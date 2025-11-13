Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are These Places Real Or Fake?” Only Geography Geniuses Can Get All 30 Right
Trivia card about the Great Wall of China with question on real or fake places in geography quiz format.
Quizzes
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

“Are These Places Real Or Fake?” Only Geography Geniuses Can Get All 30 Right

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is full of strange, beautiful, and downright unbelievable places – but not all of them actually exist. From glowing deserts and underwater mailboxes to “stone-turning” lakes, your mission is simple: decide whether each one is real or fake.

Think you’ve got a sharp eye for geography and a knack for spotting myths? 🌍

Let’s see if you can tell which corners of the planet are facts and which are pure fiction!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nishinoshima. So Terry Pratchett didn't invent Leshp either.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many of his ideas, including the whole disc on elephants thing were derived from ancient - or sometimes not-so-ancient - myths and legends. This Japanese one isn't actually floating, of course, and the "changing sea levels" is misleading, as it's actually the land levels that are changing, not the sea

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Question Four is worded incorrectly. It asks if a hotel is ENTIRELY made of salt. You say the answer is True, but in the info box state it is constructed ALMOST entirely, therefore it is not completely made of salt so the correct answer is False. A thing can't be made completely of salt and almost entirely, it is one or the other.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nishinoshima. So Terry Pratchett didn't invent Leshp either.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many of his ideas, including the whole disc on elephants thing were derived from ancient - or sometimes not-so-ancient - myths and legends. This Japanese one isn't actually floating, of course, and the "changing sea levels" is misleading, as it's actually the land levels that are changing, not the sea

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Question Four is worded incorrectly. It asks if a hotel is ENTIRELY made of salt. You say the answer is True, but in the info box state it is constructed ALMOST entirely, therefore it is not completely made of salt so the correct answer is False. A thing can't be made completely of salt and almost entirely, it is one or the other.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT