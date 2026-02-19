JD Vance’s Comment On Eileen Gu’s Representation Sparks Fresh Backlash Against The Athlete
Eileen Gu, a freestyle skier who was born in San Francisco but chose to compete for China at the 2026 Winter Olympics to honor her mother’s homeland, has drawn criticism from U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
Gu has won two silver medals at the ongoing Winter Olympics so far, becoming the most decorated female freestyle skier in Olympic history.
- The U.S. Vice President has expressed disappointment over Eileen Gu’s decision to compete for China rather than the United States.
- His stance, combined with Gu’s strong performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, has sparked backlash against her.
- Gu also recently revealed that she was physically attacked on the street and that her dorm was robbed because of her choice to represent her mother’s native country.
Her success, coupled with Vance’s recent rebuke of her decision not to represent America, has sparked severe backlash against her.
“She is a traitor,” a netizen said, while another observed, “She gets coverage because she is polarizing.”
JD Vance speaks out on Eileen Gu competing for China as he vows support for Team USA
Gu was born in 2003 to her first-generation Chinese immigrant mother, Yan Gu, and her American father, whose identity remains unknown.
China does not allow dual citizenship, and Gu has declined to disclose what passport she holds; hence, her citizenship status remains a mystery. Olympic rules state that a “national of two or more countries at the same time may represent either one of them.”
Gu announced her decision to compete under the Chinese flag in 2019, telling The Athletic that she wanted to inspire young girls in the country to take up skiing. She noted at the time that the U.S. already has plenty of role models.
At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she won two gold medals and a silver in Women’s Freeski Big Air, Halfpipe, and Slopestyle, respectively.
Her two silvers at the 2026 edition of the Games came in Slopestyle and Big Air, with her Halfpipe competition scheduled for later today.
“I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope that they want to compete with the United States of America,” Vance told Fox News on Tuesday, February 17.
You got to give lots of credit to Eileen Gu for responding brilliantly back to the reporter with great confidence.
She looked him in the eye said that was a “ridiculous perspective” without any hesitation or fear. 😁 pic.twitter.com/fPz5uQIosT
— Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) February 18, 2026
“I’m going to root for American athletes,” he added.
Gu, notably, has expressed gratitude for both the U.S. and China in the past.
Speaking to reporters at the Beijing Winter Olympics, she said, “I don’t feel as though I’m taking advantage of one or the other because both have been incredibly supportive of me.”
“They continue to be supportive of me because they understand that my mission is to use sport as a force for unity, to use it as a form of fostering interconnection between countries, and not use it as a divisive force,” she added.
Despite the athlete’s stated intentions, some social media users have voiced their disappointment while agreeing with Vance
“Literally skiing for the enemy while reaping the benefits of an American citizen,” wrote one on Instagram, while another added, “Glad to see this sellout didn’t win gold.”
“Don’t come back to the USA,” a third remarked.
The meltdown of the haters, unfortunately, is inevitable
And in a way, they’re not entirely wrong, because a flag is a flag! 🇺🇸🇨🇳
That said, Eileen Gu’s face card is literally a magnet…pic.twitter.com/ofeywQbQqt
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) February 17, 2026
A fourth echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “I see you love China so much. Please let me know if you need a one-way first-class ticket. Would be my pleasure.”
“There’s a reason your mom moved away from China. I would guess she prefers the freedom in the U.S.,” noted a fifth.
Besides the digital uproar, Gu has also been “physically as**ulted on the street” for her decision to represent her mother’s native.
“The police were called. I’ve had d**th threats. I’ve had my dorm robbed,” she told The Athletic recently, without revealing the timeline of these events.
Vance, on the other hand, was booed during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics
When Team USA entered San Siro Stadium in Milan on February 6, they were met with thunderous cheers. However, moments later when the cameras cut to the U.S. vice president and Second Lady Usha Vance, large sections of the crowd responded with boos.
美国副总统万斯谈论古爱凌事件：“我认为，对于一个在美国长大、受益于我们的教育体系、受益于让这个国家变得伟大的自由与权利的人，我更希望他们能代表美国参赛。” pic.twitter.com/O2ogHRikEt
— 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele) February 18, 2026
The VP, however, shrugged off the incident, telling reporters on February 11 that he “had a great time at the Olympics.”
“I think the media made much ado about nothing, with the fact that yes, in a crowd of 30,000 people, there were certainly some who disagreed with my policies or the policies of the administration,” he argued.
Vance then went on to defend President Donald Trump lashing out at U.S. freestyle halfpipe skier Hunter Hess.
JD Vance getting booed at the Winter Olympics. Ya love to see it.
— Dynes Sports (@dynessports) February 6, 2026
The POTUS had called the athlete a “lo*er” after he expressed he had “mixed emotions” about representing the USA amid the country’s present political climate.
“You’re not there to pop off about politics,” Vance said. “So when athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.”
“The one that betrayed America and decided to serve the chinese communist party,” wrote a netizen to describe Gu
Americans are so Americanocentric that when an athlete who was born in another country/is of dual nationalities competes for the USA in the Olympics, we're all "YASSS QUEEN/KING, SLAYYY welcome welcome we love you" but the second an American-born athlete competes for another country, we're screaming "TRAITOR!!!" XD I'm not saying that what Eileen Gu did is right or wrong, but I AM saying that a lot of my fellow countrypeople are hypocrites.
