I've been carving pencils for about 7 years now (you might know my train pencils) in addition to my other artwork. This winter, I decided to create a new series using pencils with 3mm (almost 1/8") lead. This time it's all about 'hands' and will be part of a larger series down the road.

Living in Nebraska gives me a long winter to plan for indoor projects! 

"The Creation Of Adam" - Inspired By Michelangelo's Great Work In The Sistine Chapel

Getting the angle of these carvings correct was near impossible, I kept running of of lead!

"Valentine" - Let's Have A Little Love!

It was a little tricky lining up these fingers to meet up ...and NOT break them while trying to do so!

"War And Peace" - I Think This Is My Most Complex Carving To Date!

I have spent over 60 hours carving and re-carving these tiny fingers that are about the thickness of a horse hair!

"A Feather In The Wind" - I Carved The Feather From Padauk Wood And Set It In The Hand

Padauk wood is dense BUT not so dense at this scale! I ran into a lot of holes as I thinned this out. I re-carved it 3 times, it was too big and I kept running into holes, which made it fall apart when it was paper thin.

"If I Had A Hammer" - It Would Be Tiny

I used padauk wood for the handle on this one. In the past I have used a toothpick, I Love the color of this wood though.

"A Bird In The Hand" - Just A Tiny Bird In A Tiny Hand!

The bird is a speck of graphite with the naked eye!

"Scout Salute" - A Fun Tribute To My Youth!

This may look like a simple carving... But it was more complicated than it looks because of the way the thumb crosses over.

"With This Ring" - Not The Rock She Is Expecting

I had to carve this ring box 4 times. The ring is a sliver from the smallest gold chain that I could find. The most difficult thing with this carving was setting that tiny speck of gold in the box!

"Cheers" - Here's To Another Bored Panda Post!

The first glass that I made was too small. The second one was too big. The third one was just right!

