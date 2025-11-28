Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Can't Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Stressed woman with glasses holding her head, overwhelmed by the pressure of buying items for Thanksgiving.
Husband Can't Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Shopping for Thanksgiving is usually stressful. That’s why almost half (49%) of Americans said that this year, they started shopping for the holiday by the end of October. Surprisingly, some started even earlier, as 38% claimed to have done their first Thanksgiving shopping in the first week of September.

This couple needed to do their shopping almost last minute, but the wife received little help from her husband. What’s more, she was recovering from a sinus infection, affecting her energy levels. But when she asked her hubby to pick up some groceries for Thanksgiving, he got a jar of cranberry sauce and called it a day.

    A woman banned her husband from Thanksgiving with her parents for not helping her prepare for the dinner

    Family gathered around Thanksgiving table with roasted turkey, highlighting husband’s pressure buying Thanksgiving items.

    After she asked him to do some shopping, he opted to play video games instead

    Alt text: Wife bans husband from Thanksgiving after he can’t handle the pressure of buying a few things for the holiday.

    Text describing a husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping pressure while wife decides to ban him from buying.

    Stressed man holding his head, overwhelmed by the pressure of buying Thanksgiving items for the holiday.

    Text about husband facing pressure buying Thanksgiving items, wife bans him from shopping to reduce stress and tension.

    Text describing a spouse overwhelmed by the pressure of buying Thanksgiving items, leading the wife to ban him from shopping.

    Text excerpt showing a wife explaining her husband can't handle the pressure of buying a few things for Thanksgiving.

    Man wearing headphones playing video games on computer, avoiding Thanksgiving shopping pressure from wife’s ban decision.

    Text explaining husband feeling pressure buying things for Thanksgiving, leading wife to ban him from shopping altogether.

    Stressed woman wearing glasses in kitchen holding her head, reflecting Thanksgiving shopping pressure and family tension.

    Text excerpt about husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping, wife decides to ban him from helping.

    Some commenters sided with the wife and called out the husband for his incompetence: “You married a man baby”

    Reddit comment discussing husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping pressure and partnership in marriage.

    Comment on online forum about husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping, wife banning him from buying items.

    Reddit comment discussing husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping pressure and wife deciding to ban him from buying items.

    Reddit comment discussing husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping pressure and wife's decision to ban him.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a humorous Freudian slip related to Thanksgiving shopping pressure.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping pressure.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment by innernerdgirl stating He is the AH, related to Thanksgiving shopping pressure.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning the value of a relationship after husband struggles with Thanksgiving shopping.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping and the wife banning him.

    Comment expressing support for a wife banning her husband from Thanksgiving shopping due to pressure handling issues.

    Comment discussing relationship boundaries and resentment related to husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping pressure.

    Comment discussing husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping pressure and wife deciding to ban him from buying groceries.

    Reddit comment discussing husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping and wife's decision to ban him from buying items.

    Comment criticizing husband’s role in Thanksgiving shopping, highlighting pressure and relationship dynamics.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband's struggle with Thanksgiving shopping and the wife's decision to ban him.

    Comment discussing husband unable to handle pressure of Thanksgiving shopping, highlighting entitlement and part-time work.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping, wife banning him from the task.

    Comment from user DirtySocialistHippo discussing challenges in dating older single men and partner attraction issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping and being banned by his wife.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband struggling with Thanksgiving shopping and his wife banning him.

    Comment discussing husband's reluctance to help with Thanksgiving tasks and wife considering banning him from shopping.

    Reddit comment discussing marriage, reacting to a story about a husband unable to handle Thanksgiving shopping pressure.

    Comment expressing frustration about handling Thanksgiving shopping, hinting at husband overwhelmed by pressure.

    Comment discussing husband's stress and mental health struggles related to buying items for Thanksgiving preparations.

    Text comment about husband not helping with Thanksgiving preparations, highlighting pressure and relationship issues.

    “Stop using shame in your relationship,” other commenters told her

    Comment discussing a husband struggling with depression and marriage issues during Thanksgiving preparations.

    Screenshot of a comment debating the wife’s decision to ban her husband from Thanksgiving shopping due to pressure.

    Commenter advising to stop nagging and suggest shopping together, highlighting husband's pressure over Thanksgiving buying tasks.

    This does not sound like weaponised incompetence to me, but rather two people struggling. The OP has been physically ill and unable to prepare as usual for Thanksgiving. They turned to their partner and asked for help. (Totally reasonable.) It sounds like he is not in a position to give that help. He left his previous job because of stress and mental health problems. The description of his actions and inactions make it clear he is still in the midst of these problems. They desperately need to sit down and talk about what is going on. If they don't start communicating their marriage is going to crumble to dust.

    This does not sound like weaponised incompetence to me, but rather two people struggling. The OP has been physically ill and unable to prepare as usual for Thanksgiving. They turned to their partner and asked for help. (Totally reasonable.) It sounds like he is not in a position to give that help. He left his previous job because of stress and mental health problems. The description of his actions and inactions make it clear he is still in the midst of these problems. They desperately need to sit down and talk about what is going on. If they don't start communicating their marriage is going to crumble to dust.

