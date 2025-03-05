But sometimes, if you check the fine print, you’ll find more than just numbers. These people did, and they discovered messages so clever, funny , or unexpected that they had to share them online. Here are some of the best ones.

On an average day, there’s not much about receipts that’s particularly exciting. At best, they serve a practical purpose—proof of payment, a tax write-off, or a backup for returns.

#1 Local Donut Shop Includes Mitch Hedberg's Philosophy On Receipts Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Today At My Work, The Creator Of Phineas And Ferb Came To Dine In And Left Drawings Of His Work Share icon

#3 Bought 2 Lifesavers At CVS And The Receipt Was Almost As Long As My Truck Bed Share icon

#4 Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt Share icon

#5 I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt Share icon

#6 My Wendy’s Receipt Has An ASCII Art Burger Share icon

#7 The Coupon On My Receipt Is Good For 129 Years Share icon

#8 My Receipt For The Clinic Had A Sudoku To Help Pass The Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Account Balances From People That Left Their Receipts On Top Of An ATM Share icon

#10 True Romance Share icon

#11 Asked Clerk For The Most Decadent Cupcake Bc I Got A Job Rejection - This Note Was On The Receipt Share icon

#12 This Is How The Gas Pump Printed My Receipt Share icon

#13 Our Waiter Doodled On Our Receipts At Denny’s Today Share icon

#14 This Guy Sat In My Section Tonight And Left A Note On The Back Of His Receipt Share icon

#15 This Place Charged Me $2.25 Just Out Of Spite Share icon

#16 I've Never Seen A Receipt With A Joke On It Before Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My Friend's Bar Bill Share icon

#18 My Grocery Receipt Says “Turn Your Eyes To Jesus” Share icon

#19 I Found Three Four-Leaded Clovers; When I Bought Tape To Preserve Them, The Total Was $7.77 Share icon

#20 This Receipt From My Local Pizza Place Displays The Restaurant's Account Balance For Some Reason Share icon

#21 There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma Share icon

#22 This Restaurant Forgot To Fill Out Their Store Information On Their Receipts Share icon

#23 Receipt Labels Lactose-Free Milk As ‘Hipster Milk’ In A Norwegian Cafeteria Share icon

#24 I Work In A Cafe That Caters To Kids. This Mom Wrote This Note On Her Receipt And My Heart Melted Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Wanted To Write A Ya Book About Bullying Since My Experiences In Grade School. My Cashier Job Wouldn't Let Me Use A Notebook, So I Started Writing It On Receipts. This Year, I Finally Published My Novel Share icon

#26 Cashier Receipts From Last 5 Days That Customers Didn't Take With Them. What A Waste Share icon

#27 The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At Share icon

#28 Absolutely Insane Oopsie Today Share icon Okay so I went to print the check out for a table - I look at the total on the screen and it says $103. I print it out and it suddenly becomes $45k

So we have happy hour buttons on our computer, that only display the correct prices during certain times. If you try to get a HH drink past 6 the price says $1005. I worked here long enough to know this, and it was still happy hour when it was printed. Even my manager was like ??? Because he had to edit my ticket earlier and had seen the total.

I guess I accidentally pushed the to -go button and since happy hour items can’t be taken to go they removed all the discounts. Needless to say we all had a very good laugh about it.



ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off Share icon

#30 When People Do Things Like This Share icon

#31 Look What I Found, Manager Says He Has Found This In Our Receipt Printer Every Morning! Share icon

#32 You're Not The Only Artist In That Bar Share icon

#33 I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza Share icon

#34 My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown Share icon

#35 Receipts In The Philippines Are Typically Long. 56 Items = 39.5in/100cm Share icon

#36 This Is The Receipt The ATM Gave Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My Receipt For Buying One Bottle Of Vegetable Oil At CVS (100 Lb Dog For Scale) Share icon

#38 Did Self-Checkout And Got A Blank Receipt Share icon

#39 This Sushi Restaurant Adds Love To Their Receipts Share icon

#40 Daughter Asked The Costco Guy To Draw A Mermaid When He Checked Our Receipt. He Handed It Back And Muttered An Apology To My Wife Share icon

#41 I Was Wondering Why The Last Table Of My Shift Was Taking So Long To Sign His Receipt Share icon

#42 Perfectly Preserved 1998 Walmart Receipt Share icon Sharing what I found at work last week. I do data entry and was tasked with cleaning out old files and found this gem.



Peep the Oreo stacking contest.



#43 It's Always Something At Fuel Station Share icon Came in this morning and one of our pumps has been very slowly printing receipt paper all night with code or something on it. It was still printing when I saw it so I removed the paper and put a cone out in front of it. Pump is down. It's always something.



Morning shift is never boring I guess.



ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Found In A Grocery Store On The Back Of A Receipt. Kinda Scared Share icon

#45 Recently Listened To “Never Give Up” Again And Got This Fortune On My Receipt At Breakfast.. I Now Have The Sudden Urge To Fly A Plane And/Or Fight A Bear Share icon

#46 Cute Share icon

#47 Dunkin Donuts Charges An “Employee Wellness” Fee Share icon

#48 The Way This Test Receipt Printed Share icon

#49 Once Again Bored At Work And Drew All Of Ichiban’s Dragon Koi That I Could Fit On A Piece Of Receipt Paper Share icon

#50 That's So Cute Share icon

#51 Cute Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 At Work A Girl Was Wearing A Tpwk Hoodie So We Talked & After She Paid For Her Ice Cream She Asked For A Pen, Wrote On Her Receipt & Gave It To Me. It Said, “If U Ever Want To Kiss In The Kitchen Like It’s A Dance Floor, Call Me.” The Way Harry Styles May Have Found Me A Wife Share icon

#53 9 Years Ago, I Found This Sonic Receipt In My Car That Had Become Transparent Share icon

#54 I've Ever Seen Such A Fuss Over Burgers. They Paid $95 Aud For This Share icon

#55 The Deliveroo Order Of Shame Share icon

#56 Receipt With Division Hint Share icon

#57 The Book I Bought Today Had Its Original Receipt Share icon

#58 I Found A Perfectly Preserved Taco Bell Receipt From 1999 In A Library Book I Was Scanning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My Receipt Had A “Living Wage” Fee Share icon

#60 This Receipt Paper I Got From An ATM At A Dispensary Doubles As Rolling Paper Share icon

#61 Receipt At An Already Overpriced Restaurant. When I Asked The Waiter He Just Shrugged And Said 'Oh Yeah, We Need To Fix That' Share icon

#62 My Girlfriend Had Questions When She Saw My Receipt For Hotel Transylvania 3 Share icon

#63 A Customer Left This On My Coworker's Receipt. I’m Sorry, But How Insecure Does This Guy Feel? Share icon

#64 Bought A Used Book, Found The Original Receipt From 1995 Share icon

#65 Found Old Taco Bell Receipt From '97 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 My Walmart Receipt Is Printed On Target Receipt Paper Share icon

#67 First Fancy Dinner In God Knows When And Got Charged An Economic Recovery Fee?? Im Not Made Of Money Either Cmon Share icon

#68 America The Fee- Soon They’ll Charge For Eating The Food Per Bite Share icon Restaurants don’t even hide it anymore. I asked the guy what’s this ‘to go fee’ and he stated it’s for the containers the food goes in. Cheap styrofoam…(which they never did before) Then as he stared at the pen signing the paper, I gave him a 5$ tip and that was being generous.



#69 Receipt I Found Outside My Dining Hall Share icon

#70 Found On The Back Of A Receipt, Drifting On The Sidewalk In Berlin Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 My Mother-In-Law Passed Unexpectedly Yesterday Morning. Her And My Wife Were Supposed To Go Get Haircuts Together Soon So My Wife Went To Get One Just To Get Out Of The House And When She Went To Pay They Told Her Someone Else Had Paid For It And Left This Note On The Back Of The Receipt Share icon

#72 Thela W At The Kc, Mo Linwood Location Makes Our Day Every Time We End Up In Her Line. It Took Her Less Than 15 Seconds. Cheers Share icon

#73 I’ve Never Seen A Receipt That Long Share icon

#74 What Is A Bird Board? Share icon

#75 They Gave Me A Receipt That Says I Didn’t Buy Nothin Share icon

#76 I Just Finished My Food And Was About To Throw The Receipt Out Until I Realised What My Order Number Was Share icon

#77 My Wife Bought A Plant At Canadian Tire And This Was What It Showed Up As On The Receipt Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 The Way The Morning Dew Has Sat On The Letters Of This Receipt Share icon

#79 My Chipotle Order Was Printed On Aldo Receipt Paper Share icon

#80 The Receipt For The Loan My Parents Took Out To Buy A Computer In 1992 Share icon

#81 The Receipt My Friends And I Received At A Diner. We Can’t Decipher Hardly Any Of It, Including Many Of The Numbers Share icon

#82 I'm A Waitress Who Just Recently Started Going To Therapy For The First Time In My Life... Today I Had A Therapy Session Right Before My Shift Began, And A Customer Left Me This Note Written On The Back Of Their Receipt Share icon

#83 Found This On The Back Of An ATM Receipt Share icon

#84 Back Of A Receipt At Doctors Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 To Itemize A Butcher’s Receipt Share icon

#86 That's So Cute What Share icon

#87 That’s Awesome Share icon

#88 This Was Written On The Back Of A Receipt By Some Little Kid. Made Me Feel All Warm And Fuzzy Share icon

#89 This Lidl Receipt Is Really Trying Hard Congratulating Me On The Win Share icon

#90 This Receipt From Lunch With My Boyfriend Share icon

#91 My McDonald's Receipt Looks Like A Fallout Hacking Screen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 Da F Is A "Honest To Goodness Fee" ? Share icon

#93 Lyle The Receipt Checker Drew A Perfect Self Portrait For Me Today Share icon Didn’t know what he was drawing himself, made me laugh out loud when he gave it to me!