53 Rare Victorian-Era Photos That Show How Different Life Used To Be
The Victorian era in British history spans roughly from 1820 to 1914, overlapping but not exactly matching the reign of Queen Victoria.
Today, it’s often remembered as a dark and mysterious time, marked by somber fashion, séances, and ghost stories. But how often do we actually stop to see what life was really like for the people living then?
Here’s your chance. Below is a collection of photographs from the Victorian era, capturing everything from the ordinary to the wonderfully strange. Scroll through and see which moments from the past stand out to you!
This post may include affiliate links.
Victorian Strongwomen Laverie Vallee Also Known As Charmion
The Victorian Solution For The Homeless: The 4 Penny Coffin
For 4 pennies a person could geat a blanket, pillow and single coffin to sleep in the warm of a building for the night.
Known as a Doss House or Flophouse. Some documentaries I've seen show places even lower down with just a spot on bench for a penny. I believe many vagrancy laws of the time criminalized sleeping rough so people experiencing homelessness had little choice but to bed down in one of these for the night or risk arrest.
Pubic Wig Seller 1860
Victorian Girl Posing With Her Beloved Dog. Dog Alive, You Can See It Blurring In The 2nd Shot. Circa Mid XIX Century
Woman In Knickers Smoking Cigarette And Looking At Man Doing Laundry
Knickers are underwear. They look like plus fours or similar. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plus_fours
Mountain Hiking Around 1910
Clowns From The Victorian Era... I Can Understand The Fear People Have Of Clowns
I'll See Your 1876 Batman And Raise You Victorian Era Bat Woman
Victorian Photos Showing The Complex Progress For Wearing A Crinoline Dress. Circa 1850
A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts, Circa 1890
Girl Group. Ca. 1890
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
nate would like these ladies to know how much he supports them and virtue signals for them. Cuck
"The Devil's Auction". Female Burlesque Performer In Horse Costume
Crystal Palace Dinosaurs, London, 1880s. The First Dinosaur Sculptures In The World, Unveiled In 1854, Before The Publication Of Charles Darwin’s Origin Of Species
Although There Are Many Inaccuracies, The Sculptures Are “Grade I Listed Buildings", The Same Status As St Paul’s Cathedral.
Victorian Living Room, Late 1800s
Bathers And Bathing Carriages On The Beach Of Blankenberge
Harry Houdini And Bess Houdini With Members Of The Welsh Bros
A Victorian Era Candle-Lit Christmas Tree (Late 1800s)
The London School Of Medicine, Physiology Laboratory. Women Students At Work, 1899
Two British Victorian Women Make A Victorian Snow Lady In 1892
A Victorian Woman And Her Pets
Adorable Series Of Mother And Daughter Photographs From 1900
Woman Buttons Up Her Boots 1895
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Is nate kneeling in front of her?
A Young Girl Is ‘Hired’ As A Domestic Servant By A Middle-Class Woman In Carlisle’s Greenmarket. Circa 1895
A coin has been pressed into the girl’s hand to confirm her employment.
All Eyes On You, 1892
Victorian Women With Long Thick Weavy Hair. Circa Second Half Of The XIX Century
Before Alarm Clocks Were Affordable, "Knocker-UPS" Were Used To Wake People Early In The Morning. UK, Around 1900
Pluto Lamps: The Victorian Gas Lamps That Sold Cups Of Hot Coffee, Tea And Cocoa. Inauguration Of The First Pluto In Exmouth Street, London, 1899
The Only Female Elephant Trainer In The World, Understood The Value Of Publicity
Here She Is Pictured With Her Outsized Pets, Who, A Little Internet Digging Has Unearthed, Were Called Jemona And Abdella.
Parlor Maid At Little Gillions, Croxley Green (1880s - 1890s)
Brighton Beach Bathing Machines. UK 1864
A Victorian Era Woman Getting Photographed For The First Time. Can Only Imagine How Striking Her Eyes Were
Misses Fannie Mills Aka “The Ohio Big Foot Girl”
She had a disease called Milroy's disease which caused for legs and feet to become gigantic.
European Tourists Having A Picnic In A Temple, In Egypt
A Young Independent Shoeblack Shines The Boots Of A City Gent
Woman Reading On A Sofa Illustrating The Use Of John Carter’s Literary Machine With Lamp, Table And Adjustable Couch
Cabaret Of Hell
"Cabaret de l'Enfer (The Cabaret of Hell) was a famous cabaret in Montmartre, founded in November 1892 by Antonin Alexander and demolished in 1950 to allow for the expansion of a Monoprix supermarket. The Cabaret de L'Enfer was the counterpart to The Cabaret du Ciel (The Cabaret of Sky), another cabaret which shared the same address on the Boulevard de Clichy. Antonin Alexander was the creator, director, and host of the twin ventures."
Victorian Working Women On Their Work Clothes. Miners Most Likely. Some In Pants, Others Still In Dress, Circa Late 1880s
A Young Girl And Her Very Large Doll, Ca. 1900
The Dissecting Room Of St. George's Hospital, London. The Person At The Cadaver's Feet Is Henry Gray, Author Of Gray's Anatomy
Could he tell the difference between a male and a female? Cuz nate sure can’t.
Men And Women Cross Dress In This Humorous Victorian Era Snap, 1880-1900
Tourists - 1900s
Victorian Life 1890s
Victorian High Fashion At The Time: Taxidermy Hats. Could Go From Birds To Other Animals Like Squirrels
Vassar Class Day On The Lawn. 1895
Visiting Quarantined Family And Friends At Ullevål Hospital, Oslo, 1905
A Picture Taken At The Photography Studio Of J. Hart On City Road, East London - Circa Late 1870s
Ma Rolinson Of Bethnal Green Making Mattresses
Chimney Sweep
A Posed Scene With Costumed Actors 1897
Professional "Mute Mourners", An Obligatory Attribute Of The Funeral Of Any Well-To-Do Deceased In Victorian England, 1896
Photo Captures The Moment A Baby Burst Out Laughing And Her Mother Fights So Hard To No Laugh With Her
Young Women Are Admitted To Full Communion In A London Church. Ca 1860
Tintype Of Two Victorian Chaps Who Really Want To Show You Their Feet, Circa 1870s
BP is very wrong: the Victorian period in British history covers the reign of Queen Victoria and nothing else. 1837-1901. It's defined by the monarch's reign and that's that. There's no wiggle room. In 1837, William IV died, and Victoria became monarch. Some years later - 1901 - Victoria died and that was the end of the Victorian era. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victorian_era. Her son Edward (VII) was then monarch from 1901-1910, that being called the Edwardian era.
BP is very wrong: the Victorian period in British history covers the reign of Queen Victoria and nothing else. 1837-1901. It's defined by the monarch's reign and that's that. There's no wiggle room. In 1837, William IV died, and Victoria became monarch. Some years later - 1901 - Victoria died and that was the end of the Victorian era. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victorian_era. Her son Edward (VII) was then monarch from 1901-1910, that being called the Edwardian era.