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The irony is that memes didn’t exist when Generation X was growing up. Yet somehow, memes are now one of the best ways to describe their childhood, and life right now.

That’s exactly why the page ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X’ has built a following of over 122k. It shares the kind of specific, oddly universal memories that almost everyone born between 1965 and 1980 can relate to. For example, using a plastic Bic pen to fix an unspooled cassette tape, or drinking straight from a rusty garden hose.

Gen X may carry the “forgotten generation” label, but online, they’re absolutely winning the nostalgia game.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Gen X meme about 1990s IT security, showing a locked floppy disk holder.

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Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saved a college term paper on THREE of them! 🤣

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    #2

    A Gen X meme about 80s kids features text about a child fighting a hawk, covered in blood.

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    #3

    An old Kodak camera and film, a Gen X meme about waiting for photos, hitting harder than lower backs.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The real struggle was trying to decide if something was worth one of the precious frames you had on the film.

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    Research giants like the Pew Research Center group people into 15-to-20-year buckets for a huge reason: shared history shapes how your brain works.

    It’s about the unique world you experience during your formative years. Experts believe that the events, technology, and economic conditions of that era reflect the common values, traits, and worldviews of an entire age group.

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    “An individual’s age is one of the most common predictors of differences in attitudes and behaviors. On issues ranging from foreign affairs to social policy, age differences in attitudes can be some of the widest and most illuminating,” the Pew Research Center notes.
    #4

    A smiling Bob Ross, a Gen X meme about a beloved TV personality that hits hard with nostalgia.

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    #5

    A social media post with a funny Gen X meme about 1970s colors, labeled Overcooked Vegetables, hitting hard.

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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aka, the kitchen I grew up with. Both the appliances and what was prepared with them! 🤣

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    #6

    Michael Jackson and Weird Al Yankovic albums side by side, a Gen X meme from 1988.

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    For Gen X, their world has been defined by a massive cultural transition: they became the bridge between the analog past and the digital future. They are the generation that vividly remembers both a world without the internet and the exact moment it arrived.

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    Today, as they navigate their mid-40s to early 60s, Gen X is widely known by cultural commentators as the “forgotten generation.”

    One of the reasons for this invisibility is demographic. This cohort was defined by relatively low birth rates compared to both the massive Baby Boom generation that preceded them and the giant Millennial generation that followed.
    #7

    Two young girls with voluminous 80s hairstyles, a Gen X meme about 80s kids' looks.

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    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep your cigarettes away from that perm Debbie.

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    #8

    A Gen X meme showing two men dancing, with text about hearing pictures.

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    #9

    A young Gen X girl in the 80s records a song from the radio, a common memory in Gen X memes.

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    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and curse when you just missed the beginning.

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    Gen X has also been dubbed the “latchkey” generation. Many were left unsupervised at home or after school until their parents came home from work. This was mainly due to the rise in dual-income households and higher divorce rates among their parents.

    This environment bred a generation characterized by independence and problem-solving. When today’s memes joke about Gen X sitting in the background eating popcorn while other generations bicker online, it’s a direct reflection of this childhood autonomy.
    #10

    Nostalgic Gen X memes with a suitcase full of cassette tapes, representing a playlist.

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    #11

    A rectangular school pizza next to a carton of chocolate milk, a nostalgic Gen X meme about school lunches.

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    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude. That pizza rocked.

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    #12

    A top image showing Sesame Street toy figures and a bottom image of a pill organizer, a Gen X meme about aging.

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    Gen X has also become the “sandwich generation.” A huge number of them are simultaneously supporting their aging Boomer parents while still financially or emotionally guiding their own Millennial and Gen Z children.

    A study shows that 50% of Gen Xers in their 40s and 33% in their 50s are a segment of the sandwich generation.
    #13

    A Gen X meme displaying colorful transparent technology like Game Boys and telephones from the past.

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    #14

    Gen X meme showcasing an old paper cutter, a common item from their school days.

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    #15

    Gen X meme with salt and pepper shakers featuring musical artists, recalling 90s pop culture.

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    Despite nicknames that have painted this generation as neglected or left behind, recent data reveal that Gen X is actually the most influential, overlooked powerhouse of the next decade.

    According to a 2025 report by consumer intelligence authority NielsenIQ, this generation has quietly built the world’s second-largest consumer market.

    Despite having fewer people than Millennials or Gen Z, Gen X’s collective buying power is second only to the entire United States economy.

    “Generation X is typically overlooked and misunderstood by decision makers, and the role and influence of this generation is frequently underestimated. Yet Gen X is not forgotten — they’re hidden in plain sight,” says Noa Friedman, a senior research associate at Environics Research.

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    #16

    Two children in a dusty room with a beam of light, a Gen X meme about memories.

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    #17

    A Gen X meme about a chuck wagon toy and childhood disappointments, in a kitchen setting.

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    #18

    A split image comparing vans, a Gen X meme about van life.

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    This generation has also emerged as the silent engine driving the modern market. This is largely because it is made up of tech-savvy decision-makers who shop effortlessly across both digital and physical stores, influencing purchases for everyone around them.

    “Gen Xers are the gatekeepers of trillions in spending, effectively serving as the CFOs of three generations — their own, their children’s, and their parents’,” said Wolfgang Fengler, Co-founder and CEO of World Data Lab.
    #19

    The iconic Jazz design, a recognizable pattern featured in many Gen X memes.

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    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    90s, that’s what it is. Classic 90s.

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    #20

    A 1973 wooden playground, evoking nostalgia for Gen X memes and simpler times.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like how every playground looks the same.

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    #21

    A Gen X meme featuring Marty McFly from Back to the Future on a Calvin Klein billboard.

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    The mix of self-reliance and heavy responsibility is exactly why Gen X humor hits different. Through these memes, they’re celebrating the low-tech obstacles they cleared just to reach adulthood.

    Figuring out how to program a VCR with no YouTube tutorial in sight. Surviving playground equipment made of scorching hot metal. Traveling to a new place with nothing but a paper map and pure gut instinct.

    All these moments show a generation that learned to navigate a chaotic world completely on its own terms.
    #22

    Hilarious Gen X memes featuring two sarcastic puppet characters from the Muppets.

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    #23

    Relatable Gen X memes featuring a colorful fabric wallet, a common item from that era.

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    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiip!

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    #24

    A black meme with white text: Be nice to your old friends. They have pictures of your hair during the 1980s. Gen X Memes

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    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a bowl cut because my parents wouldn't pay to cut my hair. My step dad literally put a mixing bowl on my head and cut around the brim.

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    #25

    A Gen X meme showing a man in post-apocalyptic attire, sitting amongst tires. Gen X memes.

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    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reagan. I just assumed everything was going to blow up so why worry about the future. Aaannnnnddd it's here. Rock and Roll all night and party every day didn't pan out the way I thought it would.

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    #26

    A Gen X meme about 1991's Robin Hood soundtrack and Bryan Adams. Gen X memes that hit hard.

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    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't that in the UK? My Notts BF, who liked Bryan Adam's other stuff, was really annoyed by this song.

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    #27

    A Gen X meme about the 80s, featuring men in fruit costumes selling underwear.

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    #28

    A man with an exaggerated hairstyle and beard design, a Gen X meme about barbershop pictures.

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    #29

    A Grim Reaper meme about Columbia House and Gen X, a person labeled Me running away from the reaper.

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    #30

    A King Size permanent marker, a nostalgic Gen X meme about its smell and lower back pain.

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    #31

    E.T. hooked up to medical equipment, a Gen X meme about partying like you're in your twenties.

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    #32

    Two women pushing a car to push-start it, a Gen X meme about being certified.

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    #33

    A collage of items from Grandma's house in the 80s, forming a Gen X meme starter pack.

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    7points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did these people get my grandmother's stuff?

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    #34

    Funny Gen X memes showing two men live streaming from their basement with a guitar and drums.

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    #35

    Two women with large, 80s-style hair are featured in a Gen X meme about climate change.

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    #36

    An old advertisement for Old Spice After Shave, a classic Gen X product, is shown in this meme.

    Guy Martin Report

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    #37

    A large boulder blocking a road with a tunnel in the background, making a Gen X meme about cartoon education.

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    #38

    A finger with a spiral sticker stuck on it, reminding Gen X of childhood memories.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother used to heat that thing up and threaten me with it. Good times.

    2
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    #39

    A man in a Gen X meme shirt about being called out on his age stands outside Trader Joes.

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    #40

    A pile of folded paper notes labeled Texting 80s Style, a classic Gen X meme.

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    #41

    A Gen X meme showing a couple in bed, the man thinking about Back to the Future aging makeup.

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    #42

    A hand fixing a doorknob with a caption, a Gen X meme that hits hard.

    Guy Martin Report

    6points
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    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm Brazilian, so maybe that's why I don't recognize this image.

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    #43

    A meme featuring a scene from Wayne's World, a funny Gen X meme about Bohemian Rhapsody and music charts.

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    #44

    A vintage TV with text: Back in the day we had up and walk to change the tv channel...uphill both ways...in the snow. Gen X Memes

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    #45

    A group of animated cousins from Hey Arnold, depicting a Gen X Thanksgiving walk.

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    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me, my nephews, and our aunt at a paint n sip. Those kids are the best and so is our aunt.

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    #46

    Flintstones vitamins, a Gen X meme about childhood that hits harder than lower back pain.

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    #47

    A Gen X meme showing a person playing an arcade game, recalling standing to play video games in their day.

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    #48

    A social media post sharing a funny Gen X meme of Beavis and B******d in school, a nostalgic hit.

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    FlamingZombies
    FlamingZombies
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am the Great Cornholio! I need TP for my bunghole!

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    #49

    Gen X meme displaying feather hair extensions, a popular accessory from the 80s.

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    #50

    A large truck carrying logs on a highway, with text that reads honestly, at this point whatever, a Gen X meme.

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    #51

    A cartoon figure climbing a ruler, with text saying I CAN HEAR THIS PHOTO, a classic Gen X meme.

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    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too! But can't remember from where?

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    #52

    A Gen X meme with a man on a rotary phone and text about the busy signal and no voicemail.

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    #53

    A meme with a smiling man holding a cable, with text 'April Fools...' above him. This image is one of the Gen X Memes.

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    #54

    A meme with a person playing a record, text reads: Nobody remembers their first download but everyone remembers their first album. Gen X Memes

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    #55

    A smiling man in a red turtleneck, Carl Sagan, with the humorous text 'If science were easy they would call it your mom,' a Gen X meme.

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    #56

    Movie critics Siskel and Ebert, trusted by Gen X for their cinematic reviews.

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    #57

    Robert Stack narrating, a Gen X meme about his mysterious, late-night style.

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    #58

    A vintage chocolate milk carton, a Gen X meme about elementary school that hits harder than a lower back.

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    #59

    A Book It! button, a symbol from childhood that Gen X memes love for hitting hard with nostalgia.

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    #60

    A Gen X meme showing a woman possessed in a scene from Days of Our Lives, humorously depicting age.

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    #61

    Gen X playing an arcade game, reminiscing about classic video game entertainment.

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    #62

    A close-up of a prominent mustache, part of a Gen X meme about recognizable features.

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    #63

    Sweet Gen X memes showing a child holding a Teddy Ruxpin, a popular toy from the past.

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    #64

    A colorful Sit 'n Spin toy with the text GEN X and a caption about favorite toys becoming insults, a classic Gen X meme.

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    #65

    A red rotary telephone, a Gen X meme about leaving voicemails and saying phone numbers twice.

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    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a sure sign of your age.

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    #66

    A Gen X meme showing an outline of a head with Ren and Stimpy cartoon characters inside it.

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    #67

    A chalkboard with the classic S symbol drawn on it, a nostalgic Gen X meme from school days.

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    #68

    Gen X meme featuring a pencil and a pencil sharpener, highlighting old-school items.

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    #69

    Six children hold hands in a field, illustrating a Gen X meme about simpler times and playing Red Rover.

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    #70

    A young girl smiling with a Cabbage Patch doll. A Gen X meme about the 1984 Cabbage Patch stampede.

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    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a war to get your hands on one of these! I finally got one, but it took about 6 months.

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    #71

    A close-up of a pink, textured blanket. A Gen X meme about growing up in the 80s.

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    #72

    A Gen X meme featuring two women, labeled Joy Division and New Order, highlighting music references.

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    #73

    A Gen X meme with a black and white image of a nurse and cabbage patch babies, evoking nostalgia.

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    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babyland General Hospital in Cleveland, Georgia.

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    #74

    A Gen X meme text post by Emily Nussbaum listing requirements for 80s teen girls, like shoulder pads.

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    #75

    A tweet by Jonathan Edward Durham about Lucky Charms cereal, a Gen X relatable meme.

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    #76

    A Gen X meme showing New Kids on the Block with text about scheduling a mammogram, a relatable hit.

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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know who this is and I've already had my mammo this year lol

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    #77

    A gold high school ring with a green gem is featured in a Gen X meme about buying expensive rings.

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    #78

    A visual representation of counting methods familiar to Gen X, a classic Gen X meme.

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