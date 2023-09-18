I've Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

I'm currently working on the page design for a new role-playing game called Blackwater Manor. We've chosen to go in the direction of Gothic watercolors, making it quite the challenge to create intriguing page designs for our rulebook. However, it's so much fun! I am a disabled artist, and I spend most of my time in bed, so nearly all of these illustrations are done on the iPad.

If you're interested in learning more about Blackwater Manor, we're entering the Beta phase soon! Please visit this website to discover more about a boarding school on the brink of reality and the dark faerie.