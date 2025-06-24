“Serves The Pushy Influencer Right”: Woman Left “Mortified” After Being Rejected By Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Serena Kerrigan expected a main-character-energy type moment after spotting Taylor Swift just a few feet away from her in a restaurant.

But instead, she got struck with a rejection she wasn’t prepared for at all.

The moment sparked several reactions from fans, who defended the popstar and said, “Leave her alone.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Highlights Influencer Serena Kerrigan narrated her awkward experience with Taylor Swift during a podcast episode.

She said the singer was dining at a restaurant with Travis Kelce, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the time.

Serena, 31, admitted she was “mortified” by the singer’s response.

“Poor Taylor Swift putting up with this all the time,” fans said, sympathizing with the singer.

Serena, 31, recently narrated the story of her encounter with the Love Story singer during an episode of the Casual Chaos podcast with Gia Giudice.

Taylor was enjoying an outing with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, her longtime friend Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at the time, the “mortified” influencer said.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

When Serena realized she was at the same restaurant as the Grammy-winning singer, she decided to make the big move and offer her a free pack of her card game Let’s F***ing Date.

“Recently, [I] went to a restaurant and I heard that Taylor Swift was there. And I was like, ‘I have to give her my card game,” she explained on the Monday, June 23, podcast episode.

“And so [my boyfriend] Felix [Levine] was at home, and he put my card game in an Uber package,” she continued.

Serena nervously approached Taylor at a restaurant to gift her a card game she created called Let’s F***ing Date

Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

She said “millions of paparazzi [and] fans” were waiting outside the joint, which assured her that the singer was indeed inside.

“I was like, ‘OK, she’s here,’” she said. “I grabbed the card game and I’m sitting there. And we went to The Corner Store, eating everything, drinking everything, everyone’s filing out of the restaurant.”

Despite Taylor’s graceful refusal, Serena said the experience became an iconic, unforgettable story

Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

The content creator waited for the opportune moment and caught Taylor as she walked out the restaurant.

Armed with her card game and a lot of nerve, Serena made the move.

“I literally was like, ‘Hi, I’m such a fan. And I created this card game. I think you would really love it,’” she recalled.

Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

The hopeful influencer was met with a typical Taylor Swift response, filled with grace and politeness but also firmness.

“She literally looked at it and she goes, ‘Oh, my God, thank you so much. But no, thank you. But thank you,’” Serena recalled.

“Like, it was so sweet. I don’t think she could take it from me. … There could have been like poison. It looks like a cigarette,” she went on to say.

The content creator said Taylor was at the restaurant with Travis Kelce, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty Images

Taylor was “so sweet,” but that didn’t stop the influencer from feeling “mortified,” Serena admitted.

Although the rejection stung in the moment, she quickly got over the embarrassment and now sees it as a core memory.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I put her in this position where she had to say no.’” she said on the podcast.

Image credits: XNY / Getty Images

“But then, I got over it because it’s such an iconic story for the plot. Who cares that she said no?” she said.

Thankfully, Serena did not walk away empty-handed. She still has the card game and a crazy wild story to tell.

“And by the way, I kept the game that she rejected,” she proudly said.

Serena kept the rejected card game as a trophy and is looking forward to sharing a laugh about it with the singer someday

Image credits: omny

Serena is confident that she will narrate the same story to the Blank Space singer some day and believes they will laugh it off together.

“One day I’m going to meet her, and I’m going to be like, ‘Funny story,’ and we’re going to be besties. It’s all good,” she said.

Image credits: letsfuckingdate / Instagram

“I was so scared,” she continued. “Even afterwards, I obviously felt about, like, ‘Oh my god, rejection.’”

“But I was like, ‘Wait, this was literally so sick.’ And like, we interacted,” she added. “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. I’m so glad that I did it.”

Image credits: serenakerrigan / Instagram

Most netizens sided with Taylor and praised the Look What You Made Me Do singer for being polite.

“Serves the pushy influencer right. At least TS was polite,” one commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by serena kerrigan (@serenakerrigan)

Another said, “Poor Taylor Swift, putting up with this all the time.”

“She’d be crazy to take anything from someone she doesn’t know. There could be something dangerous inside the box. It’s safety 101 people,” read another comment.

“Try leaving celebs alone to enjoy their night out,” read one comment online

