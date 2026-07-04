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People love to learn, but we don’t really like it when it’s hard. Luckily, some ways to learn are easier than others. Research shows that we’re more likely to engage with new information when it’s presented in more fun ways than just plain text. For example, we understand graphs 25.5% faster than text and 46.5% faster than data in tables.

If that’s really so, then you’ll probably love this list of cool charts and guides, Pandas! We’ve collected some of the most interesting and visually pleasing graphs from several Instagram pages about our world: pop culture, wildlife, population density, obesity, and many more. So, if you’d like to learn the types of the most common errors online, symptoms of COVID-19, and what cleaning products you should never mix, but presented in a cool way, then this is just for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A chart showing the percentages of the total world population by continent to decide faster.

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    #2

    A chart showcasing the top 10 most recognizable brand logos in the USA, featuring Apple, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and others.

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    #3

    A chart displaying the top 3 most popular sports in the world by fans to decide faster.

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    #4

    A chart detailing shark attacks by human activity, including surfers, swimmers & waders, snorkelers & divers, and inflatable rafts.

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    #5

    A chart displaying Vogue magazine covers from 2009-2019, detailing the percentage of women, men, and duos featured.

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    #6

    Charts depicting British beliefs about aliens and life on Mars to help decide faster on public opinion.

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    #7

    Charts displaying countries with the most airports worldwide to help decide faster on aviation logistics.

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    #8

    Charts comparing top fashion brands and photographers by gender to help decide faster on campaign diversity.

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    #9

    Chart displaying common HTTP errors to help decide faster on troubleshooting online issues.

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    #10

    Chart illustrating countries with highest percentage of child obesity, helping to decide faster on health initiatives.

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    #11

    Chart showing the happiest countries, useful to decide faster on quality of life metrics.

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    #12

    Chart detailing top fashion photography agencies and gender representation, aids in understanding industry trends to decide faster.

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    #13

    Chart illustrating how to decide faster by analyzing shooting gender in top 5 fashion magazines.

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    #14

    A chart showing top grossing movies at the box office, simplifying complex entertainment data.

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    #15

    A chart detailing Covid-19 symptoms with percentages, simplifying complex health information.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A chart warning against mixing cleaning products, a complex safety topic, to help decide faster what not to do.

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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned the hard way to not mix bleach and ammonia (specifically dog pee)

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    #17

    A chart showing 12 common cognitive distortions to help decide faster and understand complex things.

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    #18

    A pie chart of Earths surface, detailing land and water distribution by percentage, helping decide faster.

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    #19

    A tattoo pain chart showing areas of least to most pain on a human body, helping decide faster.

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    #20

    A chart illustrating FIFA World Cup wins by country, showing Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain.

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    #21

    A chart showing major religions worldwide, including Hinduism, Folk religions, Islam, Unaffiliated, Christianity, Judaism, and Buddhism.

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    #22

    Charts showing the most searched Star Wars characters in 2017 to help decide faster on fan interest.

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    #23

    Chart illustrating the longest human space flights to help decide faster on space mission durations.

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    #24

    Chart outlining causes of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, offering insights to decide faster on conservation efforts.

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    #25

    Chart illustrating how to decide faster by comparing Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medals by country.

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    #26

    Chart explaining how to decide faster by visualizing global population under coronavirus lockdown.

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    #27

    Chart explaining how to decide faster with a visual representation of hospital beds by country.

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    #28

    Chart explaining how to decide faster by visualizing pollution from the industrial revolution.

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    #29

    A chart illustrating top cargo export countries, simplifying complex global trade data.

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    #30

    A chart showing coffee consumption habits, simplifying complex daily routines.

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    #31

    A chart that helps to decide faster by showing gender statistics for fashion magazine photography.

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    #32

    A chart visually compares public beliefs about aliens and religious figures, simplifying complex ideas.

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    #33

    A chart to decide faster by comparing plant-based and animal-based protein sources and their protein content.

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    #34

    A chart to decide faster by illustrating different coffee brewing methods and their characteristics.

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    #35

    A chart explaining cloud types to decide faster, detailing high, middle, and low altitude clouds.

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    #36

    A chart to decide faster by understanding the difference between stomach hunger and brain hunger.

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    #37

    A chart showing emotional overlaps in Inside Out to help understand complex emotions and decide faster.

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    #38

    A chart explaining different types of coffee, a complex topic, to help decide faster what to drink.

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    #39

    A chart illustrating the 12 stages of burnout, a complex concept, to help understand and decide faster.

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    #40

    A humorous chart showing how well different appliances perform various tasks, to decide faster which one to use.

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    #41

    A body fat percentage chart to decide faster about muscle definition and visibility of abs at various percentages.

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    #42

    A chart explaining geography terms to decide faster. Includes mountains, valleys, deserts, and bodies of water.

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    #43

    A chart of cat tail positions to decide faster, explaining feline emotions like friendly, angry, and submissive.

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    #44

    A chart showing backpack packing zones for heavy, medium, lightweight items, and a sleeping bag, helping decide faster.

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    #45

    An eat the rainbow chart illustrating the health benefits of different colored foods, helping decide faster.

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    #46

    A chart of various protein sources like lentils, pumpkin seeds, and almonds, helping decide faster.

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    #47

    An infographic illustrating six vegetables that are the same plant (Brassica Oleracea), to help decide faster.

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    #48

    A detailed chart about blood types and compatibility, displaying percentages for quick decision-making.

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    #49

    An Oscar statue atop a podium, ranking actors/actresses by Academy Award nominations, to decide faster.

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    #50

    A pie chart illustrating the world's most spoken first languages, helping viewers to decide faster.

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    #51

    A chart displaying different apple types from most tart to most sweet, to decide faster which one to choose.

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    #52

    A chart showing top-rated TV shows of 2017, displaying strong signal data to help decide faster.

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