Bikini-Clad Bella Thorne Gives The Finger And Slams Ozempic For Its “Crazy Beauty Standards”

Bella Thorne is calling out Hollywood‘s latest beauty obsession—Ozempic—and she’s not holding back.

The former Disney star took to Instagram to share her candid thoughts on Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug that’s been making waves in Hollywood for its weight-loss effects.

Wearing a striking blue leopard-print bikini, the 26-year-old star revealed she hasn’t been feeling good about her body for a while. She also blamed her struggles on the unrealistic beauty standards fueled by the drug.

Image credits: Kelly Balch/Getty Images

Image credits: bellathorne

“So I haven’t been feeling good about my body in a while, especially with everybody on Ozempic,” she said in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday.

Without mincing her words, she added, “All these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless they’re on Ozempic.”

The outspoken actress gave details about her physical activities these days and said she’s finally “feeling good” about herself.

“I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere and I’m finally feeling good about myself,” she continued.

Image credits: bellathorne

She concluded by raising her middle finger to the camera and saying: “Finally feeling good. So Ozempic, you can [f–k] off.”

The Ozempic trend, sweeping through Hollywood, is cenetered on the drug’s off-label use for weight loss. Originally approved by the FDA for managing type 2 diabetes, Ozempic and other semaglutide drugs have gained significant attention among celebrities for their weight loss effects.

Image credits: bellathorne

While Bella has given Ozempic the finger, other celebrities have spoken about shedding several pounds after incorporating it into their lifestyle.

Kelly Clarkson, Tori Spelling, Rebel Wilson, and Sharon Osbourne are some of the stars that have opened up about using similar drugs.

“Mine is a different [drug] than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad,” Kelly told Whoopi Goldberg on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She did not name the drug she used.

Image credits: bellathorne

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else,” the Because of You singer added. “My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I’m like 5-ft.3-in. and a half.”

Meanwhile, Pitch Perfect actress Rebel told The Sunday Times in March 2024 that she was no longer on any weight loss drug but believes it can be helpful to some.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she said.

Media icon Oprah Winfrey, who once said, “for 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport,” also revealed that she used a combination of a weight loss drug with a healthy diet and physical activity to trim down her waistline.