“Accidental Surrealism”: 92 Unbelievable Pictures That Make One Do A Double Take (New Pics)
Life is full of coincidences and incidents that are sometimes hard to grasp or explain at first. While some people might be inclined to embrace conspiracy theories in an attempt to make sense of the inexplicable, others may dismiss those confusing events with a chuckle or strive to unravel the mysteries through reasoned explanations.
Allow us to introduce you to one puzzling group on Facebook called “Accidental Surrealism”. As the moderators themselves describe it, it is a place “to share content that we find to be accidentally surreal: found, made or made to be found by accident.” From a 'fire man' seemingly strolling through billowing smoke to a cat perching upon clouds, this group curates a bouquet of whimsical marvels that are found, made, or crafted to be discovered by accident.
Make sure you don't miss out on an exclusive interview with David Bate, an artist, theorist and teacher based in London, UK. With international recognition as a key scholar in the history and theory of photography and experimental visual artworks, David Bate is a distinguished artist working in the field of photography and visual arts. Scroll down to delve into the captivating realm of surrealism!
Fire Happened In My Town, Notice The "Fire Man" In The Smoke?
Purrfect
I was gonna say there is no way this ain't photoshopped until I realized that the cat is the reflection in the window and it's not the cloud that looks like a cat
Smile
David Bate is currently a Professor of Photography at the University of Westminster, London, UK. His notable work, "Photography and Surrealism: Sexuality, Colonialism, and Social Dissent," along with dozens of other books, journals, and magazine publications, demonstrates his deep understanding of the intersection between surrealism, art, and society. When asked about the relevance of surrealism in today's art and culture, Bate emphasizes its enduring significance. “Surrealism is relevant today even more so now because so many more people everywhere have access to a camera, not just photographic specialists. In a way, surrealists liberated the idea of photography as a fantasy, as an instrument for the imagination, but using the material of reality to present it. Basically, they thought expressing our own desire should be involved in making pictures, so that we can see what we want to see in our dreams, not to portray ‘reality’.”
Cloud Above Turkey
I Hope No Kids Can See That Out Their Bedroom Window
That's it, I'm keeping my curtains closed from now on.
Is It Telling The Ground To Be Quiet?
As our article delves into the captivating realm of "accidentally surreal" images, it's interesting to understand the elements that contribute to a photograph being considered surrealist. According to Bate, usually, a surrealist image is or presents a “logical contradiction”, where one thing also looks like another, but it can’t be that. “The images are often like a visual pun. So it creates confusion about what we see, one image suggests another reality we had not imagined, but can now ‘see’ confused within another idea. Sometimes the resulting image can be disturbing, a bit like a strange dream or nightmare.”
Interestingly, Bate notes that the surrealists themselves coined the term “automatic” surrealism to refer to images that appeared by themselves, much like the “accidentally surreal” images shared in this article. These images evoke a new way of seeing and imagining the world, much like the surrealists' own artistic vision.
When it comes to key surrealist photographers, Bate identifies artists such as Man Ray, Lee Miller, Brassai, Claude Cahun, and Eli Lotar.
The Terminator Found Enlightenment
Biblically Accurate Doggo
Mom, It's Not A Phase
The evolution of photographic technology and techniques has undeniably provided photographers with new tools and possibilities to create surrealist images that challenge our perception of reality. Bate shared that early photographers sometimes worked in the darkroom to mix original prints with paint or other techniques. “Today we can use Photoshop or an application on a phone to draw or paint on an image, to mix them and make something surreal.”
Oh God It's Right Behind Me, Isn't It?
Rare Trunkless Tree, Spotted By My Alarmed 11 Year Old. "Mom, How Is That Tree Floating??" #truncated
A Snake Being Swallowed By A Frog
In conclusion, Bate summarizes the vast influence of surrealism across various domains of culture. He notes, “Surrealism has been incredibly influential on almost every sphere of culture, from cinema to fashion, anthropology and psychology, and from food to theatre, music and all forms of art.”
You can explore further insights from David Bate and delve into his body of work and artistic endeavors on his website, as well as on Instagram!
Is This Like Finding Jesus On Your Toast?
Biblically Accurate Deer
Somebody Didn’t Read The Assembly Instructions Right
Is This A Building's Wall Or A Cloudy Sky?
My Fiance Was Watching A Documentary And Our Cat Decided To Come Into The View
One small step for kitty, one giant leap for kitty kind!
Catdog's Slightly Less Entertaining Spin Off Show, Dog Dog
Oldie But Goodie
Is That A Carrot Phalanx?
Vietnamese Woman Repairing A Fishing Net. Photo By Danny Yen Sin Wong
My Mri Exposes My Lion Within
Static Sky! Simulation Error (Sterling Migration)
Looks Like Some Studio Ghibli Stuff
Another One From Netflix
Paradise Flying Snake
The Tiniest Moo
Ctrl+e
Rice Field In Indonesia
Peg-Ursus
How My Phone Be Acting Up Everytime I Take Psychedelics
I Live In A Weird Country I Tell You
UFO Abduction On The Piste
Kneel Down!
That's It! I'm Outta Here And I'm Taking My Damn Carpet With Me!
So, when on the motorway, are there cats really lying underneath those little reflector light things?
So That's The Infamous Wolf Spider
He's All Ears
Look Ma No Hands!
Can't Get Much More Accidental Than That
Sprite // J Coleman Miller 2008 Accidental Composition, Moving Water, White Koi And Digital Photography. #jcolemanmiller
Enjoying The Florida Folk Festival Last Spring With My Son But It Seems As Though The Music Merged Us Again, For Just A Moment Idk
Hand Sized Man, Or Man Sized Hand?
This Photo Is Real And Was Not Edited. The Stone Is Real, The Trees Are Real, The Soil Is Real And The Sky Is Real. The Only Thing You Have To Do Is Change Your Point Of View. Look At The Photo, Upside Down!
Make This Make Sense. Something Feels Really Off About The Guy On The Far Right
A Tumbleweed Factory
Tower Of St. Moritz Church, Olomouc Czech Republic. Photo Taken By Me
*clears Throat* "I Really Should Call Her"
This One Really Is Accidental And Surreal
WiFi Chair
Well, that's one way to camouflage a tank that I never would have imagined!