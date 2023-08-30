International TV Production Crew Leaves Over $1 Million Unpaid Bill In Finnish Lapland

According to Finnish media, a big production organization, Turbine Studios, filmed parts of an upcoming psychological thriller television series, Constellation, in Lapland earlier this year, but still haven’t paid all of their bills.

The total amount is over 1 million euros (approximately 1,088,675 US dollars), and many local companies and businesspeople that provided services have been facing serious financial difficulties because of it.

Sirly Ylläsjärvi is one of them. A few days ago, the chef turned to TikTok to explain the situation in greater detail, asking people to help her raise awareness about the whole ordeal.

A TV show, commissioned by Apple TV was filmed in Finland at the beginning of 2023, but many locals still haven’t been paid for the services they provided

After Finnish media broke the story, Sirly Ylläsjärvi, a chef who served the crew, went public with her experiences

“Hi, I’m a chef from Finland, and I really need your help. I don’t know if you have been reading any news about what’s been happening in Finland, but there was a big TV production filming in Inari in Lapland last January, ordered by Apple TV and the production team was Turbine Studios, I think it was from Germany, but I think they’re also in England.

And they left 1 million euros unpaid bills. And my company is one of those companies that didn’t get the money or the rest of the money.”

“I was taking care of their catering with my business partner. And we worked really hard for it, like really hard. I needed to wake up at 3 o’clock or 2:30 in the morning, just to make sure that they had breakfast at 6 o’clock and the distances are very long here.

So we needed to drive for one hour to even get there. It was wintertime, it was dark, but we did everything. And they were really happy. They were happy that Finnish people were so good. We really took care of them. They chose the best team for every job. Like for the lights, of course, the TV, people catering, the accommodation, they were using husky safaris.”

“And because the budget went so over, like everything, they left 1 million euros of unpaid bills, and we’ve been fighting for six months. We didn’t want to go public with this, but the biggest newspapers started calling us last Thursday. So it’s out now and it’s in every Finnish newspaper. But we need your help. Because this is a big company. It’s huge. And I haven’t really seen any news overseas even though I sent a newsletter to all the big newspapers.

So can you please tag here Apple TV, Turbine Studios? Can you tag all the biggest newspapers in your country? And can you please help me because I need the money. I have a restaurant and a hotel. We just survived Corona. I’ve been working really hard. So I have paid all their salaries, I have paid the taxes. I have paid for everything. But I didn’t get my money.”

“And I’m not the only one. There are almost 20 companies and individual people here who are missing their money, who need their money. And they don’t do anything. And I can’t believe that this has happened to us. So I need you. Can you please help me? And can you please help us? Because this sucks.

It’s been so many nights that I haven’t been sleeping. And I’ve told this to the big bosses of Turbine Studios. And nothing has happened, so they don’t care. They don’t care about us. And the saddest thing is that they were filming a TV show. So I’ve lost the money for what? For entertainment. I’m sorry my English is bad. But I need you.”

