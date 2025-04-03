Teacher Who Recorded Adult Content At Daycare Breaks Silence After Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

An influencer and Only*ans (OF) creator has spoken out after being the target of social media backlash for filming explicit content while employed at a daycare.

25-year-old Michael Duvall defended himself in a candid TikTok video posted last Sunday (March 30), in which he stated that the much questioned content would’ve been captured “at any job [he] worked at.”

Highlights Michael Duvall, an OF influencer, sparked outrage for filming adult content at a daycare.

Duvall said he filmed explicit content in a staff-only restroom when no children were present.

He claimed personal and financial struggles led him to create adult content at work.

Critics demand Duvall's arrest despite his claims.

Duvall, who previously worked as a preschool teacher, admitted to using the establishment’s private restroom to take nude photos for his subscribers.

“I was blinded by the money,” he said. “I posted hundreds, if not thousands of times a day. I did go to the bathroom a few times and snap a n*de.”

Criticism started pouring in, with netizens calling for Duvall’s arrest and denouncing his behavior.

“Having a hard on at a place where babies and toddlers are being cared for is gross,” one viewer wrote.

“People have forgotten how to act civilly and professionally at a job,” another stated. “Shame on him and for endangering children with his ignorance. I hope he is punished.”

The content creator justified his actions by assuring his fans that he only took the x-rated photos while he was off work, and that the images were taken in a separate, staff-only restroom. However, he conceded that the nature of the workplace made his offense much more severe.

“If I was working at a movie theater, it still would have happened there. Instead, it just so happened to be at the daycare, which makes everything so much more worse,” he admitted.

Duvall assured his viewers that no children were present at the establishment when he captured the controversial content

Duvall then addressed the accusations that his actions put children at risk. He insisted that no minors were involved and that, at the time, his followers were unaware of his place of employment.

He then veered into personal issues, attributing his actions to psychological struggles and financial incentives. “I was going through a lot in my life,” he said. “The only thing I had control over was my Only*ans. I was really hyped for it at the moment.”

The 25-year-old also confirmed that the content in question, around five posts, has been deleted, and expressed regret over his actions. “There’s no reason or excuse. I should have waited till I got home.”

Despite his explanation, the public backlash remains fierce, with many seeing his actions as the result of greater societal issues. Critics argue that regardless of whether children were directly affected, the nature of the workplace made his actions deeply problematic.

Duvall’s case joins an ever-increasing list of scandals on the adult site, with some content creators facing jail time

The controversy surrounding Duvall’s case is one of many OF scandals in recent years.

The platform, with its popularity reaching an all-time high during the pandemic, became infamous not only for the nature of its content, but also for the profitability of its subscription-based content.

For instance, model Bella Thorne said she made $2 million after only one week on the platform in 2020, charging subscribers $20 a month for access to her private photos and videos. At the time, she said she had joined the site to do research for a movie.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2023, for allegedly posting revenge p*rn on the site, making approximately $2,500 in the process.

The content in question was security footage from his home garden, and featured an intimate encounter between him and his then-girlfriend at the time, Georgia Harrison, who had not given her consent to being filmed.

As the debate over OF’s role in society continues, Duvall appears to be shifting toward a social media career. Whether he’ll be able to move past the controversy remains to be seen.

“I—along with others— have been waiting for this downfall. Not only did he do this but there’s been several racist tweets along with his history of abuse with his ex and animals,” one viewer stated.

“He is absolutely foul. There’s more than just the daycare incident. He is gross inside and out and I hope he gets his karma.”

Duvall’s critics claim his apology was insincere and called for charges to be brought against him. Some suggested the incident was calculated, and that the photos being taken at a daycare were part of a larger attempt to provoke outrage.

“He had tweeted he was hard at work. If you’re hard at work around children and can get it up—you’re a predator. End of story,” another said.

“Has someone called the cops yet?” Duvall’s apology did little to quell the outrage against him

