Sometimes it’s easy to forget that celebrities are real people, not just characters on a screen. But just like us, they’re sliding into each other’s DMs with the latest memes or hyping up their friends with heartfelt comments under their posts—even when that post happens to be a glossy magazine cover rather than a casual candid.

That’s why catching a glimpse of these interactions feels both surprising and fascinating. And it explains the popularity of Comments By Celebs, an Instagram account dedicated to collecting the funniest, most viral remarks left by famous stars. Below, you’ll find some of the best gems they’ve shared.

Funny celeb comment on a tiny bird photo showing unexpected gems in celebrity interactions online.

Don Adams
Don Adams
Don Adams
Community Member
7 hours ago

I would say your error resulted in something better. Awesome little feller!

    #2

    Children posing by the Tidal Basin during cherry blossom season with celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    The best part is that the mother, Portia Moore, was more focused at the time on keeping her kids safe, in particular, making sure the little guy, Preston, didn't run into the water. Her husband, on the other hand, definitely noticed. "That's Obama!" 🤣🤣

    #3

    Jake Gyllenhaal featured on a magazine cover with celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments on Instagram.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #4

    Vintage black and white portraits of silent screen celeb Dolores Costello showcasing unexpected gems in celebrity comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #5

    Lenny Kravitz shirtless in kitchen with leopard print shirt and sunglasses, celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    Lenny all day every day! He seems to be a good human too. 🤩

    #6

    Netflix billboard showing a funny celeb comment by Ryan Reynolds, an example of celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #7

    Kate Hudson and father relaxing in bed with heartfelt comments showcasing celebrity unexpected gems in interactions.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    This is especially lovely as Kurt Russell is her step-father.

    #8

    Jamie Lee Curtis shares a comment about matinee shows as celebs drop unexpected gems in the comments on social media.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #9

    Ethan Hawke and cast from Dead Poets Society in a nostalgic photo with celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #10

    Celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments, featuring a man in brown suit and woman in gold dress holding hands on stage.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #11

    Pink's comment on a fan's post about a menorah sparks unexpected gems in the comments from celebs on social media.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    David
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited)

    Antisemitism is a very ancient and active form of hate in the world, and a holiday celebrating Jewish independence 2200 years ago from Syrian Hellenic Rule, is still triggering to some. But also there is a huge swatch of people who call themselves "pro-Palestine" but are just really antisemitic and using Palestine as a excuse (see Candice Owens, Nick Fuentes, Ana Kasparian, etc) And man studies (see below) show a lot just use it as an excuse to cover up their real hate as well as provide cover for violence. This does not mean all pro-Palestinian people are antisemitic, but the movement is loaded with them, according to polls (https://cpost.uchicago.edu/publications/antisemitism_and_support_for_political_violence/, https://academic.oup.com/jeea/article-abstract/22/5/2329/7613578?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false, https://research.gold.ac.uk/id/eprint/28116/1/Hirsh%20Allington%20Antisemitic%20Antizionism.pdf, https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/10659129221111081)

    #12

    Stanley Tucci cooking marinara and pasta in a modern kitchen, showcasing celeb comments dropped unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #13

    Screenshot of a celebrity comment on a collage of Snoop Dogg moments showcasing unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #14

    Selena Gomez in a close-up selfie with long hair, accompanied by celebrity comments sharing unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #15

    Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa laughing and posing, showcasing moments where celebs dropped unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #16

    Black and white profile of a woman with purple bandages on her neck, featuring celebrity comments and unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #17

    Sarah Jessica Parker at a costume fitting in 1979, a rare celebrity moment shared in unexpected gems from celeb comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #18

    Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift featured in celebrity comments about unexpected gems in the romance news.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #19

    Group of celebrities smiling with a baby, showcasing unexpected gems in the comments from celebs on a popular post.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #20

    Man in white shorts fixing TV on floor near window, showcasing celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #21

    Screenshot of Billy Eichner’s Wikipedia personal life section with a comment exchange highlighting unexpected celebrity gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #22

    Zendaya wearing a green and red dress posing against a dark background, showcasing celeb comments dropping unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #23

    Victoria Beckham’s Instagram post with funny celeb comments showing unexpected gems in the interaction at night.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #24

    Instagram post showing a comment exchange with celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    I found that song because of Diane Keaton since im not a fan of Miley. There's a certain part in a second half that I feel like I can hear her smile as she sings I used to be young and it makes me happy and all feels.

    #25

    Scene from a hospital with a pregnant woman in bed and celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #26

    Jennifer Aniston posing with long hair, featured in a post highlighting celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #27

    Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges by the water, celebrity comments revealing unexpected gems and fun interactions.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #28

    Martha Stewart’s comment on linguine with lemon and parmesan topped with caviar in a celeb comment thread.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #29

    Travis Barker with full tattoos responds to fan comment, showcasing unexpected celebrity gems in Instagram comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    11 hours ago

    His body, his choice. And just in case it wasn't clear by now, people dont get tattoos -or other body modifications, for that matter - for your approval.

    #30

    Britney Spears selfie with a man indoors, featuring a celebrity comment interaction on a social media post about unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Good advice for that woman who has been taken advantage of by too many!

    #31

    Two smiling blonde women in white and light green dresses sharing a moment, illustrating celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #32

    Woman in a white wedding dress and veil posing outdoors, with a celebrity comment highlighted in the image comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    It’s funny to realise that really really ridiculously good-looking people are *ALSO* shocked when they are able to date other really really ridiculously good-looking people. Also, I apparently have in common with Dylan Sprouse that I cannot believe I have the good luck to be with my wife!

    #33

    Jonah Hill in a suit leaning on his hand in a candid moment showing celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #34

    Five men in colorful suits standing in an elevator with celeb unexpected gems dropped in the comments below.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #35

    Instagram comment exchange featuring celebs Glen Powell and Gary Janetti sharing unexpected gems in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    I do. I never heard of him before Top gun: Maverick. Now he seems to be everywhere.

    #36

    Celebrity interaction with unexpected gems shared in comments featuring two actors posing for Variety photo.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #37

    Anne Hathaway wearing coastal grandmother chic outfit standing by a window, illustrating celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #38

    Lindsay Lohan in a scene referencing October 3rd with a humorous celebrity comment interaction on social media.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #39

    Beyonce wearing a colorful cowboy outfit with long flowing hair in a striking pose, showcasing unexpected celeb style gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #40

    Bob Saget humorously compares himself to Danny Tanner while celebs drop unexpected gems in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #41

    Man holding sign appreciating friends who carry portable chargers, a relatable moment in celeb comments and unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #42

    Two men in warm jackets smiling in a lively urban setting, showcasing unexpected gems from celeb comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #43

    Zendaya and friends posing at an amusement park with celebrity usernames highlighting unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #44

    Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet posing on a red carpet, showcasing celebrity style and unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #45

    Pamela Anderson smiling with windblown hair, featuring celebrity comments dropping unexpected gems on positivity and authenticity.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #46

    Man holding a curly-haired child with a TikTok comment about celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #47

    Four men sitting at a red checkered tablecloth in a restaurant, showcasing celeb comments dropping unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Jeff Ross doesn't necessarily suck, but that picture just screams "only the good die young."

    #48

    Woman's face edited onto a hot dog with mustard, featured in a celeb comments post with unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #49

    Jessica Chastain smiling in a white robe with a celebrity comment interaction dropping unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #50

    Screenshot of celebrity comments including Blac Chyna and Tyga discussing unexpected child support insights in online social media posts.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #51

    Martha Stewart selfie with visible Instagram comment showing celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    "Oh, yeah. And facelifts, botox, fillers, a personal trainer, no financial worries whatsoever, and filters."

    #52

    Handwritten note by Kanye West with a Kid Cudi comment showcasing unexpected gems in celeb comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #53

    Megan Fox wearing a black cutout dress posing in a bathroom with celebrity unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #54

    Chrissy Teigen in a white dress leaning against a rustic wall, an example of celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Emma S
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited)

    Apart from the fact that advertisements for prescribed medication is illegal in Europe.

    #55

    Sacha Baron Cohen on GQ cover with celebs dropping unexpected gems in the comments on Instagram post.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #56

    Actor in a rain-soaked Prada parka fishing on a boat, showcasing unexpected gems in celeb comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #57

    Selena Gomez smiling and showing a ring on her hand with a playful celebrity comment below, highlighting celeb gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #58

    Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri at a crowded sports stadium, showcasing celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #59

    Kourtney Kardashian wearing yellow outfit holding a product with a comment about IVF effects in celebrity comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When is it safe to ask a woman if she's pregnant: 1 month, no. 3 months, no. 6 months, no. 9 months, no. 10 months definitely not!

    #60

    Timothée Chalamet sitting on a yacht deck wearing a denim shirt and jeans with relaxed expression, celeb comment highlight.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #61

    Young celebs sharing laughs indoors with casual style, showcasing unexpected gems in the comments section on social media.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #62

    Newborn baby cradled in hospital with parent wearing mask, highlighting unexpected gems from celeb comments on birth experiences.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #63

    Andy Cohen holding his newborn daughter with a celeb comment dropping an unexpected gem in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #64

    Celebrity selfie on a plane with a masked fan, showcasing unexpected gems in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #65

    Justin Bieber and Martha Stewart posing together, showcasing unexpected celeb moments in comments on social media posts.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #66

    Celebrity selfie in a modern home with comments showing unexpected gems from celebs in social media interactions.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #67

    Young girl singing on stage with microphone and amplifier, showcasing unexpected gems dropped by celebs in comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #68

    Celebs dropping unexpected gems in comments with humorous takes on summer plans and the Delta variant.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #69

    Celebrity dropping unexpected gems in comments with a casual photo in a restroom holding a small bag, dressed in black.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a celebrity Twitter like showing James Gunn praising Pete Davidson’s kind and funny spirit in celeb comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #71

    Kris Jenner in a black dress raising a martini glass while Kendall Jenner kneels tying her shoes at a celeb event.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #72

    Choir of diverse adults performing indoors with a heartfelt comment from Miley Cyrus in celeb unexpected gems comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #73

    Young girl in a yellow plaid outfit sitting on a bench, featured in celeb comments dropping unexpected gems.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #74

    Man covered in soap foam in a shower, with a playful celebrity comment exchange visible below.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #75

    Three celebrities posing in front of a wheat field backdrop, showcasing unexpected gems in the comments section.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #76

    David Spade smiling in a black coat in a close-up photo with celebrity comments about unexpected gems in the comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #77

    Cocktail with bright red cherries on a wooden bar counter, featuring a playful celebrity comment interaction.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #78

    Celebrity comment on a photo of a man in SKIMS activewear showing unexpected gems in celebrity comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #79

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wearing leather jackets celebrating a spontaneous wedding moment with celebrity comments.

    commentsbycelebs Report

    #80

    Actor Evan Ross Katz through the years with a witty comment in the celebrity comments section on social media.

    commentsbycelebs Report

