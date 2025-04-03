Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teacher Who Recorded Adult Content At Daycare Breaks Silence After Backlash
News, US

Teacher Who Recorded Adult Content At Daycare Breaks Silence After Backlash

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

An influencer and Only*ans (OF) creator has spoken out after being the target of social media backlash for filming explicit content while employed at a daycare.

25-year-old Michael Duvall defended himself in a candid TikTok video posted last Sunday (March 30), in which he stated that the much questioned content would’ve been captured “at any job [he] worked at.”

Highlights
  • Michael Duvall, an OF influencer, sparked outrage for filming adult content at a daycare.
  • Duvall said he filmed explicit content in a staff-only restroom when no children were present.
  • He claimed personal and financial struggles led him to create adult content at work.
  • Critics demand Duvall's arrest despite his claims.

Duvall, who previously worked as a preschool teacher, admitted to using the establishment’s private restroom to take nude photos for his subscribers.

“I was blinded by the money,” he said. “I posted hundreds, if not thousands of times a day. I did go to the bathroom a few times and snap a n*de.”

RELATED:

    OF creator released a video apologizing for taking adult photos while working at a children’s daycare

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person in pink satin shirt at home, related to daycare content controversy.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    Criticism started pouring in, with netizens calling for Duvall’s arrest and denouncing his behavior.

    “Having a hard on at a place where babies and toddlers are being cared for is gross,” one viewer wrote.

    “People have forgotten how to act civilly and professionally at a job,” another stated. “Shame on him and for endangering children with his ignorance. I hope he is punished.”

    Daycare play area with colorful toys and soft mats, highlighting a space for children to explore and learn.

    Image credits: stock.adobe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The content creator justified his actions by assuring his fans that he only took the x-rated photos while he was off work, and that the images were taken in a separate, staff-only restroom. However, he conceded that the nature of the workplace made his offense much more severe.

    “If I was working at a movie theater, it still would have happened there. Instead, it just so happened to be at the daycare, which makes everything so much more worse,” he admitted.

    Duvall assured his viewers that no children were present at the establishment when he captured the controversial content

    Young teacher responds to backlash in a video, wearing a navy polo shirt.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Duvall then addressed the accusations that his actions put children at risk. He insisted that no minors were involved and that, at the time, his followers were unaware of his place of employment.

    He then veered into personal issues, attributing his actions to psychological struggles and financial incentives. “I was going through a lot in my life,” he said. “The only thing I had control over was my Only*ans. I was really hyped for it at the moment.”

    Person discussing adult content at daycare controversy, with quote on screen.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 25-year-old also confirmed that the content in question, around five posts, has been deleted, and expressed regret over his actions. “There’s no reason or excuse. I should have waited till I got home.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person addressing backlash, wearing a blue shirt, discussing issues related to recording adult content at daycare.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    Despite his explanation, the public backlash remains fierce, with many seeing his actions as the result of greater societal issues. Critics argue that regardless of whether children were directly affected, the nature of the workplace made his actions deeply problematic.

    Duvall’s case joins an ever-increasing list of scandals on the adult site, with some content creators facing jail time

    Social media comments discussing teacher backlash over recorded content at daycare.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on adult content teacher controversy, expressing concern over seriousness.

    @michaelduvallxo ive never been good with words but i just wanted you to know the full story from my mouth #fyp♬ original sound – Michael🎀

    The controversy surrounding Duvall’s case is one of many OF scandals in recent years.

    The platform, with its popularity reaching an all-time high during the pandemic, became infamous not only for the nature of its content, but also for the profitability of its subscription-based content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person dressed in yellow outfit with Pikachu ears and plush, standing in a decorated room.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For instance, model Bella Thorne said she made $2 million after only one week on the platform in 2020, charging subscribers $20 a month for access to her private photos and videos. At the time, she said she had joined the site to do research for a movie.

    A person with short hair and jewelry poses in a room with a playful gesturing hand.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    Reality TV star Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2023, for allegedly posting revenge p*rn on the site, making approximately $2,500 in the process.

    The content in question was security footage from his home garden, and featured an intimate encounter between him and his then-girlfriend at the time, Georgia Harrison, who had not given her consent to being filmed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person on the beach sipping a drink from a coconut under an umbrella, wearing pink sunglasses.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    As the debate over OF’s role in society continues, Duvall appears to be shifting toward a social media career. Whether he’ll be able to move past the controversy remains to be seen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I—along with others— have been waiting for this downfall. Not only did he do this but there’s been several racist tweets along with his history of abuse with his ex and animals,” one viewer stated.

    Individual in a car wearing a pink jacket with an "A" emblem, related to daycare adult content controversy.

    Image credits: michaelduvallxo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He is absolutely foul. There’s more than just the daycare incident. He is gross inside and out and I hope he gets his karma.”

    Duvall’s critics claim his apology was insincere and called for charges to be brought against him. Some suggested the incident was calculated, and that the photos being taken at a daycare were part of a larger attempt to provoke outrage.

    “He had tweeted he was hard at work. If you’re hard at work around children and can get it up—you’re a predator. End of story,” another said.

    “Has someone called the cops yet?” Duvall’s apology did little to quell the outrage against him

    Comment on teacher recording content, expressing defiance with "We are so not girlies anymore," gaining 66.1K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment screenshot on social media regarding teacher who recorded adult content backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on controversial teacher causing backlash with emojis and reactions.

    Comment on a screen, discussing the teacher recording adult content at daycare controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on teacher controversy, saying "this made it so much worse" with 19.7K likes.

    Comment mentioning racism amid adult content daycare controversy, with 14.6K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment with hearts and thumbs icons related to the daycare content controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment showing backlash, receiving 21.4K likes and few dislikes, in response to teacher's adult content at daycare.

    Comment expressing backlash on teacher recording controversy, noting a loss of 30k followers recently.

    Social media comment referencing teacher's backlash over adult content creation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment discussing accountability with laughing emoji, related to a daycare teacher's controversy.

    Commentary on adult content controversy with high engagement.

    Comment criticizing a teacher who recorded adult content at daycare, with 2,490 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning if cops were called on teacher after adult content backlash, displaying 1,482 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment screenshot with engagement reacting to daycare teacher controversy.

    Comment on teacher's controversial adult content at daycare, highlighting parental concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A supportive comment regarding a teacher involved in adult content backlash, emphasizing forgiveness and imperfection.

    Comment showing support after daycare incident backlash, emphasizing understanding and moving forward with grace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on teacher's daycare controversy with 447 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda