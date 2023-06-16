I’ve Been Making Frida Kahlo Out Of Paper Since 2015, And Here Is My Artistic Progression

I love making paper pieces, especially of interesting people with iconic appearances. Frida Kahlo has always been someone I’ve admired so when I started making paper art in 2015, I started with her. Since then, I’ve grown as an artist, my style has evolved, and my skills have improved and as a result, my rendition of Frida has endured. Enjoy!

2015

This was my first attempt. The design was super simple and the execution was a little rough.

2016

She’s still super tiny but I wanted to do more with the dress design and jewelry.

2017

The proportions are SO off but I loved the earrings and the dress textures.

2018

I did more playing with flowers more and expressions.

2021

This one isn’t paper because I made it while we were in the process of moving across the country and I didn’t have my tools.

And then jump to 2023

I was playing with textures

Thinly cut for fringes for her shawl and digitally designed the pattern for her dress.

Designing her shirt and jewelry

I used adhesive vinyl to cut the design for her embroidery shirt and did more with scoring on her shawl to represent folds.

Lots of details

Even though she has more of a Salma vibe, I love the flowers and the end product.