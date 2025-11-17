Woman Leaves The US To Start A New Life In France Because BF Couldn’t Handle Her Success

ADVERTISEMENT

After being in a relationship for 7 years, one would think that you’d know your partner pretty well. But alas, that’s clearly not the case, as one woman was mortified to learn. The Indonesian national fell in love with an American man and they’ve been living together for 6 years. Marriage had always been on the cards… Until it wasn’t.

The woman says she brought up the topic again recently. Imagine her shock when her boyfriend looked at her with disgust and told her he’s no “visa mule,” and would not be tying the knot until she secured her green card by herself. In a plot twist, it turns out the real issue had nothing at all to do with her immigrant status.

They’d always agreed they’d get married one day so she thought nothing of bringing up the topic

She was gobsmacked when he accused her of wanting to use him as a “visa mule”

“Immigrant status should not matter”: many people rallied around the woman

Comment about woman leaving the US to start new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France after her boyfriend couldn’t handle her success.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France after her boyfriend couldn’t handle her success.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US for France after her boyfriend couldn't handle her success.

Comment discussing challenges of obtaining a green card and reflecting on relationships affected by success and trust issues.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to her boyfriend’s inability to handle her success.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship trust and concerns about marriage for green card purposes.

Screenshot of an online comment supporting a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to her boyfriend’s reaction.

Commenter sharing perspective on dating, marriage, and immigration challenges while on an H1B visa in a detailed online discussion.

Comment text on a screen sharing advice about moving on from a partner who can't handle success.

Comment discussing relationship struggles and visa issues faced by a woman leaving the US for a new life in France.

Comment discussing green card sponsorship concerns and financial responsibility during immigration process.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US and starting a new life in France due to relationship struggles with her boyfriend over success.

The woman gave an update a few years later and it was quite the plot twist

Update text on visa and work experience addressing comments from a woman who left the US due to challenges with success.

Woman leaves the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn't handle her success or achievements.

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining why she left the US to start a new life in France due to relationship challenges.

Woman leaves the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend struggles with her career success.

Text excerpt about a woman managing finances in a shared account while living together for six years.

Text excerpt discussing financial savings and investments amid relationship challenges due to woman’s success abroad.

Text excerpt from a woman explaining her financial independence and decision to leave the US due to relationship challenges.

Text excerpt discussing thoughts on marriage-for-visa amid the threat of leaving US for new life in France.

Text excerpt about a woman’s challenges with family and career choices before moving to France for a new life.

Text excerpt on a white background sharing a personal story about cutting contact with family and being loved by boyfriend’s family.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s update after leaving the US to start a new life in France due to boyfriend’s struggle with her success.

Text explaining a woman’s boyfriend felt insecure about her success and their income difference causing relationship strain.

Text excerpt about a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to her boyfriend not handling her success.

Text excerpt showing a woman recalling support from her boyfriend during grad school while preparing for career interviews.

Text excerpt about a woman whose boyfriend couldn’t handle her success and household contributions.

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining her boyfriend declined couples therapy, feeling he was not unreasonable.

Text excerpt about a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to boyfriend not handling her success.

Text message describing a woman who broke up with her boyfriend and moved into an Airbnb.

Woman starts a new life in France after leaving the US due to boyfriend's struggle with her success.

Text on white background about relocating to Europe, expressing excitement to start a new life after signing a relocation agreement.

Woman leaves the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success and career growth.

“Absolute moron”: many people felt the ex BF didn’t realize what a good thing he had going

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to her boyfriend not handling her success.

Text post displayed on a social media platform discussing fragile ego and challenges of being a provider with a teacher's salary.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to relationship issues.

Comment text on a white background discussing someone realizing they were a moron, related to a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to her boyfriend not handling her success.

Comment describing toxic masculinity causing a woman to leave the US and start a new life in France due to relationship struggles.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to partner’s inability to handle her success.

Woman leaving the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success in career and life.

Comment discussing a woman leaving the US to start a new life in France due to her success and relationship challenges.

Text comment on online forum, discussing fragile ego and supporting woman leaving US to start new life in France due to partner's inability to handle success.

Comment expressing surprise about marrying a business-minded immigrant woman who became a British citizen and earns more money.

Text post from a user discussing a teacher's view on finding a sugar daddy or momma for a comfortable life.

Woman leaves the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success and career growth.

Woman leaves the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend struggles with her success and achievements.

Woman leaves the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success and career growth.

Woman leaving the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success.

Text comment about emotional women and relationship insecurity, discussing views on money in long-term partnerships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman's decision to leave the US to start a new life in France due to relationship issues.

Woman leaving the US to start a new life in France after boyfriend couldn’t handle her success, reflecting strength and change.

Comment about a woman leaving the US for France due to boyfriend struggling with her success and career growth.

Alt text: User comment discussing woman leaving US due to boyfriend unable to handle her success and financial independence.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a six-year relationship as a quick gold-digger move.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing support for a woman leaving the US due to her boyfriend not handling her success.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing relationship jealousy and sabotage involving a woman leaving the US to start anew in France.

Comment discussing men’s hypocrisy when partners achieve success, relating to a woman leaving the US for France.

