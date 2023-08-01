Employee’s Stealthy Moped Commute Pays Off As He Gets 25 Cents Per Km For Fuel

Cheat codes in games definitely are among the most wonderful inventions of humanity – especially infinite money, of course. But even this cheat code will not help if, for example, you are traveling somewhere where there are no gas stations at all, and you have not activated the cheat code for infinite fuel.

The hero of today’s story, the user u/Interesting-Cake-691, lives in the city and makes a lot of trips, but thanks to his own quick wit (and partly due to the stinginess of his new boss), he managed to actually get himself infinite fuel. Don’t believe it? Then scroll down this post and see for yourself!

The author of the post is an IT guy and he recently found a new job

At the interview, the boss told him they would compensate him fuel costs of no more than 25 cents per km

These numbers look pretty meager, but the employee agreed almost happily

It turned out that the IT guy actually drives a moped so his fuel consumption is, in fact, incredibly low

So it happened that the author not only gets all his work trips funded at the employer’s expense, but personal drives as well

As always, it all depends on the angle from which we look at a particular problem. Perhaps the boss was rubbing his hands in glee after finishing the interview with the original poster, rejoicing at the fact that they were able to save a lot on travel costs for a new employee. But the OP is definitely a winner as well.

Yes, let’s look at it from the OP’s angle – the thing is that he drives a moped, and now, you see, the situation looks completely different! In fact, no matter what engine is installed on a moped, two-stroke or four-stroke, the fuel savings are at least three times compared to a car. And if you consider that the author carries all his tools in a backpack (even though some people consider adults wearing backpacks ‘not doing good’), then this is also incredibly convenient. And the problem of traffic jams and parking also partially disappears.

Moreover, in the OP’s own words, these “insignificant” funds that the company allocates to him for fuel expenses are enough not only for work trips, but also for all his personal driving. He has even made a lot of mountain drives at his employer’s expense. And anyway, as the original poster admits, how enjoyable life is when you have ‘infinite kinetic energy.’

In fact, mopeds have many advantages over cars, and in addition to beating traffic and more comfortable parking, this, of course, also includes using less fuel. Many motorcycles consume less than four liters of fuel per 100 km, thus outperforming even the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars. And some mopeds consume even less. In general, whatever one may say, but almost on any side, the employee won here, and the boss’ inflexibility might actually cost the company money.

In the comments, by the way, a lively debate unfolded about how effective two-wheeled vehicles are in the contemporary world for employees, and many people say that a moped seems like a great idea, given all the advantages that we previously cited. However, a similar situation can happen with a fuel-efficient car, as some commenters wrote. Even in this case, mathematics takes the worker’s side.

Some people in the comments, however, were quite skeptical about the use of worker’s vehicles at all, because in any case for the company, it will also save on insurance and vehicle maintenance. “If you are using your own vehicle and you get into an accident, it affects your driving record and your insurance,” one commenter reasonably noted. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this case?

Lively debate also ensued in the comments on whether mopeds are actually a great idea for employees or not