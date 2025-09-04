Tennis Fan Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner’s Bag In Viral US Open Moment, Player Responds

ADVERTISEMENT

World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner has broken his silence following a shocking courtside incident at the US Open.

After his round of 16 win against Alexander Bublik, a brazen fan attempted to unzip the Italian’s bag while he posed for photos with supporters.

A security guard intervened in time, preventing any theft, but the brazen moment left tennis fans demanding answers.

The moment a fan reached for Sinner’s bag went viral on social media

The shocking scene unfolded after Sinner’s victory against Lorenzo Musetti.

As the 24-year-old elite tennis player greeted fans for selfies, one man leaned over the barrier and tried to unzip his bag.

Security spotted the attempt and fortunately swatted the fan’s hand away before anything was taken.

Sinner later admitted that he checked his belongings immediately as soon as he noticed what happened, according to theDaily Mail.

“I checked straight away if he took something, because you know, I don’t have only racquets there. I have my phone. I have my wallet,” he explained after.

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, he praised security for their swift action: “I feel like the security is doing great job. Especially on court, there are lots of security.”

“I believe especially the big tournaments they make an amazing job to feel us safe. So even new things happen like this, they make great job. No, it’s all fine.”

Netizens reacted with shock and speculation over the brazen tennis fan’sactions.

Tennis officials chose to warn the unruly fan instead of punishing him

What has surprised many is how officials handled the fan who, at least based on his actions, looked like he was going to steal something from Sinner’s bag.

As it turned out, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) decided not to impose a ban or any strict measures on the man.

Instead, officials only asked the fan to leave the US Open grounds. He was also given a warning.

Jannik Sinner walked over to give his towel to a fan after his win at the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, someone standing nearby tries to steal something from Jannik’s bag. Awful behavior… wow.

pic.twitter.com/AYzxqdiTJD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 2, 2025

This was hardly a punishment, as all the matches of the day had already been finished anyway.

Tennis fans on social media were quick to express theirfrustration with the man’s light punishment, with many arguing that such behavior should result in removal from future tournaments.

“In decades of following tennis tournaments worldwide, I’ve never seen so many episodes of awful, disrespectful behaviour as this year at the US Open.”

“What’s happening to decency and politeness?” one commenter wrote.

“Should be banned for life, this is completely unacceptable. US Open, you’re going to allow this precedent? Insane,” wrote another.

Some pointed to other unusual incidents at this year’s US Open as proof that boundaries need to be enforced more strictly.

Just last week, a man drew sharp criticism after snatching asouvenir cap that Polish star Kamil Majchrzak was giving to a child after his match with Karen Khachanov in New York.

The man later apologized and offered to return the stolen cap.

Netizens brought up the incident with Majchrzak’s hat as proof that fans are getting more unruly as of late.

“As if the behavior of the NY tennis fans hasn’t been disgraceful enough and on display for the world, we have a punk trying to openly steal from a player’s bag,” one commenter stated.

“Bro, US Open got some wild fans. First, that CEO, and now this idiot,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Russian star Mirra Andreeva was visibly startled when a man shouted her name at close range from the stands.

Sinner remains focused as he heads to his next matches

Sinner’s game has remained strong so far. He cruised past Musetti in the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Next, he is poised to face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime for a chance to reach the US Openfinal.

If successful, he could meet one of the sport’s biggest names, Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, in what could very well be a blockbuster championship match.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Sinner’s experience with the brazen thief on social media

