“Am I A Jerk For Interrupting My Son’s Date So He Could Pick Up His Little Sister?”
Recently, a 43-year-old single dad turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.
In a post that amassed 15.7k upvotes and 3.7k comments, the dad explained that he usually picks up his 8-year-old daughter Lisa after school clubs, but one day, he had to stay late at work.
“I did try my best to negotiate out of it but my manager told me that the assignment was to be completed by that night so I just did,” the dad explained.
The only way to collect Lisa was to ask his teen son, who, it turned out, had a very different evening plan.
A single dad wonders if he was wrong to interrupt his teen son’s date so he could pick up his little sister, after the dad got stuck late at work
Image credits: Budgeron Bach (not the actual photo)
Image credits: helplesssdad2785
I had my gf s**t on me for fetching my kids... she's not a teenager. She's in her 30s. Some people do not understand the relative roles of family, kids, and partners, and which responsibility comes first.
I had my gf s**t on me for fetching my kids... she's not a teenager. She's in her 30s. Some people do not understand the relative roles of family, kids, and partners, and which responsibility comes first.