ADVERTISEMENT

You could argue that the history of humankind is the history of work. In order to thrive, not just survive, people learned to specialize in a wide range of crafts. However, in this day and age, with so many folks working from behind a computer, you can sometimes forget that it’s still working-class people who form the backbone of society. It’s workers who keep civilization running. It’s they who keep the literal and proverbial lights on.

Our team at Bored Panda has painstakingly curated this list of the most impressive and powerful vintage photos of the American working class. Scroll down for a trip into the past and enjoy these old-timey pictures. The details in them are fascinating!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Icarus, Empire State Building, 1930

American working class man balancing on steel beam, handling cable high above city during vintage construction work.

Lewis Hine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's assume for our own sanity that, just like the clock scene in Harold Lloyd's film "Safety Last", if he did lose his grip he would only fall a few feet onto a nice soft mattress rather than plummeting several hundred feet to his messy death

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Sweatshop Of Mr. Goldstein, 30 Suffolk St., New York, 1908

    Vintage photo of American working class women sewing garments indoors during their jobs in a brick-walled workshop environment.

    Lewis W. Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Workers In The Postage Stamp Gumming And Drying Room In The Stamp Division At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895

    Vintage photo of American working class people operating machinery and handling materials in an early 20th-century factory setting.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Broadly speaking, working-class people earn their living via wage labor and are most often found in blue-collar positions and service-oriented professions. Just a few examples of blue-collar workers include the following professionals:

    1. Construction workers;
    2. Contractors;
    3. Welders;
    4. Mechanics;
    5. Plumbers;
    6. Truck drivers;
    7. Technicians;
    8. Boilermakers;
    9. Firefighters;
    10. Police officers;
    11. Postal workers;
    12. Power plant operators.
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Potatoes Move Down A Conveyor Belt Before Being Made Into Potato Flakes, Between 1892 - 1952

    Vintage photo of American working class woman sorting produce on a conveyor belt in a factory setting.

    National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Midnight At The Bowery Mission Bread Line, 1906-7

    Group of vintage American working class men wearing hats and coats in a black and white photo at worksite.

    Lewis Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Boy Carrying Hats. Bleecker St., New York, 1912

    Vintage photo of an American working class person carrying multiple hat boxes on a city street during work.

    Lewis Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, other working-class jobs include clerical work, food industry positions, retail sales, manual labor vocations, and low-level white-collar workers, according to Investopedia.

    Typically, working-class jobs pay less than $15/hour, and many don’t actually include health benefits. There are far fewer factory and industrial workers these days, as the nature of work has been shifting over time and these positions have been on the decline in the United States for decades.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Worker Repairing Telegraph Line, 1862 Or 1863

    Vintage photo of an American working class man climbing a utility pole performing his job on the job site.

    Russell, Andrew J. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Worker Prepares Gum For Postage Stamps In The Stamp Division At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895

    American working class man in vintage photo stirring mixture in industrial workspace with pipes and window light.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    The Kitchen At Delmonico's, New York, 1902

    Group of vintage American working class chefs preparing food in a busy kitchen at the middle of their jobs.

    The New York Times Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Typically, working-class people work outside of offices and do manual labor. Many working-class individuals may not have a college degree. Some live paycheck-to-paycheck and have little savings.

    However, as Investopedia points out, some working-class jobs are very stable and pay reasonably well. For instance, if you’re a nuclear power plant operator or boilermaker, you can earn as much as many folks doing middle-class jobs.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Men And Women Working Inside Of An Orange Packing House, Probably Covina, California, 1900

    Vintage photo of American working class people packing fruit crates in a warehouse during their jobs in the early 20th century.

    USC Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Ring Facing, Between 1915 And 1920

    Vintage photo showing American working class people operating industrial machinery in a factory setting during their jobs.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Standard Oil Strikers Throwing Bricks At Bayonne Police, 1915

    Group of American working class people gathered on a cobblestone street in the middle of their jobs vintage photo.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Based on a 2022 Gallup poll, just over a third (35%) of respondents said that they are members of the working class.

    This is compared to 38% of Americans who see themselves as middle class and 14% who believe they are upper-middle class.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    11% of American adults said that they are lower class, and just 2% identified as upper class.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Laying Of The Cornerstone Of The Library Of Congress, Washington, D.C., 1890

    Vintage photo of American working class men constructing a large stone structure near the US Capitol building in 1890.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Coal Passers Talk Strike, 1911

    Group of vintage American working class men gathered on dock, engaged in conversation during their jobs in early 20th century.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Self-Master Colony - Rug Making, 1910

    Vintage photo of an American working class man operating a textile loom machine in the middle of his job.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Gallup states that these days, fewer Americans identify themselves with the middle and upper-middle classes than they did before the Great Recession hit in late 2007/early 2008.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the recession, more Americans have identified themselves with the working or lower class.
    #16

    Construction Of Great Northern Railroad Tunnel Beneath Downtown Seattle, 1903

    Vintage photo of American working class people laboring in an underground mine, using wheelbarrows and hand tools.

    Asahel Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Workers Weighing And Sacking Sugar At The Pacific Sugar Company, Visalia, Tulare County, California, 1900

    American working class men filling and handling large sacks in a vintage industrial warehouse setting.

    USC Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Workers Bottling Olive Oil, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, 1900

    Vintage photo of American working class people bottling and packaging products in a factory setting.

    USC Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “In general, social class identification is strongly related to educational attainment and household income.

    Upper-income Americans and college graduates (including those with postgraduate education) are most likely to say they belong to the middle or upper-middle class, while lower-income Americans and those with no formal education beyond high school generally identify as working or lower class,” Gallup states.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Workers In An Olive Grove, Los Angeles, 1900

    Vintage photo of American working class people harvesting olives from a tree using ladders and nets in an orchard.

    USC Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Keel Of New York, 1911

    Vintage photo of American working class people constructing a large wooden structure at an early 20th century job site.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Garment Factory,1900s

    Vintage photo of American working class people sewing and managing textiles in a crowded factory during their jobs.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As per Statista, in March 2025, there were 23.1 million people in the US working in the healthcare and social assistance industry, nearly 22.6 million employed in professional and business services, and just shy of 17 million in the leisure and hospitality industry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, 15.6 million work in retail trade, 15.1 million are in local government, and nearly 12.8 million are in manufacturing.
    #22

    US Assay Office, Showing Workers In Lab, Seattle, 1905

    Vintage photo of American working class people in factory setting, wearing aprons and handling machinery and tools.

    Asahel Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Toledo Terminal Maumee River Bridge Workers, Toledo, Ohio, Around 1902

    Group of vintage American working class people posing on a steel bridge construction site in the middle of their jobs.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cedar River Pipeline Riveting Gang, Laying Pipe To Bring Water To Seattle, Washington, 1899

    Group of American working class men in vintage clothing posing at an industrial worksite in a black and white photo.

    Seattle Municipal Archives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moving on to construction, the industry employed 8.3 million Americans in March 2025. The transportation and warehousing industry had nearly 6.8 million workers, finance and insurance employed over 6.7 million, and wholesale trade had nearly 6.2 million employees.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Five Workmen Standing Around The Rotary Drill System In Action, Brayer Field, 1910

    Vintage photo of American working class men posing amidst industrial machinery inside a factory during their jobs.

    C. C. Pierce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Workers Packing Chipped Beef, 1910

    Vintage photo of American working class women in a factory assembly line performing manual tasks during their jobs.

    National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Workers At The Knoxville Knitting Works In Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, 1910

    Group of American working class people posing outside Knoxville factory in a vintage black and white photo from early 20th century.

    Lewis Wickes Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the meantime, state governments employed 5.5 million people, private educational services had 4 million workers, and the federal government boasted 3 million employees.

    Nearly 3 million Americans work in the information industry, 2.5 million are in the real estate, rental, and leasing business, 600k are in mining and logging, and nearly the same number of workers are in the utilities industry.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Garment Workers, Union Sq., Striking, Between 1915 And 1920

    Crowded vintage street scene showing American working class people in early 20th-century clothing going about their jobs.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Miss Eliza Combs, Typical Old Maid Worker, Massachusetts, 1895

    Woman vintage photo of American working class people stitching fabric in a factory, focused on her sewing job.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Washington, D.C. Group Of Sanitary Commission Workers At The Entrance Of The Home Lodge, 1863

    Group of vintage American working class men posing outside a wooden building during their jobs in historical attire

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’d like to hear what you think, dear Pandas. Which of these photos impressed you the most and why? Which pictures do you feel truly embody the spirit of working-class America? What period of history are you the most interested in?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Feel free to share your opinions in the comments at the bottom of this post. Oh, and if you haven’t already, upvote your favorite pics.
    #31

    Sanitation Worker, Toledo, Ohio, Around 1890

    Vintage photo of American working class people on a cobblestone street with horse-drawn carriages and historic buildings.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Interior View Of Northville Hatchery, Clark Boxes In Foreground, 1897

    Vintage photo of American working class people focused on their jobs inside a factory with wooden machinery.

    University of Washington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Seattle's Water Pipeline Worker, 1926

    Vintage photo of an American working class man inspecting large industrial equipment outdoors on a wooden platform.

    Webster & Stevens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Placer Mines, Worker Steaming Water To Assist With Mining Operations, Early 1900s

    Vintage photo of an American working class man operating a large water hose at an outdoor job site with trees and mountains in background

    Park County Local History Archive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A Room In A Garment Factory With Men And A Woman, Standing At High Tables, Making Patterns, 1900s

    Vintage photo of American working class people in a garment factory measuring and cutting fabric for clothing production.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    "Making Pittsburgh Stogies," 1907-1908

    Vintage photo of American working class women operating machinery in a factory, focused on their jobs in an industrial setting.

    Lewis W. Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Linotype Operators In The Erikson Building, Seattle, Washington, 1906

    Three American working class people operating machinery and preparing materials in a vintage industrial workspace.

    University of Washington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Workers In A 100-Stamp Mill, California, 1900

    Vintage black and white photo of American working class men operating heavy machinery inside an industrial factory setting.

    Pierce, C.C. (Charles C.) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Interior Of Packing House, Probably Covina, California, 1900

    Vintage photo of American working class people packing and handling produce inside a large warehouse during their jobs.

    USC Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A Group Of Sweatshop Workers, New York, 1908

    Vintage photo of American working class people sewing and tailoring clothes in a workshop setting.

    Lewis W. Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Railroad Construction Worker Straightening Track, Pile Of Twisted Rails In Background, 1862 Or 1863

    Vintage photo of an American working class man in the middle of his job with industrial tools and metal parts outdoors.

    Russell, Andrew J. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Workers Moving Newly Printed Currency Into A Drying Box Where Sheets Will Dry Before The Next Wetting And Printing At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1890

    Three American working class men handling stacks of trays in a vintage industrial setting during their jobs.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Workers With A Mill Jitney Hauling Lumber, Bordeaux Lumber Company, 1919

    Two vintage American working class men with old truck and large stacks of wooden planks at a job site.

    University of Washington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Amos W. Crane Greenhouses, Toledo, Ohio, 1890

    Vintage photo of an American working class man standing in a greenhouse amidst crops during his job.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Mill Jitneys And Workers, Bordeaux Lumber Company, 1919

    Four American working class men posing with vintage motor vehicles at a job site in a black and white photo.

    Clark Kinsey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    U.S. Postal Employees Sorting Mail, 1890

    Group of American working class men in vintage factory setting sorting materials at a workstation labeled table 1.

    Smithsonian Institution Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Workers Of The Knoxville Cotton Mill In Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, 1910

    Vintage photo of American working class people standing outside homes, dressed in early 20th century work attire.

    Lewis Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Railroad Construction Workers Holding Track, 1862 Or 1863

    Group of American working class men carrying wooden beams at a construction site in a vintage black and white photo.

    Russell, Andrew J. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Workers' Gate At Pullman Company Railroad Yard During Strike, 1893 Or 1894

    Vintage photo of American working class man standing outside an industrial building near gated entrance in early 20th century.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Workers Doing Laundry At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895

    Group of American working class people in a vintage factory setting handling materials during their jobs.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Construction Of Lower Level Of The State, War & Navy Dept., Close-Up View Of Workers In And Above Pit, 1884

    Vintage photo of American working class people laboring at a construction site beneath a bridge in an urban setting.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Workers Taking Mucilaged Sheets Of Postage Stamps From The Drying Box In The Gumming And Drying Room Of The Stamp Division At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895

    Vintage photo of American working class women in a printing office, focused on their jobs and tasks.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Toledo Computing Scale Company, Toledo, Ohio, 1905

    Vintage photo of American working class people in a workshop, wearing aprons and engaged in their jobs.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Report Of The Commission Of 1906 To Investigate The Condition Of The Blind In The State Of New York, 1907

    Vintage photo of American working class people assembling mattresses in a workshop during the early 20th century.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Girl Driver On A Motor Mail Truck, Between 1893 - 1945

    Vintage photo of American working class man transporting bundled sacks on industrial cart during job.

    National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Railroad Construction Workers Straightening Track, 1862 Or 1863

    Group of vintage American working class men gathered at a construction site, engaged in their jobs outdoors.

    Russell, Andrew J. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Workers Wetting Sheets Prior To Printing Paper Money At The Bureau Of Engraving & Printing, 1895

    Vintage photo of American working class people handling paper and printing materials in a factory setting.

    Johnston, Frances Benjamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!