Victoria’s Secret Angel’s ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look Leaves Fans In Shock At Fashion Show
Victoria's Secret Angel with a new unrecognizable look backstage at a fashion show, wearing a pink outfit and jewelry.
Victoria’s Secret Angel’s ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look Leaves Fans In Shock At Fashion Show

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Victoria’s Secret fans were doing double-takes this week after spotting longtime Angel Behati Prinsloo looking nearly unrecognizable backstage at the brand’s 2025 fashion show

The 37-year-old supermodel was seen preparing with other models before the glitzy event, wearing the brand’s signature pink-and-white robe while chatting about her family and husband Adam Levine’s latest album.

Highlights
  • Fans couldn’t believe how different Behati Prinsloo looked backstage at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
  • The 37-year-old mom-of-three chatted about hubby Adam Levine’s new album and her kids’ excitement for the show.
  • Social media lit up with comments from fans who “didn’t recognize” the iconic Angel at first glance.

Her appearance, however, totally caught some fans off guard.

    Fans were stunned by Behati’s new look as she was preparing to hit the runway

    Victoria’s Secret Angel walking runway in revealing lingerie and flowing robe, showcasing unrecognizable new look at fashion show.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel walking runway in revealing lingerie and flowing robe, showcasing unrecognizable new look at fashion show.

    Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores

    The Namibian-born model first hit the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2007, and she’s walked the Victoria’s Secret runway a total of 12 times.  

    While preparing for this year’s show, she was featured in a behind-the-scenes Page Six Instagram reel, where she was asked which songs she currently has on repeat. 

    Behati revealed she’s currently obsessed with Maroon 5’s Love Is Like album. 

    “Probably my husband’s music because he just brought up a new album, so All Night is a good one. I also am always listening to Sublime. So, that’s why it’s on repeat,” she said.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with unrecognizable new look posing backstage at a fashion show in pink striped robe.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with unrecognizable new look posing backstage at a fashion show in pink striped robe.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

    But what really caught fans’ attention was her appearance. Social media lit up almost instantly. 

    One fan wrote, “She looks so different.” Another asked, “Did she get an eyelift? No judgement, but she does look different.”

    Victoria’s Secret Angel walking runway in sheer lingerie and flowing gold cape at a fashion show, fans shocked by new look

    Victoria’s Secret Angel walking runway in sheer lingerie and flowing gold cape at a fashion show, fans shocked by new look

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

    Others chimed in with disbelief: “WHO IS THAT?” and “That’s NOT HER!!!!”

    The confusion spread quickly across comment sections, as many noted her darker tan and subtly refreshed features. Despite all this, however, fans couldn’t deny she looked stunning, especially when she hit the runway and reminded everyone why she is a supermodel.

    Behati dazzled in two runway looks during the recently held 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show

    According to the Daily Mail, Behati’s first look featured a black bra with a sheer gold lace overlay, matching bottoms, and a massive, flowing gold cape that shimmered under the lights. 

    Her brunette waves added to the ensemble’s ethereal vibe.

    Her second outfit switched gears completely. She came out wearing a sheer blue lace nightgown with a high slit that was paired with open-toed heels, sparkling earrings, and dreamy sheer blue wings that floated behind her. 

    In a way, Behati’s appearance in this year’s VS show became a reminder of what made her an Angel in the first place. 

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing shock and heartbreak over a Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look at a fashion show.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing shock and heartbreak over a Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look at a fashion show.

    Image credits: bvhearts

    In a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she once described what that honor meant to her. 

    “There’s such a small amount of girls who are part of it, and they have such amazing and hardworking reputations.”

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with a new unrecognizable look posing by the sea with a man against a mountainous background.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with a new unrecognizable look posing by the sea with a man against a mountainous background.

    Image credits: Instagram/behatiprinsloo

    “I remember when I started with the brand in 2007 how much I looked up to the women. It’s such an amazing place where you want to be as a model. It’s a career goal,” she said.

    The Angel has reflected on family life and a full-circle moment

    While her look had everyone talking, Prinsloo’s comments backstage also reminded fans why she became one of the brand’s most notable Angels. 

    Speaking to E! News, the mom-of-three gushed about her children: Dusty Rose, 9, Gio Grace, 7, and her two-year-old son, who were watching the show from home.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel seated backstage at fashion show with styled hair and pink robe, showing thumbs up gesture.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel seated backstage at fashion show with styled hair and pink robe, showing thumbs up gesture.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    “The family are great, they’re all going to watch from home,” she shared. “They’re super excited. It’s always fun for the girls to see the wings, and all the glamour.”

    When asked if her daughters wanted to follow in her footsteps, Behati stated that they’re still too young to think about careers, and her children are looking at their future selves in the way kids typically do. 

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with colorful wings and casual outfit walking confidently on runway at fashion show.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with colorful wings and casual outfit walking confidently on runway at fashion show.

    Image credits: Getty/Jason Kempin

    “Right now, I think my daughter is like, ‘I want to be an artist! Or a basketball player!’ But they love it,” she told the outlet.

    Behati first became an Angel in 2009, and she later opened the show in both 2014 and 2015. She also married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in 2014. 

    Following these milestones, she took a three-year break before returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2018. This was followed by another hiatus, which lasted until she made her return in 2024. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Behati Prinsloo’s look at this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show on social media

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with dramatic new look stuns fans at the fashion show, sparking shock and conversations online.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with dramatic new look stuns fans at the fashion show, sparking shock and conversations online.

    Image credits: onyx_dti

    Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 'Unrecognizable' New Look Leaves Fans In Shock At Fashion Show

    Image credits: LuxeInM0ti0n

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with unrecognizable new look on runway, leaving fans shocked at the fashion show event.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with unrecognizable new look on runway, leaving fans shocked at the fashion show event.

    Image credits: whatevageo

    Fan reacts in shock to Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look during a high-profile fashion show event.

    Fan reacts in shock to Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look during a high-profile fashion show event.

    Image credits: kale1975_

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with unrecognizable new look walking runway at fashion show, leaving fans shocked and amazed.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with unrecognizable new look walking runway at fashion show, leaving fans shocked and amazed.

    Image credits: wonuwonuwonu_

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with an unrecognizable new look wearing a bold outfit, shocking fans at a fashion show event.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with an unrecognizable new look wearing a bold outfit, shocking fans at a fashion show event.

    Image credits: kale1975_

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with an unrecognizable new look shocking fans at a high-profile fashion show runway event.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with an unrecognizable new look shocking fans at a high-profile fashion show runway event.

    Image credits: piatomica

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting to Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look at a fashion show.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting to Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look at a fashion show.

    Image credits: miucciapradajnr

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with an unrecognizable new look wearing a stylish outfit on the runway at a fashion show.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel with an unrecognizable new look wearing a stylish outfit on the runway at a fashion show.

    Image credits: hahaiah_

    Tweet discussing self-respect and healthier appearance, related to Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look at fashion show.

    Tweet discussing self-respect and healthier appearance, related to Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look at fashion show.

    Image credits: nenerodriguess

    Fan tweet expressing concern after Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look shocks at fashion show.

    Fan tweet expressing concern after Victoria’s Secret Angel’s unrecognizable new look shocks at fashion show.

    Image credits: Laureasons_

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me correct the title... "Successful woman who is in control of her own body, upsets internet trolls who have nothing better in their life to post about".

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand the trend to being so muscular. I think a soft, feminine look is much prettier. But I am not trendy...

