James Franco Reveals What He’s Learned Since Being “Cast Out” Of Hollywood

James Franco is finally addressing what he has taken away from the years he spent outside the Hollywood spotlight.

After being “cancelled” due to accusations from two former students at his film school, the 127 Hours actor is now reflecting on the fallout, and the work that kept him afloat when the industry, in his own words, cast him out.

Highlights Two former students accused Franco of exploitation in 2018 and later secured a $2.23 million settlement.

Franco admitted to sleeping with students and said he had been “completely blind to people’s feelings.”

The actor said Hollywood cast him out after the incident, forcing him to reinvent himself to survive.

Franco has long insisted that the claims made against him in 2019 were inaccurate, but at the time he said he refused to shut down people who “didn’t have a voice.”

The accusations ultimately led to a $2.23 million settlement, and a career freeze that would define the next stretch of his life.

James Franco revealed what he learned after being cast out of Hollywood for his behavior

James Franco in a black tuxedo holding a microphone, speaking at an event, reflecting on being cast out of Hollywood.

Image credits: Getty/Kennedy Pollard/amfAR

Franco admits that the collapse of his public image forced him into a different kind of creative life.

“It is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change,” he said.

With roles drying up and the industry distancing itself from him, he turned to what he could control. He went back to school, pursued directing more aggressively, and kept working.

“I love movies so much and there were so many stories I wanted to tell,” he told Variety.

“I went back to film school to learn how to direct [and realized]: ‘I’m no longer the person who has to wait for them to call me to be in their movie. I can make my own films!’ This started a whole other chapter.”

James Franco wearing a cap and red shirt, climbing between narrow rock walls in an outdoor setting.

Image credits: Fox Searchlight Pictures

He openly admitted that he took it too far for a while. “Let’s just say I was a little crazy for a while.” Balancing acting, directing, and multiple projects at once became unsustainable even for him.

“I still have that: that obsession. Let’s call it that, because I’m the kind of person who can become really obsessive. But I’ve also learnt it’s good to have balance. I had to learn its importance.”

At 47, Franco is still working. He recently appeared in the drama Hey Joe and is preparing to join Vincent Gallo’s Golden State Killer. He also completed The Long Home as a director. His workload might be thinner now, but the projects continue.

Franco was accused of using his power and acting school to create a “steady stream of young women to objectify”

James Franco smiling at a film festival event, dressed in a black suit, reflecting on Hollywood experiences.

Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli

In January 2018, five women, four of them former students from Franco’s acting school Studio 4, accused him of inappropriate behavior.

One of them, Sarah Tither Kaplan, claimed Franco “ab*sed his power by exploiting the non celebrity women that he worked with under the guise of giving them opportunities.” Another student, Toni Gaal, later echoed similar concerns in court filings.

Franco denied the allegations via his attorney, and then he publicly called them “not accurate.”

James Franco speaking into a microphone during a podcast interview, sharing insights about being cast out of Hollywood.

Image credits: SiriusXM

The accusations continued into 2019, when Kaplan and Gaal filed a lawsuit accusing him of creating an environment built on “exploitative auditions and film shoots.”

The complaint claimed that women were pressured into performing intimate scenes that went far beyond accepted industry standards, including simulated oral acts without protective equipment.

By 2021, the case ended with a settlement of roughly $2.23 million. Franco denied wrongdoing as part of the agreement, yet the accusations had already damaged his reputation.

Comment by Michael Thompson expressing regret about James Franco’s career and impact as an actor.

After the settlement, Franco said in an interview that he was unaware of the impact his actions had

Two men in tuxedos at an awards event, one holding a trophy, representing James Franco and Hollywood insights.

Image credits: Getty/George Pimentel

In December 2021, Franco sat down with SiriusXM for an interview in which he talked about what led to his career falling apart momentarily.

He spoke about how he developed an obsession with validation that stemmed from an early drinking dependence, and how it later evolved into a “s*x addicti*n.”

Franco admitted that he slept with students from his acting school ignoring the power imbalance inherent to his position.

“I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class, but over the course of my teaching I did sleep with students, and that was wrong,” Franco said, referring to Gaal and Kaplan.

“But it’s not why I started the school, and I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part, but yes, there were certain instances where I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”

Franco’s former students said his comments felt like an insult, accusing him of minimizing what they went through

James Franco wearing a black suit and tie, smiling and attending a formal event, related to Hollywood career insights.

Image credits: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

His words contradict Gaal and Kaplan’s version of events, in which they state that his school even had a class entirely dedicated to the filming of intimate scenes that required an additional $750 fee.

The plaintiffs said they were promised access to auditions for Franco’s projects in exchange for enrolling.

Franco said he had reached a point where he was “completely blind to people’s feelings,” and created a situation that was “hurting everybody.”

James Franco at a social gathering, reflecting on lessons learned after being cast out of Hollywood.

Image credits: Sony Pictures

At the time, a group of his former students allegedly reached out to NPR to address his statements, claiming that the remarks were nothing but “a transparent ducking of the real issues.”

“In addition to being blind about power dynamics, Franco is completely insensitive to, and still apparently does not care about, the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through with this sham of an acting school.

It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain.”

“He did nothing wrong.” Franco’s fans defended him and celebrated his career revival

James Franco speaking candidly in an interview, sharing insights since being cast out of Hollywood.

