Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jeff Bezos Stuns Fans By Ditching Signature Bald Look Just Weeks After Marrying Lauren Sánchez
Jeff Bezos with new hair posing alongside smiling Lauren Su00e1nchez at a formal event in a dark background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jeff Bezos Stuns Fans By Ditching Signature Bald Look Just Weeks After Marrying Lauren Sánchez

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

Jeff Bezos has been seen with hair for the first time in 13 years.

The sighting follows more than a decade after he switched to his signature smooth pate.

It comes in the wake of his recent three-day, star-studded, $50 million nuptial ceremony in Venice, Italy, prompting jibes from the public, like: “Once you get the ring on her finger, you stop trying.”

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos was seen with hair for the first time since 2013 while attending a private conference in Idaho.
  • Social media exploded with speculation, jokes, and even marriage blame aimed at new wife Lauren Sánchez.
  • Bezos has transformed before, notably bulking up into a fitness buff after adopting a strict health regimen in 2017.
RELATED:

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were seen walking hand in hand

    Jeff Bezos wearing a tuxedo with hair, posing with Lauren Sánchez in a colorful dress at an evening event.

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    The two were spotted at the Sun Valley resort in Idaho on July 10, to attend a conference with other influential and well-heeled figures.

    Snaps of the Amazon founder and his wife, Lauren, show the two holding hands as they strolled across a lawn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 55-year-old journo-turned-helicopter pilot sported a back tank top with formal white slacks, heeled sandals, dark shades, and her hair down.

    Jeff Bezos smiling in a black polo shirt, surprising fans with a new look after ditching his bald style.

    Image credits: Instagram/jeffbezos

    The 61-year-old tech mogul, on the other hand, opted for a more comfortable look with faded blue jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers.

    The feature that got people talking got them talking just because it was Bezos

    Aerial view of a mountain town at sunset, unrelated to Jeff Bezos ditching his signature bald look.

    Image credits: Sun Valley

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was not the fact that the billionaire was attending a meeting fraught with society’s notables.

    Nor was it that fact that he was visiting a locale that has serviced expensive agendas (like the Google-YouTube and News Corp-Dow Jones acquisitions, perFortune) for the last four decades—dressed that way, he had tongues wagging.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was rather the sight of his hair; a feature that does not usually raise eyebrows when worn by other men of his stature and age.

    The last time Bezos was seen with hair was more than a decade ago

    Jeff Bezos with new hair style walking outdoors alongside Lauren Sánchez on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Dietsch

    Bezos has been shaving his head since 2013. Before that, he sported short brown hair, as can be seen in the iconic 1997 photo with him posing with a stack of books in an Amazon warehouse, in Seattle, Washington.

    Observers like women’s lifestyle outlet She Knows have since noticed that Bezos never publicly commented on it and speculated that his hairless look was likely due to male pattern balding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If this is the case, Bezos is part of a 50 million-strong American male demographic, according to a 2024 release by Medical News Today.

    Some think Bezos has already stopped trying, while others blame his new wife for trying to change him

    Social media has since marveled at the sighting.

    Jeff Bezos in a tuxedo with full hair, walking with bride Lauren Sánchez at their outdoor wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: Instagram/laurensanchezbezos

    Some blamed his new wife, Lauren, assuming that she was and would be responsible for any changes in the man’s appearance henceforth.

    “She couldn’t accept him as is?? Lmfao,” criticized one reader in response to the news. “She’ll have him wearing a [toupée] before long,” echoed another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty/Paul Souders

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some thought that it may have been the result of shopping on Amazon, where he found a “great Shampoo.”

    But one critic wrote:

    “Once you get the ring on her finger, you stop trying so hard. It’s starting already, with him growing his hair out.”

    “It would be pure speculation on my part, but as a married man myself, it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s not the only Bezos fur that’s about to make a major comeback.”

    The last time he got attention over his appearance was when he started training 

    It’s not the first time Bezos has stunned the public by reinventing himself. In 2023, Lauren spoke to the Wall Street Journal, hinting at the changes her beau was aiming for.

    “He stole my trainer!” she said before describing him as “a monster in the gym.”

    Jeff Bezos showing new look with hair, climbing out of the ocean onto a boat on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Instagram/laurensanchezbezos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The result is the substantially bulkier physique that kept growing ever so subtly over the last two years.

    The Amazon mogul is seen as a fitness buff

    The British celebrity weekly observed as much when it headlined: From Tech Geek to Age-defying Fitness Buff, in November of the same year.

    Jeff Bezos walking hand in hand with Lauren Sánchez in a desert setting, showing his changed hair look.

    Image credits: Instagram/jeffbezos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The outlet claimed that his transformation began in 2017, when he adopted a “high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb regimen.”

    In 2018, Bezos also commented on his health, saying, “I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better. I get up early. I go to bed early.”

    Some factions of social media are critical of what fans are calling “hair”

    Comment on social media reacting to Jeff Bezos ditching his signature bald look just weeks after marrying Lauren Sánchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Ursula Bonilla reacting to Jeff Bezos ditching his signature bald look weeks after marrying Lauren Sánchez

    Comment mentioning Jeff Bezos ditching his signature bald look and getting a whole new set of hair with humor.

    Comment by Brandon Michalski stating he can relate to shaving his head, related to Jeff Bezos ditching his bald look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff Bezos with new hair, surprising fans by ditching his signature bald look soon after marrying Lauren Sánchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jennifer McIsaac Hussey expressing surprise about Jeff Bezos changing his look after marriage.

    Comment from Evangelina Gonzalez B praising a shampoo purchased on Amazon with smiling emojis.

    Jeff Bezos with a new fuller hairstyle, surprising fans after changing his signature bald look recently.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying I thought he’s bald, referring to Jeff Bezos ditching his signature bald look after marrying Lauren Sánchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Debbie Fisher saying Summer camp for billionaires it's that just special with reactions below.

    Comment from Tiffani Taylor questioning how Jeff Bezos grew a large amount of hair so quickly after marrying Lauren Sánchez.

    Facebook comment by Greg Cook questioning if having no hair is considered a hairstyle, related to Jeff Bezos hair transformation news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Men of KSR saying So bald with a thumbs-up reaction icon visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Social media
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan of the man, but I imagine maintaining a shaved head is tedious. He's allowed to wear his hair however he wants!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan of the man, but I imagine maintaining a shaved head is tedious. He's allowed to wear his hair however he wants!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT