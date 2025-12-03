“Top O’ The Morning To Ya”: Decode 32 Irish Slang Terms And Prove You’re Legit

ADVERTISEMENT

Americans, it’s time to put your heritage to the test!

We’ve gathered 32 Irish slang words and phrases that every true Irish descendant should know. From classic greetings like “Top o’ the Morning to Ya” to fun expressions like “Cute Hoor” and “Melter”, these terms showcase the charm and uniqueness of the Irish language and culture. And we are about to find out if it still runs in your veins…

Prove you can face all 32 slang terms like a true Irishperson. Let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Group of friends dressed in green celebrating with drinks, showcasing Irish slang culture and festive party spirit.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

ADVERTISEMENT