Victoria’s Secret Angel’s ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look Leaves Fans In Shock At Fashion Show
Victoria’s Secret fans were doing double-takes this week after spotting longtime Angel Behati Prinsloo looking nearly unrecognizable backstage at the brand’s 2025 fashion show.
The 37-year-old supermodel was seen preparing with other models before the glitzy event, wearing the brand’s signature pink-and-white robe while chatting about her family and husband Adam Levine’s latest album.
- Fans couldn’t believe how different Behati Prinsloo looked backstage at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
- The 37-year-old mom-of-three chatted about hubby Adam Levine’s new album and her kids’ excitement for the show.
- Social media lit up with comments from fans who “didn’t recognize” the iconic Angel at first glance.
Her appearance, however, totally caught some fans off guard.
Fans were stunned by Behati’s new look as she was preparing to hit the runway
Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores
The Namibian-born model first hit the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2007, and she’s walked the Victoria’s Secret runway a total of 12 times.
While preparing for this year’s show, she was featured in a behind-the-scenes Page Six Instagram reel, where she was asked which songs she currently has on repeat.
Behati revealed she’s currently obsessed with Maroon 5’s Love Is Like album.
“Probably my husband’s music because he just brought up a new album, so All Night is a good one. I also am always listening to Sublime. So, that’s why it’s on repeat,” she said.
Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
But what really caught fans’ attention was her appearance. Social media lit up almost instantly.
One fan wrote, “She looks so different.” Another asked, “Did she get an eyelift? No judgement, but she does look different.”
Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
Others chimed in with disbelief: “WHO IS THAT?” and “That’s NOT HER!!!!”
The confusion spread quickly across comment sections, as many noted her darker tan and subtly refreshed features. Despite all this, however, fans couldn’t deny she looked stunning, especially when she hit the runway and reminded everyone why she is a supermodel.
Behati dazzled in two runway looks during the recently held 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show
Let’s talk about the #VSFashionShow
Lock in angels🌸
Behati Prinsloo👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Yes Yes Yes pic.twitter.com/Yl7ajuNniI
— Savvy Style (@savvystylex) October 16, 2025
According to the Daily Mail, Behati’s first look featured a black bra with a sheer gold lace overlay, matching bottoms, and a massive, flowing gold cape that shimmered under the lights.
Her brunette waves added to the ensemble’s ethereal vibe.
The legendary Behati Prinsloo is BACK tonight for the #VSFashionShow. @victoriassecretpic.twitter.com/pWkO284JXA
— E! News (@enews) October 15, 2025
Her second outfit switched gears completely. She came out wearing a sheer blue lace nightgown with a high slit that was paired with open-toed heels, sparkling earrings, and dreamy sheer blue wings that floated behind her.
In a way, Behati’s appearance in this year’s VS show became a reminder of what made her an Angel in the first place.
Image credits: bvhearts
In a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she once described what that honor meant to her.
“There’s such a small amount of girls who are part of it, and they have such amazing and hardworking reputations.”
Image credits: Instagram/behatiprinsloo
“I remember when I started with the brand in 2007 how much I looked up to the women. It’s such an amazing place where you want to be as a model. It’s a career goal,” she said.
The Angel has reflected on family life and a full-circle moment
Behati Prinsloo at the backstage of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 pic.twitter.com/TEp8vPfljF
— beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) October 15, 2025
While her look had everyone talking, Prinsloo’s comments backstage also reminded fans why she became one of the brand’s most notable Angels.
Speaking to E! News, the mom-of-three gushed about her children: Dusty Rose, 9, Gio Grace, 7, and her two-year-old son, who were watching the show from home.
Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
“The family are great, they’re all going to watch from home,” she shared. “They’re super excited. It’s always fun for the girls to see the wings, and all the glamour.”
When asked if her daughters wanted to follow in her footsteps, Behati stated that they’re still too young to think about careers, and her children are looking at their future selves in the way kids typically do.
Image credits: Getty/Jason Kempin
“Right now, I think my daughter is like, ‘I want to be an artist! Or a basketball player!’ But they love it,” she told the outlet.
Behati first became an Angel in 2009, and she later opened the show in both 2014 and 2015. She also married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in 2014.
behati prinsloo looks truly angelical #VSFashionShowpic.twitter.com/7cBONBbaWs
— andrea ⭑ (@tewsfaye) October 15, 2025
Following these milestones, she took a three-year break before returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2018. This was followed by another hiatus, which lasted until she made her return in 2024.
