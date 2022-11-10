“What was ‘the incident’ at your high school?” – this online user turned to one of Reddit’s most interactive communities and asked its members to share their iconic school stories that have the potential to live on from generation to generation. The thread garnered nearly 12K views as well as 8.6K comments and wild tales.

Every school has a famous story. Perhaps a class clown managed to outdo themselves with one of their infamous pranks, or maybe some staff members were caught having a fling – whatever it is, pull your chair closer because you’re about to read some grand stories.

Spending several hours every day at the same drab building filled with annoying kids of all ages isn’t as easy as one thinks it to be – though the odds are that once you reach adulthood, you won't be able to stop thinking back on all the wild things those years brought you.

#1 Some Kids Blew The Door Off A Locker With A Dry Ice Bomb When I was a sophomore, it was known around campus that a specific set of lockers that was between the campus and football field was off-limits, because over summer break some kids blew the door off a locker with a dry ice bomb in a Propel bottle (shrapnel!).



Two years into my relationship with my (now) husband, he starts telling a very familiar story and I realized he was the fabled dry ice bomber my school had been talking about for the past 7 years.

#2 Student Found A Nude Photo Of A Teacher In A Biker Magazine Middle school, student find a nude pic of a teacher in a biker magazine. Copies went everywhere. She disappeared. Still feel bad for her.

#3 Teacher Got Fired And Went To Court For Sending A Nude To A Student Teacher (female) got fired and went to court for sending a nude to a student (male). The thing was though it was the student who took her phone, found the nude in her gallery, and then sent it to himself. His mom found out about it somehow

#4 Morning Announcements Would Include Student Deaths When I was in the 9th grade, for some reason the morning announcements would include student deaths when they happened.



Every month for the entire school year, at least one Aboriginal [unalived themselves].



They eventually stopped announcing student deaths.



**Edit** This was in Ontario, Canada back in 2004-2005

#5 While Walking The Stage During Graduation Ceremony, A Student Pulled His Pants Down And Mooned Everyone I was at my grad ceremony and this one guy, while walking the stage, pulled his pants down and mooned everyone. Not exactly sure what happened to him but I heard he got suspended and got his diploma taken away from him.

#6 Somebody Attempted To Burn Down The School Somebody attempted to burn down the school but only half succeeded. They had to demolish the old part of the school where the fire was started and rebuild an entire new wing.



Bright side was we got the first 25 meter pool in the county.

#7 Guy Got Suspended For Making A Bomb Joke As A Way To Ask A Girl Out To Prom When I was a sophomore, a guy asked a girl to prom by getting on stage wearing a paintball vest with red paper rolled into tubes stuffed in it, to make it look like he had bombs strapped to his chest. He held a sign that said "______ I'm kind of the bomb, will you be my date to prom." She said yes, he was suspended and not allowed to go to prom, and she went with someone else lol



It made news, which was just amazing since this was a small town. He claimed the school was racist and that if he were white he wouldn't have gotten in trouble for it

#8 Students Snuck Car Parts Into A Courtyard And Built A Whole Car With No Way To Move It One year as the senior prank all the auto shop students snuck car parts into the enclosed courtyard and apparently built a whole car inside it with no way to move it other then to disassemble it the way they put it together and move it out piece by piece

#9 Teacher Got Busted Having Sexual Relationships With Two Of His Students This was about a year or two after I graduated, but the “cool” teacher got busted for having sexual relationships with two of his 16-year-old students. At least one of the girls was a player on the school softball team, which he coached. He was married with two small children at home, and his wife gave him the boot after that (as did the state board of education.) I don’t remember if he served any time in jail, but he did have to register as a sex offender and will never be allowed to teach again. (I think he’s a real estate agent now.)

#10 “Weird” Minor Turned Out To Be A 30-Year-Old Psychiatric Patient Weird 15 year old girl turned out to actually be a 30 year old mental patient.

#11 One Of The Prissy Girls Got Pregnant But Handled Things Very Maturely one of the prissy girls got pregnant. Oddly, it changed her for the better. She seemingly grew up over night. A lot of the students were weird around her, I remember, but I admired her for being so strong. I'm not normally a fan of teen pregnancies- I grew up in an area with a lot of that and have seen all the issues it causes- but she handled things beautifully. I hope you're doing well, Tamara!

#12 A Student Stole A Whole Bathroom Kid stole the whole bathroom. Sinks,doors,locks,hand dryers. He got caught ofc. But they never repaired it so the bathroom has no working sinks or doors. Got some videos I think

#13 A Student Teacher Was Fired For Sending NSFW Photos Of Herself To A Student In my high school, we had a student teacher in sophomore year that was fired unexpectedly. After an hour or two word got out she had sent NSFW photos of herself to a student. Some students tracked down her info and her username was maneater69 or something like that.

#14 Pupil Got Their Head Stuck In A Chair It was me. I got my head stuck in a chair. Police and firemen had to stop third period from leaving or entering the class room. There’s also another one though, a girl was jealous of her cousins girlfriend and fought the girlfriend so she could be with her cousin.

#15 Student That Wasn’t Wearing A Seatbelt During Off-Roading Got Ejected From The Car And Died Chick not wearing a seatbelt offroading got ejected from the car and died. Big ol thing at the school.

#16 Someone Punched A Principal In The Face Someone just straight up punched the principal in the face. There was no argument, they just came across each other in the corridor and she punched him. Got expelled **fast**

#17 Entire Class Was Kicked Out Of A Pep Rally For Having Too Much Pep Our entire class of over 600 kids was kicked out of a pep rally for having too much pep.

#18 Somebody Punched A Teacher During Class Time During class my teacher and fellow student got into an argument over being tardy. The student got up, walked over to our teacher and punched him in the face.



The teacher was absent for more than 8 weeks bc of his mental health, caused by the incident. Student was kicked out of school obviously.



Never found out if he pressed any charges though

#19 Students Made A Cult Around A Science Teacher There were a multiple but here are a few.



-Some people that were in my grade made a cult around a science teacher. Nothing to crazy happened but they did have rituals and even made a subreddit about the guy. The teacher quit during COVID.



-The site we used, Schoology, got hacked…three times. It was the same hacker and on the last time we got hacked they made a post saying “IM BACK M***********S!”

#20 Dirt Bike Shenanigans At School Early 1980s rural high school in Pennsylvania. A guy has two buddies stationed to hold the entrance doors open as he proceeds to ride his dirt bike in one door, down the hallway and out the other door.. It was a clean escape but not for long kids talk and everyone knew who did it.

#21 Students Went On Strike After All Extra-Curricular Activities Were Canceled Until Stolen School Property Had Been Returned Students went on strike after all extra-curricular activities were cancelled by faculty untill the return of stolen school property. The walk out lasted two days, involved at least 98% of students and made national news.

#22 Three Siblings From A Small Rural School Won A Season Of “The Voice” Three siblings won this past season of "The Voice". Its a small rural school with like 40 kids each grade

#23 A Girl Got Accused Of Having Fake Boobs, So She Pulled Them Out This girl got accused of having fake boobs, so she pulled them out.

#24 Football Players Stole A Living Bulldog That Was Their Rival’s Mascot And Forced It To Defend Itself Against Another Dog Some upstanding football players stole our rival's mascot (a living bulldog), and staked it to the ground on our school's field. They forced it to defend itself from another dog, and it barely survived. One of the coaches helped. Nothing happened to them, and later, they graduated to beating a homeless man to death. Good dudes.

#25 The Time A Sports Kid Got 0 Errors On A Nationwide Math Test three of my school got a nationwide math test with 0 errors, one was a math genius, the other was equally gifted but on a broader perspective the third one was not so great in math i guess C or D tier, turns out both of them copied from the math kid, but it was so funny that there are these two plausible people and then there is the sports kid just having 0 errors in this exam too, which only 18 people nation wide had 0 errors on.

#26 Students Used Laptops To Spy On Others using laptops to spy on students

#27 Siblings And Their Dad Died In A Plane Crash, So Their Mom Opened A Children’s Center In Their Name In elementary three sibling boys died with their dad in a plane crash and their mom opened a children’s center in their name with a game room, music studio, and a ceramic studio in their names. Jack, Will and Rob center! Sad and wholesome.



A few kids broke into the high school to steal test scores for the SAT just like that stoner movie lol. They got caught and expelled. One was my friends brother.



A popular sophomore girl drowned during a party in her own hot tub huffing dust off because it replaced the oxygen in her body I guess that pushed her under the surface and her parents found her when they came home the next morning, RIP Tenille.

#28 Several People Were On Jerry Springer Four people were on Jerry Springer.

#29 A Tragic Smoking Accident A few years ahead of me. A guy was huffing from a paper bag while smoking a cigarette and inhaled the flames. His friends tried helping, but there was nothing they could do

#30 A Car Crashed And Hit 10 People But They All Managed To Survive A car crashed and hit 10 people (they lived)

#31 The School Burned Twice It burned. Twice.

#32 Someone Kept Throwing Dead Raccoons On The Gravel Pile In The Parking Lot Someone kept throwing dead raccoons on the gravel pile in the middle of the parking lot.

#33 Students Removed An Engine From A Car, Hoisted It Up, And Placed It Into A Closed Courtyard Humorous senior prank - our school had a courtyard in the middle only accessible from a couple of doors on the inside that were always locked. Some industrious young individuals removed then engine from a car (Volkswagen Beetle if I remember correctly) and managed to hoist the f**ker up and across the roof, and place it in the courtyard.

#34 There Was A Fight Between The Football Players And The Coaches Too many. One was the fight between the football players and the coaches in the weight room. A couple of coaches got fired.

#35 Chlamydia Outbreak In 9th Grade 9th grade Chlamydia outbreak

#36 Entire School Burned Down Because Some Kids Decided To Play With Fireworks My entire school burnt down because some kids decided to play with fireworks. Took years to rebuild. This was a small village in Sweden.