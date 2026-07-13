MIL Turns Wedding Into Entire Drama By Excluding Bride And Tells Her Friends To Wear White To It

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A wedding is a milestone event for couples because it brings together both their families and also celebrates their love. The problem is that even though it might be their big day, there’s always someone looking to steal the spotlight.

This is what one woman faced on her wedding day when her cunning mother-in-law tried everything in her power to upstage her and leave her embarrassed. The unlucky bride had to deal with so much crazy drama that she didn’t get to enjoy her important event at all.

More info: Reddit

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Terrible in-laws can wreck a marriage before it begins by asserting their dominance and ignoring the wishes of the couple

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that even though her husband’s parent kindly agreed to pay for the wedding rehearsal, they didn’t tip the vendors and excluded her from every family photo

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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On the day of the wedding, the poster’s mother-in-law changed the song that she was going to dance to with her son, and also decided to give a speech despite refusing before

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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What shocked the bride the most was when her husband’s mom told all her friends to wear white or even wedding dresses, which shocked many guests

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Image credits: anonymous

The poster felt quite hurt and embarrassed by the rude actions of her in-laws through the wedding process, and her husband also tried his best to support her

The woman explained that in the time leading up to her wedding, her future in-laws created a lot of drama. Luckily, things seemed to be going well when they offered to pay for the rehearsal dinner, but the poster later discovered they hadn’t even tipped the vendors, which triggered a panic attack.

It can be very nice when parents offer to cover part of the wedding costs for the couple, but experts warn that folks should be careful this gesture doesn’t come with strings attached. That’s why the bride and groom need to have an honest talk with their family to show gratitude and also assert their boundaries, as it’s still their wedding.

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It’s clear that the man’s parents were hell-bent on taking over the couple’s big day because they started taking family photos during the rehearsal dinner and excluded the bride. The groom’s mom also secretly changed the song that she wanted to dance to with her son by talking to their DJ.

When situations like this occur, and in-laws try to upstage the bridal couple, professionals explain that it can leave people feeling frustrated and helpless. That’s why the bride and groom need to figure out a game plan before the big day so that, if anything goes wrong, they know how to handle it as a team.

Image credits: Omar Lopez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It seems the groom’s mother was just getting started with her series of rude incidents at the wedding, as she decided to give a speech at the last moment, even though she had said no earlier. She also sneakily told her friends to wear white outfits or bridal dresses to come to the event.

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As most folks know, it’s quite impolite to wear white to another person’s wedding, and fashion stylists explain that even if someone wants to wear a pale outfit, they should run it by the bride first. This can help them pick something that fits their tastes without drawing attention away from the couple.

Since the poster’s in-laws had gone to such extreme lengths to ruin her big day, she felt very hurt and embarrassed. Her husband also didn’t like the actions of his parents and tried his best to make his new wife feel better. Even though it had been a month since their wedding, the woman couldn’t get over what had happened.

This is exactly why therapists advise folks to set real boundaries with their in-laws, as it can protect their peace. The best way to go about doing this is to have multiple talks with them, stating how their actions have made you feel, and what can be done about it in the future. Hopefully, the poster tries this out at some point, or else her husband’s family might keep steamrolling her.

What do you think would be the best way to deal with overbearing in-laws like this? We’d love to hear your advice, and any dramatic wedding stories that you might have.

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People urged the woman to cut off contact with her husband’s parents, and felt that he should actually be taking a stand for his new wife

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