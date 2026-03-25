People Collect The Most Interesting Things And These 69 Collections Are Truly Fascinating (New Pics)
Some folks collect stamps and coins. Others go for vinyl records or vintage designer clothes. And then there are those who dedicate entire rooms or neatly arranged shelves to condiments, calculators, or even vacuum cleaners.
These are not the kinds of collector’s items you come across every day, which is exactly what makes them so interesting. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most unusual and fascinating collections shared online. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites.
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If You Spend A Lot Of Time In The Great Outdoors, Why Not Collect Your Own Stone Alphabet
My Ceramic Fruit Collection
Sharing My Ankylosaurus Collection
Anyone Else Collect Sea Glass?
I find the process of looking for it very enjoyable and mindful. It’s less about the collection than the process, but I am always jazzed for find a really interesting new color!
Radioactive Kitties
Every Single Nintendo Game From 1985-2000
My Typewriter Collection
Amazing Sharpener Collection
Dad’s (Now My) Collection Of Microphone Cozies
My dad was in broadcasting, through the 80s and 90s he was likely responsible for the satellite connections for a ton of the live news and sports you watched on TV. He had a very impressive collection of microphone cozies detailing his career displayed prominently in his office. When he moved to a retirement home he culled the collection, these are the ones he held onto. I got them after he passed earlier this year and I just put them up on the shelf.
My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection
About Half Of My Collection Of Old Dishes With Recipes Printed On Them
I Have Had My Corn Collection Sitting In A Closet For 25 Years. I Bought A Cabinet And Finally Put It Out
80’s Boombox Collection
My Collection Of Metal Precision Spinning Tops
All The Pointe Shoes From My Ballet Dancer Days
Zippos I’ve Found Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK
I Made Life-Sized Pokemon Out Of LEGO
My Hoard Of Buttons. They Stay In Containers Under My Bed. Occasionally I Take Them Out And Play With Them. The Only Thing I Collect With No Purpose
At this point, you might as well dress as a dragon and sleep on them. For fun, or whatever..
I Cleaned The Closet And Discovered My Roommate's Strange Collection. You Wouldn't Believe How Nervous The Dog Was
I'm not even sure I've ever seen my roommate vacuum before.
Hmmm... but do they work? Or did the roommate just keep buying new ones when the last one didn't have suction anymore? (Note that it appears several canisters are filled with... stuff)
I Collect Jokers
My 0-99 Run Of Illinois License Plates
I Own The Largest Muppet Collection On The West Coast And Here's Just One Wall Of My Collection (Yes, There's More)
My Landsnail Collection
Love those. I think some of them are Schnirkelschnecken... Sieben kecke Schnirkelschnecken saßen einst auf einem Stecken, machten dort auf ihrem Sitze kecke Schnirkelschneckenwitze. Lachten alle so: „Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho!“ Doch vor lauter Ho-ho-Lachen, Schnirkelschneckenwitze-Machen, fielen sie von ihrem Stecken: alle sieben Schnirkelschnecken. Liegen alle da. Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha! Josef Guggenmos
Some Of My Cameras
Four Leaf Clovers
At 605 now! I’ve found ones with leaves up to 7. The other day I found 19 fours and 4 fives. I started putting them in this book and dating them in 2021.
My Collection Of Vintage Display Tubes
Back in the mid 1960s, I remember buying for a few dollars an old RCA console radio that didn't work. I pulled all of the vacuum tubes out, brought them in a paper bag to a local department store, tested each one, and found one that didn't work. I replaced it and used it for years. Wished I kept it.
Cool Small Things I’ve Found At The Rubbish Dump
My Collection Of Burger Shaped Items
Dog And Wolf Themed Collection
My collection of dog and wolf items (not including all my figurines books and other little dog items). My favorite breeds to collect are Collies, Shibas, Akitas and rare spitz breeds.
My Collection Of Vintage Mobile Phones, Ongoing Since 2006
Military/Industrial Gas Mask Collection
My collection of WWI, II/Post WWII/Industrial issued gas masks (masks issued between 1915-1988).
My Collection Of Color Test Strips From Packaging. Note Some Of The Unusual Shapes And Misprints
Stuff like this just makes me love human beings! We are nothing if not fun and quirky!
My Hawaiian Shirt Collection
I could never collect Hawaiian shirts. Any time I buy one, it mysteriously disappears. My wife has no idea how it keeps happening.
My Swizzle Stick Collection
In 1000 years, archaeologists will be racking their brains over this.
Movie Ticket Stubs From Over 20 Years
I have a collection of Broadway show ticket stubs and Playbills. I used to have them displayed but they don't go with my current decor.
One Of My Smaller Collections: Paint Brush Rests
20 Years Of Collecting
Jigglypuff has been my favourite right from the beginning, so a fair amount of these pieces have been with me since childhood.
My Collection Of Glass 1963 Split Window Corvettes. I Have 50 Colors Produced. Some Glow Under Black Light
I’m Absolutely Obsessed With Thrifting Vintage Towels
70's Calculator Collection
My Collection Of Skate Decks For Wall Art
My Figurine Collection. I Receive Them As Gifts Every Year, I Was Born On May 4th
Vintage LEGO Collection From Childhood / 1990s
I grew up with a small and simple Lego set in the 1960s. It was all blocks. I loved it so much. When they started coming out with little people, and then actual themed sets, I could never understand the appeal. I always loved creating my own original designs.
I Think My Board And Shelf Are Full
Time for more storage! Collector since '97.
I Added The 50th Anniversary Blu-Ray To My Jaws Collection Today
My Classic Mac Collection
I own one of each of the all-in-one designs of classic Macs - from the first one in 1984 to the G4 in the top right of the photo in 2002. (I have a 52xx Performa as well, it’s just currently in pieces).
Took 5 years of collecting, and I’m out of space to display any more, but I’m super proud of how my display turned out!
I bought a Mac SE back in 1989. It had a single floppy drive and a 20 Mb hard drive. I was thinking about replacing the 20 Mb drive with an 80 Mb drive, but a buddy of mine talked me out of it saying, "What are you going to do with 80 Mb? : - )
Polly Pocket Collection
The one in the bottom left corner of the picture, with the little mushroom in the middle, I totally had that one! I think it's in my garage somewhere. :)
My Miniature Toilet Seat/Sink Collection
Well, all righty then :).... why is this literally what I said in my head.
Here’s My Pencil Collection, I Always Ask People To Bring A Pencil Back From Their Travels
Mario 64 Remains The Only Game My Parents And I Played Through And Completed 100% Together As A Family
This is the toy line I used to dream for as a kid. And now I can collect it as an adult.
Oh man! I had that eyeball ghost on the left! From the Ghostbusters cartoon. My eye doctor paid me $50 for it-said he wanted it for a distraction for nervous kids in the office. And right below it is Beetlejuice stuff!
A (Very) Brief Look At My Breadtab Collection. I Organize Them According To The Horg.com Taxonomic System
Interesting! I never thought about collecting bread ties. I also have no idea what the Horg.com Taxonomic System is.
My Flashlight Collection
My favorite flashlight in the 1980s was the 6 D-battery Maglite. It came with its own shoulder strap.
My Collection Of Pencil Stubs From 2025
My Burt’s Bees Collection 4 Years In The Making
Any Disney Doll Collectors Here?
Here's My Whisker Collection. 300 In The Green Jar, As Impossible As That Looks
Been saving them for nearly a decade for the craft project of a lifetime.
Clear Retro Consoles
Finally, A Proper Way To Display My Collection
Almost My Entire Collection Of 50 Years Of Gaming In A Single Shot
Lifetime Gamer Here. I'm pretty excited that I can finally get all my great gaming goodness out of storage and start unpacking it. 5 Decades of my personal collection in a single shot. 50 Years Of Gaming, if anyone is interested.
Just more backstory. My kids have moved out and gone to college. I now have a spare room to make a gaming room. I moved everything out of storage and put it in my living room so I can sort it all out and get everything organized in my new gaming room. I even have a YouTube channel called "50 Years Of Gaming" if you want to see an up-close, quick video.
Ten Years Ago When I Was 22, I Bought A Pack Of Pokémon Cards And My Girlfriend Thought They Were Cute So We Started Collecting
Now she is my wife and we have over 7,000 out of the 10,000+ currently in print. We enjoy watching movies while we organize the new cards we get into their binders.
Where Can I Find Rare And Unique Heinz Sauce Packets In California?
So recently I just started this new collection of trying to collect every Heinz Sauce Packet. I’m trying to find the more rare and unique ones such as Strawberry, Honey Mustard, Barbecue Packet, Hot Taco, Salad Dressing! My most recent finds are Italian Dressing and Ranch Dressing!
Behold, My Stuff. Various Things I've Collected Over The Years
I like the can piercer. So simple, so practical. And sturdy.
My Collection Of Guinness World Record Books
think we've got a few from the last millennium in the attic somewhere
My Taco Bell Hat Collection
my ex would've like this, with all of the Taco Bells he's worked at-