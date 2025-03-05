ADVERTISEMENT

On an average day, there’s not much about receipts that’s particularly exciting. At best, they serve a practical purpose—proof of payment, a tax write-off, or a backup for returns.

But sometimes, if you check the fine print, you’ll find more than just numbers. These people did, and they discovered messages so clever, funny, or unexpected that they had to share them online. Here are some of the best ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Local Donut Shop Includes Mitch Hedberg's Philosophy On Receipts

Receipt with a comedic quote about buying a donut, reflecting a philosophical take on transactions.

mynameisdween Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Today At My Work, The Creator Of Phineas And Ferb Came To Dine In And Left Drawings Of His Work

    Amusing sketches on interesting receipts featuring cartoon characters and thank you notes.

    Naive_Cabinet7922 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Bought 2 Lifesavers At CVS And The Receipt Was Almost As Long As My Truck Bed

    Long CVS receipt stretched out in a truck bed next to Lifesavers candy, showcasing interesting receipts people found.

    Veiss76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt

    Receipt from knife sharpening service with a latex bandage placed on top, showing interesting details people found.

    uninspired Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt

    Receipt from 1965 detailing expenses for adoption reimbursement, with handwritten note and partially covered text.

    Squidgie1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    My Wendy’s Receipt Has An ASCII Art Burger

    Receipt for nuggets, fries, and drink with ASCII burger art. Interesting receipts people found.

    Bagpiper513 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Coupon On My Receipt Is Good For 129 Years

    Receipt offering discounts with future dates; an interesting find.

    gimmearedditnamepls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I need to know how the number 129 ties into the business. I'm guessing that's not a random number.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    My Receipt For The Clinic Had A Sudoku To Help Pass The Time

    Person holding an interesting receipt with a detailed message and a Sudoku puzzle at the bottom.

    ameades Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Account Balances From People That Left Their Receipts On Top Of An ATM

    Interesting receipts showing different account balances, ranging from $28.98 to $7543.10, on white paper slips.

    2aboveaverage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    True Romance

    Receipt showing a pita falafel with "Love" deducted, humorous example of interesting receipts people found.

    nolemonnomelon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Asked Clerk For The Most Decadent Cupcake Bc I Got A Job Rejection - This Note Was On The Receipt

    Interesting receipt with motivational handwritten message about losing a dream job and being a dream employee.

    ay_laluna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    This Is How The Gas Pump Printed My Receipt

    Gas station receipt unspooling dramatically from the pump, capturing interesting receipts people found.

    SheldonPlankton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Our Waiter Doodled On Our Receipts At Denny’s Today

    Creative illustrations on interesting receipts people found, each showing unique artwork drawn over the printed text.

    Phil_Minutz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Guy Sat In My Section Tonight And Left A Note On The Back Of His Receipt

    Handwritten note on a receipt, part of interesting receipts people found, sharing a touching birthday tradition.

    Surprise_Me_With_PMs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    This Place Charged Me $2.25 Just Out Of Spite

    Receipt with shrimp scallop black bean dish, showing total $92.18, paid by Visa. Interesting receipts people found.

    WesleySnopes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    I've Never Seen A Receipt With A Joke On It Before

    Cartoon on an interesting receipt from Pier 76 Fish Grill showing Noah's Ark scene with stick figures and animals.

    somecallmemo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    My Friend's Bar Bill

    My Friend's Bar Bill

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Grocery Receipt Says “Turn Your Eyes To Jesus”

    Receipt from Piggly Wiggly listing boneless sirloin steak and potatoes under interesting receipts people found.

    thefolkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    I Found Three Four-Leaded Clovers; When I Bought Tape To Preserve Them, The Total Was $7.77

    Unique CVS receipt with four-leaf clovers placed on it, a truly interesting find among receipts.

    Ghosttwo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Receipt From My Local Pizza Place Displays The Restaurant's Account Balance For Some Reason

    Receipt showing house account details with high balance; an interesting find.

    OpalOnyxObsidian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma

    Receipt with "Ketchup on Shawarma Waiver of Liability" text, humorously warning about risks. Interesting receipts found.

    cgxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They could have done the Foxworthy bit on this and included bad credit, bald tires, and a**l leakage.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    This Restaurant Forgot To Fill Out Their Store Information On Their Receipts

    Receipt showing burrito purchases with humorous placeholder text, fitting the theme of interesting receipts people found.

    glowingskeletons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Receipt Labels Lactose-Free Milk As ‘Hipster Milk’ In A Norwegian Cafeteria

    Receipt with items listed including "Hipster-Melk," showcasing interesting receipts people found.

    Nachvi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Work In A Cafe That Caters To Kids. This Mom Wrote This Note On Her Receipt And My Heart Melted

    Handwritten note on a receipt expressing gratitude, found among interesting receipts.

    PixiePuff1030 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I Wanted To Write A Ya Book About Bullying Since My Experiences In Grade School. My Cashier Job Wouldn't Let Me Use A Notebook, So I Started Writing It On Receipts. This Year, I Finally Published My Novel

    Man with interesting receipts spread on a table, wearing glasses and a dark shirt, smiles at the camera.

    ArbyLG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cashier Receipts From Last 5 Days That Customers Didn't Take With Them. What A Waste

    Interesting receipts scattered across a grocery store aisle, creating a long line of crumpled paper.

    Wundertips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At

    Receipt showing unusual 99% tip suggestion, highlighting interesting receipts people found.

    NineDayOldDiarrhea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Absolutely Insane Oopsie Today

    Receipt with high-priced items, including raw oysters and sliders, totaling over $45,000, showcasing interesting receipts people found.

    Okay so I went to print the check out for a table - I look at the total on the screen and it says $103. I print it out and it suddenly becomes $45k
    So we have happy hour buttons on our computer, that only display the correct prices during certain times. If you try to get a HH drink past 6 the price says $1005. I worked here long enough to know this, and it was still happy hour when it was printed. Even my manager was like ??? Because he had to edit my ticket earlier and had seen the total.
    I guess I accidentally pushed the to -go button and since happy hour items can’t be taken to go they removed all the discounts. Needless to say we all had a very good laugh about it.

    BreadfruitFar8928 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off

    Receipt used as toilet paper in a bathroom, showcasing interesting finds.

    phatposer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    When People Do Things Like This

    Receipt showing $35.83 total with handwritten tip advice: "use an umbrella when it rains." Interesting receipts found.

    bhall7083 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Look What I Found, Manager Says He Has Found This In Our Receipt Printer Every Morning!

    Receipt with text on pay, rights, and forming a union; linked to antiwork Reddit.

    AnonMan_187 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    You're Not The Only Artist In That Bar

    Hand-drawn face on receipt with "What can I say except you're welcome?" written, found at breakfast spot.

    Lin_Manuel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza

    A receipt printed on a piece of bread, showcasing unique and interesting receipt finds.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown

    My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown

    aleons00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Receipts In The Philippines Are Typically Long. 56 Items = 39.5in/100cm

    Interesting receipt measured by a tape on a bed with a stuffed toy nearby.

    Nursera_0290 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Is The Receipt The ATM Gave Me

    A humorous receipt with "THANK YOU" printed, highlighting interesting receipts people found.

    Ghost_Hand0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    My Receipt For Buying One Bottle Of Vegetable Oil At CVS (100 Lb Dog For Scale)

    Dog lying on carpet next to an interesting long receipt found, wearing a red bandana.

    mcjacver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Did Self-Checkout And Got A Blank Receipt

    A crumpled receipt being held, showcasing an interesting find.

    Rogers1977 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Sushi Restaurant Adds Love To Their Receipts

    Interesting receipt with items like Magic Steak and 50 LOVE from KINJO, totaling $45.98.

    DawnOfArkham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Daughter Asked The Costco Guy To Draw A Mermaid When He Checked Our Receipt. He Handed It Back And Muttered An Apology To My Wife

    Receipt with a simple drawing of a smiling face, representing interesting receipts people found.

    TheUnbeliever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Was Wondering Why The Last Table Of My Shift Was Taking So Long To Sign His Receipt

    Sketch of a cartoon character on crumpled paper with handwritten notes; an example of interesting receipts people found.

    APEXMOUNTAINDESIGN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Perfectly Preserved 1998 Walmart Receipt

    Person holding an interesting receipt from Wal-Mart detailing various purchased items against a laptop background.

    Sharing what I found at work last week. I do data entry and was tasked with cleaning out old files and found this gem.

    Peep the Oreo stacking contest.

    Moonmoonbunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    It's Always Something At Fuel Station

    A lengthy receipt found at a gas station pump, featuring unusual repeated patterns.

    Came in this morning and one of our pumps has been very slowly printing receipt paper all night with code or something on it. It was still printing when I saw it so I removed the paper and put a cone out in front of it. Pump is down. It's always something.

    Morning shift is never boring I guess.

    acxdratt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Found In A Grocery Store On The Back Of A Receipt. Kinda Scared

    Hand-drawn diagram and notes on paper, showcasing interesting receipts people found.

    Nervous_Tennis_870 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Recently Listened To “Never Give Up” Again And Got This Fortune On My Receipt At Breakfast.. I Now Have The Sudden Urge To Fly A Plane And/Or Fight A Bear

    Fortune quote receipt with motivational message: "Never give up. You're not a failure if you don't give up."

    ccruz98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Cute

    Receipt featuring a long baguette illustration found by someone, shared on social media.

    Kekeflipnote Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Dunkin Donuts Charges An “Employee Wellness” Fee

    Interesting receipt showing a Dunkin' Donuts airport purchase with an Employee Wellness charge listed.

    bobster7171 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    The Way This Test Receipt Printed

    A long receipt with a pattern of repeated letters and symbols, showcasing one of the interesting receipts people found.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Once Again Bored At Work And Drew All Of Ichiban’s Dragon Koi That I Could Fit On A Piece Of Receipt Paper

    Unique receipt with intricate blue dragon design found on a textured surface.

    MrMcBomber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    That's So Cute

    Receipt with a note saying "Happy 10th Anniversary! BORAHÆ," highlighting interesting receipts people found.

    outrochimmy93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cute

    Haikyuu themed receipt with anime characters, part of interesting receipts people found, held by a person on an escalator.

    _dretwt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    At Work A Girl Was Wearing A Tpwk Hoodie So We Talked & After She Paid For Her Ice Cream She Asked For A Pen, Wrote On Her Receipt & Gave It To Me. It Said, “If U Ever Want To Kiss In The Kitchen Like It’s A Dance Floor, Call Me.” The Way Harry Styles May Have Found Me A Wife

    Interesting receipt with a handwritten note and hearts, found by a person on Twitter, obscuring some personal details.

    canyonmoonblu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    9 Years Ago, I Found This Sonic Receipt In My Car That Had Become Transparent

    A blurry, crumpled paper receipt is shown, difficult to read details, under the topic of interesting receipts people found.

    cutaia_net Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I've Ever Seen Such A Fuss Over Burgers. They Paid $95 Aud For This

    Receipt with multiple burger customizations, highlighting interesting details people found.

    plaguechampion3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    The Deliveroo Order Of Shame

    Person holding an interesting receipt with humorous delivery notes from a restaurant order.

    itza_me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Receipt With Division Hint

    Receipt showing amount due with a division hint, related to interesting receipts people found.

    narwhalling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    The Book I Bought Today Had Its Original Receipt

    Old interesting receipt from Waldenbooks found inside an open book, dated 09/28/81, showing purchase details.

    katxcviii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Found A Perfectly Preserved Taco Bell Receipt From 1999 In A Library Book I Was Scanning

    Taco Bell receipt from 1999 with food items and prices, showcasing interesting receipts people found.

    -pilot37- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    My Receipt Had A “Living Wage” Fee

    Receipt showing various taco items and prices, with a note about peanut allergy and living wage fee.

    TheNillaGorilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    This Receipt Paper I Got From An ATM At A Dispensary Doubles As Rolling Paper

    A receipt printed on rolling paper found in a car interior.

    ThePuppeteer11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Receipt At An Already Overpriced Restaurant. When I Asked The Waiter He Just Shrugged And Said 'Oh Yeah, We Need To Fix That'

    Receipt showing service charge and note stating service not included.

    HooksaN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    My Girlfriend Had Questions When She Saw My Receipt For Hotel Transylvania 3

    Interesting receipts showing a matinee ticket for $5.89 at Screen 3 on 16th July, 5:00 PM.

    Ramalamahamjam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    A Customer Left This On My Coworker's Receipt. I’m Sorry, But How Insecure Does This Guy Feel?

    Receipt with handwritten note found, dated January 18, 2025, showing no tip given.

    FrostyRonan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Bought A Used Book, Found The Original Receipt From 1995

    Interesting receipt from Disney Store showing a purchase related to Toy Story, dated 12/03/95.

    lady-kl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Found Old Taco Bell Receipt From '97

    A vintage receipt from 1997 showing items like a taco and bean burrito, illustrating interesting receipts people found.

    disintegaytion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    My Walmart Receipt Is Printed On Target Receipt Paper

    A person holding a Walmart and Target receipt, showcasing interesting receipts found in everyday life.

    ThePorkyPigg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    First Fancy Dinner In God Knows When And Got Charged An Economic Recovery Fee?? Im Not Made Of Money Either Cmon

    Receipt with various food items and total, highlighting interesting finds on a wooden table.

    gryffindork_97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    America The Fee- Soon They’ll Charge For Eating The Food Per Bite

    Receipt showing various items with "to go" fees, totaling $62.39, related to interesting receipts people found.

    Restaurants don’t even hide it anymore. I asked the guy what’s this ‘to go fee’ and he stated it’s for the containers the food goes in. Cheap styrofoam…(which they never did before) Then as he stared at the pen signing the paper, I gave him a 5$ tip and that was being generous.

    Whatplanetweon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Receipt I Found Outside My Dining Hall

    A person holding an interesting receipt from Penn State dining, listing various Trojan products with a total of $95.14.

    QBot22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Found On The Back Of A Receipt, Drifting On The Sidewalk In Berlin

    Crayon sketch of a face on a crumpled paper receipt, illustrating an interesting receipt people found.

    perigrinate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    My Mother-In-Law Passed Unexpectedly Yesterday Morning. Her And My Wife Were Supposed To Go Get Haircuts Together Soon So My Wife Went To Get One Just To Get Out Of The House And When She Went To Pay They Told Her Someone Else Had Paid For It And Left This Note On The Back Of The Receipt

    A heartfelt handwritten note found with comforting words on a receipt, adding a personal touch to interesting receipts people found.

    SlippitySlappity92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Thela W At The Kc, Mo Linwood Location Makes Our Day Every Time We End Up In Her Line. It Took Her Less Than 15 Seconds. Cheers

    Costco receipt with an interesting doodle of a face drawn on it.

    an_actual_lawyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I’ve Never Seen A Receipt That Long

    Person holding a long receipt, illustrating interesting receipts people found in a store setting.

    bearsockz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    What Is A Bird Board?

    Person holding a receipt from The Animal Company showing purchases of bird toys and seed, captioned as interesting receipts found.

    genvmiller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    They Gave Me A Receipt That Says I Didn’t Buy Nothin

    Receipt with "No Sale" printed, found by people, showing store name and cashier info on wooden background.

    defauxkingworst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    I Just Finished My Food And Was About To Throw The Receipt Out Until I Realised What My Order Number Was

    Receipt from Just Eat with order number "ORPH4N" and details about an unpaid cash order.

    LividMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    My Wife Bought A Plant At Canadian Tire And This Was What It Showed Up As On The Receipt

    Receipt with "4'' Tropical A**" circled, showcasing interesting receipts people found.

    thatdyllanguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    The Way The Morning Dew Has Sat On The Letters Of This Receipt

    A weathered receipt on asphalt with blue text, capturing the essence of interesting receipts people have found.

    AceTipster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    My Chipotle Order Was Printed On Aldo Receipt Paper

    Receipt from Aldo Shoes with various meal items and a "Police Comp" deduction.

    Tmanonreddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    The Receipt For The Loan My Parents Took Out To Buy A Computer In 1992

    Close-up of an interesting receipt detailing various charges and a total sale price.

    RatherNerdy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    The Receipt My Friends And I Received At A Diner. We Can’t Decipher Hardly Any Of It, Including Many Of The Numbers

    A handwritten restaurant receipt with various items and total cost, reflecting interesting receipts people found.

    sickbandnamealert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    I'm A Waitress Who Just Recently Started Going To Therapy For The First Time In My Life... Today I Had A Therapy Session Right Before My Shift Began, And A Customer Left Me This Note Written On The Back Of Their Receipt

    Handwritten note on lined paper offering friendship, found as an interesting receipt.

    -Macha-Tea- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Found This On The Back Of An ATM Receipt

    A weathered, handwritten note being held, with heartfelt message as an interesting receipt found.

    byteboss91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Back Of A Receipt At Doctors Office

    Hand holding an interesting receipt with doodles and math scribbles, showcasing people's unique discoveries.

    gypsylullaby64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    To Itemize A Butcher’s Receipt

    Unique receipt listing several "MEAT" items and a "BROASTED CHICKEN."

    tubanator109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    That's So Cute What

    Receipt with hand-drawn spiral Mickey Mouse illustration, found by a customer at Disney.

    BaileyG1428 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    That’s Awesome

    Interesting receipt from Five Guys featuring a doodle and humorous order name, with a drink cup in the background.

    Agony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    This Was Written On The Back Of A Receipt By Some Little Kid. Made Me Feel All Warm And Fuzzy

    A child's handwritten note on a receipt praising food, with doodles and stars, as an interesting receipt people found.

    Anigav11190 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Lidl Receipt Is Really Trying Hard Congratulating Me On The Win

    Interesting receipts showing various grocery items with coupon discounts for savings on total purchase.

    prasaysno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    This Receipt From Lunch With My Boyfriend

    Receipt with unusual total amount found, showing a transaction of 17.138550000000002 and order number 23.

    norcalgirl1822 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    My McDonald's Receipt Looks Like A Fallout Hacking Screen

    Glitched receipt with illegible text, held by a hand; an example of interesting receipts people found.

    Ipoopoo69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Da F Is A "Honest To Goodness Fee" ?

    Close-up of an interesting receipt showing various food and drink items with a unique 3% fee applied.

    Fryguys420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Lyle The Receipt Checker Drew A Perfect Self Portrait For Me Today

    Hand holding a Costco receipt with red doodles, representing interesting receipts people found.

    Didn’t know what he was drawing himself, made me laugh out loud when he gave it to me!

    PounderMcgee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    My Sis-In-Laws Receipts From Sept. Double Numbers, All In One Day! How Weird Is That? Is Such Thing Ever A Sign From The Universe Or Just A Rare Coincidence?

    Interesting receipts people found showing unusual gas prices and totals, dated 09/04/2020.

    wilde_flower Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!