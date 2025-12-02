Influencer Lyas Medinia Stuns British Fashion Awards With Extremely Graphic Gaultier Bodysuit 

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the biggest names in the fashion industry attended the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The event, held on Monday night (December 1), was also an opportunity for attendees to showcase their most daring fashion statements. Stars like Alex Consani, Cate Blanchett, and Colman Domingo turned heads in elegant designs.

Highlights Fashion commentator Lyas Medini divided opinions with a graphic bodysuit by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The French influencer donned the design at the 2025 British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Some called the look “provocative” and “iconic,” while others criticized it as vulgar.

Others, such as influencer Lyas Medini, opted for bolder looks that sparked mixed reactions from the online fashion police.

Lyas Medini had everyone talking with his bold bodysuit at the 2025 British Fashion Awards

Image credits: ly.as

Lyas arrived at the soirée in a bodysuit that depicted a fully unclothed man.

Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier, the design featured a head-to-toe bodysuit with body hair and an image of male genitalia.

The fashion commentator completed the look with black open-toe shoes and red lipstick.

Image credits: ly.as

Fans were divided over the bodysuit, with some praising it as bold and disruptive, but others saying it was vulgar and looked like a costume.

“Icon, A LEGEND,” one person wrote.

“Obsessed,” commented another.

“Divisive! Provocative! J’adore!” added a third.

“I am so glad that someone’s brave enough to show fashion that SHOCKS us again👏🏾,” someone else chimed in.

The content creator opted for a Jean Paul Gaultier design featuring the image of an unclothed man

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“It’s soooo party store dappermarkt.. and nothing more,” read another comment.

“Absolutely 100% no,” concluded another fashionista.

“Yikes. Bianca Censori, you have 24 hours to reply!” added a separate user, referring to the Australian architect who is married to Kanye West and makes headlines for her barely-there looks.

“They couldn’t have matched the skintone at least? Lol, it’s so orange,” noted someone else.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

One user joked that the graphic Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit was the “perfect outfit for Christmas.”

The French influencer is known for creating La Watch Party, popular livestream events for fashion shows

Speaking on the Quotidien show, he explained that he studied cinema, but his biggest passion is fashion. He defined himself as someone who “talks about fashion.”

Lyas, a fashion commentator, organizes popular livestream events for major runway shows

Image credits: ly.as

Asked why he wore lipstick, he explained that he wanted to push back against conservative figures like Elon Musk and embrace his identity.

In October, he organized a watch party for a Chanel fashion show in public by setting up a giant laptop installation on the street.

That same month, Lyas also attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show, where the controversial bodysuit was modeled.

Image credits: ly.as

The fashionista, who boasts more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, has interviewed many icons, including Madonna and Marc Jacobs.

He described Duran Lantink, the new creative director of the Jean Paul Gaultier brand who designed the bodysuit, as a “punk.”

Speaking about Duran’s previous work, he told The Talks, “It was so fresh. It was a bad taste turned into good taste; it should not be working, but somehow it did, and I think that’s how you can tell that something is relevant.”

The French fashionista has interviewed Madonna and Marc Jacobs

Image credits: ly.as

When asked whether he had ever been insecure about his fashion taste, Lyas replied, “I always thought that I had better taste than most people! Not everyone, but most people. I’m way more democratic in my approach now, though. I believe that everyone you know is entitled to their opinion.

“I still think that it’s important to believe that your opinion is the only one that matters in your world. You’ve got to believe in yourself before anyone else does. I was always very delusional, I maybe even had a god complex!”

Lyas, born Elias Medini, said he hopes to inspire people to be bolder, speak their minds, and express their creativity.

Image credits: ly.as

In an interview with GOAT, he explained that his favorite part of the fashion industry is its inclusive community, where people of different backgrounds, nationalities, and who have different body sizes can all come together and share their passion.

Meanwhile, his least favorite part is when the industry becomes “more of a commercial thing than an art thing,” he said. “It’s not why I got into this industry. It’s not why I have a passion for it.”

Lyas hopes to inspire others to speak their minds and express their creativity

Image credits: ly.as

Organized by the British Fashion Council, the British Fashion Awards honored both rising talents and long-established icons.

Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson was crowned Designer of the Year, marking his third consecutive win in this category and his first at the helm of Dior.

Dilara Findikoglu received the Vanguard award, while Sarah Burton, creative director of Givenchy, won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Cairo-born model Anok Yai was announced as Model of the Year. She accepted the award from last year’s winner, Alex Consani, who became the first trans model to win the prize.

Lyas’s fashion choice for the British Fashion Awards drew plenty of criticism