Influencer’s Travel Hack Backfires After She Ships Clothes Straight To The Hotel To Avoid Luggage Fees
Young female influencer at hotel reception with luggage, demonstrating travel hack to avoid luggage fees during trip.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Influencer’s Travel Hack Backfires After She Ships Clothes Straight To The Hotel To Avoid Luggage Fees

Actress Megs DeAngelis took to TikTok to show off a failed attempt at a travel hack.

The video depicts her in the reception area of a building querying the whereabouts of two packages she had mailed ahead of her arrival. The person behind the counter told her the establishment did not have them.

And it was not because the shipping company did not deliver.

  • Megs DeAngelis shipped her luggage ahead to a hotel, only to find it had been returned by the staff.
  • She had called the hotel beforehand and confirmed it was okay to send her parcels.
  • UPS compounded the issue by delivering her luggage to the wrong address.
    Megs DeAngelis learned that the hotel had sent a UPS driver away with her luggage

    Overpacked suitcase on bed with clothes and travel items spilling out, illustrating influencer's travel hack backfire.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “When you think you’re being smart by shipping your clothes to a hotel so you don’t have to carry a giant suitcase,” the text across the video reads. 

    In the footage, DeAngelis addresses someone outside the camera’s scope, asking for her luggage “that should have been” shipped to that location.

    Young woman enjoying a drink outdoors in a floral dress under an umbrella, illustrating influencer travel hack backfiring.

    Image credits: megandeangelis

    “We had to return those because they weren’t [for] a guest that we had,” the male staffer could be heard saying.

    The person holding the camera gasped when the employee gave this explanation, and DeAngelis protested:

    Young woman handling luggage at a hotel reception, illustrating influencer travel hack backfiring with shipped clothes.

    Image credits: megsdeangelis

    “I called and said, ‘Is it okay that [send luggage while] I am not a guest?’” and the staffer, according to the 31-year-old, said yes.  

    The actress claimed she had verified that the hotel would accept delivery of her luggage 

    Only after giving this explanation did the real conundrum dawn on her.

    “Wait, what do you mean ‘return them’?” she asked the hotel employee, who responded, “UPS had to take them back.”

    @megsdeangeliswhy is standing up for yourself so terrifying like I was shaking♬ Awkward Moments – AstroMusic

    DeAngelis doubled down on why this was not supposed to happen, saying, “That’s why I called.”

    She explained that in the communication with the hotel three days prior, she even suggested marking her luggage for a person under whose name a room was reserved. 

    Instead, the staffer told her that it would be best for her (DeAngelis) to put her own name on the request since she would be asked for her ID when she came to claim her baggage.

    Comment about influencer's travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes straight to the hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment from Matt Vigil warning against relying on hotel staff for handling shipped clothes in an influencer travel hack.

    Facebook comment by Linda Cromwell calling a woman dumber than a box of rocks and thinking she is entitled.

     

    “So where did they go?” DeAngelis asked in the video, and got the response: “to the [UPS] center.”

    The most “terrifying” part of the ordeal was “standing up” for herself

    The actresses’ fans showed empathy in the comments, and one wrote, “Asking beforehand and being slapped in the face is my biggest pet peeve.”

    However, DeAngelis’s mishap was more than just about discomfort or being “peeved.”

    Two travelers at hotel check-in with luggage and bags, illustrating influencer travel hack avoiding luggage fees.

    Image credits: bignai/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    She expressed this in the video’s caption, where she claimed she was “shaking” throughout the confrontation and asked, “Why is standing up for yourself so terrifying?”

    UPS then delivered her parcels to the wrong address

    In a follow-up video, she filmed herself phoning UPS, the company responsible for the delivery.

    @megsdeangelis Replying to @Lindsey ♬ original sound – MEGS

    The conversation depicts the confusion taking on another dimension when a call center agent told DeAngelis that her packages had been delivered to the wrong address.

    They also admitted not knowing where her luggage was at the time of the call and gave her a new delivery date.

    DeAngelis used the opportunity to answer questions in the comment thread of her earlier video.

    Young woman outdoors at night wearing winter clothes, illustrating influencer travel hack backfiring with shipped hotel clothes.

    Image credits: megandeangelis

    She claimed that she could not travel with the baggage as they were for a brand campaign and that she had them shipped from the source straight to the destination, and not via her departure point or home. 

    DeAngelis’ fans reported that this was not a first for UPS

    DeAngelis’ second video sparked a slew of comments, with many followers relating to similar experiences with UPS.

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie indoors, smiling while showcasing influencer travel hack and avoiding luggage fees.

    Image credits: megandeangelis

    “If you have Twitter(X), go on there and tweet them,” one fan recommended.  Said fan recalled “issues” with UPS when they tried to phone and could not get through. 

     Voicing their qualms on social media, however, produced results.

    The comments were not without criticism, and one user lashed out at DeAngelis for trying to take a shortcut. 

    @megsdeangelisthe way everyone gave up on the hotel but me 😭♬ original sound – MEGS

    “Everyone [is] just jumping on [to] your side, but I have to say, instead of trying to go the cheap way out, just do it right and bring [your luggage] with you.”

    Social media is putting it down to social media

    Comment mentioning frustration over a travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes to a hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment expressing frustration about lack of communication at a company and preference for honesty in handling issues.

    Comment expressing difficulty speaking up as an introverted person, related to influencer travel hack backfiring story.

    Comment on social media post saying you handled the situation well, related to influencer's travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes to hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about frustration while traveling, related to an influencer’s travel hack backfiring.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing strong emotion about introverted people speaking up for themselves.

    Social media comment expressing frustration over someone’s nonchalant attitude in a casual online discussion.

    Comment on TikTok about an influencer's travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes to a hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment discussing an influencer's travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes directly to a hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment from influencer about travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes straight to hotel to avoid luggage fees

    Comment about influencer's travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes to hotel, criticizing hotel package expectations.

    Comment discussing shipping clothes to hotels as an influencer’s travel hack backfires, questioning hotel policies on packages.

    Comment from user Fisher about influencers' travel hack of shipping clothes to the hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment by user Gpd605x discussing hotel refund and expenses after influencer's travel hack involving shipping clothes to the hotel backfired.

    Comment on influencer's travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes to hotel without being a guest

    Social media comment shown on a phone screen reacting to an influencer’s travel hack backfiring after shipping clothes to a hotel.

    Comment on influencer's travel hack going wrong due to shipping clothes directly to hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment on influencer's travel hack backfiring, mentioning shipping clothes to hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment on social media discussing skepticism about a travel hack involving shipping clothes to a hotel to avoid luggage fees.

    Comment from Kaytlynn Garvey about hotel staff turnover, relating to influencer’s travel hack backfiring with shipped clothes.

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked at a hotel. We would most certainly accept shipping for a future guest. We had regulars that would ship expensive measuring equipment that we would lock up for them.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I bet your regulars put their names on their packages correctly, so you could match them to their upcoming reservations. I suspect this woman put a different name, maybe her influencer handle, on the package and the hotel had no clue who it was for. Not everyone follows (or even gives a s**t about) influencers, but try telling that to a self-centered influencer.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bretsander avatar
    Bret Sander
    Bret Sander
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think BP needs to stop amplifying influencer nonsense. That said, if she really did check in advance, she should have gotten the employee's name to reference later. No matter who I'm talking to, utilities, sales person, government employee, I get a name. I've also started recording every such interaction so there can be no dispute about what was said later.i live in a one party consent state, so I understand that some people not not be able to record.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank god for BP bringing us these massive and interesting stories

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
