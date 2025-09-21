80 Funny Comments That Are Even More Amusing Because Celebrities Wrote Them (New Pics)
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that celebrities are real people, not just characters on a screen. But just like us, they’re sliding into each other’s DMs with the latest memes or hyping up their friends with heartfelt comments under their posts—even when that post happens to be a glossy magazine cover rather than a casual candid.
That’s why catching a glimpse of these interactions feels both surprising and fascinating. And it explains the popularity of Comments By Celebs, an Instagram account dedicated to collecting the funniest, most viral remarks left by famous stars. Below, you’ll find some of the best gems they’ve shared.
This post may include affiliate links.
This is especially lovely as Kurt Russell is her step-father.
Antisemitism is a very ancient and active form of hate in the world, and a holiday celebrating Jewish independence 2200 years ago from Syrian Hellenic Rule, is still triggering to some. But also there is a huge swatch of people who call themselves "pro-Palestine" but are just really antisemitic and using Palestine as a excuse (see Candice Owens, Nick Fuentes, Ana Kasparian, etc) And man studies (see below) show a lot just use it as an excuse to cover up their real hate as well as provide cover for violence. This does not mean all pro-Palestinian people are antisemitic, but the movement is loaded with them, according to polls (https://cpost.uchicago.edu/publications/antisemitism_and_support_for_political_violence/, https://academic.oup.com/jeea/article-abstract/22/5/2329/7613578?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false, https://research.gold.ac.uk/id/eprint/28116/1/Hirsh%20Allington%20Antisemitic%20Antizionism.pdf, https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/10659129221111081)
Jason Momoa is so chill. Everyone says he's like a big puppy.
His body, his choice. And just in case it wasn't clear by now, people dont get tattoos -or other body modifications, for that matter - for your approval.
Good advice for that woman who has been taken advantage of by too many!
It’s funny to realise that really really ridiculously good-looking people are *ALSO* shocked when they are able to date other really really ridiculously good-looking people. Also, I apparently have in common with Dylan Sprouse that I cannot believe I have the good luck to be with my wife!
I do. I never heard of him before Top gun: Maverick. Now he seems to be everywhere.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
She's gorgeous but that dress is ugly.
Jeff Ross doesn't necessarily suck, but that picture just screams "only the good die young."
"Oh, yeah. And facelifts, botox, fillers, a personal trainer, no financial worries whatsoever, and filters."
When is it safe to ask a woman if she's pregnant: 1 month, no. 3 months, no. 6 months, no. 9 months, no. 10 months definitely not!
I feel like the vast majority of these are just plain uninteresting without any context behind them. In some cases I have no idea who the 'celebs' are even supposed to be 😑
I feel like the vast majority of these are just plain uninteresting without any context behind them. In some cases I have no idea who the 'celebs' are even supposed to be 😑