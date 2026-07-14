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The irony is that memes didn’t exist when Generation X was growing up. Yet somehow, memes are now one of the best ways to describe their childhood, and life right now.

That’s exactly why the page ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X’ has built a following of over 122k. It shares the kind of specific, oddly universal memories that almost everyone born between 1965 and 1980 can relate to. For example, using a plastic Bic pen to fix an unspooled cassette tape, or drinking straight from a rusty garden hose.

Gen X may carry the “forgotten generation” label, but online, they’re absolutely winning the nostalgia game.