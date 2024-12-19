I Visited In Tibet, Here Are My Photos From There (5 Pics)

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
In August 2024, I traveled through Nepal and Tibet. From Lhasa to Everest Base Camp (EBC), I explored various places, temples, and monasteries in this region of the Earth, rich with mystery and wonder.
Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.
