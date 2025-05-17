ADVERTISEMENT

As technology moves at the speed of light, we often hear that "there's an app for that." And while maps have been around for centuries, they've evolved to be more than just about navigation, or showing us where a place a place is. Nowadays, there are countless other maps that flip the script on how we see geography, culture, and history. Some challenge our assumptions. Others highlight hidden truths. Many teach us something we might not have known before. With the amount of maps available on paper and online, one could easily argue that "there's a map for that."

There's an online community dedicated to sharing the most interesting maps around. r/MapPorn has clocked up an impressive 5.9 million followers. They share fascinating and thought-provoking data in map form. Bored Panda has put together some of the most perspective-changing maps we could find on the page. Keep scrolling for a different kind of trip around the world and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We also spoke to cartophile and creator of Brilliant Maps, Ian Wright to learn more about how maps have evolved.