“Divorce Is Imminent”: Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Go Viral After Fans Spot Strange Moment Between Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have ignited divorce rumors after a supposedly tense exchange between them on the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet went viral.

As the newlyweds posed for the cameras, Sánchez looked in her husband’s direction to catch his attention, but he remained busy flashing a smile for the paparazzi. This led Sánchez to look away and refocus on the task at hand.

Highlights Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos drew attention at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars after-party on March 15 when the billionaire did not reciprocate his wife’s bid for attention.

Netizens interpreted this as a sign of trouble in their marriage, with some even speculating about a possible divorce.

However, body language expert Judi James dismissed these theories, suggesting the moment reflected only a minor inconvenience rather than any serious relationship issue.

However, before looking away, Sánchez gave Bezos a look that netizens are now calling “the look a woman gives a man when divorce is imminent.”

“Not a happy couple at all,” one user noted.

RELATED:

Social media is convinced that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are headed for a divorce

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Sánchez stepped out in a strapless black dress with a high thigh slit by John Galliano for the star-studded event, while the Amazon founder complemented her in a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

Hustle B**ch, an X account known for sharing trending viral videos and entertainment clips, posted the video of Sánchez and Bezos’s red carpet interaction on Tuesday, March 17, writing that “the split-second look she gave him” is the number one predictor of divorce.

“Once it shows up, there’s no coming back,” the caption went on to say, adding, “It’s not ‘if’ for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez anymore – it’s ‘when.’”

Anyone who understands human psychology knows this is the look a woman gives a man when divorce is imminent pic.twitter.com/QyRIVJNJPA — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) March 17, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Platform users agreed with the theory as one wrote in the comments section, “Hope he has a prenup,” and another echoed, “Hope he is running the numbers in his head on how much he will pay her when she walks away.”

“June is the one-year mark. They are not going to make it,” observed a third.

Image credits: Getty/Lionel Hahn

ADVERTISEMENT

“You mean money can’t buy love?” a fourth asked, while another advised Sánchez to keep her emotions concealed “for at least 10 years” to take full advantage of Bezos’s fortune.

Some, on the other hand, disagreed with the divorce predictions.

Image credits: X/HustleBitch_

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I see is the eyes of a woman in love,” one said.

“The slow motion did her foul,” another opined, while someone else described the look as Sánchez’s attempt to appear “sultry” and attract her husband.

A body language expert pushed back on the dramatic interpretations of the couple’s behavior

Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago

The Daily Mail spoke to body language expert Judi James on Wednesday, March 18, and she agreed with comments suggesting that Sánchez’s look was an attempt to flirt with her husband on the red carpet.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rather than a scathing glance, Lauren’s expression here looks more like one of minor disappointment, as her flirt signals don’t immediately get met with a complementary response,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren’s signal of disappointment, according to James, included “the corners of her mouth turning down and the smile fading from her eyes.”

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

Her dejection, however, did not last long.

It took her “one blink” to restore her cheerful expression and begin smiling “like an excited bride” again while chatting with someone in front of her, James added.

Lauren Sánchez got embroiled in another controversy at the same event

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

ADVERTISEMENT

As Sánchez and Bezos occupied the Vanity Fair red carpet, Nicole Kidman, decked in a striking gold gown by Chanel, walked behind them, seemingly unaware that she had stepped into their frame.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

Netizens used the incident to debate who belonged on the red carpet more in that moment.

“Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman belongs on the red carpet — it is the Bezoses who are out of place in this photo,” one user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Stefano Mazzola

“It’s an Oscars party. Lauren isn’t an actress, Nicole is,” commented another, while a third added, “Bezos needs to understand this: this is the Oscars red carpet, and center stage belongs to film figures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some even joked that Nicole “stole the attention without trying,” calling her presence “shark energy.”

“It’s really hard to tell what her expression is with all that surgery,” a netizen said about the divorce fiasco

Image credits: Skycop542

Image credits: TejuDuru

Image credits: TheLastHopeUSA

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MarindaVannoy1

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SophieDuva73002

Image credits: Emmanuelle_IDL

Image credits: DeannaIndiana

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Investanswers

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FinanceCari

Image credits: DeannaIndiana

Image credits: FantumGalaxy

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PineBox28

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThorsHammer8282

Image credits: realcuckoosnest

Image credits: Boobieoiiiiiiio

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT