You could argue that the history of humankind is the history of work. In order to thrive, not just survive, people learned to specialize in a wide range of crafts. However, in this day and age, with so many folks working from behind a computer, you can sometimes forget that it’s still working-class people who form the backbone of society. It’s workers who keep civilization running. It’s they who keep the literal and proverbial lights on.

Our team at Bored Panda has painstakingly curated this list of the most impressive and powerful vintage photos of the American working class. Scroll down for a trip into the past and enjoy these old-timey pictures. The details in them are fascinating!