93 Receipts That Surprised People With A Hidden Message (New Pics)
On an average day, there’s not much about receipts that’s particularly exciting. At best, they serve a practical purpose—proof of payment, a tax write-off, or a backup for returns.
But sometimes, if you check the fine print, you’ll find more than just numbers. These people did, and they discovered messages so clever, funny, or unexpected that they had to share them online. Here are some of the best ones.
Local Donut Shop Includes Mitch Hedberg's Philosophy On Receipts
Today At My Work, The Creator Of Phineas And Ferb Came To Dine In And Left Drawings Of His Work
Bought 2 Lifesavers At CVS And The Receipt Was Almost As Long As My Truck Bed
Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt
I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt
My Wendy’s Receipt Has An ASCII Art Burger
The Coupon On My Receipt Is Good For 129 Years
Now I need to know how the number 129 ties into the business. I'm guessing that's not a random number.
My Receipt For The Clinic Had A Sudoku To Help Pass The Time
Account Balances From People That Left Their Receipts On Top Of An ATM
True Romance
Asked Clerk For The Most Decadent Cupcake Bc I Got A Job Rejection - This Note Was On The Receipt
This Is How The Gas Pump Printed My Receipt
Our Waiter Doodled On Our Receipts At Denny’s Today
This Guy Sat In My Section Tonight And Left A Note On The Back Of His Receipt
This Place Charged Me $2.25 Just Out Of Spite
I've Never Seen A Receipt With A Joke On It Before
My Friend's Bar Bill
My Grocery Receipt Says “Turn Your Eyes To Jesus”
I Found Three Four-Leaded Clovers; When I Bought Tape To Preserve Them, The Total Was $7.77
This Receipt From My Local Pizza Place Displays The Restaurant's Account Balance For Some Reason
There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma
They could have done the Foxworthy bit on this and included bad credit, bald tires, and a**l leakage.
This Restaurant Forgot To Fill Out Their Store Information On Their Receipts
Receipt Labels Lactose-Free Milk As ‘Hipster Milk’ In A Norwegian Cafeteria
I Work In A Cafe That Caters To Kids. This Mom Wrote This Note On Her Receipt And My Heart Melted
I Wanted To Write A Ya Book About Bullying Since My Experiences In Grade School. My Cashier Job Wouldn't Let Me Use A Notebook, So I Started Writing It On Receipts. This Year, I Finally Published My Novel
Cashier Receipts From Last 5 Days That Customers Didn't Take With Them. What A Waste
The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At
Absolutely Insane Oopsie Today
Okay so I went to print the check out for a table - I look at the total on the screen and it says $103. I print it out and it suddenly becomes $45k
So we have happy hour buttons on our computer, that only display the correct prices during certain times. If you try to get a HH drink past 6 the price says $1005. I worked here long enough to know this, and it was still happy hour when it was printed. Even my manager was like ??? Because he had to edit my ticket earlier and had seen the total.
I guess I accidentally pushed the to -go button and since happy hour items can’t be taken to go they removed all the discounts. Needless to say we all had a very good laugh about it.
Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off
When People Do Things Like This
Look What I Found, Manager Says He Has Found This In Our Receipt Printer Every Morning!
You're Not The Only Artist In That Bar
I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza
My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown
Receipts In The Philippines Are Typically Long. 56 Items = 39.5in/100cm
This Is The Receipt The ATM Gave Me
My Receipt For Buying One Bottle Of Vegetable Oil At CVS (100 Lb Dog For Scale)
Did Self-Checkout And Got A Blank Receipt
This Sushi Restaurant Adds Love To Their Receipts
Daughter Asked The Costco Guy To Draw A Mermaid When He Checked Our Receipt. He Handed It Back And Muttered An Apology To My Wife
I Was Wondering Why The Last Table Of My Shift Was Taking So Long To Sign His Receipt
Perfectly Preserved 1998 Walmart Receipt
Sharing what I found at work last week. I do data entry and was tasked with cleaning out old files and found this gem.
Peep the Oreo stacking contest.
It's Always Something At Fuel Station
Came in this morning and one of our pumps has been very slowly printing receipt paper all night with code or something on it. It was still printing when I saw it so I removed the paper and put a cone out in front of it. Pump is down. It's always something.
Morning shift is never boring I guess.
Found In A Grocery Store On The Back Of A Receipt. Kinda Scared
Recently Listened To “Never Give Up” Again And Got This Fortune On My Receipt At Breakfast.. I Now Have The Sudden Urge To Fly A Plane And/Or Fight A Bear
Cute
Dunkin Donuts Charges An “Employee Wellness” Fee
The Way This Test Receipt Printed
Once Again Bored At Work And Drew All Of Ichiban’s Dragon Koi That I Could Fit On A Piece Of Receipt Paper
That's So Cute
Cute
At Work A Girl Was Wearing A Tpwk Hoodie So We Talked & After She Paid For Her Ice Cream She Asked For A Pen, Wrote On Her Receipt & Gave It To Me. It Said, “If U Ever Want To Kiss In The Kitchen Like It’s A Dance Floor, Call Me.” The Way Harry Styles May Have Found Me A Wife
9 Years Ago, I Found This Sonic Receipt In My Car That Had Become Transparent
I've Ever Seen Such A Fuss Over Burgers. They Paid $95 Aud For This
The Deliveroo Order Of Shame
Receipt With Division Hint
The Book I Bought Today Had Its Original Receipt
I Found A Perfectly Preserved Taco Bell Receipt From 1999 In A Library Book I Was Scanning
My Receipt Had A “Living Wage” Fee
This Receipt Paper I Got From An ATM At A Dispensary Doubles As Rolling Paper
Receipt At An Already Overpriced Restaurant. When I Asked The Waiter He Just Shrugged And Said 'Oh Yeah, We Need To Fix That'
My Girlfriend Had Questions When She Saw My Receipt For Hotel Transylvania 3
A Customer Left This On My Coworker's Receipt. I’m Sorry, But How Insecure Does This Guy Feel?
Bought A Used Book, Found The Original Receipt From 1995
Found Old Taco Bell Receipt From '97
My Walmart Receipt Is Printed On Target Receipt Paper
First Fancy Dinner In God Knows When And Got Charged An Economic Recovery Fee?? Im Not Made Of Money Either Cmon
America The Fee- Soon They’ll Charge For Eating The Food Per Bite
Restaurants don’t even hide it anymore. I asked the guy what’s this ‘to go fee’ and he stated it’s for the containers the food goes in. Cheap styrofoam…(which they never did before) Then as he stared at the pen signing the paper, I gave him a 5$ tip and that was being generous.
Receipt I Found Outside My Dining Hall
Found On The Back Of A Receipt, Drifting On The Sidewalk In Berlin
My Mother-In-Law Passed Unexpectedly Yesterday Morning. Her And My Wife Were Supposed To Go Get Haircuts Together Soon So My Wife Went To Get One Just To Get Out Of The House And When She Went To Pay They Told Her Someone Else Had Paid For It And Left This Note On The Back Of The Receipt
Thela W At The Kc, Mo Linwood Location Makes Our Day Every Time We End Up In Her Line. It Took Her Less Than 15 Seconds. Cheers
I’ve Never Seen A Receipt That Long
What Is A Bird Board?
They Gave Me A Receipt That Says I Didn’t Buy Nothin
I Just Finished My Food And Was About To Throw The Receipt Out Until I Realised What My Order Number Was
My Wife Bought A Plant At Canadian Tire And This Was What It Showed Up As On The Receipt
The Way The Morning Dew Has Sat On The Letters Of This Receipt
My Chipotle Order Was Printed On Aldo Receipt Paper
The Receipt For The Loan My Parents Took Out To Buy A Computer In 1992
The Receipt My Friends And I Received At A Diner. We Can’t Decipher Hardly Any Of It, Including Many Of The Numbers
I'm A Waitress Who Just Recently Started Going To Therapy For The First Time In My Life... Today I Had A Therapy Session Right Before My Shift Began, And A Customer Left Me This Note Written On The Back Of Their Receipt
Found This On The Back Of An ATM Receipt
Back Of A Receipt At Doctors Office
To Itemize A Butcher’s Receipt
That's So Cute What
That’s Awesome
This Was Written On The Back Of A Receipt By Some Little Kid. Made Me Feel All Warm And Fuzzy
This Lidl Receipt Is Really Trying Hard Congratulating Me On The Win
This Receipt From Lunch With My Boyfriend
My McDonald's Receipt Looks Like A Fallout Hacking Screen
Da F Is A "Honest To Goodness Fee" ?
Lyle The Receipt Checker Drew A Perfect Self Portrait For Me Today
Didn’t know what he was drawing himself, made me laugh out loud when he gave it to me!