“Are These Places Real Or Fake?” Only Geography Geniuses Can Get All 30 Right
The world is full of strange, beautiful, and downright unbelievable places – but not all of them actually exist. From glowing deserts and underwater mailboxes to “stone-turning” lakes, your mission is simple: decide whether each one is real or fake.
Think you’ve got a sharp eye for geography and a knack for spotting myths? 🌍
Let’s see if you can tell which corners of the planet are facts and which are pure fiction!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
Nishinoshima. So Terry Pratchett didn't invent Leshp either.
Many of his ideas, including the whole disc on elephants thing were derived from ancient - or sometimes not-so-ancient - myths and legends. This Japanese one isn't actually floating, of course, and the "changing sea levels" is misleading, as it's actually the land levels that are changing, not the seaLoad More Replies...
Question Four is worded incorrectly. It asks if a hotel is ENTIRELY made of salt. You say the answer is True, but in the info box state it is constructed ALMOST entirely, therefore it is not completely made of salt so the correct answer is False. A thing can't be made completely of salt and almost entirely, it is one or the other.
Nishinoshima. So Terry Pratchett didn't invent Leshp either.
Many of his ideas, including the whole disc on elephants thing were derived from ancient - or sometimes not-so-ancient - myths and legends. This Japanese one isn't actually floating, of course, and the "changing sea levels" is misleading, as it's actually the land levels that are changing, not the seaLoad More Replies...
Question Four is worded incorrectly. It asks if a hotel is ENTIRELY made of salt. You say the answer is True, but in the info box state it is constructed ALMOST entirely, therefore it is not completely made of salt so the correct answer is False. A thing can't be made completely of salt and almost entirely, it is one or the other.
29
3