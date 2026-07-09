Who Is Jack White? Jack White is an American musician, celebrated for his distinctive musical techniques and influential role in modern rock. His eccentricity and utilization of analog technology set him apart. His breakout moment came with the White Stripes’ 2001 album, *White Blood Cells*. The hit single “Fell in Love with a Girl” propelled the duo to international fame.

Full Name Jack White Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish American and Scottish American Education Cass Technical High School Father Gorman M. Gillis Mother Teresa Gillis Kids Scarlett Teresa White, Henry Lee White

Early Life and Education Born in Detroit, Michigan, Jack White was the youngest of ten children to Gorman M. Gillis and Teresa Gillis. His parents both worked for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit. White graduated from public high school, including Cass Technical High School, and nurtured an early passion for music, gravitating towards blues and 1960s rock. He also undertook an upholstery apprenticeship.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jack White’s personal life, including marriages to Meg White from 1996 to 2000 and to Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013. White shares two children, Scarlett Teresa White and Henry Lee White, with Elson, with whom he co-parents. He married Olivia Jean in 2022, but they separated in 2026.

Career Highlights Jack White emerged as a key artist in the 2000s garage rock revival, notably with the White Stripes. The band’s album *Elephant* became a million-seller, featuring the iconic “Seven Nation Army” single. White also co-founded Third Man Records in 2001, a record label and studio dedicated to releasing vinyl recordings. He has produced acclaimed albums for other artists, including Loretta Lynn’s *Van Lear Rose*. To date, White has collected an impressive twelve Grammy Awards across eight different categories, cementing his status as a prolific and respected musician.