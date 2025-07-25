ADVERTISEMENT

The real world is very complex, unlike what you see in movies and on TV. Our planet, with its varied cultures and societies, is not unlike a giant, cosmic onion. There are lots of different layers of nuance to unravel. Sometimes, all it takes is one good map or chart to make you see things from a fresh new perspective and think outside the box.

That’s where the ‘Amazing Maps’ Instagram account comes in. It crunches data and then creates aesthetic world maps to educate and entertain social media users around the globe. Today, we’re featuring some of the curators’ top maps to show you things from a different point of view. Keep scrolling to learn something new.

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to Georgi Pamyatnih, the founder of 'Amazing Maps,' with a few questions about his awesome project. Check out what he told us below.

