Man Starts Earning More Than Girlfriend A Year Into The Relationship, Reveals His Red Flags
Frustrated man pulling hair in a living room, illustrating red flags after earning more than girlfriend in relationship.
Couples, Relationships

Man Starts Earning More Than Girlfriend A Year Into The Relationship, Reveals His Red Flags

Marathon running is a popular hobby for many Americans. According to Run Repeat, at least 432,562 adults in the U.S. were participants in a marathon in 2024. While that’s not a big part of the population, it’s still a way for many people to challenge themselves.

Marathon enthusiasts often get praised for their efforts, but this boyfriend looked down on his girlfriend and said she was doing it “for attention.” Combined with other red flags, this kind of rhetoric got the woman thinking about whether she should stay with such a man. So, she asked for advice online about whether her hunch was right.

RELATED:

    A finance bro BF insulted his GF for spending too much time training for marathons when he should be hustling instead

    Man counting cash while reviewing financial charts on laptop, illustrating earning more than girlfriend concept.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    His worldview clashed with the woman’s healthy lifestyle, so, she started rethinking the relationship

    Text excerpt discussing a couple's financial dynamics and red flags after man starts earning more than girlfriend.

    Man earning more than girlfriend a year into relationship shares insights on financial changes and red flags in partnership.

    Text excerpt discussing earning differences in a relationship where man starts earning more and reveals red flags.

    Text excerpt discussing financial differences and red flags in a relationship after a man starts earning more than girlfriend.

    Woman in light green sweater with a concerned expression, illustrating red flags in a relationship about earning differences.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Man starts earning more than girlfriend, reveals red flags about work hours and financial contributions in relationship.

    Text excerpt showing concerns about value and fairness in a relationship where man starts earning more than girlfriend.

    Man starts earning more than girlfriend, sharing relationship red flags and challenges after one year together.

    Frustrated man showing red flags after starting to earn more than girlfriend a year into the relationship at home.

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a man upset about his girlfriend’s time at the gym, revealing red flags in their relationship after he started earning more.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship red flags and challenges when a man starts earning more than his girlfriend a year into the relationship.

    Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on identity beyond job and highlighting athletic achievements a year into relationship earning more.

    Text excerpt about a man earning more than his girlfriend a year into the relationship revealing his red flags.

    Man earning more than girlfriend a year into relationship shares personal red flags and social media experiences.

    Woman jogging outdoors wearing pink athletic wear and earbuds, representing man starts earning more than girlfriend concept.

    Image credits: Miriam Alonso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing relationship red flags and personal achievements amid earning more than girlfriend.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship dynamics as man starts earning more than girlfriend, revealing key red flags about money and chores.

    Text excerpt showing a man revealing red flags about low work ethic and attention-seeking behavior in a relationship.

    Young woman sitting in bed with eyes closed, reflecting on relationship and red flags after changes in earning dynamics

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a man revealing relationship red flags after earning more than his girlfriend a year into dating.

    Quote about a man revealing red flags after he starts earning more than his girlfriend a year into the relationship.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship issues involving sobriety and behavior, highlighting red flags in earning dynamics.

    Text excerpt describing recurring breakups and reconciliations in a relationship where the man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Text message revealing relationship red flags after man starts earning more than girlfriend a year into the relationship.

    Image credits:

    Hustle culture has negative effects on a person’s well-being

    Dedication to work is admirable. But even too much of a good thing can sometimes be bad for us. Focusing too much on work leads us to neglect our relationships, physical health, and sometimes even our values.

    This culture of hustling every minute of every day is simply not healthy. As career and leadership coach Phoebe Gavin told Bored Panda in a previous interview, hustling can become toxic quite quickly.

    Those who work because they have to and not because they enjoy it can quickly burn out. “They feel as if that is the only way that they can achieve their goals,” Gavin explained back then. “And in those situations, they give up a lot of other aspects of their lives to make that happen.”

    The boyfriend’s attitude that having hobbies and focusing on one’s physical health is a waste of time reflects his mindset, which has probably been eroded by the toxic hustle culture. Gavin also notes that men are more often in the position to be able to dedicate more time to their work, as many of the household duties are relegated to the women in the couple.

    “Systematically, that is more likely to be an arrangement between a man who is hustling and a woman who is making up for all of the other gaps in his life so that he can dump everything into his career,” Gavin pointed out.

    While the boyfriend’s problem in this situation is more with the girlfriend’s “useless” hobbies, this argument may not be as relevant. Still, the woman mentioned that she does the bigger portion of the housework while the guy only does some.

    Running marathons is great for your mental and physical well-being, and even for your soul

    Running a marathon is no small feat. It’s a testament to a person’s level of fitness, strong will, and possibly a strong set of values. Certified personal trainer Christine Luff, ACE-CPT, writes for VeryWell Fit that training for and running marathons benefits our bodies, minds, and even our egos.

    • Physical exercise. Doctors say that any amount of movement is good for us, but regular running also strengthens the heart, keeps blood pressure and cholesterol at healthy levels, and improves the immune system. Those who run regularly also sleep better, increase their muscle mass, and seriously tone their legs.
    • Benefits for mental health. Running counts as taking some time for yourself when you can find inspiration, solve the things that are bothering you, or just not think about anything. The challenge of the marathon also builds resilience and can even give a person a newfound sense of confidence: if they finish a marathon, there are many other things they might be able to do that they never thought possible. There are also the benefits of physical exercise for mental health; studies suggest that regular exercise can help alleviate depressive symptoms better than no therapy.
    • The heart and conscience. We’re not just soulless bags of bones and meat – we need fulfillment. Doing something that aligns with our values and makes us feel needed can give us that. Many marathons have a good cause behind them: a charity, disaster relief, or some other worthwhile cause. Marathons also help us find like-minded people and new friendships or strengthen our current ones.

    Thinking about other red flags, the woman started wondering: “How did I not see this before”

    Red flags revealed by man after earning more than girlfriend a year into relationship, discussing changes and relationship struggles.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing red flags when a man starts earning more than his girlfriend a year into the relationship.

    Man starts earning more than girlfriend a year into relationship, revealing his red flags in their dynamic.

    Red flags revealed by a man who starts earning more than girlfriend a year into the relationship, discussing male insecurity issues.

    Red flags revealed by man after earning more than girlfriend a year into relationship in an online discussion screenshot.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing relationship red flags and financial independence after a man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Comment discussing relationship dynamics when one partner starts earning more, highlighting financial roles and red flags in couples.

    Text excerpt discussing red flags about a man earning more than his girlfriend and his deep insecurities and behaviors.

    Text message conversation discussing relationship issues and red flags when a man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    “Please find someone who actually likes and loves you,” the commenters urged

    Alt text: Screenshot of a detailed online comment discussing relationship red flags related to a man earning more than his girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship red flags when a man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying please find someone who actually likes and loves you about relationship red flags.

    Comment discussing red flags when a man starts earning more than his girlfriend and its impact on their relationship dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues and red flags after a man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Comment discussing trust and money issues after man starts earning more than girlfriend a year into relationship, revealing red flags.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship red flags after man starts earning more than girlfriend.

    Red flags revealed as man starts earning more than girlfriend a year into the relationship, highlighting relationship issues.

    Comment discussing red flags in a relationship where a man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Comment about man earning more than girlfriend, highlighting red flags and relationship advice to move on.

    Red flags revealed as man starts earning more than girlfriend a year into the relationship, causing insecurity and tension.

    Comment discussion about a man starting to earn more than his girlfriend and revealing relationship red flags involving money and mindset.

    Text about a man earning more than his girlfriend and revealing relationship red flags leading to a breakup.

    Comment discussing respect and red flags in a relationship where the man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing red flags after a man starts earning more than his girlfriend.

    Comment on relationship red flags, discussing resentment and entitlement after changes in earnings within a year into the relationship.

    Comment discussing relationship issues about a man earning more than his girlfriend and revealing his red flags.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing red flags in a relationship where the man starts earning more than the girlfriend.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading A man would only call me a space cadet once, illustrating relationship red flags.

    Comment on a forum discussing a man earning more than his girlfriend after a year, sharing his relationship red flags.

    Text post discussing relationship struggles and toxic behavior as man starts earning more than girlfriend.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Peace
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    People really need to communicate and talk about what they want from each other, ambitions, goals, how they handle family affairs. There are many things that need to be discussed if you want a true partnership and not just a relationship. Then comes the hard decisions of what you are willing to work with.

