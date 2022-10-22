New York, New York. The city is so nice they named it twice. I have been visiting my family in Brooklyn for over ten years and when they're at work or school, I walk and walk and walk and walk.

I have grown to love industrial art and especially standpipes. (Standpipes are for multiple-story buildings in case of fire, the fire hoses get hooked up so the heavy fire hoses full of water don't have to get dragged up the stairs... hopefully, they will never have to be used!)

Here are some of my latest offerings!