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Some folks collect stamps and coins. Others go for vinyl records or vintage designer clothes. And then there are those who dedicate entire rooms or neatly arranged shelves to condiments, calculators, or even vacuum cleaners.

These are not the kinds of collector’s items you come across every day, which is exactly what makes them so interesting. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most unusual and fascinating collections shared online. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

If You Spend A Lot Of Time In The Great Outdoors, Why Not Collect Your Own Stone Alphabet

Collection of naturally shaped stones resembling alphabet letters, showcasing a unique and creative obsession growing into a collection.

P_U_K_E_K_O Report

125points
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    #2

    My Ceramic Fruit Collection

    Colorful ceramic fruit and vegetable collection displayed on white shelves, showcasing obsession turned into a unique collection.

    Due-Hovercraft977 Report

    82points
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    #3

    Sharing My Ankylosaurus Collection

    Extensive collection of ankylosaurus dinosaur figurines displayed on shelves showing unique obsession growing into a collection.

    SixbyFire Report

    82points
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    johncosmoarnold avatar
    Bob Bob
    Bob Bob
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time I stepped on one of these and twisted my ankyl

    28
    28points
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    #4

    Anyone Else Collect Sea Glass?

    Hand holding a shell filled with colorful sea glass pieces, showcasing a unique obsessive collection.

    I find the process of looking for it very enjoyable and mindful. It’s less about the collection than the process, but I am always jazzed for find a really interesting new color!

    Few_Philosopher_3402 Report

    72points
    POST
    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a jar of sea glass that my aunt collected. It’s one of my very favorite possessions.

    18
    18points
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    #5

    Radioactive Kitties

    Collection of glass and ceramic cat figurines in various colors displayed on wooden surface under normal and UV light.

    OrchidAgitated3590 Report

    70points
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    #6

    Every Single Nintendo Game From 1985-2000

    Extensive Nintendo and Super Nintendo game collection displayed on shelves in a dedicated gaming room.

    ToddMinus Report

    66points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This.is.AMAZING! I hope OP has them all insured.

    28
    28points
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    #7

    My Typewriter Collection

    Vintage typewriter collection displayed on shelves and suitcases in a sunlit room showing unique obsessions.

    Mr_Space2008 Report

    60points
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    #8

    Amazing Sharpener Collection

    Collection of vintage pencil sharpeners in various colors and styles, showcasing people’s unique obsessions and collections.

    Due-Entertainment541 Report

    56points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a very unique collection. I like it.

    16
    16points
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    #9

    Dad’s (Now My) Collection Of Microphone Cozies

    Collection of vintage TV microphone flags featuring various sports and news networks displayed on white shelves.

    My dad was in broadcasting, through the 80s and 90s he was likely responsible for the satellite connections for a ton of the live news and sports you watched on TV. He had a very impressive collection of microphone cozies detailing his career displayed prominently in his office. When he moved to a retirement home he culled the collection, these are the ones he held onto. I got them after he passed earlier this year and I just put them up on the shelf.

    Jaybrrd Report

    56points
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    #10

    My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection

    Colorful glass dish collection with lids arranged in rows on a table, showcasing an impressive obsession and collection.

    IndyHen Report

    56points
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    #11

    About Half Of My Collection Of Old Dishes With Recipes Printed On Them

    Collection of decorative pie plates with recipe prints displayed on a rug showing obsession turned into collection.

    victoriathrifts Report

    56points
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    #12

    I Have Had My Corn Collection Sitting In A Closet For 25 Years. I Bought A Cabinet And Finally Put It Out

    Collection of corn-themed ceramic items displayed on glass shelves, showcasing a unique and detailed obsession.

    Twisty12223 Report

    55points
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    #13

    80’s Boombox Collection

    Room filled with a vintage boombox collection, neon lighting, and two modern chairs, showcasing an impressive audio obsession.

    19volts Report

    53points
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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All set to perform a John Cage composition.

    5
    5points
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    #14

    My Collection Of Metal Precision Spinning Tops

    Intricately designed spinning tops collection displayed in a wooden bowl, showcasing a unique obsession turned hobby.

    SpinningTopTom Report

    53points
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    ivoh avatar
    Λjvo
    Λjvo
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, these are beautiful

    17
    17points
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    #15

    All The Pointe Shoes From My Ballet Dancer Days

    A collection of well-worn ballet pointe shoes stacked on shelves showing a ballet obsession collection.

    peachy_keen_23 Report

    50points
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    #16

    Zippos I’ve Found Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK

    Collection of vintage Zippo lighters showing the obsession that grew into a unique people collection.

    Daverose68 Report

    50points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps a good financial investment for retirement.

    6
    6points
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    #17

    I Made Life-Sized Pokemon Out Of LEGO

    LEGO Pokemon collection featuring Charmander, Pikachu, Eevee, Togepi, Ditto, and Geodude displayed in a living room.

    Ddave_ Report

    47points
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    #18

    My Hoard Of Buttons. They Stay In Containers Under My Bed. Occasionally I Take Them Out And Play With Them. The Only Thing I Collect With No Purpose

    A large collection of colorful buttons spread out on a bed, showcasing obsessive button collecting.

    Tina-Talks-Alot Report

    47points
    POST
    mamat avatar
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At this point, you might as well dress as a dragon and sleep on them. For fun, or whatever..

    36
    36points
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    #19

    I Cleaned The Closet And Discovered My Roommate's Strange Collection. You Wouldn't Believe How Nervous The Dog Was

    Collection of upright vacuum cleaners displayed in a living room, showing a unique obsession turned into a collection.

    I'm not even sure I've ever seen my roommate vacuum before.

    RSTRBLSTR Report

    45points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm... but do they work? Or did the roommate just keep buying new ones when the last one didn't have suction anymore? (Note that it appears several canisters are filled with... stuff)

    10
    10points
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    #20

    I Collect Jokers

    Collection of vintage joker playing cards carefully organized in a binder, showcasing an obsession turned into a unique collection.

    minniemacktruck Report

    43points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So do I, I call them my ex's.

    38
    38points
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    #21

    My 0-99 Run Of Illinois License Plates

    Collection of vintage license plates arranged in a grid, showcasing a unique obsession turned into a growing collection.

    21656 Report

    43points
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    #22

    I Own The Largest Muppet Collection On The West Coast And Here's Just One Wall Of My Collection (Yes, There's More)

    Extensive collection of Muppet plush toys and figurines displayed on shelves and floor in a colorful fan's room.

    Libran98 Report

    42points
    POST
    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's time to play the music..." 🎶

    22
    22points
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    #23

    My Landsnail Collection

    Collection of diverse seashells organized in trays, showcasing a unique and colorful shell obsession growing into a collection.

    oliveman62 , oliveman62 Report

    41points
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    heidi_2 avatar
    trollingergirl
    trollingergirl
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love those. I think some of them are Schnirkelschnecken... Sieben kecke Schnirkelschnecken saßen einst auf einem Stecken, machten dort auf ihrem Sitze kecke Schnirkelschneckenwitze. Lachten alle so: „Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho!“ Doch vor lauter Ho-ho-Lachen, Schnirkelschneckenwitze-Machen, fielen sie von ihrem Stecken: alle sieben Schnirkelschnecken. Liegen alle da. Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha! Josef Guggenmos

    7
    7points
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    #24

    Some Of My Cameras

    Collection of vintage cameras and antique devices displayed on shelves and a table in a neatly organized room.

    MrRabinowitz Report

    41points
    POST
    #25

    Four Leaf Clovers

    Hand holding notebook displaying a collection of pressed clovers with dates, showcasing a unique plant obsession.

    At 605 now! I’ve found ones with leaves up to 7. The other day I found 19 fours and 4 fives. I started putting them in this book and dating them in 2021.

    funky_film Report

    41points
    POST
    mllechloet avatar
    CT
    CT
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my garden, there's the gene for four-leaf clovers. It's very (too) easy to find them

    12
    12points
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    #26

    My Collection Of Vintage Display Tubes

    Collection of vintage electronic tubes and display components arranged on a checkered cloth, showing unique obsession collections

    DenkJu Report

    40points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the mid 1960s, I remember buying for a few dollars an old RCA console radio that didn't work. I pulled all of the vacuum tubes out, brought them in a paper bag to a local department store, tested each one, and found one that didn't work. I replaced it and used it for years. Wished I kept it.

    10
    10points
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    #27

    Cool Small Things I’ve Found At The Rubbish Dump

    Collection of vintage trinkets and small antiques neatly arranged in a wooden display box, showcasing unique obsessions.

    Daverose68 Report

    39points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are still hunter-gatherers.

    18
    18points
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    #28

    My Collection Of Burger Shaped Items

    Collection of hamburger-themed items including a mug, figurines, and pillows, showcasing obsession turned into a unique collection.

    lucid-anne Report

    38points
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice buns.

    16
    16points
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    #29

    Dog And Wolf Themed Collection

    Room filled with an extensive collection of dog plush toys showcasing people's obsession turned into a collection.

    My collection of dog and wolf items (not including all my figurines books and other little dog items). My favorite breeds to collect are Collies, Shibas, Akitas and rare spitz breeds.

    Akitas237 Report

    38points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think there's at least one real dog in there.

    26
    26points
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    #30

    My Collection Of Vintage Mobile Phones, Ongoing Since 2006

    Collection of vintage and modern mobile phones arranged in rows, showcasing an impressive obsession grown into a collection.

    _ITX_ Report

    36points
    POST
    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Odds are that the older (pre-smartphone) Nokias still have at least 50% battery life left, even if they've not been turned on in 15 years!

    25
    25points
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    #31

    Military/Industrial Gas Mask Collection

    A collection of vintage gas masks and cameras displayed on illuminated shelves, showing obsession turned collection.

    My collection of WWI, II/Post WWII/Industrial issued gas masks (masks issued between 1915-1988).

    19volts Report

    35points
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    #32

    My Collection Of Color Test Strips From Packaging. Note Some Of The Unusual Shapes And Misprints

    A large collection of colorful vintage watercolor paint sets displayed on a wooden surface, showcasing art obsession.

    suburbiabarbie Report

    35points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stuff like this just makes me love human beings! We are nothing if not fun and quirky!

    25
    25points
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    #33

    My Hawaiian Shirt Collection

    A collection of colorful Hawaiian shirts hung outdoors, showing a vibrant obsession with unique clothing pieces.

    LGreyS Report

    35points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could never collect Hawaiian shirts. Any time I buy one, it mysteriously disappears. My wife has no idea how it keeps happening.

    32
    32points
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    #34

    My Swizzle Stick Collection

    Collection of colorful drink stirrers and swizzle sticks neatly arranged, showcasing an obsession turned collection.

    eastcoastfarmergirl Report

    34points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 1000 years, archaeologists will be racking their brains over this.

    23
    23points
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    #35

    Movie Ticket Stubs From Over 20 Years

    Collection of movie ticket stubs displayed in a frame showing an obsession that grew into a collection.

    semicharmdlifer Report

    34points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a collection of Broadway show ticket stubs and Playbills. I used to have them displayed but they don't go with my current decor.

    2
    2points
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    #36

    One Of My Smaller Collections: Paint Brush Rests

    Collection of ceramic fruit and vegetable figurines arranged on a wooden surface, showcasing unique and colorful obsessions.

    TheSmallAdventurer Report

    33points
    POST
    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute!! I never would have guessed their intended purpose...

    22
    22points
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    #37

    20 Years Of Collecting

    Shelf filled with a Pink Jigglypuff collection featuring plush toys, figurines, and various merchandise fans obsessively gathered.

    Jigglypuff has been my favourite right from the beginning, so a fair amount of these pieces have been with me since childhood.

    TrebleClefairy Report

    33points
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    #38

    My Collection Of Glass 1963 Split Window Corvettes. I Have 50 Colors Produced. Some Glow Under Black Light

    Collection of colorful translucent toy cars displayed on clear shelves, showcasing a unique and growing obsession.

    SpecialNeedsBurrito Report

    31points
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    #39

    I’m Absolutely Obsessed With Thrifting Vintage Towels

    Colorful vintage floral towels neatly arranged on a table, showcasing a collection inspired by personal obsession.

    FabulousDoughnut6332 Report

    31points
    POST
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda want a vintage towel now.

    7
    7points
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    #40

    70's Calculator Collection

    Collection of vintage calculators neatly arranged on a table, showcasing an impressive obsessed collection of retro devices.

    ikosinski Report

    30points
    POST
    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wanted the owl one so bad when I was a kid!!!!

    7
    7points
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    #41

    My Collection Of Skate Decks For Wall Art

    A wall display of various skateboard decks showcasing colorful and artistic designs in a collector’s room.

    getyeet Report

    30points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soon enough for a shingle roof.

    3
    3points
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    #42

    My Figurine Collection. I Receive Them As Gifts Every Year, I Was Born On May 4th

    Collection of Star Wars action figures neatly displayed on white shelves, showcasing a popular obsession turned collection.

    Admirable04 Report

    29points
    POST
    malgorzatagodziebiewska avatar
    Mau
    Mau
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May the 4th be with you!

    16
    16points
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    #43

    Vintage LEGO Collection From Childhood / 1990s

    Collection of LEGO minifigures and medieval knights with horses, showcasing a passionate toy collection obsession.

    NJDevil219 Report

    29points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up with a small and simple Lego set in the 1960s. It was all blocks. I loved it so much. When they started coming out with little people, and then actual themed sets, I could never understand the appeal. I always loved creating my own original designs.

    10
    10points
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    #44

    I Think My Board And Shelf Are Full

    Collection of colorful virtual pets displayed on a wall, showcasing a popular obsession growing into a unique collection.

    Time for more storage! Collector since '97.

    dudeidontknowok Report

    28points
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    #45

    I Added The 50th Anniversary Blu-Ray To My Jaws Collection Today

    Collection of Jaws memorabilia including DVDs, books, and games displayed on a beige leather couch showing obsession turned collection.

    deceptishawn Report

    28points
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    #46

    My Classic Mac Collection

    Collection of vintage Apple computers displayed on shelves with colorful LED lights, showcasing a tech obsession collection.

    I own one of each of the all-in-one designs of classic Macs - from the first one in 1984 to the G4 in the top right of the photo in 2002. (I have a 52xx Performa as well, it’s just currently in pieces).

    Took 5 years of collecting, and I’m out of space to display any more, but I’m super proud of how my display turned out!

    Jimmy422 Report

    26points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought a Mac SE back in 1989. It had a single floppy drive and a 20 Mb hard drive. I was thinking about replacing the 20 Mb drive with an 80 Mb drive, but a buddy of mine talked me out of it saying, "What are you going to do with 80 Mb? : - )

    8
    8points
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    #47

    Polly Pocket Collection

    Collection of colorful vintage Polly Pocket toys displayed on wooden floor showing people’s obsession collection

    Consistent-Night-728 Report

    26points
    POST
    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one in the bottom left corner of the picture, with the little mushroom in the middle, I totally had that one! I think it's in my garage somewhere. :)

    2
    2points
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    #48

    My Miniature Toilet Seat/Sink Collection

    Collection of miniature vintage toilets and sinks, showcasing an unusual obsession turned into a unique collection.

    luizmilare1 Report

    25points
    POST
    mamat avatar
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, all righty then :).... why is this literally what I said in my head.

    10
    10points
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    #49

    Here’s My Pencil Collection, I Always Ask People To Bring A Pencil Back From Their Travels

    Collection of pencils with unique and colorful tops revealing obsessions that grew into impressive collections.

    Beetlehann Report

    25points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like that big one at the bottom

    4
    4points
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    #50

    Mario 64 Remains The Only Game My Parents And I Played Through And Completed 100% Together As A Family

    Display case filled with an extensive collection of Mario and Nintendo character figurines and toys.

    This is the toy line I used to dream for as a kid. And now I can collect it as an adult.

    thx_4o77 Report

    25points
    POST
    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man! I had that eyeball ghost on the left! From the Ghostbusters cartoon. My eye doctor paid me $50 for it-said he wanted it for a distraction for nervous kids in the office. And right below it is Beetlejuice stuff!

    1
    1point
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    #51

    A (Very) Brief Look At My Breadtab Collection. I Organize Them According To The Horg.com Taxonomic System

    Collection of colorful scanner edge protectors arranged in a binder, showcasing an unusual obsessive collection.

    Team_Bees Report

    24points
    POST
    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting! I never thought about collecting bread ties. I also have no idea what the Horg.com Taxonomic System is.

    16
    16points
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    #52

    My Flashlight Collection

    Collection of vintage flashlights displayed on a patterned table, showcasing an obsession turned into a unique collection.

    reddit.com Report

    24points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite flashlight in the 1980s was the 6 D-battery Maglite. It came with its own shoulder strap.

    8
    8points
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    #53

    My Collection Of Pencil Stubs From 2025

    Collection of uniquely sharpened and worn pencils arranged on a green cutting mat, showcasing an obsession growing into a collection.

    Wintertowne Report

    24points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm glad that someone else can still write.

    5
    5points
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    #54

    My Burt’s Bees Collection 4 Years In The Making

    Collection of Burt's Bees lip balms neatly organized by flavor and color in a drawer, showcasing obsession collections.

    geckedout Report

    23points
    POST
    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Technically a hell of a lot longer than 4 years in the making. 😀 Go Bees!!!

    6
    6points
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    #55

    Any Disney Doll Collectors Here?

    Woman proudly displays her extensive doll collection with various boxed dolls arranged on a table and floor.

    killrkoyote Report

    23points
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't know they made them this big.

    2
    2points
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    #56

    Here's My Whisker Collection. 300 In The Green Jar, As Impossible As That Looks

    Glass jars containing delicate white feather collections displayed on a shelf, showcasing unique obsessive collections.

    Been saving them for nearly a decade for the craft project of a lifetime.

    aesythe Report

    22points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're bored, you can make a beard brush out of it.

    3
    3points
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    #57

    Clear Retro Consoles

    Collection of neon green translucent retro gaming consoles and accessories neatly displayed on shelves.

    Benzona Report

    21points
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    #58

    Finally, A Proper Way To Display My Collection

    Wall-mounted collection of vintage and modern gaming controllers and handheld consoles showing video game obsession.

    Jeffs24 Report

    21points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, control yourself. Hahahahaha!! /gets coat

    4
    4points
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    #59

    Almost My Entire Collection Of 50 Years Of Gaming In A Single Shot

    Large collection of boxed video games and collectibles stacked along a room wall showing obsession turned into collection

    Lifetime Gamer Here. I'm pretty excited that I can finally get all my great gaming goodness out of storage and start unpacking it. 5 Decades of my personal collection in a single shot. 50 Years Of Gaming, if anyone is interested.

    Just more backstory. My kids have moved out and gone to college. I now have a spare room to make a gaming room. I moved everything out of storage and put it in my living room so I can sort it all out and get everything organized in my new gaming room. I even have a YouTube channel called "50 Years Of Gaming" if you want to see an up-close, quick video.

    Oyoumeanthisgatekey Report

    20points
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    #60

    Ten Years Ago When I Was 22, I Bought A Pack Of Pokémon Cards And My Girlfriend Thought They Were Cute So We Started Collecting

    Stack of binders and neatly bundled trading cards showing an impressive collection from enthusiast obsessed with collecting.

    Now she is my wife and we have over 7,000 out of the 10,000+ currently in print. We enjoy watching movies while we organize the new cards we get into their binders.

    reddit.com Report

    20points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A nice little nest egg there.

    2
    2points
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    #61

    Where Can I Find Rare And Unique Heinz Sauce Packets In California?

    Collection of various Heinz sauce packets organized in a binder, showcasing a unique obsession and collection hobby.

    So recently I just started this new collection of trying to collect every Heinz Sauce Packet. I’m trying to find the more rare and unique ones such as Strawberry, Honey Mustard, Barbecue Packet, Hot Taco, Salad Dressing! My most recent finds are Italian Dressing and Ranch Dressing!

    Prestigious-Tap-8941 Report

    19points
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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're going to find out the hard way the glue on the packets on the left doesn't last.

    8
    8points
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    #62

    Behold, My Stuff. Various Things I've Collected Over The Years

    Collection of assorted vintage memorabilia and small items showcasing people's obsession turned into a collection on a wooden table.

    AvengingTaco Report

    19points
    POST
    heidi_2 avatar
    trollingergirl
    trollingergirl
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the can piercer. So simple, so practical. And sturdy.

    3
    3points
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    #63

    My Collection Of Guinness World Record Books

    Stack of Guinness World Records books from 2000 to 2022, showcasing a unique collection from an obsessive fan.

    TheTimo24 Report

    19points
    POST
    britjap avatar
    PandaGoPanda
    PandaGoPanda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    think we've got a few from the last millennium in the attic somewhere

    1
    1point
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    #64

    My Taco Bell Hat Collection

    A large collection of various colorful baseball caps neatly arranged on a carpeted floor showing hat obsession.

    Killcams Report

    18points
    POST
    soniahicks_1 avatar
    Sonia Hicks
    Sonia Hicks
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my ex would've like this, with all of the Taco Bells he's worked at-

    2
    2points
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    #65

    Cool 80's Toys I've Collected Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK

    Collection of unique and quirky collectible toys displayed under a glass dome, showcasing an obsession turned collection.

    Daverose68 Report

    17points
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    #66

    Our Artificial Christmas Tree (Bought 1998) Was Shedding So Many Needles We Started Collecting

    Six labeled plastic bags filled with dried herbs, showcasing a collection based on yearly obsessions over time.

    acidmine Report

    15points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thought this was something else entirely.

    47
    47points
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    #67

    My Pokémon Collection

    Person surrounded by an extensive Pokemon collection including cards, plush toys, and memorabilia in a colorful room.

    the_best_shadow_bun Report

    15points
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    landsf00 avatar
    Slmd
    Slmd
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had that pikachu onesie as a kid. Wore it everywhere; unfortunately it split, but I still remember walking around town looking like i was wearing pajamas...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #68

    My Kpop Sanctuary

    Collection of K-pop albums and memorabilia displayed on shelves with decorative lights and butterfly wall stickers.

    Hannah_7719 Report

    15points
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    #69

    For Collectors, A Photo Of My Gaspar Noe Collection

    Collection of movie and music memorabilia displayed on a table, showcasing an obsession that grew into a large collection.

    Valou_irl Report

    11points
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