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People love to learn, but we don’t really like it when it’s hard. Luckily, some ways to learn are easier than others. Research shows that we’re more likely to engage with new information when it’s presented in more fun ways than just plain text. For example, we understand graphs 25.5% faster than text and 46.5% faster than data in tables.

If that’s really so, then you’ll probably love this list of cool charts and guides, Pandas! We’ve collected some of the most interesting and visually pleasing graphs from several Instagram pages about our world: pop culture, wildlife, population density, obesity, and many more. So, if you’d like to learn the types of the most common errors online, symptoms of COVID-19, and what cleaning products you should never mix, but presented in a cool way, then this is just for you.