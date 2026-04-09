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Since photo manipulation has become a trend, determining an image's authenticity has become tricky. And now, with AI entering the picture (pun intended), a perfectly captured snapshot may make you ask yourself, “Is this even real?” 

Check out the following examples to see what we mean. You think your eyes are fooling you, and you might even do a few double-takes, but no. None of these images was edited in any way. They are simply a product of excellent timing and perhaps the genius use of angles. 

Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share these photos around. See how many people you can fool. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Glitched Door

Snow piled against a door, showing unedited photo that might mess with your already tired brain with new pics of nature.

ningenStur Report

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Billo66
Billo66
Community Member
Premium 52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate when I run out of filament.

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    #2

    Island In The Sky Or Glassy Lake?

    Skier descending snow-covered mountainside with rocky formations and an oddly shaped floating snow island in the sky, brain-messing photo.

    backcountrybounder , backcountrybounder Report

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    #3

    Dog Looking From Behind A Door

    Australian Shepherd puppy's head humorously appearing detached, a brain-messing unedited photo that might confuse viewers.

    bunnyalert Report

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    The following photos may appear confusing, as our brains try to make sense of them. This is the process of perception, in which we mentally try to organize and interpret these images.

    Experimental psychologist Dr. Daniel Yon discussed this in detail in an article for BBC Science Focus, noting how the human mind is powerful enough to shape our reality.

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    #4

    When My Buddy's Dog Leaps Over Grates Her Body And Legs Disappear And It Looks Like A Dog's Head Is Just Floating Down The Street

    Small dog mid-air next to fence captured in a surprising unedited photo that might mess with your already tired brain.

    infinite_burrito Report

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, the Falkor origin story we needed!

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    #5

    A Floating Trash Can

    Park scene with picnic table and a trash can suspended mid-air, a puzzling unedited photo that might mess with your brain

    sf49erfan Report

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    #6

    Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To The Scenery

    Unedited photo of a green grass-like circular seating area outdoors on tiled ground near a brick building.

    kennyheard Report

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    “All of us are hallucinating all the time – and the theories our brains come up with shape what we perceive,” Dr. Yon wrote. To provide an example, he used the cover of his book titled “A Trick of the Mind: How the Brain Invents Your Reality.” 

    The image on the front of the book shows a discolored apple, which we can easily perceive as red. However, Dr. Yon revealed that the fruit is actually colored grey.

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    #7

    Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather

    White cat lying on gray floor with one detached paw nearby in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    Odd_Key_9191 Report

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    #8

    Is My Cat Upside Down Or Down Side Up?

    Tabby cat lying on a cushioned wooden chair with floral pillows, creating a brain-messing visual illusion.

    fergieandtruro Report

    12points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is liquid. Has no up or down.

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    #9

    Family Selfie. I Have No Legs

    Family hiking outdoors with scenic rocky background, featured in unedited photos that might mess with your tired brain.

    BeardoGREG Report

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did the same trick at Solway Firth in a space suit...

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    Some of you, seeing the photos on this list, may not even believe that they are unedited. You may need some convincing or proof that the images were not manipulated. 

    According to Dr. Yon, we tend to believe our brain’s perceptions, regardless of whether they are accurate.

    #10

    Just A Cat Watching The Neighborhood

    Cat perched on a ledge watching a rooster on the street in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    tacticalbear3 Report

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    #11

    My Grandma Sent Me This Photo Today

    Elderly person sitting in an oversized wooden chair outdoors, a puzzling scene in unedited photos that mess with the brain.

    fighting_pigeon Report

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    #12

    Girlfriend Took A Pic That Made It Look Like I Was Trapped In The Concrete

    Man hanging from playground bars with no visible legs in a confusing photo that might mess with your brain.

    Huddunkachug Report

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    For example, Dr. Yon cited misheard lyrics that people may actually believe are the truth. According to him, it’s also why we sometimes tend to jump to conclusions or cut people off while they’re talking. 

    “The average gap between turns in conversation is astonishingly short – around 200 milliseconds,” he explained. “To keep up, your brain must jump ahead – generating hypotheses about how a sentence will end before the speaker gets there.”
    #13

    Giants Over The City

    Silhouettes of people appear floating above a cityscape at sunset in an unedited photo that challenges perception and brain focus.

    Mass1m01973 Report

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    #14

    Mirage Of Coffee Shop Window Makes It Look Like This Car Sells Pies Out Of The Boot

    Pickup truck parked outside coffee shop with dessert display inside, a visually confusing unedited photo likely to mess with the brain.

    Flynnbojangels Report

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    #15

    Fisherman Glitched Out

    Person fishing while standing on submerged wooden posts in calm water creating a mind-bending unedited photo effect.

    Mr__Knister Report

    12points
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    We’d now like to ask you, dear reader. Do you think these photos are actually unedited? Or do you think some of them went through some form of manipulation? Let yourself be heard in the comments below. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Took A Photo Of This Bed Frame I’m Selling And The Angle I Took The Photo At Doesn’t Show Any Shadows

    Wooden bed frame with storage drawers placed on a grass field, an unedited photo that might mess with your tired brain

    lukemcpimp Report

    12points
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    #17

    Walking On Water

    Man appearing to stand on clear frozen lake holding a shovel in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    Andy Poineau Report

    11points
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    #18

    I Look Like I Have No Legs

    Person with foil in hair at salon, taking a selfie with a red phone in front of a mirror, unusual unedited photo.

    auratus1028 Report

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    #19

    Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

    Night urban scene with unedited photos effect showing sharp divide between dark and red-lit sidewalk, buildings, and tree.

    viciousdv Report

    11points
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    #20

    Hotel Hallway Makes Her Look Tiny

    Person standing in a long hotel hallway with red carpet and chandeliers creating an unedited photo that messes with your brain.

    Relevant_Computer642 Report

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    #21

    Just A Little Fun With Perspective On The Steepest Streets In San Francisco

    Tilted house on a steep street with parked cars, an unedited photo that might mess with your tired brain.

    bradfordadventures Report

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    #22

    Is He Missing Part Of The Head?

    Elderly man with glasses leaning on a table across from a dog in a scene that might mess with your tired brain.

    yesmilady Report

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    #23

    Just A Cat Sleeping In A Clear Blue Sky

    Cat curled up appearing to float in sky reflection surrounded by trees in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain

    alchemycolor Report

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    #24

    This Hotel Looks 2D From This Angle

    Tall building with distorted perspective appearing to lean sharply, an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    bennel89 Report

    11points
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    #25

    Baby Takes Leg Day Seriously

    Child sitting awkwardly on a hammock with legs stretched out, one foot on the ground, in an outdoor backyard setting.

    mistame Report

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    #26

    On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning

    Sunset reflection in a car side mirror with vibrant orange and red hues against a dark blue sky, an unedited photo messing with perception.

    tmartinez76 Report

    11points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One does not simply commute from Mordor.

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    #27

    Hotdog Eye

    Man with a strange unedited swollen eye condition reflected in a car rearview mirror, a photo that might mess with your brain.

    amsimone Report

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    #28

    But How

    Uneven brick wall with an oddly positioned brick that looks like it might mess with your tired brain.

    imgurofficial Report

    11points
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    #29

    Holding A Tiny Bear

    Hand holding a small bear cub creating an optical illusion that might mess with your tired brain in unedited photos.

    Perrin-Golden-Eyes Report

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    #30

    Intimate Moment At Maccas

    Man eating at a fast-food restaurant with a reflective glass creating a confusing visual effect messing with your brain.

    Business_Height2530 Report

    11points
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    leighhouston avatar
    BlahBlobLa
    BlahBlobLa
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happens at McDonald's stays at McDonald's.

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    #31

    Perfect Tree Reflection

    Leaf-covered water in a pond creates an illusion of a tree reflection, capturing an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    Lunacharmie Report

    11points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How I see myself vs. How I actually look.

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    #32

    She Can Fly

    Cat seemingly floating or hovering off a kitchen chair in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    Japanesepencilplant Report

    10points
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    #33

    Broken Down Boxes At My Work Looks Like A Poorly Done Photoshop

    Stack of cardboard boxes seemingly floating above a ramp, a mind-bending photo that might mess with your brain.

    thesmashingsouls Report

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    #34

    The Headless Doggo

    White and brindle dog lying on its back with legs raised, a photo that might mess with your already tired brain.

    nevetsprog Report

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    #35

    Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost

    Passengers on a subway with a transparent man sitting next to a woman reading a newspaper causing confusion in unedited photo.

    TheSh0rt1 Report

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    #36

    Alligator In The Sky

    Blurry unedited photo showing an object that might mess with your already tired brain above trees under blue sky.

    grantisrighteous2 Report

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    #37

    Reflecting In Yosemite

    Reflection of forest and mountains in water, an unedited photo that might mess with your already tired brain.

    franklinsteinnn Report

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    #38

    My Dogs Have Merged Together

    Two dogs sitting closely together blending into each other, an unedited photo that might mess with your tired brain.

    Pibbles-n-paint Report

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    #39

    2 In 1

    Person holding a framed mirror reflecting a brick wall and checkered skirt, creating an optical illusion to mess with your brain.

    aol_crz Report

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    #40

    My Wife Looked Out Of Our Living Room Window And Saw This... TV Screen Reflection Lined Up Perfectly With Her Car

    A person appears to be inside a parked car outside a living room window, creating a brain-messing optical illusion.

    Reflex81 Report

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    #41

    Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

    Overhead view of a person lying on a mat reading a book near a fireplace, creating a brain-teasing perspective.

    Ok_Leave6921 Report

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    #42

    My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air

    Shoes seemingly floating on the wall in a hallway, an unedited photo that might mess with your tired brain.

    longnailboy Report

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    #43

    Drove Through Purple Fog Today

    View of a residential construction site at dusk under a striking purple sky, an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    parkerhamster28 Report

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    #44

    The Way This Picture Of A Frozen Puddle In My Backyard Looks Like A Landscape From The Perspective Of A Plane

    Frozen puddles on muddy ground creating abstract patterns that might mess with your already tired brain.

    SigmaNukem Report

    10points
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    #45

    Had A Mini Heart Attack When I Looked Up And Saw This. The Trampoline Developed A Hole. She Thought It Was Hilarious

    Child lying face down on a trampoline, wearing purple pants and a pink shirt, creating a brain-messing visual effect.

    Cerebos Report

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    #46

    Minuscule People Creating A New Vinyl Record

    Workers in safety gear standing on large black circular surface inside industrial facility, unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    DolbitSurround Report

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    #47

    My Pup About To Go For A Swim

    Golden retriever standing on rocky edge looking down at water reflecting clouds in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    reddit.com Report

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    #48

    This Picture Of My Sister In Her Halloween Costume Looks Like She's Photoshopped Into The Picture

    Young woman in Snow White costume posing creepily on porch steps at night in an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    in_love_with_A_Shark Report

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    #49

    This Chair I Balanced

    Chair with distorted legs leaning unusually in a room, a visual that might mess with your already tired brain.

    santtuteno Report

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    #50

    I Took A Picture Of A Neighbor's Dog

    White dog seemingly standing on water surface with clear ripples surrounding, a photo that might mess with your brain.

    chai_mochii Report

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    #51

    Caught This Hog Yesterday

    Man holding a large fish with tiny realistic hands attached, an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    LiamTheLemur Report

    9points
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    #52

    Light Reflection In My Dog

    Dog with a glowing blue pattern on its side standing in a room with chairs and a floral painting in the background.

    Oscar_Wilde_12 Report

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    #53

    What's Wrong With Your Truck?

    Two trucks on a highway with one red cab oddly placed on a smaller flatbed, part of unedited photos that mess with your brain.

    Kurgan_IT Report

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    #54

    This Car Under A Tarp. Looks Like It's Between Rocks

    Car with open hood and complex engine inside a cave, one of the unedited photos that might mess with your brain.

    SirAchieve Report

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    #55

    Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

    Esso gas station at night reflected perfectly on water, creating an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    Moistwee Report

    9points
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    #56

    Copenhagen Train Station Looks Like Two Images

    Train station platform with escalators leading up, dark tunnel ahead, and brick walls covered in graffiti.

    -GameWarden- Report

    9points
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    #57

    Half A House Within A House

    Unedited photo of a house with contrasting colored walls and roof beside blooming flowers under a clear sky.

    LinPing1976 , LinPing1976 Report

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    #58

    My 8 Foot Tall 3-Year-Old Walking His Horse

    Child wearing helmet riding a horse indoors, guided by two adults in a setting that might mess with your already tired brain.

    Bada__Ping Report

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    #59

    What Kind Of Sorcery Is This?

    A photo of a truck trailer attached to a truck cab creating a visual illusion that messes with the brain.

    hashtagmiata Report

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    #60

    Guy With Small Head

    Man with distorted upper body sitting on a bench outdoors, one of the unedited photos that might mess with your brain.

    n9ti Report

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    #61

    My Daughter And I Both Almost Walked Into This Mirror

    Wall with light switches that appear to defy perspective in an image that might mess with your tired brain.

    reddit.com Report

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    #62

    My Friend Took A Picture Of A "Levitating" Rock Pile

    Stacked stones appear to be levitating above sandy beach with ocean and clear blue sky in background, unedited photo.

    Amphibology29 Report

    8points
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    #63

    These Light Pillars In Interior Alaska

    Snow-covered houses at night with light pillars in the sky, an unedited photo that might mess with your tired brain.

    ColBigfoot Report

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    #64

    I Found A Pair Of Antipaparazzi Pants At The Thrift Store

    Person wearing reflective pants glowing intensely in a dim room, an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    penededios Report

    8points
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    #65

    Two Headed Police Officer Helping Change My Tire

    Two men fixing a flat tire on a parked car in a parking lot in a photo that might mess with your brain.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #66

    This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture

    Toddler sitting on wood chips next to a large rock with unedited photo textures that might mess with your brain.

    PizzusChrist Report

    8points
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    #67

    Looks Like Edited Photo With Photoshop

    A large flock of blue and gray birds perched on leafless branches, creating a visually striking natural scene.

    aviantrails Report

    8points
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    #68

    Caught My Aunt’s Dog Mid-Jump

    Woman in pink shirt looking at a small dog appearing to float in mid-air inside a living room puzzling the brain.

    alannamullins Report

    8points
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    #69

    This Pic Of My Girlfriend Lying Down After A Hike Looks Photoshopped. She Looks Like A Sticker

    Person lying on rocky ground with snowy mountains and blue sky, creating an unedited photo that might mess with your brain.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #70

    Tiny Sunglass Inspector Hard At Work

    Two women smiling closely with flower crown and sunglasses, a photobombing woman making a funny face behind in unedited photo.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #71

    A Giant Dog Over A Vast Waterfall

    Dog standing on an algae-covered rock with water dripping, a mind-bending photo that might mess with your brain.

    PretentiousTeaTowel Report

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    #72

    City In The Sky

    Nighttime cityscape with unedited photos featuring fireworks illuminating famous twin towers in the skyline.

    rj.rongjie Report

    7points
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    #73

    No AI Or Photoshop, Just A Foggy Day In Belmont, CA

    Child on a swing against an empty sky, one of the unedited photos that might mess with your already tired brain.

    wesblog Report

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