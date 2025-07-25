ADVERTISEMENT

The real world is very complex, unlike what you see in movies and on TV. Our planet, with its varied cultures and societies, is not unlike a giant, cosmic onion. There are lots of different layers of nuance to unravel. Sometimes, all it takes is one good map or chart to make you see things from a fresh new perspective and think outside the box.

That’s where the ‘Amazing Maps’ Instagram account comes in. It crunches data and then creates aesthetic world maps to educate and entertain social media users around the globe. Today, we’re featuring some of the curators’ top maps to show you things from a different point of view. Keep scrolling to learn something new.

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to Georgi Pamyatnih, the founder of 'Amazing Maps,' with a few questions about his awesome project. Check out what he told us below.

More info: Instagram | Website

#1

Map of Europe showing the most used emoji in each country in 2024 from amazing maps collection.

We were curious how the idea for 'Amazing Maps' came about in the first place. Georgi, the founder of the project, was kind enough to shed some light on this.

"In reality, I started the account primarily for fun, as a joke, inspired by other similar accounts on Instagram," he told Bored Panda in an email that this was "nothing special" at the time.

However, now, he's been focused on running 'Amazing Maps' for 5 years, an entire quarter of his life!

"What keeps me passionate [about map-making] is the fact that I see people actively engage with my content, the fact that I know I'm contributing to education and improving people's knowledge. I don't get paid anything for this hobby," he said.

    #2

    Map showing percentage of people in Europe who have read a book in the past 12 months according to amazing maps data.

    #3

    Map showing belief in God across European countries, highlighting where the majority believes or doesn’t believe in God.

    "In the future, I'm planning on creating more reels and content in the form of videos, because sometimes just a map/post is not enough to convey all the necessary information in an engaging way," he told Bored Panda about his plans for 'Amazing Maps.'

    We also wanted to get Georgi's perspective about the fundamental things that make a map truly great. "A great map is one which is easy to understand, conveys information in the most efficient way possible. There is a very fine balance between generalising too much, which results in a well-looking map but doesn't convey enough information to form a reasonable opinion on the subject," he said.

    "It is always difficult to ensure that the maps you create are accurate. Some of the rules I go by are to not use sources older than 5 years (or 10 depending on the subject), always list the source (Wikipedia isn't as bad as people think), make sure to use accessible and good-looking colors and never put too much information on a single map, because you risk the viewer missing it out or being overwhelmed."

    #4

    Map of Europe showing births versus deaths in 2020 with regions highlighted for more births or more deaths.

    #5

    World map showing which gender lives longer by country, highlighting men in Qatar and Afghanistan with a red color.

    #6

    Map showing average age when young people leave home across Europe with color-coded age ranges from amazing maps collection.

    Media literacy has always been essential for becoming an educated, well-rounded, skeptical, critically thinking individual. However, in this day and age, its importance is greater now than ever.

    What with the vast pace of information and misinformation in your social media feeds, biased and fake news stories floating everywhere, and the veritable flood of artificial intelligence-powered slop. Knowing what sources (not) to trust is vital.

    If you’re anything like the average person, then you’ve got tons of daily responsibilities, from work and school to chores and parenting. All of those must-do activities eat up a ton of time and energy.

    So, you don’t necessarily have the space to double-check and cross-reference every single fact, claim, and opinion you see or hear on the news and on social media.

    A much better approach is to figure out what sources are reliable and then to trust them to get things right (most of the time).
    #7

    Map of Europe showing how to say thanks in different languages, an amazing map illustrating cultural language diversity.

    #8

    Map of European countries ranked by happiness using color codes from the Amazing Maps collection showing regional happiness levels.

    #9

    Map showing how often Europeans visit the doctor yearly, highlighting variations across countries with data from Eurostat 2021.

    Trustworthy outlets will back up their claims, provide links to the sources they used, and have proper editorial standards. They won’t ever present opinions as facts. And if they ever make a mistake (even the best journalists do from time to time), they’ll fix the mistake.

    The best of the best will even mention that they’ve made a correction, so that they’re fully transparent. Furthermore, trustworthy sources will also disclose any conflicts of interest they might have.
    #10

    Map showing countries in Europe that have legalized LGBT marriage, categorized by legal status and year of legalization.

    #11

    Map highlighting the most suitable habitable areas for human habitat across continents in an amazing maps style.

    #12

    World map showing countries with capybaras, color-coded by presence in the wild or in zoos, from amazing maps collection.

    You should definitely be wary of believing anything said by a source that you’re unfamiliar with.

    If a fact or claim sounds too good or too bad to be true, search for it elsewhere, and see what other sources corroborate the story.

    If there’s only one or two unknown sources claiming something, then it’s a good rule of thumb to assume that they’re either wrong, have an agenda they’re pursuing, or a narrative they want to push.
    #13

    Color-coded map showing the most common ancestry in each US state with a focus on German, Mexican, and African-American origins.

    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow Hawaii has the most native Hawaiians out of all the states!

    #14

    World map highlighting countries with a flag on the moon or moon on their flag in an amazing maps style.

    #15

    Map of Europe showing the most and least depressed countries with color-coded regions highlighting mental health trends.

    Above 8% in red and below 4% in green

    Take a look at the other news stories that the outlet and its journalists cover. Think about what their goals and biases might be, and how this is reflected in the headlines and photos they use, the angles they write about, and the facts they stress or omit.

    ‘Perfect’ neutrality and objectivity might be a pipe dream, but reliable news sources do their best to provide a nuanced, contextualized picture of events.

    Real life is complex, messy, and much more gray than purely black-and-white.
    #16

    World map showing the most popular language on Duolingo by country, highlighting English, Spanish, French, German, and Swedish.

    #17

    Map showing human rights situation of LGBT people across Europe with color-coded homophobia levels and percentages.

    #18

    Map showing how to say war in different European languages with countries color-coded and labeled with terms.

    Repetition, while great for building healthy habits and learning new things, is also one of your biggest foes if your goal is to uncover the truth. The reality is that human beings are more susceptible to believing that a claim is right the more it’s repeated.

    This is known as the illusory truth effect. In a nutshell, the more exposed you are to a piece of info, the more you believe it. Even if those ‘facts’ go against what you’ve learned previously.
    #19

    World map showing the legality of homosexuality by country, highlighting regions with death penalty, illegal, and legal status.

    #20

    World map showing the second most studied languages by country on Duolingo with colors for each language.

    #21

    Map of Europe showing the percentage of people with red hair using color-coded regions in an amazing maps style.

    According to Investopedia, the fact that people are more inclined to see repeatedly encountered ideas as valid contributes to the spread of misinformation on social media.

    “Faced with this informational overload, we don’t have the mental capacity to process everything in depth. Instead, we rely on a variety of cognitive shortcuts, known as heuristics, to simplify our decision-making process. One of the ways that our brains compensate for our limited cognitive resources is by processing things on a simple, essentially automated level whenever possible.”

    #22

    World map showing countries that support, oppose, or remain neutral toward Russia in an amazing maps graphic.

    #23

    Map showing life quality in Europe compared to the USA with countries colored higher or lower, an amazing map perspective.

    #24

    Map showing the average number of sexual partners across European countries with color-coded data ranges.

    The fact is, even if you’re super analytical and highly educated, you can still fall prey to the illusory truth effect, Psychology Today notes. However, you can make others more immune to constantly repeated false claims and counter lies by:

    1. Using the so-called ‘truth sandwich,’ where you mention the truth, then the falsehood that’s spreading, and then describe the correct info
    2. Pre-bunking, where you ‘inoculate’ others by preemptively explaining the flawed argumentation techniques that misinformation uses to distort scientific facts
    3. Focusing on fact-checking, including homing in on accurate rather than entertaining headlines, and asking yourself how truthful statements are
    #25

    Map of average salaries in Europe adjusted for living costs using color coding from the Amazing Maps series.

    #26

    Map showing likelihood of receiving food as a guest in Europe, part of amazing maps that change how you see the world.

    #27

    Map showing Germany's travel advice categorizing countries as safe, be careful, or not safe based on German travel guidelines.

    The Bulgaria-based ‘Amazing Maps’ account was created all the way back in May 2020, by Georgi Pamyatnih. It mainly focuses on sharing educational facts about the world, in map form. So far, over the years, the curators of the Instagram account have shared over 800 posts! The account has attracted a sizeable following of 154k followers.

    The team running ‘Amazing Maps’ doesn’t just love maps, they actually make them, too. “Amazing Maps was born with the motivation to incorporate geographic and historical identity that you can proudly display on your wall,” the team writes on their website, noting that they hope to “put the world on your wall,” wherever you might be.
    #28

    Map of Europe showing Apple or Android as the most preferred phone by country, highlighting tech preferences with amazing maps.

    #29

    World map highlighting countries that have been at war with Germany, shown in red for amazing maps insight.

    #30

    Map showing 2020 US election results if only women or only men voted, highlighting electoral differences in amazing maps.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts and opinions, dear Pandas. If you have a spare moment, share yours in the comments below! Which of these maps surprised you the most and why? Were there any that challenged your assumptions about how you see the world?

    What is the best map you’ve ever encountered, regardless of the source or when it was made? Let us know below!
    #31

    Map showing popularity of foreign versus local cuisine restaurants across Europe, highlighting food preferences from Amazing Maps.

    #32

    Map showing the country of origin of the largest immigrant community in each US state in 2020, highlighting diversity by region.

    #33

    Maps showing the presence of major American fast food chains across European countries with color-coded regions.

    #34

    Map showing usual name order in European countries with color codes for different naming conventions, from Amazing Maps collection.

    #35

    Map of Europe showing the most popular female baby names by country, featuring color-coded regions and top names.

    Most popular female baby names for 2020/2021 in Europe

    #36

    World map highlighting countries with USA military bases in blue and others in black for amazing maps insight.

    #37

    Map of Europe showing regions where houses look better outside, inside, or equal, highlighting cultural differences in house appearances.

    #38

    Map showing the historical and present range of lions across Africa, Europe, and Asia with highlighted areas in red and gold.

    #39

    World map highlighting regions where over 70% of people have never drank alcohol, shown in red for amazing maps insight.

    #40

    Map showing countries that have never lost a war, highlighting key regions in red with a focus on amazing maps insights.

    #41

    World map highlighting countries bombed by the US from 1946 to 2021 in an amazing maps visualization.

    #42

    Map of European countries color-coded by English proficiency levels from very high to very low.

    #43

    World map highlighting smartest countries with average IQ above 100 in blue, from Amazing Maps collection.

    #44

    World map showing countries that support Ukraine, highlighting support levels with colors in an amazing maps visualization.

    #45

    Map showing countries with over 90% green energy production highlighted in green across the world.

    #46

    World map showing countries with negative or stagnant population growth contrasted with those having positive growth.

    #47

    Map showing all the lands Britain has owned, highlighting colonies, areas of influence, and puppet states in red around the world.

    #48

    Map showing how safe people feel walking alone at night in Europe, highlighting safety variations by country with colors.

    #49

    Map showing how to say peace in different European languages, part of amazing maps collection that changes world perspective.

    #50

    Map showing how to say frog in different European languages, highlighting linguistic diversity across the continent.

    #51

    Map of United States and Canada showing abortion laws with color-coded legal status for an Amazing Maps collection.

    #52

    Map showing US counties where over 20 percent of people live in poverty, highlighting regional poverty distribution across the country.

    #53

    World map highlighting international no-fly zones avoided by flights, showing restricted areas in red for amazing maps.

    #54

    Map showing how gasoline is called around the world with color-coded regions in an amazing maps illustration.

    #55

    Map showing German Nazi plans for the world after WW2 with countries color-coded by intended control zones.

    #56

    Map showing Japan's territory in the 1940s before and after World War II highlighting territorial changes.

    #57

    Map showing how to say the word how in different European languages, highlighting linguistic diversity across countries.

    #58

    World map showing all territories historically owned by Spain, highlighted in orange, with remaining areas in dark blue.

    #59

    Map showing football matches banned by UEFA and FIFA between countries, highlighting geopolitical conflicts and restrictions.

    #60

    Ethnic distribution map of the US showing Native, Hispanic, Black, White, and Asian populations based on 2019 census data.

    *No county has a majority Asian population but Asians still make up for 5.9% of the total population, that's why I decided to add them

    #61

    World map showing countries whose citizens can enter the USA without a visa, using color-coded visa access status.

    #62

    World map showing countries that apologized or declined to apologize to their former colonies, part of amazing maps.

    Germany apologized to Namibia in 2004 for the Herero Gen*cide.
    Belgium apologized for the colonial-era abduction of mixed-race children in 2019.
    Italy apologized to Libya in 2008 and handed a $5bn investment compensation.
    The Netherlands apologized to Indonesia in 2013 for the executions done after WW2.
    Britain apologized to Kenya in 2013 and gave a compensation of £20mil.
    Japan offered multiple apologies for its imperial past including the atrocities in Korea.

    In France Macron said "We admit but we do not apologize" about the colonial crimes in Algeria.
    In 2019 Mexico urged Spain to apologize for the colonial abuses but Madrid "firmly rejected".

    #63

    Map highlighting land inhabited by Russians in Russia, illustrating population distribution in an amazing maps style.

    #64

    US map showing percentage of Spanish speakers by state, highlighting areas with above 10% usage at home in red.

    #65

    World map showing changes in countries recognizing China and Taiwan from the 1950s to 2021 – amazing maps infographic.

    #66

    Map showing California election results in 1980 Republican win and 2020 Democrat win, highlighting political changes over time.

    #67

    Map showing change in amount of Jewish people in Europe compared to pre-WW2 with areas marked more or less now.

    #68

    World map showing countries that Bhutan recognizes, with color coding for approval, non-recognition, and Bhutan territory.

    #69

    Map highlighting all the lands Germany has owned, including colonies and territories, in an amazing maps style.

    #70

    Map of European countries with full, partial, and proposed bans on communist symbols by law, highlighting regional restrictions.

    #71

    Map showing what language Europeans want to learn, highlighting Spanish, German, French, and Russian preferences.

    #72

    Map highlighting the richest parts of European countries by region using color coding, from Amazing Maps collection.

    #73

    Colorful historical map of Europe in 1913 showing empires and countries before World War 1, an amazing maps visual.

    #74

    World map highlighting countries where women are banned from entering football stadiums in amazing maps series.

    #75

    World map highlighting countries with bigger economies than California including China, Japan, Germany, the UK, and the USA.

    #76

    Business languages map showing dominant languages worldwide with color codes, sourced from a 1996 Swedish atlas found in Greece.

    #77

    Map showing the biggest minority by state in the USA 2022, highlighting Hispanic, Black, White, Native, and Mixed groups.

    #78

    World map highlighting the bottom 100 poorest countries in red according to the International Monetary Fund data.

    #79

    Map showing per capita alcohol consumption worldwide with regions color-coded by average liters consumed, illustrating global consumption patterns.

    #80

    World map highlighting countries where ChatGPT is banned in red, featured in amazing maps collection.

