Influencer’s Travel Hack Backfires After She Ships Clothes Straight To The Hotel To Avoid Luggage Fees

Actress Megs DeAngelis took to TikTok to show off a failed attempt at a travel hack.

The video depicts her in the reception area of a building querying the whereabouts of two packages she had mailed ahead of her arrival. The person behind the counter told her the establishment did not have them.

And it was not because the shipping company did not deliver.

“When you think you’re being smart by shipping your clothes to a hotel so you don’t have to carry a giant suitcase,” the text across the video reads.

In the footage, DeAngelis addresses someone outside the camera’s scope, asking for her luggage “that should have been” shipped to that location.

Image credits: megandeangelis

“We had to return those because they weren’t [for] a guest that we had,” the male staffer could be heard saying.

The person holding the camera gasped when the employee gave this explanation, and DeAngelis protested:

Image credits: megsdeangelis

“I called and said, ‘Is it okay that [send luggage while] I am not a guest?’” and the staffer, according to the 31-year-old, said yes.

The actress claimed she had verified that the hotel would accept delivery of her luggage

Only after giving this explanation did the real conundrum dawn on her.

“Wait, what do you mean ‘return them’?” she asked the hotel employee, who responded, “UPS had to take them back.”

DeAngelis doubled down on why this was not supposed to happen, saying, “That’s why I called.”

She explained that in the communication with the hotel three days prior, she even suggested marking her luggage for a person under whose name a room was reserved.

Instead, the staffer told her that it would be best for her (DeAngelis) to put her own name on the request since she would be asked for her ID when she came to claim her baggage.

“So where did they go?” DeAngelis asked in the video, and got the response: “to the [UPS] center.”

The most “terrifying” part of the ordeal was “standing up” for herself

The actresses’ fans showed empathy in the comments, and one wrote, “Asking beforehand and being slapped in the face is my biggest pet peeve.”

However, DeAngelis’s mishap was more than just about discomfort or being “peeved.”

She expressed this in the video’s caption, where she claimed she was “shaking” throughout the confrontation and asked, “Why is standing up for yourself so terrifying?”

UPS then delivered her parcels to the wrong address

In a follow-up video, she filmed herself phoning UPS, the company responsible for the delivery.

The conversation depicts the confusion taking on another dimension when a call center agent told DeAngelis that her packages had been delivered to the wrong address.

They also admitted not knowing where her luggage was at the time of the call and gave her a new delivery date.

DeAngelis used the opportunity to answer questions in the comment thread of her earlier video.

She claimed that she could not travel with the baggage as they were for a brand campaign and that she had them shipped from the source straight to the destination, and not via her departure point or home.

DeAngelis’ fans reported that this was not a first for UPS

DeAngelis’ second video sparked a slew of comments, with many followers relating to similar experiences with UPS.

“If you have Twitter(X), go on there and tweet them,” one fan recommended. Said fan recalled “issues” with UPS when they tried to phone and could not get through.

Voicing their qualms on social media, however, produced results.

The comments were not without criticism, and one user lashed out at DeAngelis for trying to take a shortcut.

“Everyone [is] just jumping on [to] your side, but I have to say, instead of trying to go the cheap way out, just do it right and bring [your luggage] with you.”

Social media is putting it down to social media

