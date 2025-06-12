57 Vintage Photos Of American Working Class People In The Middle Of Their Jobs
You could argue that the history of humankind is the history of work. In order to thrive, not just survive, people learned to specialize in a wide range of crafts. However, in this day and age, with so many folks working from behind a computer, you can sometimes forget that it’s still working-class people who form the backbone of society. It’s workers who keep civilization running. It’s they who keep the literal and proverbial lights on.
Our team at Bored Panda has painstakingly curated this list of the most impressive and powerful vintage photos of the American working class. Scroll down for a trip into the past and enjoy these old-timey pictures. The details in them are fascinating!
Icarus, Empire State Building, 1930
Sweatshop Of Mr. Goldstein, 30 Suffolk St., New York, 1908
Workers In The Postage Stamp Gumming And Drying Room In The Stamp Division At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895
Broadly speaking, working-class people earn their living via wage labor and are most often found in blue-collar positions and service-oriented professions. Just a few examples of blue-collar workers include the following professionals:
- Construction workers;
- Contractors;
- Welders;
- Mechanics;
- Plumbers;
- Truck drivers;
- Technicians;
- Boilermakers;
- Firefighters;
- Police officers;
- Postal workers;
- Power plant operators.
Potatoes Move Down A Conveyor Belt Before Being Made Into Potato Flakes, Between 1892 - 1952
Midnight At The Bowery Mission Bread Line, 1906-7
Boy Carrying Hats. Bleecker St., New York, 1912
Meanwhile, other working-class jobs include clerical work, food industry positions, retail sales, manual labor vocations, and low-level white-collar workers, according to Investopedia.
Typically, working-class jobs pay less than $15/hour, and many don’t actually include health benefits. There are far fewer factory and industrial workers these days, as the nature of work has been shifting over time and these positions have been on the decline in the United States for decades.
Worker Repairing Telegraph Line, 1862 Or 1863
Worker Prepares Gum For Postage Stamps In The Stamp Division At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895
The Kitchen At Delmonico's, New York, 1902
Typically, working-class people work outside of offices and do manual labor. Many working-class individuals may not have a college degree. Some live paycheck-to-paycheck and have little savings.
However, as Investopedia points out, some working-class jobs are very stable and pay reasonably well. For instance, if you’re a nuclear power plant operator or boilermaker, you can earn as much as many folks doing middle-class jobs.
Men And Women Working Inside Of An Orange Packing House, Probably Covina, California, 1900
Ring Facing, Between 1915 And 1920
Standard Oil Strikers Throwing Bricks At Bayonne Police, 1915
Based on a 2022 Gallup poll, just over a third (35%) of respondents said that they are members of the working class.
This is compared to 38% of Americans who see themselves as middle class and 14% who believe they are upper-middle class.
11% of American adults said that they are lower class, and just 2% identified as upper class.
Laying Of The Cornerstone Of The Library Of Congress, Washington, D.C., 1890
Coal Passers Talk Strike, 1911
Self-Master Colony - Rug Making, 1910
Gallup states that these days, fewer Americans identify themselves with the middle and upper-middle classes than they did before the Great Recession hit in late 2007/early 2008.
Since the recession, more Americans have identified themselves with the working or lower class.
Construction Of Great Northern Railroad Tunnel Beneath Downtown Seattle, 1903
Workers Weighing And Sacking Sugar At The Pacific Sugar Company, Visalia, Tulare County, California, 1900
Workers Bottling Olive Oil, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, 1900
“In general, social class identification is strongly related to educational attainment and household income.
Upper-income Americans and college graduates (including those with postgraduate education) are most likely to say they belong to the middle or upper-middle class, while lower-income Americans and those with no formal education beyond high school generally identify as working or lower class,” Gallup states.
Workers In An Olive Grove, Los Angeles, 1900
Keel Of New York, 1911
Garment Factory,1900s
As per Statista, in March 2025, there were 23.1 million people in the US working in the healthcare and social assistance industry, nearly 22.6 million employed in professional and business services, and just shy of 17 million in the leisure and hospitality industry.
Meanwhile, 15.6 million work in retail trade, 15.1 million are in local government, and nearly 12.8 million are in manufacturing.
US Assay Office, Showing Workers In Lab, Seattle, 1905
Toledo Terminal Maumee River Bridge Workers, Toledo, Ohio, Around 1902
Cedar River Pipeline Riveting Gang, Laying Pipe To Bring Water To Seattle, Washington, 1899
Moving on to construction, the industry employed 8.3 million Americans in March 2025. The transportation and warehousing industry had nearly 6.8 million workers, finance and insurance employed over 6.7 million, and wholesale trade had nearly 6.2 million employees.
Five Workmen Standing Around The Rotary Drill System In Action, Brayer Field, 1910
Workers Packing Chipped Beef, 1910
Workers At The Knoxville Knitting Works In Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, 1910
In the meantime, state governments employed 5.5 million people, private educational services had 4 million workers, and the federal government boasted 3 million employees.
Nearly 3 million Americans work in the information industry, 2.5 million are in the real estate, rental, and leasing business, 600k are in mining and logging, and nearly the same number of workers are in the utilities industry.
Garment Workers, Union Sq., Striking, Between 1915 And 1920
Miss Eliza Combs, Typical Old Maid Worker, Massachusetts, 1895
Washington, D.C. Group Of Sanitary Commission Workers At The Entrance Of The Home Lodge, 1863
