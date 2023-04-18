Life is full of coincidences and incidents that are sometimes hard to grasp or explain at first. While some people might be inclined to embrace conspiracy theories in an attempt to make sense of the inexplicable, others may dismiss those confusing events with a chuckle or strive to unravel the mysteries through reasoned explanations.

Allow us to introduce you to one puzzling group on Facebook called “Accidental Surrealism”. As the moderators themselves describe it, it is a place “to share content that we find to be accidentally surreal: found, made or made to be found by accident.” From a 'fire man' seemingly strolling through billowing smoke to a cat perching upon clouds, this group curates a bouquet of whimsical marvels that are found, made, or crafted to be discovered by accident.

Make sure you don't miss out on an exclusive interview with David Bate, an artist, theorist and teacher based in London, UK. With international recognition as a key scholar in the history and theory of photography and experimental visual artworks, David Bate is a distinguished artist working in the field of photography and visual arts. Scroll down to delve into the captivating realm of surrealism!

#1

Fire Happened In My Town, Notice The "Fire Man" In The Smoke?

Fire Happened In My Town, Notice The "Fire Man" In The Smoke?

Nathan Souther Report

#2

Purrfect

Purrfect

Uma Bridges Report

UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was gonna say there is no way this ain't photoshopped until I realized that the cat is the reflection in the window and it's not the cloud that looks like a cat

#3

Smile

Smile

Maria Fernanda Drumond Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could you imagine if parrots really DID have teeth?!

David Bate is currently a Professor of Photography at the University of Westminster, London, UK. His notable work, "Photography and Surrealism: Sexuality, Colonialism, and Social Dissent," along with dozens of other books, journals, and magazine publications, demonstrates his deep understanding of the intersection between surrealism, art, and society. When asked about the relevance of surrealism in today's art and culture, Bate emphasizes its enduring significance. “Surrealism is relevant today even more so now because so many more people everywhere have access to a camera, not just photographic specialists. In a way, surrealists liberated the idea of photography as a fantasy, as an instrument for the imagination, but using the material of reality to present it. Basically, they thought expressing our own desire should be involved in making pictures, so that we can see what we want to see in our dreams, not to portray ‘reality’.”
#4

Cloud Above Turkey

Cloud Above Turkey

Rio Christian Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cloud.., yeah, that's what they want you to think. Nope.

#5

I Hope No Kids Can See That Out Their Bedroom Window

I Hope No Kids Can See That Out Their Bedroom Window

Ryan Kimball Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's it, I'm keeping my curtains closed from now on.

#6

Is It Telling The Ground To Be Quiet?

Is It Telling The Ground To Be Quiet?

Zeke Le Rossignol Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everybody knows this is clearly the North Wind!

As our article delves into the captivating realm of "accidentally surreal" images, it's interesting to understand the elements that contribute to a photograph being considered surrealist. According to Bate, usually, a surrealist image is or presents a “logical contradiction”, where one thing also looks like another, but it can’t be that. “The images are often like a visual pun. So it creates confusion about what we see, one image suggests another reality we had not imagined, but can now ‘see’ confused within another idea. Sometimes the resulting image can be disturbing, a bit like a strange dream or nightmare.”

Interestingly, Bate notes that the surrealists themselves coined the term “automatic” surrealism to refer to images that appeared by themselves, much like the “accidentally surreal” images shared in this article. These images evoke a new way of seeing and imagining the world, much like the surrealists' own artistic vision.

When it comes to key surrealist photographers, Bate identifies artists such as Man Ray, Lee Miller, Brassai, Claude Cahun, and Eli Lotar.
#7

The Terminator Found Enlightenment

The Terminator Found Enlightenment

Ian Holmes Report

#8

Biblically Accurate Doggo

Biblically Accurate Doggo

David Ramirez Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Noooo....I want the scritchy scratches first!

#9

Mom, It's Not A Phase

Mom, It's Not A Phase

Mike D. Aguirre Report

The evolution of photographic technology and techniques has undeniably provided photographers with new tools and possibilities to create surrealist images that challenge our perception of reality. Bate shared that early photographers sometimes worked in the darkroom to mix original prints with paint or other techniques. “Today we can use Photoshop or an application on a phone to draw or paint on an image, to mix them and make something surreal.”
#10

Oh God It's Right Behind Me, Isn't It?

Oh God It's Right Behind Me, Isn't It?

Dylan Coverdale Report

#11

Rare Trunkless Tree, Spotted By My Alarmed 11 Year Old. "Mom, How Is That Tree Floating??" #truncated

Rare Trunkless Tree, Spotted By My Alarmed 11 Year Old. "Mom, How Is That Tree Floating??" #truncated

Anna Redfield Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait how is this working... I don't understand..

#12

A Snake Being Swallowed By A Frog

A Snake Being Swallowed By A Frog

Destiny Kelly Report

David
David
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS SUCKS! I am going to leave you SUCH a bad review on Yelp! You'll see!

In conclusion, Bate summarizes the vast influence of surrealism across various domains of culture. He notes, “Surrealism has been incredibly influential on almost every sphere of culture, from cinema to fashion, anthropology and psychology, and from food to theatre, music and all forms of art.”

You can explore further insights from David Bate and delve into his body of work and artistic endeavors on his website, as well as on Instagram!

For more captivating “Accidental Surrealism” pictures, you can check out our previous articles here and here!
#13

Is This Like Finding Jesus On Your Toast?

Is This Like Finding Jesus On Your Toast?

Mehdi Ouzzir Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it fits I sits...extra vote for banana

#14

Biblically Accurate Deer

Biblically Accurate Deer

Tanner R Gunnell Report

David
David
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sneaking pron past the BP censors.

#15

Somebody Didn’t Read The Assembly Instructions Right

Somebody Didn’t Read The Assembly Instructions Right

Kevin McGuigan Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I've seen everything!

#16

Is This A Building's Wall Or A Cloudy Sky?

Is This A Building's Wall Or A Cloudy Sky?

Tulisa Pelé Xzibit Report

#17

My Fiance Was Watching A Documentary And Our Cat Decided To Come Into The View

My Fiance Was Watching A Documentary And Our Cat Decided To Come Into The View

Jesu Død Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One small step for kitty, one giant leap for kitty kind!

#18

Catdog's Slightly Less Entertaining Spin Off Show, Dog Dog

Catdog's Slightly Less Entertaining Spin Off Show, Dog Dog

Nikki Thompson Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture was taken in Chernobyl

#19

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Jérémy Moulinard Report

#20

Oldie But Goodie

Oldie But Goodie

Laszlo David Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A whole new speeeech? Not thanks. I'm out.

#21

Is That A Carrot Phalanx?

Is That A Carrot Phalanx?

Han Arrggh Report

David
David
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to farm with Tonka trucks

#22

Vietnamese Woman Repairing A Fishing Net. Photo By Danny Yen Sin Wong

Vietnamese Woman Repairing A Fishing Net. Photo By Danny Yen Sin Wong

Mike Reeves Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo was beautifully taken.

#23

My Mri Exposes My Lion Within

My Mri Exposes My Lion Within

Amy Mich Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a character from Avatar.

#24

Static Sky! Simulation Error (Sterling Migration)

Static Sky! Simulation Error (Sterling Migration)

Nihal Shahriyar Report

David
David
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sterling migration? So it's like... flying spoons?

#25

Looks Like Some Studio Ghibli Stuff

Looks Like Some Studio Ghibli Stuff

Holly Steindorf Report

#26

Another One From Netflix

Another One From Netflix

Emmanuel Mora Report

David
David
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I greet dead people

#27

Paradise Flying Snake

Paradise Flying Snake

Donna Heimall Report

#28

The Tiniest Moo

The Tiniest Moo

Elise Payne Report

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mini-moo! I love big moos, too! I mean, moos, have best friends (for real)! And they love cuddles!

#29

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Jonathan Duchesne Report

#30

Ctrl+e

Ctrl+e

Radi Tyo Report

#31

Rice Field In Indonesia

Rice Field In Indonesia

Nguyễn Lạc Vũ Thiên Report

#32

Peg-Ursus

Peg-Ursus

Christopher James Cunnane Report

T5n
T5n
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely perfect title! For reference: Ursus is Latin for bear and bears are taxonomically classified as family ursidae.

#33

How My Phone Be Acting Up Everytime I Take Psychedelics

How My Phone Be Acting Up Everytime I Take Psychedelics

Deepak Shankaran Report

#34

I Live In A Weird Country I Tell You

I Live In A Weird Country I Tell You

Dávid Rezbár Máriássy Report

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, the ex-wife got the front half, I suppose.

#35

UFO Abduction On The Piste

UFO Abduction On The Piste

Joe Brady Report

#36

Kneel Down!

Kneel Down!

Julien R. Chesne Report

#37

That's It! I'm Outta Here And I'm Taking My Damn Carpet With Me!

That's It! I'm Outta Here And I'm Taking My Damn Carpet With Me!

Hannah James Report

#38

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Christopher James Cunnane Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, when on the motorway, are there cats really lying underneath those little reflector light things?

#39

So That's The Infamous Wolf Spider

So That's The Infamous Wolf Spider

Hannah James Report

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, I thought it was a raccoon run-over victim

#40

He's All Ears

He's All Ears

Carlos C. Martinez Rivera Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's all shoulders too. As for the girl, not going to go there on dystopian anatomy.

#41

Look Ma No Hands!

Look Ma No Hands!

Tom Report

#42

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Raissa Palumbo Report

#43

Can't Get Much More Accidental Than That

Can't Get Much More Accidental Than That

Crystal Yeakley Report

David
David
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the 5G magnetizing the sky ceiling.

#44

Sprite // J Coleman Miller 2008 Accidental Composition, Moving Water, White Koi And Digital Photography. #jcolemanmiller

Sprite // J Coleman Miller 2008 Accidental Composition, Moving Water, White Koi And Digital Photography. #jcolemanmiller

James Miller Report

David
David
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dr. Who --- Lady Cassandra O'Brien. Δ17 (""dot Delta Seventeen"")

#45

Enjoying The Florida Folk Festival Last Spring With My Son But It Seems As Though The Music Merged Us Again, For Just A Moment Idk

Enjoying The Florida Folk Festival Last Spring With My Son But It Seems As Though The Music Merged Us Again, For Just A Moment Idk

Starr Munro Report

#46

Hand Sized Man, Or Man Sized Hand?

Hand Sized Man, Or Man Sized Hand?

Sarah Lehr Report

#47

This Photo Is Real And Was Not Edited. The Stone Is Real, The Trees Are Real, The Soil Is Real And The Sky Is Real. The Only Thing You Have To Do Is Change Your Point Of View. Look At The Photo, Upside Down!

This Photo Is Real And Was Not Edited. The Stone Is Real, The Trees Are Real, The Soil Is Real And The Sky Is Real. The Only Thing You Have To Do Is Change Your Point Of View. Look At The Photo, Upside Down!

Ex Tee Report

#48

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Josip Višić Report

David
David
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Felt cute. Might delete later.

#49

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Sue Weaver Report

#50

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Allis Marie Jordan Report

#51

Make This Make Sense. Something Feels Really Off About The Guy On The Far Right

Make This Make Sense. Something Feels Really Off About The Guy On The Far Right

John Magee Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jokes could be made regarding the topic Head, but it would be uncouth.

#52

A Tumbleweed Factory

A Tumbleweed Factory

Enid Elisabeth Report

#53

My Favorite Emoji Combo

My Favorite Emoji Combo

Sydney Hewitt Report

Draco
Draco
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

👁️👄👁️

#54

Tower Of St. Moritz Church, Olomouc Czech Republic. Photo Taken By Me

Tower Of St. Moritz Church, Olomouc Czech Republic. Photo Taken By Me

Kristián Plesník Report

#55

*clears Throat* "I Really Should Call Her"

*clears Throat* "I Really Should Call Her"

Sergio Flor Report

#56

This One Really Is Accidental And Surreal

This One Really Is Accidental And Surreal

Tiago Selaibe Report

Spikey Bunny
Spikey Bunny
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So long and thanks for all the fish!

#57

WiFi Chair

WiFi Chair

Dávid Fegyver Report

#58

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Andrew Blasdell Report

Spikey Bunny
Spikey Bunny
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's one way to camouflage a tank that I never would have imagined!

#59

Accidental Surrealism

Accidental Surrealism

Casey Boyce Adcock Report

David
David
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - alternate ending

#60

Carmen Sandiegos At It Again

Carmen Sandiegos At It Again