Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner’s Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds
Jannik Sinner at a US Open press conference, reacting to tennis fan trying to steal from his bag during the tournament.
Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner has broken his silence following a shocking courtside incident at the US Open

After his round of 16 win against Alexander Bublik, a brazen fan attempted to unzip the Italian’s bag while he posed for photos with supporters. 

A security guard intervened in time, preventing any theft, but the brazen moment left tennis fans demanding answers.

Highlights
  • Tennis world No. 1 player Jannik Sinner reacted after a fan tried to unzip his bag at the US Open.
  • The Italian tennis star praised tournament security, saying they did a “great job” keeping players safe.
  • Fans online called for tougher punishment after officials only gave the man a warning.
    The moment a fan reached for Sinner’s bag went viral on social media

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: janniksin

    The shocking scene unfolded after Sinner’s victory against Lorenzo Musetti. 

    As the 24-year-old elite tennis player greeted fans for selfies, one man leaned over the barrier and tried to unzip his bag. 

    Security spotted the attempt and fortunately swatted the fan’s hand away before anything was taken.

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: TheTennisLetter

    Sinner later admitted that he checked his belongings immediately as soon as he noticed what happened, according to theDaily Mail

    “I checked straight away if he took something, because you know, I don’t have only racquets there. I have my phone. I have my wallet,” he explained after. 

    Despite the shocking nature of the incident, he praised security for their swift action: “I feel like the security is doing great job. Especially on court, there are lots of security.”

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: TheTennisLetter

    “I believe especially the big tournaments they make an amazing job to feel us safe. So even new things happen like this, they make great job. No, it’s all fine.”

    Netizens reacted with shock and speculation over the brazen tennis fan’sactions

    Tennis officials chose to warn the unruly fan instead of punishing him

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: TheTennisLetter

    What has surprised many is how officials handled the fan who, at least based on his actions, looked like he was going to steal something from Sinner’s bag.

    As it turned out, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) decided not to impose a ban or any strict measures on the man.

    Instead, officials only asked the fan to leave the US Open grounds. He was also given a warning.  

    This was hardly a punishment, as all the matches of the day had already been finished anyway. 

    Tennis fans on social media were quick to express theirfrustration with the man’s light punishment, with many arguing that such behavior should result in removal from future tournaments. 

    “In decades of following tennis tournaments worldwide, I’ve never seen so many episodes of awful, disrespectful behaviour as this year at the US Open.”

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: US Open Tennis Championships

    “What’s happening to decency and politeness?” one commenter wrote.

    “Should be banned for life, this is completely unacceptable. US Open, you’re going to allow this precedent? Insane,” wrote another.

    Some pointed to other unusual incidents at this year’s US Open as proof that boundaries need to be enforced more strictly.

    Just last week, a man drew sharp criticism after snatching asouvenir cap that Polish star Kamil Majchrzak was giving to a child after his match with Karen Khachanov in New York. 

    The man later apologized and offered to return the stolen cap.

    Netizens brought up the incident with Majchrzak’s hat as proof that fans are getting more unruly as of late.

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: janniksin

    “As if the behavior of the NY tennis fans hasn’t been disgraceful enough and on display for the world, we have a punk trying to openly steal from a player’s bag,” one commenter stated.

    “Bro, US Open got some wild fans. First, that CEO, and now this idiot,” wrote another.

    Meanwhile, 18-year-old Russian star Mirra Andreeva was visibly startled when a man shouted her name at close range from the stands.

    Sinner remains focused as he heads to his next matches

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jannik Sinner (@janniksin)

    Sinner’s game has remained strong so far. He cruised past Musetti in the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory. 

    Next, he is poised to face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime for a chance to reach the US Openfinal.

    If successful, he could meet one of the sport’s biggest names, Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, in what could very well be a blockbuster championship match. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Sinner’s experience with the brazen thief on social media

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: RalphChiaia

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: maryjmgar

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: stakit_live

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: BTCBabyBull

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: yashv011

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: Bubu4yu

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: corpheart1

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: Seekertruther

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: stefnox

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: mah_jordan

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: M4LT2

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: quizmasterPG

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: andrekarchemsky

    Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

    Image credits: MorrisW2246

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

