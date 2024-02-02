ADVERTISEMENT

About 10 years ago, I was trying to become an illustrator, but didn't know what to draw for my portfolio, so I drew some pandas working in an office. I can't quite remember what my inspiration was, but I was also looking for a day job at the time so this probably lead me to this idea. I liked how it turned out, so I drew some more pandas in different settings. I took part in an illustration exhibition where I showed the work - it was fairly well received and I even sold a few prints.

I continued selling prints and post cards for a short while, but I was terrible at business, so wasn't making much money. So I eventually went on to do a non-creative job. I still illustrated from time to time, but gradually did less and less, until I stopped for few years.

Recently I felt like picking up illustration again - not sure why exactly, but maybe I was inspired by my four year old daughter constantly drawing on whatever paper she could find. And while thinking about what to draw, I remembered my pandas and how fun it was to draw them.

So I drew more pandas, this time in a cafe (I no longer have Adobe Illustrator, so I drew them in Procreate this time). I quite like how it turned out, so wanted to share it somewhere - I'd read articles from boredpanda before, but had never shared anything, so figured - why not? And that's what I'm posting this. If people like the pandas, I'm thinking of drawing more of them.

