"The use of gelatin and all the things that went in it piqued my interest. I’m a foodie and got curious, so one day I decided I was just going to try out some recipes. And test them out on my poor unsuspecting husband, who is now affectionately known as 'Mr. Cleavers," she said.

"I started filming his reactions, and people seemed to enjoy it, so we just kept going with it. He’s an unfiltered type and just tells it like it is. We have fun with it, and others seem to as well."

According to the founder of the account, the very first recipe that she tested out on her husband was a bologna cake. " It sort of looks like a real cake, so imagine his surprise when he cut into it and found out it was bologna," she said, adding that her spouse actually hates bologna.

"He’s been faced with so many questionable recipes, such as lime tuna jello, spinach egg sardine molds, and some of my own wacky combinations. But he’s also been rewarded with some delicious vintage recipes as well. I shared a lot of great baked goods and dessert recipes, too. My husband has also become quite popular on the page and seems to be a fan favorite. He has been a really good sport about it all."