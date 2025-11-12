Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Horrific Video Shows China’s Ambitious Bridge Collapsing Into Dust Just Months After Opening
Dust and debris engulf a collapsing ambitious bridge in China just months after its opening, causing severe damage.
Society, World

Horrific Video Shows China’s Ambitious Bridge Collapsing Into Dust Just Months After Opening

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A recently built bridge in China has collapsed just months after opening, stunning citizens and raising questions over the safety of the country’s rapid infrastructure expansion.

The 2,487-foot Hongqi Bridge, which connects Sichuan province with Tibet as part of a national highway, came crashing down on Tuesday morning (November 11) after a landslide struck the mountainous area, sending concrete slabs and debris plummeting into a river below.

Highlights
  • The Hongqi Bridge in Sichuan collapsed months after opening due to a massive landslide.
  • Authorities had closed the bridge a day earlier after detecting cracks on nearby slopes, avoiding civilian casualties.
  • Critics questioned the decision to build in an area known for landslides and seismic activity.

The impactful images of the collapse soon went viral, showing the bridge folding in on itself amid a thick cloud of dust.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties, as the bridge had been closed a day earlier, but viewers are already sharing theories about the true nature of the disaster.

RELATED:

    One of China’s most ambitious bridges collapsed mere months after opening

    Damaged ambitious bridge in China collapsing into dust months after opening in a mountainous landscape under a partly cloudy sky.

    Damaged ambitious bridge in China collapsing into dust months after opening in a mountainous landscape under a partly cloudy sky.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: HighestBridges

    Local police in the Sichuan city of Ma’erkang, also known by its Tibetan name Barkam, had already shut down traffic on Monday afternoon after engineers noticed structural warning signs on the slopes and roads above the bridge.

    “The slopes were showing visible deformation,” a local government statement said.

    “The situation worsened on Tuesday, leading to a massive landslide that caused the bridge to fracture and collapse.”

    Dust and debris billow as China's ambitious bridge collapses into a rocky gorge just months after opening.

    Dust and debris billow as China's ambitious bridge collapses into a rocky gorge just months after opening.

    Image credits: TaraBull

    The footage shows the structure’s middle section giving way as the landslide hits, its long concrete span snapping like a twig before crashing into the valley below.

    The Hongqi Bridge had only been completed earlier this year, and was supposed to be a vital route connecting Sichuan’s heartland to the Tibetan plateau. Now, its skeletal remains lie in the river it once crossed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For critics, its ruin is symbolic of China’s infrastructure boom, characterized by speed and scale over long-term safety.

    The collapse is the latest in a string of infrastructure failures across China’s rapidly expanding transportation network

    Bridge collapsing into dust with large cloud of debris near mountainous area and body of water in China.

    Bridge collapsing into dust with large cloud of debris near mountainous area and body of water in China.

    Image credits: TaraBull

    For instance, in July 2024, a highway bridge in Shaanxi province partially collapsed, taking the lives of at least 11 people.

    In 2022, a building collapsed in Changsha, central China, with a fatality toll of 26 residents. The tragedy resulted in the arrest of at least 9 individuals connected with its construction on suspicion of ignoring safety regulations.

    Horrific video showing China's ambitious bridge collapsing into a massive cloud of dust just months after opening over water.

    Horrific video showing China's ambitious bridge collapsing into a massive cloud of dust just months after opening over water.

    Image credits: TaraBull

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The collapse of the Honqi Bridge, on the other hand, appears to have been the result of a combination of unfavorable terrain conditions.

    Tweet criticizing China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust just months after opening, highlighting concerns about build quality.

    Tweet criticizing China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust just months after opening, highlighting concerns about build quality.

    Image credits: stopthepresslib

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chinese quality control amid an ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chinese quality control amid an ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening.

    Image credits: DilksData

    Sichuan itself sits on one of China’s most unstable fault zones, where the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake ended more than 69,000 people’s lives.

    Experts say that the terrain, combined with heavy rainfall and steep gradients, makes large-scale construction particularly risky.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Partially built ambitious bridge in China spanning a deep valley with construction equipment and mountainous backdrop.

    Partially built ambitious bridge in China spanning a deep valley with construction equipment and mountainous backdrop.

    Image credits: HighestBridges

    The Hongqi Bridge was allegedly designed to withstand such conditions, but its destruction just months after completion has raised many questions about planning and oversight in China’s multi-billion-dollar infrastructure push.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens questioned the decision to build the bridge in a geologically volatile area prone to landslides

    Aerial view of China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening, showing debris and a yellow construction crane.

    Aerial view of China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening, showing debris and a yellow construction crane.

    Image credits: HighestBridges

    Online, users debated what might have caused the failure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Apparently slope deformation, so perhaps less a structural issue than a planning one,” one commenter wrote in an engineering forum.

    “So basically the slope that the bridge was constructed on deformed from the weight and caused the bridge to collapse?” another user asked.

    Tweet discussing the engineering failure related to China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening.

    Tweet discussing the engineering failure related to China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening.

    Image credits: ArashBayatpour

    Screenshot of a tweet explaining that a landslide caused China’s ambitious bridge to collapse months after opening.

    Screenshot of a tweet explaining that a landslide caused China’s ambitious bridge to collapse months after opening.

    Image credits: SpatialPhysics

    A user, identifying themselves as a civil engineer, gave a more detailed explanation:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The ground at the toe, the edge between walls and floor, failed, creating a cavity that traveled uphill. The mass of earth broke the anchoring, allowing the deck to start moving sideways. Bridges aren’t designed to move like that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In other words, the foundation beneath the bridge, not the bridge itself, appears to have given way.

    Aerial view of China’s ambitious bridge spanning a deep valley over a river, showing ongoing construction and cranes nearby.

    Image credits: HighestBridges

    The exact cause remains under investigation by Sichuan authorities, but experts suggest that poor slope stabilization or inadequate geological surveying may have played a role.

    The Ministry of Transport has sent inspection teams to assess the damage and determine whether other nearby structures could be at risk. For now, the entire section of the highway connecting Sichuan and Tibet remains closed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the lack of casualties, the collapse has become a national talking point, especially given that it was meant to symbolize the strength and unity of China’s western development projects.

    “Horrific.” Netizens were relieved to learn that no one was hurt during the bridge’s collapse

    Tweet by Jessie Standridge expressing concern about a horrific event, hope no one was hurt, related to China bridge collapse.

    Tweet by Jessie Standridge expressing concern about a horrific event, hope no one was hurt, related to China bridge collapse.

    Image credits: jessestand9

    Tweet by Benjamin Way expressing concern over China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust, hoping no loss of life occurred.

    Tweet by Benjamin Way expressing concern over China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust, hoping no loss of life occurred.

    Image credits: BWay124

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User reaction to video of China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust just months after opening.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User reaction to video of China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust just months after opening.

    Image credits: Goldenmom1007

    Twitter reply stating At least no one hurt in response to China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust.

    Twitter reply stating At least no one hurt in response to China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust.

    Image credits: Glenn_sccc

    Twitter reply from a user expressing hope that local people were fine after China's ambitious bridge collapsed into dust just months after opening.

    Twitter reply from a user expressing hope that local people were fine after China's ambitious bridge collapsed into dust just months after opening.

    Image credits: QT_JAAN

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text about China’s ambitious bridge collapsing into dust, highlighting skepticism on China’s technological advancements.

    Tweet text about China’s ambitious bridge collapsing into dust, highlighting skepticism on China’s technological advancements.

    Image credits: EBTtok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing mysterious quality control issues after the collapse of China's ambitious bridge just months after opening

    Tweet discussing mysterious quality control issues after the collapse of China's ambitious bridge just months after opening

    Image credits: Quest4Truth25

    A tweet from Francisco replying to TaraBull saying somebody is in trouble, referencing a bridge collapse in China.

    A tweet from Francisco replying to TaraBull saying somebody is in trouble, referencing a bridge collapse in China.

    Image credits: brosteve77

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the quality of made-in-China products amid a bridge collapse controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the quality of made-in-China products amid a bridge collapse controversy.

    Image credits: N0vaPGL

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting it looks like an earthquake avalanche amid China's ambitious bridge collapse.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting it looks like an earthquake avalanche amid China's ambitious bridge collapse.

    Image credits: wolliswolf93361

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on China's ambitious bridge collapsing into dust months after opening.

    Image credits: THext93951

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising an engineering marvel, posted by LetsGoBFLO, reacting to a video of China’s ambitious bridge collapsing.

    Tweet praising an engineering marvel, posted by LetsGoBFLO, reacting to a video of China’s ambitious bridge collapsing.

    Image credits: HistorianUSA1

    Tweet text mentioning Temu construction supplies as a bargain in response to a Twitter user, posted by The Anima Digitalis.

    Tweet text mentioning Temu construction supplies as a bargain in response to a Twitter user, posted by The Anima Digitalis.

    Image credits: animadigitalis

    User tweet questioning construction decisions after a Chinese bridge collapse, highlighting concerns about landslides and safety.

    User tweet questioning construction decisions after a Chinese bridge collapse, highlighting concerns about landslides and safety.

    Image credits: Whitman14Holly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the partial collapse of China’s ambitious bridge, highlighting terrain risks despite good construction.

    Comment discussing the partial collapse of China’s ambitious bridge, highlighting terrain risks despite good construction.

    Image credits: Hustlersmanu

    Tweet about landslip risks and shortsighted decisions related to building China's ambitious new bridge months after opening.

    Tweet about landslip risks and shortsighted decisions related to building China's ambitious new bridge months after opening.

    Image credits: DavidGabreel2

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT