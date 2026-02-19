JD Vance’s Comment On Eileen Gu’s Representation Sparks Fresh Backlash Against The Athlete

ADVERTISEMENT

Eileen Gu, a freestyle skier who was born in San Francisco but chose to compete for China at the 2026 Winter Olympics to honor her mother’s homeland, has drawn criticism from U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Gu has won two silver medals at the ongoing Winter Olympics so far, becoming the most decorated female freestyle skier in Olympic history.

Highlights

His stance, combined with Gu’s strong performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, has sparked backlash against her.

Gu also recently revealed that she was physically attacked on the street and that her dorm was robbed because of her choice to represent her mother’s native country.

Her success, coupled with Vance’s recent rebuke of her decision not to represent America, has sparked severe backlash against her.

“She is a traitor,” a netizen said, while another observed, “She gets coverage because she is polarizing.”

Eileen Gu in red and white jacket holding a silver medal and mascot, representing athlete in a snowy setting.

Image credits: Getty/Michael Reaves

Gu was born in 2003 to her first-generation Chinese immigrant mother, Yan Gu, and her American father, whose identity remains unknown.

China does not allow dual citizenship, and Gu has declined to disclose what passport she holds; hence, her citizenship status remains a mystery. Olympic rules state that a “national of two or more countries at the same time may represent either one of them.”

Skier performing a high jump in snowy mountains, highlighting Eileen Gu’s athletic skills and winter sports representation.

Image credits: eileengu

Gu announced her decision to compete under the Chinese flag in 2019, telling The Athletic that she wanted to inspire young girls in the country to take up skiing. She noted at the time that the U.S. already has plenty of role models.

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she won two gold medals and a silver in Women’s Freeski Big Air, Halfpipe, and Slopestyle, respectively.

Her two silvers at the 2026 edition of the Games came in Slopestyle and Big Air, with her Halfpipe competition scheduled for later today.

Athlete Eileen Gu in ski helmet and gear, captured during Olympic event amid JD Vance’s comment backlash.

Image credits: Getty/Patrick Smith

“I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope that they want to compete with the United States of America,” Vance told Fox News on Tuesday, February 17.

You got to give lots of credit to Eileen Gu for responding brilliantly back to the reporter with great confidence. She looked him in the eye said that was a “ridiculous perspective” without any hesitation or fear. 😁 pic.twitter.com/fPz5uQIosT — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) February 18, 2026

“I’m going to root for American athletes,” he added.

Gu, notably, has expressed gratitude for both the U.S. and China in the past.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Eileen Gu’s reaction, highlighting JD Vance’s comment sparking backlash against the athlete.

Image credits: kupkrazy

Screenshot of a tweet discussing JD Vance’s comment on Eileen Gu’s representation amid backlash against the athlete.

Image credits: vileeent

Speaking to reporters at the Beijing Winter Olympics, she said, “I don’t feel as though I’m taking advantage of one or the other because both have been incredibly supportive of me.”

“They continue to be supportive of me because they understand that my mission is to use sport as a force for unity, to use it as a form of fostering interconnection between countries, and not use it as a divisive force,” she added.

Despite the athlete’s stated intentions, some social media users have voiced their disappointment while agreeing with Vance

Eileen Gu speaking at an event, dressed in a pinstripe suit, holding a microphone during a panel discussion.

Image credits: eileengu

“Literally skiing for the enemy while reaping the benefits of an American citizen,” wrote one on Instagram, while another added, “Glad to see this sellout didn’t win gold.”

“Don’t come back to the USA,” a third remarked.

Tweet from CEO Jess at Blockus discussing a generational icon, related to JD Vance’s comment on Eileen Gu’s representation backlash.

Image credits: theweb3jess

The meltdown of the haters, unfortunately, is inevitable And in a way, they’re not entirely wrong, because a flag is a flag! 🇺🇸🇨🇳 That said, Eileen Gu’s face card is literally a magnet…pic.twitter.com/ofeywQbQqt — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) February 17, 2026

A fourth echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “I see you love China so much. Please let me know if you need a one-way first-class ticket. Would be my pleasure.”

“There’s a reason your mom moved away from China. I would guess she prefers the freedom in the U.S.,” noted a fifth.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Eileen Gu’s representation, linked to JD Vance’s backlash against the athlete.

Image credits: ScottMc59867454

Eileen Gu in winter sports gear with social media comments sparking backlash over JD Vance’s representation remarks.

Image credits: Rothmus

Besides the digital uproar, Gu has also been “physically as**ulted on the street” for her decision to represent her mother’s native.

“The police were called. I’ve had d**th threats. I’ve had my dorm robbed,” she told The Athletic recently, without revealing the timeline of these events.

Vance, on the other hand, was booed during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics

Tweet discussing Eileen Gu’s dual citizenship and advertising deals amid JD Vance’s comment backlash on the athlete’s representation.

Image credits: FromPayne

Eileen Gu wrapped in Chinese flag, holding ski, smiling after competition amid JD Vance’s comment and backlash against athlete.

Image credits: Getty/Hannah Peters

When Team USA entered San Siro Stadium in Milan on February 6, they were met with thunderous cheers. However, moments later when the cameras cut to the U.S. vice president and Second Lady Usha Vance, large sections of the crowd responded with boos.

Tweet by Simon Timony expressing strong opinion on Eileen Gu’s representation amid JD Vance’s comment backlash.

The VP, however, shrugged off the incident, telling reporters on February 11 that he “had a great time at the Olympics.”

“I think the media made much ado about nothing, with the fact that yes, in a crowd of 30,000 people, there were certainly some who disagreed with my policies or the policies of the administration,” he argued.

JD Vance speaking at a podium with American flags in the background, addressing comments on Eileen Gu’s representation.

Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

Vance then went on to defend President Donald Trump lashing out at U.S. freestyle halfpipe skier Hunter Hess.

JD Vance getting booed at the Winter Olympics. Ya love to see it. pic.twitter.com/0WMEfk0hXm — Dynes Sports (@dynessports) February 6, 2026

The POTUS had called the athlete a “lo*er” after he expressed he had “mixed emotions” about representing the USA amid the country’s present political climate.

“You’re not there to pop off about politics,” Vance said. “So when athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.”

“The one that betrayed America and decided to serve the chinese communist party,” wrote a netizen to describe Gu

Tweet criticizing Eileen Gu’s representation, sparking backlash related to JD Vance’s comment on the athlete’s loyalty.

Image credits: billfbuckleyjr

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Eileen Gu’s representation, linked to JD Vance’s comment backlash against the athlete.

Image credits: elCapitanBobby

Simu Liu praising Eileen Gu as inspirational and resilient in a tweet amid JD Vance’s comment backlash on representation.

Image credits: SimuLiu

Tweet discussing JD Vance’s comment and the backlash against athlete Eileen Gu’s representation in a heated debate.

Image credits: Terenceshen

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing JD Vance’s comment on Eileen Gu’s representation sparking backlash.

Image credits: ChanceSon1226

Tweet discussing JD Vance’s comment on Eileen Gu’s representation and the backlash against the athlete’s choices.

Image credits: RedBloodedMAGA

Tweet by Chase Sawyer commenting on Eileen Gu’s representation controversy, sparking fresh backlash against the athlete.

Image credits: ChaseSawman

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Eileen Gu’s representation, linked to JD Vance’s related comment backlash.

Image credits: CanadaSentinel

Tweet on JD Vance’s comment about Eileen Gu’s representation sparking fresh backlash against the athlete shown on a social media platform.

Image credits: ANickGames

Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on JD Vance’s comment about Eileen Gu’s representation sparking backlash.

Image credits: Christophe37461

Tweet text discussing athlete Eileen Gu’s representation and public reaction following JD Vance’s comment.

Image credits: FergiesRightRef

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Eileen Gu’s representation and sparking backlash involving JD Vance’s comment.

Image credits: Lethesongs

Tweet discussing Eileen Gu's cultural identity amid backlash on JD Vance’s comment about the athlete's representation.

Image credits: introspectual

Tweet discussing JD Vance’s comment on Eileen Gu’s representation and the resulting backlash against the athlete.

Image credits: Lethesongs

Screenshot of a tweet responding to JD Vance’s comment on Eileen Gu’s representation, highlighting public backlash.

Image credits: BrianTycangco