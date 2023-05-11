Employee Quits On The Spot After Losing A Promotion To An Under-Qualified Hire

Have you ever heard the quote “winners never quit & quitters never win”? In this essay, I’ll explain why it’s nonsense, with the help of today’s story.

Okay, okay, this won’t be an essay (sorry, I know!), but more and more people are seeing that quitting is the way to go a lot of the time, especially if you’re being undervalued.

Speaking of undervalued, the poster of this story decided to quit on the spot when he was the perfect fit for a position but his manager decided to hire someone with totally unrelated experience.

The poster was a guy working in business-to-business (B2B) sales, having the best sales numbers, training people, and helping them get their numbers up as well.

When a sales manager was fired, the original poster (OP) took over her position for 4 months, having the business perform very well during that time.

Thinking they could just get the job based on their good performance, the OP applied for the position, but the general manager decided to hire someone else, with little to no experience in sales.

This, naturally, upset the poster, with him quitting on the spot, not even giving a 2-week notice, ignoring the fact that he would have gotten two weeks of pay, but at that point they were too upset to care.

According to the comments, it appears that the vice president of the company wasn’t quite in the loop about the hiring, leading to OP’s replacement getting fired about a year later. Apparently, the VP even reached out to OP at that time, seemingly offering them a position, but he was already happy at a new job.

The poster mentioned several times that the general manager had a liking of the military, which isn’t a bad thing, but the new hire did not have pretty much any relevant experience, besides leadership skills gained in the military.

Another commenter indicated that when hiring veterans, companies may be getting tax breaks because of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) – a federal hiring incentive, providing tax credit up to $9.6k for hires from a variety of backgrounds, including military vets, partially explaining the unqualified hire.

There could be many reasons why someone is being held back from a promotion. Besides toxic management and bosses making uninformed decisions, such as the one in OP’s story, there are potential reasons on both sides why you may not be getting promoted.

NetWerk has got some good tips for people wondering what’s the catch with them not getting promoted even if they’re performing well.

A sad reason may be that you’re not recognized very well at work, with you skipping work parties or team building activities, which may seem like a good idea in the short term, but if you want to have better chances at being promoted you should strive to improve your visibility at work.

If you’re too humble at work, minimizing your achievements and never taking credit for your work, you also aren’t doing yourself any favors.

Funnily enough, if you’re performing too well, your boss or coworkers may feel threatened by you, and that’s the reason you’re being held back, at which point you could look for recognition from a different department or in another company,

Considering all of this, BetterUp says that if you’ve spent about 1-2 years at your current job and already know all of the ins-and-outs, are getting bored and tired of it, and aren’t getting promoted on top of all of that – you shouldn’t be a clinger.

If you feel like you’re stagnating, you’re not learning anything and others are being picked for promotions instead of you, it’s probably high time to leave and find a place where you’ll be valued appropriately and can grow at the same time.

The post was widely approved by the antiwork community, with 7.9k upvotes and a 98% upvote ratio. Among the 376 comments, lots of people supported the poster, saying that not being loyal to your job is the way to go, because they rarely reciprocate with loyalty. Share your own stories in the comments down below!

The community supported the poster, saying that they completely understand the poster losing their loyalty towards companies