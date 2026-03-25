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Some folks collect stamps and coins. Others go for vinyl records or vintage designer clothes. And then there are those who dedicate entire rooms or neatly arranged shelves to condiments, calculators, or even vacuum cleaners.

These are not the kinds of collector’s items you come across every day, which is exactly what makes them so interesting. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most unusual and fascinating collections shared online. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites.