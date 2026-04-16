“He Is Rich, But He Is Not Stupid”: Jeff Bezos’ Coachella Outfit Sparks Debate After People Make Wild Connection

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With Coachella in full swing, a picture of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the music festival has resurfaced, drawing attention to his peculiar outfit.

Bezos was seen hanging out in the California desert with his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez, as well as Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2023.

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Highlights Jeff Bezos’ eye-catching Coachella outfit resurfaced on social media, with some believing it was a walking ad for his e-commerce.

Bezos, the third-richest person in the world, seemingly wore a $12 patterned shirt.

The businessman, joined by his wife, Lauren Sánchez, tried to blend in at the music festival.

Jeff Bezos wore a butterfly button-down to Coachella, seemingly to promote his e-commerce website



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The tech tycoon and Sánchez arrived at the festival’s VIP area in a private SUV. The group was then led to the main stage, where they watched Bad Bunny perform.

But it wasn’t his A-list company that caught netizens’ attention, rather his fashion choice, which many believed held a secret message.

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Bezos was pictured wearing a blue button-down shirt with a butterfly print. He wore the colorful shirt unbuttoned, styling it over a plain white tee.

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The businessman paired the look with distressed jeans and white sneakers.

“It makes me think ‘Hello fellow kids,’” one Reddit user joked, suggesting Bezos was trying to blend in with the younger Coachella audience.

“Why is he dressed like Ace Ventura?” asked someone else.

“He bought that shirt off Amazon evidently,” one critic quipped.

The Amazon founder did not lean into the subtle “tech bro” aesthetic but sported a more colorful look

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Though the critic may have intended the comment as a joke, social media users actually found the patterned shirt on Amazon for only $12, leading them to believe that Bezos purposely wore the eye-catching item to draw traffic to his website.

“He is way smarter than these broke Gucci flexers,” one netizen said.

“If you look at the placement of the butterflies, it is the exact same shirt,” one netizen noted.

“He is rich, but he is not stupid. Branded sh*t is for posers,” wrote another.

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“Most people would balk at wearing a hideous shirt for the sake of getting roasted to then promote your billion-dollar brand,” said Jake Silbert on the website High Snobiety.

People linked to an item listed as “Mens Button Down Pajama Shirt,” which retailed on Amazon for $12.08.



Many claimed Bezos wore the shirt to go viral and drive more traffic to Amazon



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Still, others believed that the butterfly button-down was just a knockoff of a more expensive designer shirt.

“No chance. If anything, that shirt is a knockoff of some other designer shirt that looks the same but costs $2,000,” one person replied.

Bezos’ shirt also looked similar to the “Butterfly Silk S/S Button Down” from the California-based menswear brand Nahmias, which was reportedly priced at $680 on its website.

Last year, the 62-year-old married Lauren Sánchez in a lavish Venice ceremony

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The tech billionaire has a net worth of $257.7B, according to Forbes, making him the third-richest person in the world.

In addition to founding Amazon in 1994 from his Seattle garage, he owns The Washington Post, as well as the rocket manufacturer and spaceflight services company Blue Origin.

While he may not have splurged on his outfit, he spared no expense on his Venetian wedding, which was estimated to cost more than $20 million.



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Asked whether he spends his fortune on guilty pleasures, Bezos replied, “I don’t think [my pleasures] are that guilty.”

He mentioned a trip to Norway he shared with his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, and their children, during which they stayed in an ice hotel and went dog sledding.

“It was an incredible vacation and we got it all done in three and half days,” Bezos said.

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In 2022, Bezos told CNN that he plans to donate the majority of his fortune during his lifetime, without giving specific details on where it would be spent.

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” he said, suggesting he wants to distribute the money among multiple causes.

“It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

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Bezos has pledged to donate $10 billion to climate causes by 2030

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Bezos’ name was notably absent from the Giving Pledge initiative, which 256 people have signed since 2010 as a pledge to donate the majority of their fortunes to charity during their lifetimes.

The campaign was founded by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett. It has also been signed by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Bezos’ ex-wife.

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In 2020, Bezos pledged to donate over $10 billion to climate causes by 2030 through the Bezos Earth Fund. The fund has so far deployed roughly $2 billion, according to Forbes.

His family foundation has also donated $35 million to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute, $10 million for an innovation center at Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry, and $1 million to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

The photos of Jeff Bezos’ outfit sparked conversation about how tech tycoons spend their wealth



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