The Victorian era in British history spans roughly from 1820 to 1914, overlapping but not exactly matching the reign of Queen Victoria.

Today, it’s often remembered as a dark and mysterious time, marked by somber fashion, séances, and ghost stories. But how often do we actually stop to see what life was really like for the people living then?

Here’s your chance. Below is a collection of photographs from the Victorian era, capturing everything from the ordinary to the wonderfully strange. Scroll through and see which moments from the past stand out to you!