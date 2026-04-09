73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)
Since photo manipulation has become a trend, determining an image's authenticity has become tricky. And now, with AI entering the picture (pun intended), a perfectly captured snapshot may make you ask yourself, “Is this even real?”
Check out the following examples to see what we mean. You think your eyes are fooling you, and you might even do a few double-takes, but no. None of these images was edited in any way. They are simply a product of excellent timing and perhaps the genius use of angles.
Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share these photos around. See how many people you can fool.
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Island In The Sky Or Glassy Lake?
Dog Looking From Behind A Door
The following photos may appear confusing, as our brains try to make sense of them. This is the process of perception, in which we mentally try to organize and interpret these images.
Experimental psychologist Dr. Daniel Yon discussed this in detail in an article for BBC Science Focus, noting how the human mind is powerful enough to shape our reality.
When My Buddy's Dog Leaps Over Grates Her Body And Legs Disappear And It Looks Like A Dog's Head Is Just Floating Down The Street
A Floating Trash Can
Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To The Scenery
“All of us are hallucinating all the time – and the theories our brains come up with shape what we perceive,” Dr. Yon wrote. To provide an example, he used the cover of his book titled “A Trick of the Mind: How the Brain Invents Your Reality.”
The image on the front of the book shows a discolored apple, which we can easily perceive as red. However, Dr. Yon revealed that the fruit is actually colored grey.
Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather
Is My Cat Upside Down Or Down Side Up?
Family Selfie. I Have No Legs
Some of you, seeing the photos on this list, may not even believe that they are unedited. You may need some convincing or proof that the images were not manipulated.
According to Dr. Yon, we tend to believe our brain’s perceptions, regardless of whether they are accurate.
Just A Cat Watching The Neighborhood
My Grandma Sent Me This Photo Today
Girlfriend Took A Pic That Made It Look Like I Was Trapped In The Concrete
For example, Dr. Yon cited misheard lyrics that people may actually believe are the truth. According to him, it’s also why we sometimes tend to jump to conclusions or cut people off while they’re talking.
“The average gap between turns in conversation is astonishingly short – around 200 milliseconds,” he explained. “To keep up, your brain must jump ahead – generating hypotheses about how a sentence will end before the speaker gets there.”
Giants Over The City
Mirage Of Coffee Shop Window Makes It Look Like This Car Sells Pies Out Of The Boot
Fisherman Glitched Out
We’d now like to ask you, dear reader. Do you think these photos are actually unedited? Or do you think some of them went through some form of manipulation? Let yourself be heard in the comments below.