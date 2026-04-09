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Since photo manipulation has become a trend, determining an image's authenticity has become tricky. And now, with AI entering the picture (pun intended), a perfectly captured snapshot may make you ask yourself, “Is this even real?”

Check out the following examples to see what we mean. You think your eyes are fooling you, and you might even do a few double-takes, but no. None of these images was edited in any way. They are simply a product of excellent timing and perhaps the genius use of angles.

Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share these photos around. See how many people you can fool.