It’s not uncommon to feel nostalgic for a time in your life when you were happy, had few responsibilities, and had your entire future ahead of you. Some folks feel nostalgic for eras that they have never lived in, but they love the idea and aesthetics. This is called anemoia.

One Instagram account—‘June Cleavers Vintage Closet’—successfully taps into that feeling. The curator of this social media project shares photos of all things of vintage design, from retro recipes and fashion to furniture, tech, architecture, and toys. We’ve collected some of the most interesting pics that embody days long gone, to give you a taste of nostalgia tinged with a dash of wistfulness. Scroll down to take a peek!

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the project, Jennifer Kline. You'll find our full interview with her below!

#1

Retro style vintage robot in a workshop setting evoking a nostalgic old-timey vibe from a bygone era.

Kurt Zimmerman created “Artoo Deco” Art Deco take on R2-D2, capable of movement under radio control with an in-built sound-system that makes droidish noises

june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

According to Kline, her Instagram and Facebook accounts first started as places for her to sell some of her vintage clothes from her personal closet. "So I quickly thought of a name—June Cleavers Closet. I then started adding occasional vintage content to the page as it slowly grew, such as vintage decor, ads, recipes, fashion, etc."

She told Bored Panda that she's always felt drawn to the past, especially the '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s. "I’m a child of the '80s, and my childhood home was built by my parents in 1972. It had a lot of Spanish Mediterranean influence, so I gravitate toward the '70s strongly. What some people find to be hideous or gaudy, I find to be amazing, especially when it comes to time capsule homes," she shared.

"I think my content resonates strongly with others because it takes them down a trip on memory lane. I’m often told that my posts unlocked long-forgotten happy memories for people. On my page, I don’t allow politics of any kind and just require that people are kind to each other," Kline stressed the fact that there is no place for hate or nastiness on her page.
    #2

    Vintage amusement park with old-timey devil entrance and giant gorilla statue evoking nostalgic feelings from a bygone era.

    Miracle Strip Amusement Park. It was in operation from 1963 to 2004.

    The Starliner, an out and back-style wooden coaster designed by John Allen, was the park’s main attraction and the first roller coaster in Florida.

    In 2003, it was announced that the park would close the following year due to a decline in public interest, loss of revenue, and increasing maintenance costs for the vintage rides. Many of the rides were sold off to other amusement parks or private collectors, while others were demolished or left to decay.

    Panama City Beach, Florida

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #3

    Vintage Barbie doll collection showcasing outfits and accessories evoking June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    I thought l’d share my mom’s childhood Barbie collection. I always loved the booklet and admired the dresses and art work

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arrrggghhh! I had one of these almost exactly like this (except my Barbie was blonde) and lent it to a niece when I was in college. She somehow "lost it" or gave it away or some d**n thing, and every time I see one like this I get a little verklempt. Boo hoo on me! 😢

    "The page is really a nice community. There’s nostalgia, but also a lot of humor, and many friendships have been made. I’ve been told the page is a bright spot in their day," she said.

    Kline told us that she keeps sharing these vintage photos because she enjoys it. What's more, it brings a lot of joy to many people online.

    "I have found some really interesting ads and photos. And I’ve also started featuring vintage time capsule homes, and people really enjoy those posts as well, she said.

    "When I share the vintage recipes, I tend to wear coordinating vintage outfits to my food. Fashion-wise, I love the '60s and '70s. Yes, even the double-knit polyester. As far as homes, cars, and design, I don’t really have a favorite as I appreciate all the decades, not just the '50s (despite my page name). So I share all decades on the page," Kline told Bored Panda.

    Kline revealed to Bored Panda that the secret behind the success of 'June Cleavers Vintage Closet' probably comes down to questionable vintage recipes: "The good, the bad, and the wretched."
    #4

    Vintage Tidbit Tree decorative server holding olives, cheese cubes, pickles, and crackers for hors d'oeuvres display.

    I would totally decorate with cocktail weenies. It would be the best weenie tree around!

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because who doesn't want to have "the best weenie tree around"?

    #5

    Vintage tripod lamp with a saucer-shaped shade, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet style and old-timey charm.

    Stilnovo tripod UFO Lamp

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #6

    Woman in a vintage purple dress and boots holding a black cat in a retro wooden kitchen, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    "The use of gelatin and all the things that went in it piqued my interest. I’m a foodie and got curious, so one day I decided I was just going to try out some recipes. And test them out on my poor unsuspecting husband, who is now affectionately known as 'Mr. Cleavers," she said.

    "I started filming his reactions, and people seemed to enjoy it, so we just kept going with it. He’s an unfiltered type and just tells it like it is. We have fun with it, and others seem to as well."

    According to the founder of the account, the very first recipe that she tested out on her husband was a bologna cake. " It sort of looks like a real cake, so imagine his surprise when he cut into it and found out it was bologna," she said, adding that her spouse actually hates bologna.

    "He’s been faced with so many questionable recipes, such as lime tuna jello, spinach egg sardine molds, and some of my own wacky combinations. But he’s also been rewarded with some delicious vintage recipes as well. I shared a lot of great baked goods and dessert recipes, too. My husband has also become quite popular on the page and seems to be a fan favorite. He has been a really good sport about it all."

    #7

    Three vintage bathrooms with pastel tiles and retro decor showcasing June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    The bathrooms in this Illinois home are spectacular! Built in 1952

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #8

    Vintage kitchen with swirling orange patterns, retro appliances, and a woman leaning on a countertop, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet.

    ‘Ebony’ Magazine’s vintage test kitchen.

    The 1970s-era kitchen went under conservation at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #9

    Vintage cats wall clocks with swinging tails in a retro style, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    Nostalgia is a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can make you feel less lonely, counter existential anxiety, and empower you during tough times. On the other hand, if you focus on the past too much and spend a large chunk of your time daydreaming about what could have been, you might miss out on opportunities and relationships in the present.

    Anemoia is a little different from ‘regular’ nostalgia because it revolves around the idea that you long for some time that you were never around for. As reported by the BBC, the more dissatisfied you are with your current situation, the more likely you are to yearn to experience long-lost (and overly romanticized) eras.
    #10

    Retro food art featuring vintage-style wrapped snacks resembling sleepy figures with olive hats and ketchup faces.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #11

    Woman in vintage floral dress with glasses stands beside a boy in patterned shirt and brown pants in a retro room.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #12

    Vintage colorful sandals foot art in a nostalgic style evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era fashion trends.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    The more you struggle in life now, the more likely you may be attracted to promises of returning to the ‘golden era’ of decades past… even if their awesomeness is completely made up and seen through nostalgic rose-tinted glasses.

    The reality is, of course, that things are never as black-and-white as they seem. Real life is complicated and nuanced. Even periods of time that seem great (and aesthetic) on the surface have a myriad of issues that get lost in nostalgic daydreaming.
    #13

    Hot dogs with legs, mustard, eyes, lips, and cherries on top, styled to evoke June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #14

    Vintage buffet plate with sea bass decorated with shrimp, cucumber, and lemon slices evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dear God, I would eat my own legs before I would eat this.

    #15

    Elderly woman in a vintage kitchen cooking and preserving food, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    Except call it Only Grans

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    According to philosopher Felipe De Brigard, from Duke University, people can feel nostalgic for the past they haven’t experienced because they’re given a perception of history that has little to do with reality and more with propaganda and misinformation.

    “The politics of nostalgia doesn’t capitalise on people’s memories of particular past events they might have experienced. Instead, it makes use of propaganda about the way things were, in order to provide people with the right episodic materials to conjure up imaginations of possible scenarios that most likely never happened,” the professor writes in an essay on Aeon.

    #16

    Vintage hot tub scene made of candy and icing, evoking a nostalgic June Cleavers vintage closet vibe.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #17

    Vintage Pyrex kitchenware display from 1958, showcasing colorful old-timey dishes in June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #18

    Woman in a vintage kitchen wearing apron cooking on a stove, showcasing June Cleavers vintage closet style from the past.

    The wallpaper. The apron. And much more vintage goodness going on here

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    “These very same propagandistic strategies help to convince people that their current situation is worse than it actually is, so that when the simulated content—which, when attended, brings about positive emotions—is juxtaposed to negatively valenced thoughts about their present status, a motivation to eliminate this emotional mismatch ensues, and with it an inclination to political action,” De Brigard says.

    According to him, the best way to counteract misinformation about the past is to improve your knowledge of it.

    “Nostalgia can be a powerful political motivator, for better or for worse. Improving the accuracy of our memory for the past could indeed be the best strategy to curb the uncharitable deceptions of the politics of nostalgia.”

    #19

    Vintage booth seating with bright pink and orange upholstery in an old-timey diner setting evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    Denny’s in the 70s

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of us were pretty mod back in the day, just ask Auntie.

    #20

    Three vintage cakes with googly eyes and lips on glass stands, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet charm.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #21

    Vintage Layer-Pak canned vegetables ad showing five separate vegetable layers, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    ‘June Cleavers Vintage Closet’ was created and continues to be curated by Jennifer Kline. Originally, Kline created the vintage things-focused Instagram account in early 2016.

    Over the past decade and nearly 17k social media posts later, the Instagram account grew to become home to 23.8k followers.

    Meanwhile, Kline’s Facebook account, created in 2021, currently has 205k followers. There, the curator invites everyone to take a “scroll down memory lane” and enjoy the nostalgic pics of food, fashion, and fun she shares.
    #22

    Vintage deviled egg basket with stuffed eggs topped with olives, showcasing classic June Cleavers vintage closet food presentation.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like deviled eggs, esp with pickle relish. So yeah, I'd eat a few of these.

    #23

    Vintage closet style hallway, retro pool, classic 1950s kitchen, and old-fashioned game room with a pool table.

    This 1972 built home was on the market in Kokomo, IN

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #24

    Vintage rain lamps with brass finishes and chain details in June Cleavers vintage closet style from old-timey photos.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    normadennis2004 avatar
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always wanted one of these and now they're $1200 secondhand!!!

    According to a post on Facebook, Kline’s goal with her social media project is to create a space for people to have fun and forge new friendships with fellow vintage enthusiasts.

    She points out that vintage content from all decades is welcome here, not just from the 1950s. “At first, this page was simply to sell my 1950s garments, but as the page grew, it became so much more,” she shares.
    #25

    Vintage black and white ad with old-timey robot fishing for shark, evoking nostalgia for June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    In 1977, when STAR WARS beat Jaws to become the highest-grossing movie ever at the time, Steven Spielberg took out the below ad for George Lucas in Variety

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #26

    Vintage fast food restaurant seating with animated fry character chairs evoking a nostalgic old-timey closet era vibe.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #27

    A vintage home with a domed glass ceiling pool, retro kitchen, and spacious living area reflecting mid-century design.

    This property sold for 1.8 million
    7 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

    Architect John Koster was commissioned by the Mechner family in 1969 to develop a property like no other.

    Chappaqua, NY

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    The curator says she hopes that the project is a “breath of fresh air” for folks who are already big fans of all things vintage.

    On top of that, the curator also runs a YouTube channel that has shared over 500 videos, promising to take netizens on a “fantastic vintage journey where vintage food and fashion collide.” At the time of writing, 1.25k people follow the channel.
    #28

    Vintage ham in aspic mold on a plate with two spoons and a salad bowl, reflecting June Cleavers vintage closet era style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #29

    Vintage family enjoying Tele Vittles snacks while watching TV, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #30

    Vintage futuristic car from a classic old-timey photo with a man and a woman posing, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    The XPAK 400 - a futuristic, single-seat, custom-built air car designed by George Barris of Barris Kustoms. It was first displayed at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The car floats on a five-inch cushion of air, achieved by a system of fans, and has no wheels or transmission. It was designed to operate on both land and water.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    We’d love to hear your thoughts, Pandas. Swing by the comments section at the very bottom of this post to share yours. Which of these vintage photos captivated you the most and why? Which of the clothes, recipes, toys, furniture, and other things featured in today’s list would you welcome into your home with open arms?

    What decade or era of design do you feel the most nostalgic about? Let us know below!
    #31

    Vintage Barbie and Ken dolls modeled in 1960s beachwear from June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #32

    Boy on vintage bicycle wearing striped shirt and jeans in an old-timey Kmart ad from the June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #33

    Woman in vintage hospital gown holding flowers, talking with a man in a suit in a nostalgic June Cleavers vintage closet scene

    Deleted hospital scene from the alternate ending of The Shining.
    Wendy receives a visit from Mr. Ullman, manager of the Overlook Hotel. This was in the theatrical release in America for two weeks. Kubrick then had it hand cut out of the film. New Jersey was the final state, so had this scene for five weeks. It goes between frozen jack but before the photo. He also visits Danny. A scene was filmed where he bounces a tennis ball to Danny. The camera was Danny's view of the ball coming towards him. It was shot numerous times.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #34

    Vintage closet style tiles featuring old-timey atomic and star designs in muted green tones.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #35

    Frayed modern charging cable compared to vintage-style durable coiled telephone cord in nostalgic vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #36

    Vintage Pyrex margarine dishes from Kraft showcasing classic retro kitchenware and nostalgic household items.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #37

    Young woman in a vintage dress sitting indoors, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet style from an old-timey era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my God, my Aunt Bobbie used to dress like that in the late 50's.

    #38

    Vintage bedroom with purple carpet and retro patterned walls showing June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #39

    Mid-century vintage closet interiors featuring wood paneling, retro furniture, and classic kitchen and living room design.

    Renowned architect John Semitekol, who studied under Mies van der Rohe, designed and built this home as his personal residence in 1955; it has been enjoyed by his family ever since. It was sold in 2016. Located in Joliet, IL

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #40

    Vintage woman with curlers in hair using Scotch hair set tape, reflecting June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #41

    Vintage ad showing kids drinking milk with twisted Krazy Straws from June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    teleavision avatar
    Tele Avision
    Tele Avision
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember these used to have a plastic taste to them like someone melted plastic in your ovaltine.

    #42

    Woman in vintage clothing sitting on stairs in a mid-century living room, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what's the deal with the glass vase full of red liquid?

    #43

    Vintage toy figures gathered around an old-timey toy TV, evoking nostalgia and June Cleavers vintage closet era charm.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #44

    Couple wearing brightly colored vintage floral sleeping bags against an orange background, evoking old-timey style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #45

    Spiral staircase with vintage door surrounded by colorful 1960s floral wallpaper and blue shag carpet in a retro home.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #46

    Tennessee license plate featuring Dolly Parton with long blonde hair attached, evoking a vintage closet era vibe.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #47

    Vintage wrestling glasses on a table with colorful old-timey packaging in the background, evoking nostalgic vintage vibes.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #48

    Man in vintage star-spangled outfit and fringed jacket, posing playfully in a nostalgic old-timey style photo.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #49

    Vintage Jell-O ad with a colorful striped zebra and retro dessert, evoking nostalgia and June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #50

    Vintage Spanish green olives ad showing sandwich with sliced olives and text about their new taste and look

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #51

    Retro vintage closet scene in a modern home overlooking the ocean under a full moon at night.

    The House of the Future A series of Motorola advertisements from the early 1960s ..the future was then. illustrated by Chicago native Charles Schridde

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a saying once about living in a glass house . . . .

    #52

    Vintage colorful hanging lights and retro kitchen with turquoise counter and orange chairs in June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #53

    Vintage toy figurines inspired by June Cleavers vintage closet, featuring classic food-themed characters from an old-timey era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #54

    Vintage closet space puppets Andy Astronaut and Mandy Martian on a retro pink and red printed puppet show poster.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #55

    Vintage closet illustration of a girl in bed served by small Kewpie dolls with a dish of Jell-O dessert.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #56

    Vintage closet with old-timey kitchen, retro barroom, and classic living room capturing June Cleavers vintage style.

    Home built in 1951

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #57

    Vintage closet room with bright floral wallpaper and blue carpet reflecting June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wallpapered ceiling? The words “wall” is right there!

    #58

    Vintage tandem smoker ad showing a man and woman smoking together in bed, reflecting June Cleavers vintage closet era style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #59

    Children in vintage costumes at a colorful party with balloons, cake, and drinks evoking old-timey nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #60

    Vintage cheese and pretzel snack with a whimsical June Cleavers vintage closet figurine centerpiece.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #61

    Vintage closet hallway with wood paneling and framed pictures, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #62

    Vintage ad showing a woman and a 1970 Lincoln Continental, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #63

    Vintage kitchen appliances including toaster, blender, and popcorn maker from June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #64

    Vintage Aunt Jemima cake mix ad showing flavor and color packets with six colorful cake slices in a June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #65

    Group of women dressed in vintage 1960s-style colorful coats and hats on a staircase, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #66

    Vintage advertisement showing Veg-All mixed vegetables in a pie plate salad, reflecting June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Veggies in gelatine. This is how we know everyone was high in the 70s

    #67

    Vintage Corning Ware coffee pot and cup in a classic kitchen setting from June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you ever thought about telling your husband to just fu‍ck off and make it himself?

    #68

    Young woman in vintage dress holding a classic red electric guitar, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era nostalgia.

    Promo for Rickenbacker guitar I believe this is from 1958 or so

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #69

    Vintage Schwinn bike ad featuring a boy riding a bright orange Krate model from the June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #70

    Vintage advertisement for Sealtest sherbet flavors raspberry, pineapple, and orange in a colorful retro style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #71

    Women dressed as June Cleaver style waitresses lined up inside a vintage 1950s pastry shop with a man walking by.

    Cashier inspection This was labeled as being at the Piggly Wiggly Continental supermarket Encino, California, 1962

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #72

    Mid-century vintage closet with retro living room, kitchen, and stone wall interiors evoking an old-timey era.

    “House of Tomorrow” - where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon in Palm Springs, California. It’s full of retro-futuristic architectural features. It sold for 5,650,000 back in 2022. Built in 1939 . 5 bed, 5 bath

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #73

    Vintage closet-inspired living room with bright yellow and orange retro furniture, checkered walls, and a stone fireplace.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #74

    Vintage kitchen with curved wooden cabinets and lime green countertops, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    Built in 1973. Four bed four bath home

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #75

    A vintage home with curving walls, retro kitchen, and mid-century furnishings evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    Rasmussen Residence - Lake Forest, IL Designed in 1964 by architect Robert R Rasmussen. This is not currently on the market but I had shared it when it was active. I felt it was worthy of another share.
    4 bed, 3 bath home

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #76

    Vintage 1950s Sea Dip motel with classic cars and palm trees, evoking a nostalgic June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    Sea Dip Daytona Beach, FL

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #77

    Curban of sole with shrimp mousse filling on a vintage silver tray, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era food presentation.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #78

    Vintage Kool-Aid advertisement with a smiling pitcher pouring golden nectar, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #79

    Vintage June Cleavers salad platter with fish-shaped cucumber and decorative sliced vegetables on lettuce bed

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #80

    Vintage magazine page showing old-timey illustrations on how to drive without scaring your wife, vintage closet era feel.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #81

    Vintage recipe for banana salmon salad from June Cleavers vintage closet, featuring old-timey ingredients and preparation steps.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #82

    Vintage advertisement showing three girls modeling old-timey 3 play wigs in brunette, redhead, and blonde styles.

    Plastic wigs

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had these exact same wigs in the early 60's and LOVED them!

    #83

    Woman in a vintage kitchen, holding a drink, surrounded by retro decor and yellow curtains, in June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #84

    Three women with vintage hairstyles and dresses showcasing June Cleavers vintage closet fashion from an old-timey era.

    Just imagine their jello salads

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #85

    Vintage style image of a man playing an accordion reflecting June Cleavers vintage closet nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #86

    Vintage illustration of a peanut and walnut wearing hats and feathers, saying hello with a telephone in a nostalgic style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #87

    Two women in June Cleavers vintage closet lobster costumes posing outdoors under a blue sky.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe the poet Gérard de Nerval had a lobster who he used to take for walks. I am currently reading his "Les filles du feu - les chimères" right now, but so far no mention of lobsters.

    #88

    Four women wearing colorful vintage sunshade hats with playful decorations, showcasing June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #89

    Couple in a vintage camper bedroom with floral bedding and wood paneling, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #90

    Vintage holiday meat tree platter with olives and decorative deli meats, evoking June Cleavers vintage closet era nostalgia.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #91

    Vintage clown-themed ice cream desserts on plates with colorful candy decorations in a June Cleavers vintage closet style.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

    #92

    Vintage man in a suit enjoying a retro airline meal, evoking nostalgia from June Cleavers vintage closet era.

    june_cleavers_vintage_closet_ Report

