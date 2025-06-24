Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Serves The Pushy Influencer Right”: Woman Left “Mortified” After Being Rejected By Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift in a red dress and earrings posing at an event, relating to the pushy influencer rejection story.
Celebrities, News

“Serves The Pushy Influencer Right”: Woman Left “Mortified” After Being Rejected By Taylor Swift

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Serena Kerrigan expected a main-character-energy type moment after spotting Taylor Swift just a few feet away from her in a restaurant.

But instead, she got struck with a rejection she wasn’t prepared for at all.

The moment sparked several reactions from fans, who defended the popstar and said, “Leave her alone.”

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Influencer Serena Kerrigan hoped for a star-studded moment, but faced an unexpected rejection from Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift wearing a red dress and red earrings at a music event, embodying the pushy influencer rejection story.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Influencer Serena Kerrigan narrated her awkward experience with Taylor Swift during a podcast episode.
    • She said the singer was dining at a restaurant with Travis Kelce, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the time.
    • Serena, 31, admitted she was “mortified” by the singer’s response.
    • “Poor Taylor Swift putting up with this all the time,” fans said, sympathizing with the singer.

    Serena, 31, recently narrated the story of her encounter with the Love Story singer during an episode of the Casual Chaos podcast with Gia Giudice.

    Taylor was enjoying an outing with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, her longtime friend Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at the time, the “mortified” influencer said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman wearing black outfit smiling confidently, representing the pushy influencer rejected by Taylor Swift story.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

    When Serena realized she was at the same restaurant as the Grammy-winning singer, she decided to make the big move and offer her a free pack of her card game Let’s F***ing Date.

    “Recently, [I] went to a restaurant and I heard that Taylor Swift was there. And I was like, ‘I have to give her my card game,” she explained on the Monday, June 23, podcast episode.

    “And so [my boyfriend] Felix [Levine] was at home, and he put my card game in an Uber package,” she continued.

    Serena nervously approached Taylor at a restaurant to gift her a card game she created called Let’s F***ing Date

    Woman reacting emotionally in a home setting, relating to a story about a pushy influencer rejected by Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said “millions of paparazzi [and] fans” were waiting outside the joint, which assured her that the singer was indeed inside.

    “I was like, ‘OK, she’s here,’” she said. “I grabbed the card game and I’m sitting there. And we went to The Corner Store, eating everything, drinking everything, everyone’s filing out of the restaurant.”

    Despite Taylor’s graceful refusal, Serena said the experience became an iconic, unforgettable story

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a dark jacket sitting at a table in a dimly lit room, related to pushy influencer rejected by Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

    The content creator waited for the opportune moment and caught Taylor as she walked out the restaurant.

    Armed with her card game and a lot of nerve, Serena made the move.

    “I literally was like, ‘Hi, I’m such a fan. And I created this card game. I think you would really love it,’” she recalled.

    Woman looking mortified after being rejected by Taylor Swift during a crowded indoor event.

    Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a social media post sarcastically referencing a pushy influencer being rejected by Taylor Swift.

    A woman sharing her experience being rejected by Taylor Swift, feeling mortified after the pushy influencer moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The hopeful influencer was met with a typical Taylor Swift response, filled with grace and politeness but also firmness.

    “She literally looked at it and she goes, ‘Oh, my God, thank you so much. But no, thank you. But thank you,’” Serena recalled.

    “Like, it was so sweet. I don’t think she could take it from me. … There could have been like poison. It looks like a cigarette,” she went on to say.

    The content creator said Taylor was at the restaurant with Travis Kelce, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    Taylor Swift walking with companion at night, surrounded by fans and photographers with phones raised.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor was “so sweet,” but that didn’t stop the influencer from feeling “mortified,” Serena admitted.

    Although the rejection stung in the moment, she quickly got over the embarrassment and now sees it as a core memory.

    “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I put her in this position where she had to say no.’” she said on the podcast.

    Couple walking hand in hand at night in the city, illustrating a scene related to pushy influencer rejection by Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: XNY / Getty Images

    “But then, I got over it because it’s such an iconic story for the plot. Who cares that she said no?” she said.

    Thankfully, Serena did not walk away empty-handed. She still has the card game and a crazy wild story to tell.

    “And by the way, I kept the game that she rejected,” she proudly said.

    Serena kept the rejected card game as a trophy and is looking forward to sharing a laugh about it with the singer someday

    Woman in brown outfit sitting with a cocktail, representing casual chaos and pushy influencer rejection by Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: omny

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Serena is confident that she will narrate the same story to the Blank Space singer some day and believes they will laugh it off together.

    “One day I’m going to meet her, and I’m going to be like, ‘Funny story,’ and we’re going to be besties. It’s all good,” she said.

    Image credits: letsfuckingdate / Instagram

    Woman looking surprised and mortified after being rejected, illustrating serves the pushy influencer right moment.

    Comment on social media post criticizing pushy influencer being rejected by Taylor Swift, expressing skepticism and concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I was so scared,” she continued. “Even afterwards, I obviously felt about, like, ‘Oh my god, rejection.’”

    “But I was like, ‘Wait, this was literally so sick.’ And like, we interacted,” she added. “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. I’m so glad that I did it.”

    Despite Taylor’s graceful refusal, Serena says the experience became an iconic, unforgettable story

    Woman in a cream halter dress holding a clutch, representing pushy influencer rejected by Taylor Swift and left mortified.

    Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most netizens sided with Taylor and praised the Look What You Made Me Do singer for being polite.

    “Serves the pushy influencer right. At least TS was polite,” one commented.

    Another said, “Poor Taylor Swift, putting up with this all the time.”

    “She’d be crazy to take anything from someone she doesn’t know. There could be something dangerous inside the box. It’s safety 101 people,” read another comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Try leaving celebs alone to enjoy their night out,” read one comment online

    Comment text reading Taylor was correct not accepting it, referencing a pushy influencer rejected by Taylor Swift.

    Comment text discussing a pushy influencer being politely rejected by Taylor Swift, leaving the woman mortified.

    Comment by user Sassy82 saying they would tell someone to shove them too, mentioning they are not famous.

    Text from article advising to leave celebrities alone to enjoy their night out with friends and family, highlighting influencer rejection incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post about pushy influencer being rejected, questioning why influencers intrude on private moments.

    Comment warning about potential danger inside a box, reflecting pushy influencer's rejection story involving Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of a comment praising Taylor Swift for politely rejecting a pushy influencer and calling the situation cringey.

    Comment by Dave Lowe saying A good move Taylor, displayed in a simple online forum style layout.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing rude behavior toward famous people and mentioning pushy influencer rejection.

    Comment mentioning a pushy influencer not mortified despite rejection by Taylor Swift, seeking free press on social media.

    Comment about a woman feeling mortified after being rejected by Taylor Swift, referencing a pushy influencer incident.

    Comment discussing Taylor Swift rejecting a pushy influencer who tried to advertise a product using her name.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from an article showing a woman’s reaction after being rejected by Taylor Swift, highlighting pushy influencer behavior.

    Woman looking surprised and mortified after being rejected by Taylor Swift, serves the pushy influencer right.

    Text post on a social media thread about a pushy influencer being rejected by Taylor Swift, causing mortification.

    Comment from FishGoudaBelief expressing doubt about the pushy influencer’s experience after being rejected by Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a pushy influencer being rejected by Taylor Swift.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sapphirefyre avatar
    Saphyre Fyre
    Saphyre Fyre
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Props for not interrupting their meal time. People who commented like she walked up to them sitting at their table eating/drinking/in conversation....did you read the rest of the "story??"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sapphirefyre avatar
    Saphyre Fyre
    Saphyre Fyre
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Props for not interrupting their meal time. People who commented like she walked up to them sitting at their table eating/drinking/in conversation....did you read the rest of the "story??"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT