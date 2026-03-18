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“Divorce Is Imminent”: Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Go Viral After Fans Spot Strange Moment Between Them
Lauren Su00e1nchez and Jeff Bezos in formal attire sharing a strange moment that sparked viral divorce rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Divorce Is Imminent”: Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Go Viral After Fans Spot Strange Moment Between Them

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have ignited divorce rumors after a supposedly tense exchange between them on the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet went viral.

As the newlyweds posed for the cameras, Sánchez looked in her husband’s direction to catch his attention, but he remained busy flashing a smile for the paparazzi. This led Sánchez to look away and refocus on the task at hand.

Highlights
  • Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos drew attention at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars after-party on March 15 when the billionaire did not reciprocate his wife’s bid for attention.
  • Netizens interpreted this as a sign of trouble in their marriage, with some even speculating about a possible divorce.
  • However, body language expert Judi James dismissed these theories, suggesting the moment reflected only a minor inconvenience rather than any serious relationship issue.

However, before looking away, Sánchez gave Bezos a look that netizens are now calling “the look a woman gives a man when divorce is imminent.”

“Not a happy couple at all,” one user noted.

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    Social media is convinced that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are headed for a divorce

    Lauren Sánchez in a black strapless dress and jewelry posing with hand on hip amid divorce rumors with Jeff Bezos.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

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    Sánchez stepped out in a strapless black dress with a high thigh slit by John Galliano for the star-studded event, while the Amazon founder complemented her in a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie.

    Lauren Sánchez in black dress and Jeff Bezos in tuxedo pose together, sparking divorce rumors after strange moment caught by fans.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    Hustle B**ch, an X account known for sharing trending viral videos and entertainment clips, posted the video of Sánchez and Bezos’s red carpet interaction on Tuesday, March 17, writing that “the split-second look she gave him” is the number one predictor of divorce.

    “Once it shows up, there’s no coming back,” the caption went on to say, adding, “It’s not ‘if’ for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez anymore – it’s ‘when.’”

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    Platform users agreed with the theory as one wrote in the comments section, “Hope he has a prenup,” and another echoed, “Hope he is running the numbers in his head on how much he will pay her when she walks away.”

    “June is the one-year mark. They are not going to make it,” observed a third.

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos dressed formally at an event, sparking viral discussions about divorce rumors.

    Image credits: Getty/Lionel Hahn

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    “You mean money can’t buy love?” a fourth asked, while another advised Sánchez to keep her emotions concealed “for at least 10 years” to take full advantage of Bezos’s fortune.

    Some, on the other hand, disagreed with the divorce predictions.

    Lauren Sánchez in a close-up shot wearing a sparkling necklace, captured during a candid moment amid divorce rumors.

    Image credits: X/HustleBitch_

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    “All I see is the eyes of a woman in love,” one said.

    “The slow motion did her foul,” another opined, while someone else described the look as Sánchez’s attempt to appear “sultry” and attract her husband.

    A body language expert pushed back on the dramatic interpretations of the couple’s behavior

    Jeff Bezos in a navy suit and light blue shirt reacting during a viral moment linked to divorce rumors with Lauren Sánchez.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago

    The Daily Mail spoke to body language expert Judi James on Wednesday, March 18, and she agreed with comments suggesting that Sánchez’s look was an attempt to flirt with her husband on the red carpet.

    Lauren Sánchez speaking at a podium while Jeff Bezos looks on, sparking viral divorce is imminent rumors.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    “Rather than a scathing glance, Lauren’s expression here looks more like one of minor disappointment, as her flirt signals don’t immediately get met with a complementary response,” she explained.

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    Lauren’s signal of disappointment, according to James, included “the corners of her mouth turning down and the smile fading from her eyes.”

    Lauren Sánchez in a white jacket with hair up, posing indoors near a fireplace, as divorce is imminent speculation arises.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Her dejection, however, did not last long.

    It took her “one blink” to restore her cheerful expression and begin smiling “like an excited bride” again while chatting with someone in front of her, James added.

    Lauren Sánchez got embroiled in another controversy at the same event

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos dressed formally, posing on outdoor stairs in a moment sparking viral divorce speculation.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

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    As Sánchez and Bezos occupied the Vanity Fair red carpet, Nicole Kidman, decked in a striking gold gown by Chanel, walked behind them, seemingly unaware that she had stepped into their frame.

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos posing together, sparking viral reactions and divorce speculation among fans.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Netizens used the incident to debate who belonged on the red carpet more in that moment.

    “Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman belongs on the red carpet — it is the Bezoses who are out of place in this photo,” one user wrote.

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    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos on a boat together, fans reacting to a strange moment signaling divorce is imminent.

    Image credits: Getty/Stefano Mazzola

    “It’s an Oscars party. Lauren isn’t an actress, Nicole is,” commented another, while a third added, “Bezos needs to understand this: this is the Oscars red carpet, and center stage belongs to film figures.”

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    Some even joked that Nicole “stole the attention without trying,” calling her presence “shark energy.”

    “It’s really hard to tell what her expression is with all that surgery,” a netizen said about the divorce fiasco

    Tweet showing a humorous comment on a strange moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos going viral online.

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    Tweet from Teju Duru about Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos hinting divorce is imminent, mentioning prenup and past experience.

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    Tweet about Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos going viral after fans spot strange moment hinting divorce is imminent.

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    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing a strange moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos amid divorce rumors.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos with fans spotting a strange moment between them.

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    Tweet by Emmanuelle G discussing a strange moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos sparking divorce rumors.

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    Social media reaction to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos sparks viral discussion on divorce is imminent and strange moment between them.

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    Tweet by InvestAnswers commenting on a strange moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos going viral online.

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    Tweet discussing the viral moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos sparking divorce speculation among fans.

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    Tweet explaining a strange moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos fueling rumors of divorce is imminent.

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    Tweet criticizing Lauren Sánchez with mention of plastic surgery, related to divorce is imminent and strange moment viral keywords.

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    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos caught in a strange moment going viral amid divorce rumors spotted by fans

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    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply about Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos amid divorce rumors.

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    Tweet discussing a strange moment between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos sparking viral divorce speculation.

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    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos reacting during an event, sparking viral attention amid divorce rumors.

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    Social media reaction to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos sparks viral discussion about divorce and strange moments between them.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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