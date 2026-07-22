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Maps do not have to stop at showing where one country ends and another begins. Put the right information on one, and suddenly you can spot curious connections or learn something about the world you had never even considered before.

We gathered a bunch of fascinating maps from two online communities that cannot seem to get enough of them. Scroll down to check them out and see what you discover.

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#1

The Percentage Of Women Among Judges In Europe

A map depicting the share of female professional judges in Europe, illustrating the varying percentages across different countries in this geography.

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romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For Germany, this number will further increase in the next years because many [sic!] judges are about to retire and most law graduates are women since almost 30 years now. And they overall perform better in the two Staatsexamina (above average grades [at least "vollbefriedigend"] still are absolutely crucial for a job as a judge). Good for them, I dare say good for all Germans!

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    #2

    Think Most Of The World’s Muslim Population Lives In The Middle East? Think Again!

    A world map illustrating countries with the largest Muslim populations, highlighting the global geography of religious demographics.

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    #3

    Did You Know Some Countries Exist In Two Places At Once?

    A bizarre yet brilliant map showing countries spanning two continents, illustrating unique geography examples like Russia and Egypt.

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    These days, maps are part of everyday life in a way we barely even think about. We open them to check where the bus is, find a nearby café, or figure out the quickest way home. 

    Even after living in the same city for years, plenty of us still reach for our phones the second we need to go somewhere unfamiliar. More than 2 billion people use Google Maps each month, which gives you an idea of just how common that habit has become.

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    #4

    Feeling The 'Whey' After Dairy? 🧀 Don't Have A Melt-Down! You're Likely Not Alone, Especially Depending On Where Your Family Is From

    A brilliant map showing global lactose malabsorption prevalence, highlighting geography and dietary impacts on populations.

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    6points
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    rararando avatar
    rararando
    rararando
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *sips on my bubble milk tea o__O

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    #5

    Most Common Type Of Livestock In Europe

    A brilliant map showing the most common livestock across Europe with chickens everywhere.

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    #6

    Who Keeps Europe Running?

    A brilliant map displaying the share of employed people working on weekends across Europe, cool geography.

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    6points
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    In fact, some of us may have become a little too comfortable with having directions available at all times. A 2019 survey found that 53% of millennials said they would struggle to find their way somewhere without their phone. 

    Another 15% said they had never even read a traditional paper map. Take away the blue dot telling us exactly where we are, and apparently quite a few of us would be in trouble.

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    #7

    Think You’re Safe In Australia? The Kangaroos Actually Run The Place!

    Brilliant map comparing kangaroo and human populations in Australia by state for 2021, a unique geography insight.

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    #8

    How European Countries’ Names Are Pronounced By Japanese

    Bizarre map showing European countries with their Japanese names, offering a cool and unique geography perspective.

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    #9

    How Far Are You From A Beach Day Right Now?

    Bizarre map illustrating car travel time to the nearest coastal town across Europe, highlighting accessibility.

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    What we have now is quite a luxury when you consider how long people have been trying to make sense of the places around them. According to Smithsonian Magazine, one of the oldest surviving maps is the Babylonian Map of the World, created sometime between 700 and 500 B.C. 

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    It was drawn on a small clay tablet and showed Babylon at the center. It was not especially detailed or useful for getting from one place to another. Instead, historian Jerry Brotton told the magazine there was something almost “talismanic” about being able to hold a picture of the world in your hands.

    #10

    History Of Literacy In Greece And Turkey

    Brilliant map showing literacy rate changes in Turkey and Greece from 1927 to 2020, revealing significant growth.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! Turkey did a lot of catching up in a relatively short amount of time!!!!

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    #11

    Every Catholic Church In The Baltic States — All 1,069 Of Them

    A brilliant map of Latvia and Estonia, using various colored shapes to represent geographic data or population clusters.

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    5points
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    #12

    Europe's Foreign Language Gap

    A brilliant map showing the percentage of people aged 25-64 who cant speak any foreign language in Europe.

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    5points
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    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Geobugi🇰🇷🇰🇭
    Geobugi🇰🇷🇰🇭
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    France only about 40 percent? Most french people i meet ( mostly in cambodia, former colony and for some still is) do not speak any english, or maybe they refuse to? Even teir restaurants, no english menu, i have no idea what that is. Sad, because the food is very nice but i would like to know what i order without using google all the time. It is allways hilarious if they talk french to the local people and only get confused looks, nowadays very few cambodians speak french and i cant be arsed either

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    Maps slowly became more precise, although getting there took centuries. One major step came in the second century A.D., when Claudius Ptolemy created a system using latitude and longitude and plotted thousands of locations. 

    Interestingly, Smithsonian notes that his interest in accurate geography was partly connected to astrology. Ptolemy wanted to know exactly where someone had been born so he could create more accurate horoscopes. 

    His work eventually became hugely important for mapmaking, even though it disappeared from much of Western Europe for around a thousand years.

    #13

    Which Country Do You Think Has The Best Mediterranean Coast

    A flag map of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. A brilliant map for geography enthusiasts.

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    mamaoddling avatar
    Mama Oddling
    Mama Oddling
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the flags across the land masses.

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    #14

    Map Of The Mississippi River And Its Tributaries

    A detailed map illustrating the Mississippi River and its tributaries, showcasing the geography of the river system.

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    #15

    Where German Is An Official Language

    A brilliant map showing countries where German is an official language, highlighting geography.

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    By the Renaissance, accurate maps were becoming much more important. Ships were travelling farther, while rulers wanted clearer pictures of the lands they controlled. Better compasses helped sailors find their way, and old ideas from Ptolemy were rediscovered. 

    Then, in 1569, Gerardus Mercator introduced the projection that still influences many maps we see today. It made navigation easier because sailors could plot straight courses across the map.

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    #16

    How Diverse Is Europe’s Younger Generation?

    A brilliant map showing the share of 15-29 year olds with two native-born parents in Europe, cool geography.

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    #17

    Celtic Nations

    A map of Celtic Nations, displaying the geography of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man, Cornwall, and Brittany.

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    5points
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    #18

    Would You Feel Safe Walking Alone At Night In These Countries?

    A map highlighting the safest countries in Europe based on adult perceptions of safety, showing geography of perceived safety.

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    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe there would be some differences if you split it with men versus women.

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    There was one major catch. Flattening a round planet onto a flat surface always involves some distortion, and the Mercator projection makes places closer to the poles look much bigger than they really are. 

    That means countries in northern parts of the globe can appear enormous, while Africa looks much smaller in comparison. Once you see countries shown at their real relative sizes, it can be pretty mind-blowing.

    #19

    2026 June Heatwave: Effects On Natural Landscape In Western France

    A satellite map of France showing geographical changes between May 26, 2026, and June 23, 2026, highlighting the geography.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It has been amazing for me here in France to see the differences in the landscape this year with the brutal heat. I am amazed at the local farmers, who have learned over the years how to adequately irrigate their crops when times get rough like currently.

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    #20

    The Longest Possible Straight-Line Journey By Sea Is From Russia To Pakistan, Covering Over 20,000 Miles

    A brilliant map of the world with a red line across the Pacific Ocean, proving geography is cool.

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    #21

    Did You Know That Only A Handful Of European Countries Still Have An Official State Religion?

    A map of European countries showing state religions, highlighting the diverse geography of religious affiliations across the continent.

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    4points
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    timpillinger avatar
    Peter Panda
    Peter Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Errr.... UK has at least 2 state churches - Church of England and Church of Scotland. They are both protestant, but that's almost all they have in common. Was this map made by a Greek?

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    As mapmaking became more detailed, people also started using maps to show much more than physical geography. By the late 19th century, some maps could show individual buildings with remarkable detail. 

    Businesses quickly realized that being included could be valuable, too. According to Smithsonian, some American mapmakers even charged merchants to have their buildings featured more prominently.
    #22

    The Shortest Driving Route Through All 48 Contiguous Us States

    A detailed geography map of a brilliant cross-country US road trip, highlighting various states and cities along the route.

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    #23

    The Great North American Soda Divide!

    A brilliant map showing which soda sells more, Coke or Pepsi, across North America in 2023.

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    #24

    Europe's Religiously Unaffiliated Population By Country

    A bizarre map displaying Europe's religiously unaffiliated population by country, a brilliant geography insight.

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    Maps could carry much more serious messages as well. In the 1880s, social reformer Charles Booth created a map of London that color-coded areas according to income and supposed criminal behavior. 

    His goal was partly to draw attention to poverty, yet dividing neighborhoods in this way could also reinforce harmful ideas about the people living there. Similar thinking later appeared in American redlining, when banks refused loans to people based on where they lived.

    #25

    Is Strapped-In Safety A Global Rule, Or A Local Choice?

    A bizarre map of bicycle helmet laws worldwide, showing different rules across the globe. Cool geography.

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    4points
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    #26

    Daylight Saving Time

    A brilliant map illustrating which countries change the clock for daylight saving, a cool geography fact.

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    4points
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    #27

    A Comparison Of Climatic Analogues Across The Northern Hemisphere

    A brilliant map of North American climate zones compared to Eurasian equivalents, proving geography is cool.

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    4points
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    So, as fascinating as maps can be, it is still worth looking at them with a critical eye. Depending on who created a map and what information they chose to include, it can influence how we understand the world and even how we see certain countries or local communities. 

    In the wrong hands, that kind of influence can become surprisingly powerful. It is something worth keeping in mind the next time a map catches your attention.
    #28

    Why Is There Such A Massive Time Zone Misalignment In Western North America?

    A detailed map illustrating the different time zones across North America, showcasing cool geography.

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    #29

    What North America Looked Like 92 Million Years Ago

    A fascinating geography map of North America during the Late Cretaceous period, showcasing ancient landmasses like Appalachia.

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    3points
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    #30

    What Explains The Western Part Of Indonesia Being Of An Islamic Majority While The Eastern Side Is Being Of A Christian Majority, With The Island Of Bali Being Hindu Majority?

    A brilliant map depicting religion in Indonesian provinces, highlighting Muslim, Christian, and Hindu majorities. Cool geography.

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    3points
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    #31

    A Massive Country, But Look Where Everyone Is Actually Moving!

    A population change map of Russia (1990-2020), illustrating population growth and decline in different geographical regions.

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    #32

    Mapping U.S. Rivers In Proportion To Their Flow Rate

    A detailed map of the United States showing gage-adjusted average annual flow in cubic feet per second for rivers, depicting the water geography.

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    2points
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    #33

    Ever Wonder How A "Straight-A" Student In One Country Would Fair In Another?

    A map displaying the grading systems used in European countries, showcasing the diverse educational geography from best to worst grades.

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    #34

    Approval Rating Of World Leaders (Jun 2026)

    A bizarre map indicating the approval ratings of G20 world leaders, an interesting geography perspective.

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    #35

    North America If The Sea Level Rises Another 2 Inches From Climate Change

    A bizarre map of the US, showing which states would be underwater if filled with ocean. Cool geography.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect square in middle? 🙃

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    #36

    European Countries Where More People Passed Away Than Were Born In 2024

    A brilliant map of Europe highlighting countries with red for unknown criteria, proving geography is cool.

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    #37

    The True Size Of Kosovo Compared To Serbia

    A brilliant map comparing the size of Serbia to Kosovo, highlighting geography differences.

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    #38

    Cuban 🇨🇺 And Canadian 🇨🇦 Immigrants In Louisville Kentucky

    A brilliant map showing immigrant distribution in Louisville with flags, proving geography is cool.

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    #39

    The Most Common Term For Someone Who Has No Money

    A bizarre map of the US showing regional terms for poverty by county, highlighting cool geography.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lived in many of these states and some of these are terms I've never heard used in this context.

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