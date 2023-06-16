Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I’ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression
11points
User submission
Art7 hours ago

I’ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

Kristy Edgar
Community member

I love making paper pieces, especially of interesting people with iconic appearances. Frida Kahlo has always been someone I’ve admired so when I started making paper art in 2015, I started with her. Since then, I’ve grown as an artist, my style has evolved, and my skills have improved and as a result, my rendition of Frida has endured. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram

2015

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

This was my first attempt. The design was super simple and the execution was a little rough.

2016

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

She’s still super tiny but I wanted to do more with the dress design and jewelry.

2017

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

The proportions are SO off but I loved the earrings and the dress textures.

2018

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I did more playing with flowers more and expressions.

2021

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

This one isn’t paper because I made it while we were in the process of moving across the country and I didn’t have my tools.

And then jump to 2023

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I was playing with textures

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

Thinly cut for fringes for her shawl and digitally designed the pattern for her dress.

Designing her shirt and jewelry

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I used adhesive vinyl to cut the design for her embroidery shirt and did more with scoring on her shawl to represent folds.

Lots of details

I've Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

Even though she has more of a Salma vibe, I love the flowers and the end product.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kristy Edgar
Kristy Edgar
Author, Community member

I like making teeny tiny paper art.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda