ADVERTISEMENT

About 10 years ago, I was trying to become an illustrator, but didn't know what to draw for my portfolio, so I drew some pandas working in an office. I can't quite remember what my inspiration was, but I was also looking for a day job at the time so this probably lead me to this idea. I liked how it turned out, so I drew some more pandas in different settings. I took part in an illustration exhibition where I showed the work - it was fairly well received and I even sold a few prints.

I continued selling prints and post cards for a short while, but I was terrible at business, so wasn't making much money. So I eventually went on to do a non-creative job. I still illustrated from time to time, but gradually did less and less, until I stopped for few years.

Recently I felt like picking up illustration again - not sure why exactly, but maybe I was inspired by my four year old daughter constantly drawing on whatever paper she could find. And while thinking about what to draw, I remembered my pandas and how fun it was to draw them.

So I drew more pandas, this time in a cafe (I no longer have Adobe Illustrator, so I drew them in Procreate this time). I quite like how it turned out, so wanted to share it somewhere - I'd read articles from boredpanda before, but had never shared anything, so figured - why not? And that's what I'm posting this. If people like the pandas, I'm thinking of drawing more of them.

More info: masahito.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Panda Café

Panda Café

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Masahito
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Panda Gallery

Panda Gallery

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Masahito
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Panda Kitchen

Panda Kitchen

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Masahito
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Space Panda

Space Panda

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Masahito
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Panda Arcade

Panda Arcade

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Masahito
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Panda Cafe

Panda Cafe

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Masahito
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!