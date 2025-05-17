ADVERTISEMENT

As technology moves at the speed of light, we often hear that "there's an app for that." And while maps have been around for centuries, they've evolved to be more than just about navigation, or showing us where a place a place is. Nowadays, there are countless other maps that flip the script on how we see geography, culture, and history. Some challenge our assumptions. Others highlight hidden truths. Many teach us something we might not have known before. With the amount of maps available on paper and online, one could easily argue that "there's a map for that."

There's an online community dedicated to sharing the most interesting maps around. r/MapPorn has clocked up an impressive 5.9 million followers. They share fascinating and thought-provoking data in map form. Bored Panda has put together some of the most perspective-changing maps we could find on the page. Keep scrolling for a different kind of trip around the world and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We also spoke to cartophile and creator of Brilliant Maps, Ian Wright to learn more about how maps have evolved.

#1

What Antarctica Looks Like Without Ice

Topographic map showing detailed terrain and islands, one of the 80 maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

vladgrinch

You might be old enough to remember the days we would keep a paper map in the cubby of the car. Many were massive, and needed to be carefully unfolded in order for us to see the whole picture, and figure out how to get from Point A to Point B. Of course, there were, and still are map books. A little less bulky but still require some "map-reading" and navigation skill on your part, or you risk ending up on the opposite side of where you're meant to be.

The kids of today will never know the struggles, or joy, of holding an old, worn-out paper map in their hands while setting off on a great adventure. Nowadays, your car or mobile phone speaks to you. As confident as a co-driver during the Dakar Rally. Hell, nowadays, you'll even know whether there's traffic, an accident, or a roadblock on your route. And exactly where it is, how to avoid it, how long the new route will take based on your traveling speed.

    #2

    People Who Believe The Government Is Hiding A Cure To Cancer

    Map showing the percentage of people in Europe who believe the government is hiding a cure to cancer with color-coded regions.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #2
    Falcon dimi
    Falcon dimi
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    If there was a cure for cancer only for the rich people, Steve Jobs would still be with is today

    #3

    Map Showing Countries Within Range Of Israel's Nuclear Missiles (Jericho III)

    World map highlighting a specific shaded region spanning multiple continents in an informative geographic map.

    Ok_Somewhere9687

    The world has indeed come a long way since our ancestors carved maps on clay tablets. Researchers say the earliest known maps date back to ancient Babylon around 600 BCE. And back then, they were based on the belief that the earth was flat, and one wrong step could send you tumbling off into oblivion.

    Today, we have people like Ian Wright. He's the founder of Brilliant Maps, one of the most popular cartographic sites on the internet. We were thrilled when the self-professed cartophile agreed to have a chat with Bored Panda about the importance of maps, and whether they serve a purpose in the digital age.

    "Maps are important not only because they help us navigate and give us a sense of place in the world but they can be the starting point of new adventures," Wright told us. "Plus, they can also be used to explain the world in a very easy to understand way."
    #4

    With Almost Every Vote Counted, Every State Shifted Toward The Republican Party

    US map showing margin change by state from 2020 with color gradient highlighting voting shifts for knowledge expansion.

    EverestMaher

    #5
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited)

    That’s how much men and women are trained to hate women. I would’ve said “people” but then everyone would assume I meant “men”.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    How Every County Voted Over The Last 3 Elections

    US map showing how every county voted in the last three elections with colorful political voting patterns.

    Mission-Guidance4782

    #7

    United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited

    Map of United States counties where the selling of alcohol is completely prohibited for world knowledge expansion.

    dphayteeyl

    Wright's interest in maps was sparked when he decided to walk London's Tube map - above ground. He then started looking more into what makes the Tube map unique. And later started sharing various maps he’d found on Twitter, the former bluebird app now known as “X”. Today, his account has more than 129,000 followers and over 16,000 posts. He’s branched out and built a successful business around his passion for maps.

    "I love maps because I think they're one of the best ways to learn about the world," Wright told Bored Panda during our interview. "They remain one of the best tools to explain the world to people." And the proof is in the list of maps you see while scrolling through this list.

    #8

    Christianity In The Us By County

    Map of Christianity distribution in the US by county showing Protestantism, Catholicism, and Mormonism for expanding world knowledge.

    zevalways

    #9
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Compare this to the map of voting results by county. Go Catholics! :)

    #10

    Homeowners That Lock Their Doors In The U.S

    Map showing the percent of homeowners by state who always lock their door, part of 80 maps to expand knowledge of the world

    LuckyTraveler88

    #11

    Where Did Jesus’s Disciples Go After This Picture:

    Painting of the Last Supper above a map showing apostles’ itineraries and spread of Christianity in the ancient world.

    Sad_Bug8421

    #12
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Joseph off to the UK. He wants to get tanked up on stella with the lads down at 'spoons and then go for a ruby.

    "Maps can tell us lots of things beyond just where things are! They can show us the weather patterns, like where storms might hit or sunny spots to visit," says the cartophile. "Maps can also track fun things like animal migrations, popular foods in different regions, and historical events. Pretty much, if you can imagine it, there's probably a map for it!"
    #13

    How Many Hours Do Europeans Really Work?

    Map showing average weekly working hours in Europe by country in 2024, highlighting regional differences in actual work hours.

    Galixiiss1546

    #14

    68% Of Gaza Declared To Be Off-Limits To Gazans As Israel Expands Its Domination Of The Territory

    Map showing evacuation areas and no-go zones in Gaza, highlighting territorial changes and conflict impact for world knowledge expansion.

    Joshistotle

    #15
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    F**k Hamas, but I support the Palestinians that are being forced out of their homes and off their land. I support peace and an end to violence. Israel needs to calm the f**k down.

    #16

    The World Divided Into 4 Equal Parts

    World population distribution map showing regions with 2 billion people highlighted in blue, green, red, and purple colors.

    Bobsytheking1

    Bored Panda asked Wright whether he thinks paper maps still have a place in the world. Or are they about to be dead and gone? "Interestingly, I was just at a conference and paper maps are still going strong," he told us. "But the key for them in the long term is to create something personal and unique to the map buyer. So while generic paper maps might be on the way out, personalised ones are likely to be with us for the long haul."
    #17

    British English vs. American English: What’s Taught In Schools?

    World map showing American English and British English regions, highlighting language distribution across countries.

    vladgrinch

    #18

    The Hippie Trail, Where Western Hippies Travelled Throughout The 60s And 70s Usually To Consume Drugs And Spiritual Awakening(Oc)

    Map showing the Hippie Trail route across Europe and Asia highlighting key cities and travel paths on a world knowledge map.

    Wally_Squash

    #19

    Holocaust Victims By Country

    Map showing Holocaust victims by country in Europe with numbers, part of maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    vladgrinch

    Wright is best known as the founder of the Brilliant Maps site and the subsequent book. But his journey is just beginning. "Beyond continuing to run BrilliantMaps.com, I also have two more books in the works," he revealed. "The first is a sequel to my best-seller Brilliant Maps: An Atlas For Curious Minds and the second will be a geography based trivia game."
    #20

    Doctor’s That Can’t Refuse An Abortion In Europe

    Map highlighting European countries where doctors cannot refuse an abortion, expanding knowledge of the world through detailed maps.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #21

    The Great Wall Of China vs. Europe

    Map illustrating the Great Wall of China stretched across Europe with a red outline on a blue continental map.

    ThunderWolf

    #22

    UK's Largest Immigrant Communities By Region

    Map showing UK’s largest immigrant communities by region with Poland and India highlighted, from 80 maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    vladgrinch

    Nowadays, every second kid has an iPad, they're caught up in the latest series or game, their parents use GPS and the world is hurtling towards a fully digital realm. So how do we keep children interested in maps? What do we do to ensure their survival?

    "I think making it about them and their interests is key. Have a kid who loves dinosaurs, show them a map of Pangea," suggests Wright. "A kid who loves space, show them a map of the moon. A kid who loves Harry Potter show them a map of wizarding schools."
    #23

    U.S. Counties Where Life Expectancy Is Below That Of North Korea

    Map of US counties with life expectancy below 72.6 years, highlighting areas to expand your knowledge of the world.

    BufordTeeJustice

    #24

    Where Popes Were Born

    Map highlighting the number of popes by country, part of visual maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    YourFriendSin

    #25

    Who Wants To Join Eu The Most?

    Map showing support percentages for joining the EU in various countries, part of maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    SquareFroggo

    #26

    Countries Where More People Died Than Were Born During The Year 2024

    World map highlighting countries in red, illustrating a unique perspective to expand knowledge with educational maps.

    OppositeRock4217

    #27

    Which City (In Your Country) Are You Most Ashamed Of?

    Map highlighting cities in Europe people feel ashamed of, expanding knowledge of the world with geographical insights.

    SquareFroggo

    #28
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I may be opening a can of worms here, but what's wrong with Naples, aside from the spelling on this map?

    #29

    Bathymetry Of Great Lakes

    3D map showing topographic depth of the Great Lakes, a detailed map to expand your knowledge of the world.

    multi_tasker01

    #30

    Religion And Literacy Rate In Nigeria

    Map showing religion distribution and literacy rate in Nigeria, highlighting key data to expand your knowledge of the world.

    ellatino230

    #31

    Update: States Where P**nhub Will Be Blocking Access As Of January 1, 2025

    US map highlighting states that have banned a specific website, illustrating digital restrictions with clear red and white color coding.

    DizzyDentist22

    #32

    Israel Travel Advisory Map

    Map of Europe showing Israel’s travel advice categorized by safe, potential threat, avoid, and prohibited zones.

    AdIcy4323

    #33

    Us States With A Ban On Construction Of Nuclear Power Plants

    Map highlighting US states with statewide moratoriums, part of maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    IsleFoxale

    #34

    Vast Stretches Of The World Are Now Below The Replacement Rate. You Will Probably Live To See Humanity's Population Peak

    World map showing 2024 global total fertility rates with color-coded regions for low, medium, and high fertility.

    AmericaGreatness1776

    #35

    Eligible Electors By Region For The Next Pope

    Colorful pie chart showing world regions with numbers representing maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    APrimitiveMartian

    #36

    70% Of Canadians Lives In 3 Areas

    Map showing 70% of Canada's population living in colored areas, highlighting key regions to expand your knowledge of the world.

    rayg10

    #37

    What Do You Call The Vehicle That Hauls Freight?

    Map of the United States showing regional terms for large trucks including semi, tractor trailer, and eighteen-wheeler.

    PoopKing6969

    #38

    24 Hours Of Flights Between Europe And The Us

    Map showing 24-hour air traffic routes between Europe and the United States to expand your knowledge of the world.

    vladgrinch

    #39

    Area Of Nazi Germany Control On The Day Of Their Official Surrender

    Map showing Allied counteroffensive and German-occupied areas in Europe during the Second World War in 1943-45

    marbellamarvel

    #40

    First 5 Countries To Recognize The U.S

    Map showing the first five countries to recognize the United States highlighted for expanding knowledge of the world.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #41

    The Dictators Overtrown By The Arab Spring

    Map showing dictators overthrown by the Arab Spring with highlighted countries and leader portraits on a world knowledge map.

    Individual-Sun-9426

    #42

    Germany's Largest Immigrant Communities By Region

    Map showing Germany's largest immigrant communities by region with Turkey, Ukraine, and Syria represented by country flags.

    vladgrinch

    #43

    Suicide Rates By Region In Italy

    Map of Italy showing suicide rates per 100,000 people by region with color-coded data for knowledge expansion maps.

    vladgrinch

    #44

    Second Biggest Religion In Every Us State

    Map of the United States showing the second biggest religion by state using color-coded regions for Islam, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, and Baha'i.

    Few_Introduction9919

    #45

    Which Of The 10 Largest Cities By Population Is Closest To You?

    World map highlighting major cities with flight paths and geographic boundaries to expand knowledge of the world.

    Organic_Product_2464

    #46

    Median Home Size In USA Compared To Parts Of Europe

    Map showing average home sizes in square feet across the United States and Europe with color-coded regions.

    BufordTeeJustice

    #47

    How Many Cities Over 1 Million People Does Each Country Have?

    World map showing the number of cities with over 1 million people in different countries to expand knowledge.

    Joergen-the-second

    #48

    Africa In 10 Million Years

    Satellite view of Africa showing geographical changes projected over 10 million years for maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #49

    Special Envoy Keith Kellogg Proposed To "Divide" Ukraine, Like Berlin After World War II

    Map showing British, French, Ukrainian, and Russian forces in post-conflict Ukraine with demilitarized zone and key cities marked

    TackleDry1732

    #50

    Is It Legal To Drink Coffee While Driving?

    Map showing legality of drinking coffee while driving in Europe, highlighting countries with yes or no answers from world maps.

    vladgrinch

    #51

    European Countries By The Exact Shade Of Blue In Their Flag

    Map of European countries by the exact shade of blue in their flags, shown in various blue tones to expand world knowledge.

    xMusa24

    #52

    Countries That Skip Labor Day (1st Of May)

    Map showing countries that skip Labor Day on May 1st, highlighting regions with no public holiday in world maps collection.

    vladgrinch

    #53
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    To be fair, America does have a holiday called Labor Day, it just falls in a different month.

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Most Common Immigrant In Italy🇮🇹

    Map of Italy filled with various world flags within its regions, designed to expand your knowledge of the world.

    Jaded_Landscape_6481

    #55

    Second Largest Religion In European Countries

    Map of the second largest religion in European countries showing Islam, Christianity, Judaism and other faiths for knowledge expansion.

    vladgrinch

    #56

    The World According To Apple Look Around (Apple Maps Street View)

    Abstract world map showing outlines of continents and countries in blue on a dark background for maps to expand knowledge.

    lukstez

    #57

    Canadian Election Projections: January 2025 vs. The Actual Outcome

    Two Canada federal projections maps showing seat distributions for political parties in 2025, highlighting regional differences.

    CBowdidge

    #58

    Size Comparison Of European Microstates

    Maps showing detailed layouts of small countries including Andorra, Malta, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Monaco, and Vatican City.

    Xhiw_

    #59

    Countries Adolf Hitler Visited

    Map showing countries in Europe visited by Adolf Hitler highlighted in red to expand your knowledge of the world.

    dphayteeyl

    #60

    A British Propaganda Poster Against Russia From The 1800's

    Vintage political map of Europe featuring an octopus symbolizing Russia’s influence, part of 80 maps to expand world knowledge.

    monsterduckorgun

    #61

    Billionaires By Citizenship

    World map showing number of billionaires by country in 2025, visualizing wealth distribution to expand knowledge of the world.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #62

    A 'Purple Map' Of The Us Presidential Elections, 2024

    US 2024 presidential election map showing purple America with counties colored by political affiliation using red, blue, and purple shades.

    yechengs

    #63

    Drug Overdose Deaths Across Europe

    Map showing drug-related deaths per 1 million population aged 15-64 across European countries with data points visualized by size.

    Trustrup

    #64

    2024 Democracy Situation In Europe

    Map of Europe showing the 2024 democracy situation with scores illustrating levels on democracy index for knowledge expansion.

    quindiassomigli

    #65

    Where Easter Is A Public Holiday

    World map showing Easter as a public holiday, not a public holiday, or state-dependent to expand knowledge of the world maps.

    AdIcy4323

    #66

    Last Time Each European Country Was Invaded And By Who

    Two Europe maps showing years of last invasion by country and most recent invader, illustrating historical and geopolitical knowledge.

    vladgrinch

    #67

    Freedom Of Press Rankings In Europe

    Press freedom map of Europe 2025 showing global rankings and color-coded countries from good to very serious.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #68

    Poland At It’s Maximum Extent Compared To Its Borders Today

    Historical and modern map comparison of Poland highlighting territorial changes to expand knowledge of the world.

    vladgrinch

    #69

    If “Did Not Vote” Was A Party In The 2021 Canadian Federal Election

    Map showing voter turnout percentages by province in Canada’s 2021 Federal Election highlighting did not vote data.

    manitoba94

    #70

    1936 Election

    US electoral map from 1936 showing states won by Roosevelt and Landon with electoral vote counts to expand knowledge of world maps.

    TJ_DOG_likes_britons

    #71

    Map Of Airstrike Locations By India

    Map showing key locations and conflict zones in the India Pakistan conflict with airstrike sites and artillery fire details.

    multi_tasker01

    #72

    The First Time Each European Country's Leader Took Office

    Map of Europe showing data by year, using color codes to expand your knowledge of the world through detailed maps.

    Prudent_Comedian_479

    #73

    Here's Where Weed Is Legal In The Us

    Map showing marijuana legalization status by state in the US, part of 80 maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    USAFacts

    #74

    USA Murder Rate By State

    Heat map showing the murder rate by state in 2024 with color gradient indicating homicide rates across the USA.

    Pale_Consideration87

    #75

    A Look At The Oldest Universities In Continuous Operation Across Europe

    Map showing oldest universities in continuous operation across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East to expand your knowledge of the world

    marbellamarvel

    #76

    Country Names Compared To English

    Map showing European nation names that are extremely different compared to English, highlighting unique country names for world knowledge expansion.

    LuckyTraveler88

    #77

    Delmar Divide (St. Louis Mo)

    Map showing home value, income, education, and racial demographics in two adjacent neighborhoods for world knowledge expansion.

    DrDMango

    #78

    Currencies In Europe

    Map showing where to find which currencies in Europe as of February 2025, highlighting Euro and other currencies regions.

    throwitintheair22

    #79

    Use Of Dinner vs. Tea vs. Supper In The UK

    Map showing British and Irish dialect regions for evening meals, highlighting tea, dinner, and supper preferences across the UK and Ireland.

    vladgrinch

    #80

    New York's Top 10 Speeders And Where They Have Received Tickets

    Map showing New York’s top 10 super speeders with colored dots marking frequent violation locations in 2024.

    Kooker321

    #81

    Where Good Friday Is A Public Holiday

    World map highlighting various countries in red to expand knowledge of the world with informative global maps.

    OppositeRock4217

    #82

    Countries That Lost Forces Supporting U.S. Forces In Afghanistan

    World map highlighting countries that lost forces supporting U.S. in Afghanistan, illustrating global military involvement on maps.

    Brilliant-Nerve12

    #83

    Deception Island Near Antarctica Have Such A Straight Eastern Coast?

    Satellite view of Deception Island, an Antarctic caldera, shown in one of the maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    marbellamarvel

    #84

    Hawaii On The Same Scale As The U.k

    Map showing the true scale of Hawaii compared to the United Kingdom, highlighting major Hawaiian locations across the UK.

    whiterafter

    #85

    Pastoral Visits Of Pope Francis

    Map showing pastoral visits of Pope Francis worldwide with countries highlighted based on number of visits for expanding knowledge of the world.

    AdIcy4323

    #86

    The Most Common Blood Types In Europe, By Country

    Map showing the most common blood types in Europe, highlighting A+ and O+ distribution for expanding knowledge of the world.

    quindiassomigli

