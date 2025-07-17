Jeff Bezos Stuns Fans By Ditching Signature Bald Look Just Weeks After Marrying Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos has been seen with hair for the first time in 13 years.

The sighting follows more than a decade after he switched to his signature smooth pate.

It comes in the wake of his recent three-day, star-studded, $50 million nuptial ceremony in Venice, Italy, prompting jibes from the public, like: “Once you get the ring on her finger, you stop trying.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were seen walking hand in hand

The two were spotted at the Sun Valley resort in Idaho on July 10, to attend a conference with other influential and well-heeled figures.

Snaps of the Amazon founder and his wife, Lauren, show the two holding hands as they strolled across a lawn.

The 55-year-old journo-turned-helicopter pilot sported a back tank top with formal white slacks, heeled sandals, dark shades, and her hair down.

The 61-year-old tech mogul, on the other hand, opted for a more comfortable look with faded blue jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers.

The feature that got people talking got them talking just because it was Bezos

It was not the fact that the billionaire was attending a meeting fraught with society’s notables.

Nor was it that fact that he was visiting a locale that has serviced expensive agendas (like the Google-YouTube and News Corp-Dow Jones acquisitions, perFortune) for the last four decades—dressed that way, he had tongues wagging.

It was rather the sight of his hair; a feature that does not usually raise eyebrows when worn by other men of his stature and age.

The last time Bezos was seen with hair was more than a decade ago

Bezos has been shaving his head since 2013. Before that, he sported short brown hair, as can be seen in the iconic 1997 photo with him posing with a stack of books in an Amazon warehouse, in Seattle, Washington.

Observers like women’s lifestyle outlet She Knows have since noticed that Bezos never publicly commented on it and speculated that his hairless look was likely due to male pattern balding.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos attend the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at The Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid pic.twitter.com/F7vR4Bs3rk — Anne Tootill (@toot5000) July 12, 2025

If this is the case, Bezos is part of a 50 million-strong American male demographic, according to a 2024 release by Medical News Today.

Some think Bezos has already stopped trying, while others blame his new wife for trying to change him

Social media has since marveled at the sighting.

Some blamed his new wife, Lauren, assuming that she was and would be responsible for any changes in the man’s appearance henceforth.

“She couldn’t accept him as is?? Lmfao,” criticized one reader in response to the news. “She’ll have him wearing a [toupée] before long,” echoed another.

Some thought that it may have been the result of shopping on Amazon, where he found a “great Shampoo.”

But one critic wrote:

“Once you get the ring on her finger, you stop trying so hard. It’s starting already, with him growing his hair out.”

“It would be pure speculation on my part, but as a married man myself, it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s not the only Bezos fur that’s about to make a major comeback.”

The last time he got attention over his appearance was when he started training

It’s not the first time Bezos has stunned the public by reinventing himself. In 2023, Lauren spoke to the Wall Street Journal, hinting at the changes her beau was aiming for.

“He stole my trainer!” she said before describing him as “a monster in the gym.”

The result is the substantially bulkier physique that kept growing ever so subtly over the last two years.

The Amazon mogul is seen as a fitness buff

The British celebrity weekly observed as much when it headlined: From Tech Geek to Age-defying Fitness Buff, in November of the same year.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/jeffbezos

The outlet claimed that his transformation began in 2017, when he adopted a “high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb regimen.”

In 2018, Bezos also commented on his health, saying, “I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better. I get up early. I go to bed early.”

Some factions of social media are critical of what fans are calling “hair”

