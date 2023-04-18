Life is full of coincidences and incidents that are sometimes hard to grasp or explain at first. While some people might be inclined to embrace conspiracy theories in an attempt to make sense of the inexplicable, others may dismiss those confusing events with a chuckle or strive to unravel the mysteries through reasoned explanations.

Allow us to introduce you to one puzzling group on Facebook called “Accidental Surrealism”. As the moderators themselves describe it, it is a place “to share content that we find to be accidentally surreal: found, made or made to be found by accident.” From a 'fire man' seemingly strolling through billowing smoke to a cat perching upon clouds, this group curates a bouquet of whimsical marvels that are found, made, or crafted to be discovered by accident.

Make sure you don't miss out on an exclusive interview with David Bate, an artist, theorist and teacher based in London, UK. With international recognition as a key scholar in the history and theory of photography and experimental visual artworks, David Bate is a distinguished artist working in the field of photography and visual arts. Scroll down to delve into the captivating realm of surrealism!