them to love dogs and eat chickens in peace.”

    Holly says Elwood’s is not about placing blame, it’s about asking better questions

    Screenshot of email message showing violent threats received by dog meat farm owner after going viral online.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    The intention behind Elwood’s is not cruelty orcondemnation. It’s curiosity. 

    Shock, yes, but also transformation.

    Comment expressing relief that situation involving dog meat farm owner receiving violent threats is not real.

    “My intent with Elwood is to be kind. To allow people to have an experience that allows them to think deeply about eating animals — dogs, chickens, cows, all animals — without feeling publicly called out.

    Screenshots of violent threats received by owner of dog meat farm after going viral on social media.

    Image credits: Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat

    “I want there to be release and relief at the end of someone’s encounter with Elwood’s — release from the belief that we must kill and eat animals, and relief to learn that we don’t have to eat animals anymore,” Holly wrote.

    Image credits: Elwood Dog Meat

    Elwood’s has reached millions, sparked outrage, inspired mock tasting events, and maybe even helped someonerethink their next meal.

    Considering the activity on its social media pages today, it seems like Elwood’s mission is still ongoing.

    Netizens shared their reactions to Elwood’s Dog Farm on social media 

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Haley Plaistowe criticizing hypocrisy in messages related to the dog meat farm controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the owner of a dog meat farm receiving violent threats after going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing dog meat farm owner receiving violent threats after going viral.

    Comment by Amber Smith expressing that the statement is very clever and thought-provoking in a social media post.

    Comment by Mary Wagner questioning love for animals while supporting dog meat consumption, highlighting controversy surrounding dog meat farm owner.

    Comment by Kathleen Metzler expressing despair over humanity after reactions to viral dog meat farm owner threats.

    Comment from Kristine Schrader expressing love for dark satire with applause emoji on social media post about dog meat farm owner threats.

    Comment by Elizabeth Krause discussing ethical concerns and biological design related to eating meat amid dog meat farm controversy.

    Comment from Diane Wachtman-Munoz discussing disturbing messages and reactions related to dog meat farm owner receiving violent threats.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a controversial dog meat farm owner who received violent threats after going viral.

    Comment from Katie Story discussing people not reading articles before commenting, related to dog meat farm owner threats.

    Social media comment from Lydia Gooch Tonic expressing support and compassion amidst threats related to dog meat farm controversy.

    Comment from dog meat farm owner defending eating dogs, addressing threats after going viral on social media.

    Comment by Scott Mackay praising fictional storytelling, highlighting the viral dog meat farm owner's threats controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock and confusion about a viral dog meat farm controversy.

    Facebook comment by Kyle Hirshon saying I'm still not going vegan with emojis reacting to the post.

    Comment from Natasha Smith expressing pain over treating animals differently, related to dog meat farm owner receiving violent threats.

    Screenshot of a comment by Jason Lake expressing initial amusement turned to concern over vegan propaganda.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

