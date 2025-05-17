80 Maps To Expand Your Knowledge Of The World (New Pics)Interview With Expert
As technology moves at the speed of light, we often hear that "there's an app for that." And while maps have been around for centuries, they've evolved to be more than just about navigation, or showing us where a place a place is. Nowadays, there are countless other maps that flip the script on how we see geography, culture, and history. Some challenge our assumptions. Others highlight hidden truths. Many teach us something we might not have known before. With the amount of maps available on paper and online, one could easily argue that "there's a map for that."
There's an online community dedicated to sharing the most interesting maps around. r/MapPorn has clocked up an impressive 5.9 million followers. They share fascinating and thought-provoking data in map form. Bored Panda has put together some of the most perspective-changing maps we could find on the page. Keep scrolling for a different kind of trip around the world and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We also spoke to cartophile and creator of Brilliant Maps, Ian Wright to learn more about how maps have evolved.
This post may include affiliate links.
What Antarctica Looks Like Without Ice
You might be old enough to remember the days we would keep a paper map in the cubby of the car. Many were massive, and needed to be carefully unfolded in order for us to see the whole picture, and figure out how to get from Point A to Point B. Of course, there were, and still are map books. A little less bulky but still require some "map-reading" and navigation skill on your part, or you risk ending up on the opposite side of where you're meant to be.
The kids of today will never know the struggles, or joy, of holding an old, worn-out paper map in their hands while setting off on a great adventure. Nowadays, your car or mobile phone speaks to you. As confident as a co-driver during the Dakar Rally. Hell, nowadays, you'll even know whether there's traffic, an accident, or a roadblock on your route. And exactly where it is, how to avoid it, how long the new route will take based on your traveling speed.
People Who Believe The Government Is Hiding A Cure To Cancer
If there was a cure for cancer only for the rich people, Steve Jobs would still be with is today
Map Showing Countries Within Range Of Israel's Nuclear Missiles (Jericho III)
The world has indeed come a long way since our ancestors carved maps on clay tablets. Researchers say the earliest known maps date back to ancient Babylon around 600 BCE. And back then, they were based on the belief that the earth was flat, and one wrong step could send you tumbling off into oblivion.
Today, we have people like Ian Wright. He's the founder of Brilliant Maps, one of the most popular cartographic sites on the internet. We were thrilled when the self-professed cartophile agreed to have a chat with Bored Panda about the importance of maps, and whether they serve a purpose in the digital age.
"Maps are important not only because they help us navigate and give us a sense of place in the world but they can be the starting point of new adventures," Wright told us. "Plus, they can also be used to explain the world in a very easy to understand way."
With Almost Every Vote Counted, Every State Shifted Toward The Republican Party
That’s how much men and women are trained to hate women. I would’ve said “people” but then everyone would assume I meant “men”.
How Every County Voted Over The Last 3 Elections
United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited
Wright's interest in maps was sparked when he decided to walk London's Tube map - above ground. He then started looking more into what makes the Tube map unique. And later started sharing various maps he’d found on Twitter, the former bluebird app now known as “X”. Today, his account has more than 129,000 followers and over 16,000 posts. He’s branched out and built a successful business around his passion for maps.
"I love maps because I think they're one of the best ways to learn about the world," Wright told Bored Panda during our interview. "They remain one of the best tools to explain the world to people." And the proof is in the list of maps you see while scrolling through this list.
Christianity In The Us By County
Compare this to the map of voting results by county. Go Catholics! :)
Homeowners That Lock Their Doors In The U.S
Where Did Jesus’s Disciples Go After This Picture:
Joseph off to the UK. He wants to get tanked up on stella with the lads down at 'spoons and then go for a ruby.
"Maps can tell us lots of things beyond just where things are! They can show us the weather patterns, like where storms might hit or sunny spots to visit," says the cartophile. "Maps can also track fun things like animal migrations, popular foods in different regions, and historical events. Pretty much, if you can imagine it, there's probably a map for it!"
How Many Hours Do Europeans Really Work?
68% Of Gaza Declared To Be Off-Limits To Gazans As Israel Expands Its Domination Of The Territory
F**k Hamas, but I support the Palestinians that are being forced out of their homes and off their land. I support peace and an end to violence. Israel needs to calm the f**k down.
The World Divided Into 4 Equal Parts
Bored Panda asked Wright whether he thinks paper maps still have a place in the world. Or are they about to be dead and gone? "Interestingly, I was just at a conference and paper maps are still going strong," he told us. "But the key for them in the long term is to create something personal and unique to the map buyer. So while generic paper maps might be on the way out, personalised ones are likely to be with us for the long haul."
British English vs. American English: What’s Taught In Schools?
Bri'ish inglish like wot I speak proper good innit?
The Hippie Trail, Where Western Hippies Travelled Throughout The 60s And 70s Usually To Consume Drugs And Spiritual Awakening(Oc)
Holocaust Victims By Country
I would like to see this as percentage of population too.
Wright is best known as the founder of the Brilliant Maps site and the subsequent book. But his journey is just beginning. "Beyond continuing to run BrilliantMaps.com, I also have two more books in the works," he revealed. "The first is a sequel to my best-seller Brilliant Maps: An Atlas For Curious Minds and the second will be a geography based trivia game."
Doctor’s That Can’t Refuse An Abortion In Europe
The Great Wall Of China vs. Europe
UK's Largest Immigrant Communities By Region
Nowadays, every second kid has an iPad, they're caught up in the latest series or game, their parents use GPS and the world is hurtling towards a fully digital realm. So how do we keep children interested in maps? What do we do to ensure their survival?
"I think making it about them and their interests is key. Have a kid who loves dinosaurs, show them a map of Pangea," suggests Wright. "A kid who loves space, show them a map of the moon. A kid who loves Harry Potter show them a map of wizarding schools."
U.S. Counties Where Life Expectancy Is Below That Of North Korea
Where Popes Were Born
Who Wants To Join Eu The Most?
Countries Where More People Died Than Were Born During The Year 2024
Which City (In Your Country) Are You Most Ashamed Of?
I may be opening a can of worms here, but what's wrong with Naples, aside from the spelling on this map?
Bathymetry Of Great Lakes
Religion And Literacy Rate In Nigeria
Update: States Where P**nhub Will Be Blocking Access As Of January 1, 2025
Israel Travel Advisory Map
Us States With A Ban On Construction Of Nuclear Power Plants
Vast Stretches Of The World Are Now Below The Replacement Rate. You Will Probably Live To See Humanity's Population Peak
Eligible Electors By Region For The Next Pope
70% Of Canadians Lives In 3 Areas
What Do You Call The Vehicle That Hauls Freight?
24 Hours Of Flights Between Europe And The Us
Area Of Nazi Germany Control On The Day Of Their Official Surrender
First 5 Countries To Recognize The U.S
The Dictators Overtrown By The Arab Spring
Germany's Largest Immigrant Communities By Region
Suicide Rates By Region In Italy
Second Biggest Religion In Every Us State
Which Of The 10 Largest Cities By Population Is Closest To You?
Median Home Size In USA Compared To Parts Of Europe
How Many Cities Over 1 Million People Does Each Country Have?
Africa In 10 Million Years
Special Envoy Keith Kellogg Proposed To "Divide" Ukraine, Like Berlin After World War II
Is It Legal To Drink Coffee While Driving?
European Countries By The Exact Shade Of Blue In Their Flag
Countries That Skip Labor Day (1st Of May)
To be fair, America does have a holiday called Labor Day, it just falls in a different month.