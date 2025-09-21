ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that celebrities are real people, not just characters on a screen. But just like us, they’re sliding into each other’s DMs with the latest memes or hyping up their friends with heartfelt comments under their posts—even when that post happens to be a glossy magazine cover rather than a casual candid.

That’s why catching a glimpse of these interactions feels both surprising and fascinating. And it explains the popularity of Comments By Celebs, an Instagram account dedicated to collecting the funniest, most viral remarks left by famous stars. Below, you’ll find some of the best gems they’ve shared.